Trending

Degn wins junior women's cross country in Albstadt

Frei and Keller round out top three

Image 1 of 2

Podium: Sina Frei, Malene Degn, Alessandra Keller

Podium: Sina Frei, Malene Degn, Alessandra Keller
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Malene Degn (Denmark) wins the junior women's cross country in Albstadt

Malene Degn (Denmark) wins the junior women's cross country in Albstadt
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Results

Junior women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malene Degn (Den) Denmark0:56:14
2Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland0:00:19
3Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
4Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy0:02:50
5Greta Weithaler (Ita) Ghost Factory Racing0:03:10
6Isla Short (GBr) Great Britain0:03:22
7Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:15
8Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria0:04:19
9Antonia Daubermann (Ger) Germany0:04:24
10Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:04:25
11Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:33
12Laure Souty (Fra) France0:04:50
13Greta Seiwald (Ita) Italy0:04:55
14Bianca Haw (RSA) South Africa0:05:03
15Marlo Koevoet (Ned) Netherlands0:05:05
16Ffion James (GBr) Great Britain0:05:13
17Hannah Grobert (Ger) Germany0:05:37
18Harriet Beaven (NZl) New-Zealand0:05:55
19Lisa Neumüller (Ger) Germany0:06:00
20Clarissa Mai (Ger) Germany0:06:13
21Mirjam Kuhn (Ger) Germany - B0:06:40
22Coline Goedert (Fra) France0:06:47
23Anna Jakobs (Ger) Germany - B0:07:19
24Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia0:07:57
25Anna Madsen (Den) Denmark0:08:17
26Felicitas Geiger (Ger) Germany0:08:55
27Tatiana Kuznetcova (Rus) Russian Federation0:09:19
28Cléa Cochelin (Fra) France0:09:26
29Lucie Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott0:09:38
30Marine Lewis (Can) Canada0:09:39
31Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Switzerland0:09:40
32Marina Semenova (Rus) Russian Federation0:09:58
33Kim Riesterer (Ger) Germany - B0:10:12
34Lilla Megyaszai (Hun) Hungary0:10:30
35Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland0:10:39
36Michelle Andres (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:11:05
37Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic0:11:22
38Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany0:12:04
39Darya Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:12
40Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria0:12:32
41Milica Rakic (Srb) Serbia0:12:51
42Tatyana Geneleva (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:12:53
43Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland0:13:10
44Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Spain0:13:50
-1lapMarina Tumanova (Rus) Russian Federation
-1lapShannon Hope (NZl) New-Zealand
-1lapRuta Brakovska (Lat) Latvia
-1lapPatrycja Piotrowska (Pol) Poland
-1lapIsabell Lange (Ger) Germany - B
-1lapAnastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Russian Federation
-1lapKristina Mokrousova (Rus) Russian Federation
-2lapsZhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
-2lapsViktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNSAline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland

Latest on Cyclingnews