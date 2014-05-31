Degn wins junior women's cross country in Albstadt
Frei and Keller round out top three
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malene Degn (Den) Denmark
|0:56:14
|2
|Sina Frei (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:19
|3
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|4
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Italy
|0:02:50
|5
|Greta Weithaler (Ita) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:03:10
|6
|Isla Short (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:22
|7
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:15
|8
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Austria
|0:04:19
|9
|Antonia Daubermann (Ger) Germany
|0:04:24
|10
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:04:25
|11
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:33
|12
|Laure Souty (Fra) France
|0:04:50
|13
|Greta Seiwald (Ita) Italy
|0:04:55
|14
|Bianca Haw (RSA) South Africa
|0:05:03
|15
|Marlo Koevoet (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:05
|16
|Ffion James (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:13
|17
|Hannah Grobert (Ger) Germany
|0:05:37
|18
|Harriet Beaven (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:05:55
|19
|Lisa Neumüller (Ger) Germany
|0:06:00
|20
|Clarissa Mai (Ger) Germany
|0:06:13
|21
|Mirjam Kuhn (Ger) Germany - B
|0:06:40
|22
|Coline Goedert (Fra) France
|0:06:47
|23
|Anna Jakobs (Ger) Germany - B
|0:07:19
|24
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Serbia
|0:07:57
|25
|Anna Madsen (Den) Denmark
|0:08:17
|26
|Felicitas Geiger (Ger) Germany
|0:08:55
|27
|Tatiana Kuznetcova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:09:19
|28
|Cléa Cochelin (Fra) France
|0:09:26
|29
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott
|0:09:38
|30
|Marine Lewis (Can) Canada
|0:09:39
|31
|Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Switzerland
|0:09:40
|32
|Marina Semenova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:09:58
|33
|Kim Riesterer (Ger) Germany - B
|0:10:12
|34
|Lilla Megyaszai (Hun) Hungary
|0:10:30
|35
|Pierina Beeli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:39
|36
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|0:11:05
|37
|Denisa Bartizalova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:11:22
|38
|Sarah Bauer (Ger) Germany
|0:12:04
|39
|Darya Tkacheva (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:12:12
|40
|Julia Wieltschnig (Aut) Austria
|0:12:32
|41
|Milica Rakic (Srb) Serbia
|0:12:51
|42
|Tatyana Geneleva (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:12:53
|43
|Marlena Drozdziok (Pol) Poland
|0:13:10
|44
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa) Spain
|0:13:50
|-1lap
|Marina Tumanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|-1lap
|Shannon Hope (NZl) New-Zealand
|-1lap
|Ruta Brakovska (Lat) Latvia
|-1lap
|Patrycja Piotrowska (Pol) Poland
|-1lap
|Isabell Lange (Ger) Germany - B
|-1lap
|Anastasiya Suntsova (Rus) Russian Federation
|-1lap
|Kristina Mokrousova (Rus) Russian Federation
|-2laps
|Zhanuya Seitova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|-2laps
|Viktoriya Pastarnak (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNS
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy