Absalon grabs another World Cup win

World Champ Schurter in second in Offenburg

Image 1 of 35

France's Julien Absalon (Orbea) won by 49 seconds over his Swiss rival.

France's Julien Absalon (Orbea) won by 49 seconds over his Swiss rival.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 35

Julien Absalon (Orbea) wins the World Cup in Offenburg, Germany.

Julien Absalon (Orbea) wins the World Cup in Offenburg, Germany.
(Image credit: Patrick Reimann)
Image 3 of 35

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) in the Snakepit at Offenburg

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) in the Snakepit at Offenburg
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 35

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) rounds a corner lined with spectators in Offenburg

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) rounds a corner lined with spectators in Offenburg
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 35

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) before the start of the World Cup race in Offenburg.

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) before the start of the World Cup race in Offenburg.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 35

Trek World Racing's Mathias Flueckiger took sixth place in the men's World Cup race in Offenburg.

Trek World Racing's Mathias Flueckiger took sixth place in the men's World Cup race in Offenburg.
(Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)
Image 7 of 35

Seasoned Swiss rider Christoph Sauser.

Seasoned Swiss rider Christoph Sauser.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 35

Florian Vogel.

Florian Vogel.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 35

Jaroslav Kulhavy.

Jaroslav Kulhavy.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 35

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) races in Offenburg

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) races in Offenburg
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 35

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) had mechanical problems and dropped out of the chase group

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) had mechanical problems and dropped out of the chase group
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 35

Roel Paulissen.

Roel Paulissen.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 35

Geoff Kabush.

Geoff Kabush.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 35

Michael Broderick (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes)

Michael Broderick (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 35

Eating rubber...

Eating rubber...
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 35

Christoph Sauser and Florian Vogel chase.

Christoph Sauser and Florian Vogel chase.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 35

Jaroslav Kulhavy shows off his bike skills.

Jaroslav Kulhavy shows off his bike skills.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 35

The U23 men's podium: Alexis Vuillermoz, Mathias Fl

The U23 men's podium: Alexis Vuillermoz, Mathias Fl
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 35

Orbea was the top team.

Orbea was the top team.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 35

Julien Absalon likes the technical course.

Julien Absalon likes the technical course.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 35

Great Britain's Liam Killeen.

Great Britain's Liam Killeen.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 35

New World Cup leader Julien Absalon.

New World Cup leader Julien Absalon.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 35

Manuel Fumic at the front at the start of the men's race.

Manuel Fumic at the front at the start of the men's race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 35

Geoff Kabush was the top North American.

Geoff Kabush was the top North American.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 35

Julien Absalon continued his unbeaten streak at Offenburg.

Julien Absalon continued his unbeaten streak at Offenburg.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 35

Nino Schurter battled Absalon for the first three quarters of the race.

Nino Schurter battled Absalon for the first three quarters of the race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 35

Christoph Sauser seems to be returning to form.

Christoph Sauser seems to be returning to form.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 35

The "Double Track"...

The "Double Track"...
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 35

Swiss sensation Nino Schurter.

Swiss sensation Nino Schurter.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 30 of 35

Sven Nys races to 24th place

Sven Nys races to 24th place
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 31 of 35

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) races toward second place

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) races toward second place
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 32 of 35

Mathias Flückiger is the top Under 23 rider

Mathias Flückiger is the top Under 23 rider
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 33 of 35

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) navigates some singletrack.

Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) navigates some singletrack.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 34 of 35

Experienced German Manuel Fumic.

Experienced German Manuel Fumic.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 35 of 35

The elite men's podium: Christoph Sauser, Nino Schurter, Julien Absalon, Jaroslav Kulhavy and Florian Vogel.

The elite men's podium: Christoph Sauser, Nino Schurter, Julien Absalon, Jaroslav Kulhavy and Florian Vogel.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea) continued his unbeaten streak at Offenburg with a fourth consecutive victory in the seven-lap German World Cup event.

The French maestro, who uncharacteristically hadn't hithereto won a World Cup race this season, moved to the front of the race on the first lap with World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), who had won the first round of the series.

The pair began to distance themselves from a chase group containing Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birrell-Specialized), Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower). Sauser was leading the chase, but the group was making no time on the front duo.

On the third lap, Absalon managed to gain a small advantage on Schurter, and then steadily extended it through the remainder of the race, to roll across the finish line 49 seconds in front of the Swiss rider. Kulhavy attacked his break companions in the final lap to take third, followed by Sauser and then Vogel.

Absalon's third lap was the fastest of the race (15:24), and he gained almost all of his winning margin in the this one-lap blitz. However, it was the technical riding of the French champion that were most noticable; in the slippery, rooty Snake Pit descent, Absalon rode the shortest line, while Schurter, Sauser and others were all going wider (and slower). The only other top-20 riders to consistently take the same line as Absalon were Kabush and Marco Fontana (Cannondale).

"I like this course very much," said Absalon. "It has very technical sections, plus good climbing. And the spectators are also very good here. It was a very close race with Nino at the beginning, but I attacked on the third lap on the beginning of the longer climb, and he came back, and I attacked again to get a small gap. After that, I gained a little bit more and a little bit more each lap. It was a perfect race for me."

Matthias Flückiger had been a member of the chase group until late in the race, when he had to stop for a rear wheel change, while series leader Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) joined the chase for the first few laps before fading. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) was the top American rider, in 40th place.

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the top North American, in 15th place.

"I definitely felt better in this race, and it is good to finish off this part of the season with a strong result," said Kabush. "With a front row start, I think I could have had a top-10 result, but I didn't have a good start, dropping back a few spots and then first few laps some jitbag battles in the singletrack, but after that I felt I could open up the throttle and settle into my own pace."

Absalon now leads Schurter by 44 points in the overall standings.

Absalon now leads Schurter by 44 points in the overall standings.

Race Notes

- Absalon said that the next race "will be very different. I will be a father for the first time, because my son will be born before [Champéry], and maybe it will give me more motivation." Just what the rest of the field needs to hear - Absalon more motivated...

- Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) did not start. A week earlier, just prior to a German national series race he became ill. He is recovering now, but not quickly enough to start in Offenburg.

- A number of riders who had done well in the first two races struggled in Offenburg -, Hermida and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), Fontana were a few. Some complained of "dead legs" or no power, and few admitted that they may have overtrained.

- The cross country series now takes a very long break - until late July. Most riders say that they will take a break, get a good training block in and then race national series races (plus national championships) before returning to the World Cup for the final three rounds prior to the Worlds in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea1:53:36
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:00:49
3Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team0:01:08
4Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing0:01:24
5Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:01:35
6Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing0:02:20
7José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:25
8Ruben Ruzafa (Spa) Orbea0:03:27
9Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:03:38
10Inaki Lejarreta (Spa) Orbea0:03:46
11Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:29
12Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing0:04:32
13Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
14Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:47
15Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:04:56
16Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team0:05:11
17Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International0:05:28
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)0:05:43
19Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:05:53
20Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team0:05:59
21Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:06:18
22Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:06:19
23Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:06:23
24Sven Nys (Bel)0:06:29
25Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:06:35
26Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:06:42
27Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
28Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:07:08
29Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:08:01
30Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:08:08
31Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team0:08:10
32Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:08:18
33Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:08:21
34Filip Eberl (Cze)0:08:22
35Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling0:08:23
36Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:08:25
37Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:27
38Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
39Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:08:39
40Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:08:52
41Liam Killeen (GBr)0:09:00
42Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:09:15
43Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:09:26
44Robert Mennen (Ger)0:09:29
45Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.0:09:34
46Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team0:09:40
47Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:09:48
48Balz Weber (Swi)0:10:03
49Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:10:13
50Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop0:10:19
51Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:10:20
52Tony Longo (Ita)
53Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team0:10:26
54Rubens Valeriano (Bra)0:10:34
55Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team0:10:39
56Christof Bischof (Swi)0:10:55
57Maxim Gogolev (Rus)0:11:01
58Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:11:07
59David Joao Serralheier Rosa (Por)0:11:11
60Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:11:12
61Anders Hovdenes (Nor) Team United Bakeries, Hoydahl MTB Racing0:11:21
62François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:11:45
63Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:11:57
64Andras Parti (Hun)0:12:03
65Lachlan Norris (Aus)0:12:05
66Derek Zandstra (Can)0:12:14
67Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:12:20
68Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:12:23
69Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:12:31
70Marcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team
71Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:12:43
72Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:12:53
73Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls0:13:14
74Fabian Strecker* (Ger)0:13:41
75Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:13:51
76Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Infotre - Leecougan0:14:01
77Jiri Hudecek (Cze)0:14:53
78Samuele Porro* (Ita)0:15:18
79Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:16:07
80Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo0:16:27
81Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:16:48
82Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour0:16:53
83Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)0:17:50
84Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco-1lap
85Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
86Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team-2laps
87Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
88Martino Fruet (Ita)
89Rene Tann (Ger)
90Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
91Anton Gogolev (Rus)
92Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
93Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
94Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
95Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
96Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi)
97Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team New Cycling
98Marc Colom (Fra)
99Michael Broderick (USA)
100Marcel Fleschhut* (Ger)
101Edivando De Souza Cruz (Bra)
102Sherman Paiva* (Bra)
103Cristobal Silva (Chi)
104Olof Jonsson* (Swe)
105Alexis Chenevier* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
106Adrian Brzozka (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team
107Shlomi Haimy* (Isr) Infotre - Leecougan
108Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
109Marzio Deho (Ita)
110Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
111Kornel Osicki* (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team
112Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan
113Thibaut Bellanger* (Fra)
114Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
115Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por) TX Active Bianchi
116Gilles Sarrazin* (Fra)
117Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
118Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop
119Silvio Bundi (Swi)
120Benjamin Buchi* (Swi)
121Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
122Manfred Reis* (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
123Torsten Marx (Ger)
124Mattias Nilsson* (Swe)
125Mattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
126Felix Euteneuer* (Ger)
127Olaf Rochow (Ger)
128Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
129Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
130Reto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz
131Markus Bauer* (Ger)
132Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
133Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team
134Christopher Maletz (Ger)
135Martin Gluth* (Ger)
136Dmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
137Daniel Geismayr* (Aut)-3laps
138Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour
139David Miguel Costa Rodrigues* (Por) Infotre - Leecougan
140Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger
141Jhon Jairo Botero (Col)
142Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
143Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
144Mykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
145Freddy Betremieux* (Fra)
146Ivan Smirnov* (Rus)
147Lee Williams (GBr)
148Artem Orlov (Rus)
149Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
150Ruben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco
151Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
152Martin Haring (Svk)
153Tobias Ludvigsson* (Swe)
154Luca Braidot* (Ita)
155Stephen Ettinger* (USA)
156Mario Luis Mirando Costa* (Por)
157Sergey Nikolaev* (Rus)
158Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra)
159Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus)
160Mirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
161Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
162Henrique Avancini* (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
163Tad Elliott* (USA)
164Ethan Gilmour* (USA)
165Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
166Tim Dunford (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
167Diego Rosa* (Ita) Giant Italia Team
168Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
169Valentin Fiderer* (Ger)
170Markus Preiss* (Aut)
171Marcus Nicolai* (Ger)
172Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
173Hugo Drechou* (Fra)
174Oleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr)
175Manfred Zöger* (Aut)
176Marc Stutzmann* (Swi)
177Anthony O'boyle (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
178Giancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
179Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team
180Simon Stiebjahn* (Ger)
181Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls-4laps
182Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan
183Travis Livermon* (USA)
184Thomas Decugis* (Fra)
185Tristan Cowie* (USA)
186Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
187Marco Arnold* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
188Ben Thomas* (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
189Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher
190Timofei Ivanov* (Rus)
191Amotz Nehoray* (Isr)
192Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
193Volodymyr Zinovkin* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
194Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
195Aurenge Amaruy Gernez* (Fra) Keops Itwo
196Mitch Hoke* (USA)
197Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco
198Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
199Mark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
200Matthias Waldhart* (Aut)
201Andras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
DNFBurry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
DNFJorge Oliveira Ferreira* (Por)
DNFMilan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
DNFMarek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
DNFJiri Novak (Cze)
DNFCarlos Coloma (Spa) Msc Bikes
DNFJelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFOliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
DNFKristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
DNFJonas De Backer* (Bel) Team Saeco
DNFAlexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec
DNFSergio Mantecon (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
DNFPavel Boudny (Cze)
DNFDavid Fletcher* (GBr)
DNFPatrick Tresch (Swi)
DNFGuillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour
DNFAndy Eyring* (Ger)
DNFAlexander Blomqvist* (Swe)
DNFFrancois Theron* (RSA)
DNFSimon Seehofer* (Aut)
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
DNFPhilip Buys* (RSA)
DNFPaul Van Der Ploeg* (Aus) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
DNFFabio Hernando Castaneda (Col) Infotre - Leecougan
DNFGerald Burgsteiner (Aut)
DNSRalph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNSRobbie Squire* (USA)

Elite men's teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orbea84pts
2Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing63
3Multivan Merida Biking Team49
4Cannondale Factory Racing48
5Trek World Racing38
6Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team32
7Specialized Factory Racing30
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team22
9TX Active Bianchi18
10Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain16
11Merida Biking Team15
12Lapierre International14
13Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team14
14M.I.G. Team11
15S&H Superior MTB Team4
16Team Merida Combee2
17Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.1

World Cup elite men's standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea570pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing526
3José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team470
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team460
5Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing380
6Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing340
7Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing320
8Ruben Ruzafa (Spa) Orbea320
9Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team318
10Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team280
11Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing273
12Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing232
13Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing229
14Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing225
15Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing212
16Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International211
17Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team204
18Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi192
19Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo178
20Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team166
21Inaki Lejarreta (Spa) Orbea165
22Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain164
23Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team148
24Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team144
25Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team143
26Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team142
27Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)132
28Tony Longo (Ita)130
29Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing130
30Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour124
31Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team122
32Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team122
33Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team114
34Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling110
35Carlos Coloma (Spa) MSC Bikes108
36Robert Mennen (Ger)104
37Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)102
38Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)96
39Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International87
40Martino Fruet (Ita)80
41Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee79
42François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies78
43Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher76
44Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing71
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)70
46Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team66
47Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team64
48Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec62
49Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.62
50Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team60
51Sven Nys (Bel)58
52Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)58
53Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher57
54Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing56
55Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team54
56Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team53
57Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team49
58Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.46
59Liam Killeen (GBr)45
60Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team43
61Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)40
62Filip Eberl (Cze)38
63Derek Zandstra (Can)38
64Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team37
65Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team37
66Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi34
67Christof Bischof (Swi)33
68Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team26
69Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team22
70Jiri Novak (Cze)22
71Marc Colom (Fra)22
72Balz Weber (Swi)20
73Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)19
74Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team19
75Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop18
76Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO18
77Magnus Darvell (Swe)17
78Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team15
79Rubens Valeriano (Bra)14
80Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing14
81Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team13
82Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team13
83Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team13
84Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec12
85Maxim Gogolev (Rus)11
86Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)11
87Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition11
88David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)9
89Markus Bauer* (Ger)9
90Lachlan Norris (Aus)8
91Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team8

World Cup elite men's team standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Multivan Merida Biking Team202pts
2Orbea200
3Cannondale Factory Racing158
4Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing138
5Trek World Racing126
6Specialized Factory Racing124
7Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team92
8Topeak Ergon Racing Team61
9Lapierre International44
10Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo39
11Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team36
12TX Active Bianchi34
13Giant Italia Team33
14Merida Biking Team30
15Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain19
16BH-Suntour18
17M.I.G. Team11
18MSC Bikes10
19Elettroveneta-Corratec9
20Giant Swiss Team7
21S&H Superior MTB Team4
22Scott Les Saisies4
23Team Merida Combee2
24Team New Cycling2
25Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.1
26Subaru-Gary Fisher1

 

