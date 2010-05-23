Image 1 of 35 France's Julien Absalon (Orbea) won by 49 seconds over his Swiss rival. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 35 Julien Absalon (Orbea) wins the World Cup in Offenburg, Germany. (Image credit: Patrick Reimann) Image 3 of 35 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) in the Snakepit at Offenburg (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 35 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) rounds a corner lined with spectators in Offenburg (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 35 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) before the start of the World Cup race in Offenburg. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 35 Trek World Racing's Mathias Flueckiger took sixth place in the men's World Cup race in Offenburg. (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 7 of 35 Seasoned Swiss rider Christoph Sauser. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 35 Florian Vogel. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 35 Jaroslav Kulhavy. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 35 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) races in Offenburg (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 35 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) had mechanical problems and dropped out of the chase group (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 35 Roel Paulissen. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 35 Geoff Kabush. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 35 Michael Broderick (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 35 Eating rubber... (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 35 Christoph Sauser and Florian Vogel chase. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 35 Jaroslav Kulhavy shows off his bike skills. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 35 The U23 men's podium: Alexis Vuillermoz, Mathias Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 35 Orbea was the top team. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 35 Julien Absalon likes the technical course. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 35 Great Britain's Liam Killeen. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 35 New World Cup leader Julien Absalon. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 35 Manuel Fumic at the front at the start of the men's race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 35 Geoff Kabush was the top North American. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 35 Julien Absalon continued his unbeaten streak at Offenburg. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 35 Nino Schurter battled Absalon for the first three quarters of the race. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 35 Christoph Sauser seems to be returning to form. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 35 The "Double Track"... (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 35 Swiss sensation Nino Schurter. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 35 Sven Nys races to 24th place (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 31 of 35 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) races toward second place (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 32 of 35 Mathias Flückiger is the top Under 23 rider (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 33 of 35 Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon) navigates some singletrack. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 34 of 35 Experienced German Manuel Fumic. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 35 of 35 The elite men's podium: Christoph Sauser, Nino Schurter, Julien Absalon, Jaroslav Kulhavy and Florian Vogel. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea) continued his unbeaten streak at Offenburg with a fourth consecutive victory in the seven-lap German World Cup event.

The French maestro, who uncharacteristically hadn't hithereto won a World Cup race this season, moved to the front of the race on the first lap with World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), who had won the first round of the series.

The pair began to distance themselves from a chase group containing Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birrell-Specialized), Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower). Sauser was leading the chase, but the group was making no time on the front duo.

On the third lap, Absalon managed to gain a small advantage on Schurter, and then steadily extended it through the remainder of the race, to roll across the finish line 49 seconds in front of the Swiss rider. Kulhavy attacked his break companions in the final lap to take third, followed by Sauser and then Vogel.

Absalon's third lap was the fastest of the race (15:24), and he gained almost all of his winning margin in the this one-lap blitz. However, it was the technical riding of the French champion that were most noticable; in the slippery, rooty Snake Pit descent, Absalon rode the shortest line, while Schurter, Sauser and others were all going wider (and slower). The only other top-20 riders to consistently take the same line as Absalon were Kabush and Marco Fontana (Cannondale).

"I like this course very much," said Absalon. "It has very technical sections, plus good climbing. And the spectators are also very good here. It was a very close race with Nino at the beginning, but I attacked on the third lap on the beginning of the longer climb, and he came back, and I attacked again to get a small gap. After that, I gained a little bit more and a little bit more each lap. It was a perfect race for me."

Matthias Flückiger had been a member of the chase group until late in the race, when he had to stop for a rear wheel change, while series leader Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) joined the chase for the first few laps before fading. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) was the top American rider, in 40th place.

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the top North American, in 15th place.

"I definitely felt better in this race, and it is good to finish off this part of the season with a strong result," said Kabush. "With a front row start, I think I could have had a top-10 result, but I didn't have a good start, dropping back a few spots and then first few laps some jitbag battles in the singletrack, but after that I felt I could open up the throttle and settle into my own pace."

Absalon now leads Schurter by 44 points in the overall standings.

"I like this course very much," said Absalon. "It has very technical sections, plus good climbing. And the spectators are also very good here. It was a very close race with Nino at the beginning, but I finally managed to get a little gap on him on the longer climb and was then able to increase it a little more every lap."

Race Notes

- Absalon said that the next race "will be very different. I will be a father for the first time, because my son will be born before [Champéry], and maybe it will give me more motivation." Just what the rest of the field needs to hear - Absalon more motivated...

- Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) did not start. A week earlier, just prior to a German national series race he became ill. He is recovering now, but not quickly enough to start in Offenburg.

- A number of riders who had done well in the first two races struggled in Offenburg -, Hermida and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), Fontana were a few. Some complained of "dead legs" or no power, and few admitted that they may have overtrained.

- The cross country series now takes a very long break - until late July. Most riders say that they will take a break, get a good training block in and then race national series races (plus national championships) before returning to the World Cup for the final three rounds prior to the Worlds in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 1:53:36 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:00:49 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:01:08 4 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:01:24 5 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:01:35 6 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:20 7 José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:25 8 Ruben Ruzafa (Spa) Orbea 0:03:27 9 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:03:38 10 Inaki Lejarreta (Spa) Orbea 0:03:46 11 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:04:29 12 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:04:32 13 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 14 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:47 15 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:04:56 16 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 0:05:11 17 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 0:05:28 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 0:05:43 19 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:05:53 20 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:05:59 21 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:06:18 22 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:19 23 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:23 24 Sven Nys (Bel) 0:06:29 25 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:06:35 26 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:42 27 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 28 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:07:08 29 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:08:01 30 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 0:08:08 31 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:08:10 32 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:08:18 33 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:08:21 34 Filip Eberl (Cze) 0:08:22 35 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 0:08:23 36 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 0:08:25 37 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:08:27 38 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 39 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:08:39 40 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:08:52 41 Liam Killeen (GBr) 0:09:00 42 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:09:15 43 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:09:26 44 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:09:29 45 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. 0:09:34 46 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:09:40 47 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:09:48 48 Balz Weber (Swi) 0:10:03 49 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:10:13 50 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop 0:10:19 51 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:10:20 52 Tony Longo (Ita) 53 Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 0:10:26 54 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 0:10:34 55 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 0:10:39 56 Christof Bischof (Swi) 0:10:55 57 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 0:11:01 58 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:11:07 59 David Joao Serralheier Rosa (Por) 0:11:11 60 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:11:12 61 Anders Hovdenes (Nor) Team United Bakeries, Hoydahl MTB Racing 0:11:21 62 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 0:11:45 63 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:11:57 64 Andras Parti (Hun) 0:12:03 65 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 0:12:05 66 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:12:14 67 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 0:12:20 68 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:12:23 69 Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:12:31 70 Marcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team 71 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:12:43 72 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:12:53 73 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 0:13:14 74 Fabian Strecker* (Ger) 0:13:41 75 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:13:51 76 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Infotre - Leecougan 0:14:01 77 Jiri Hudecek (Cze) 0:14:53 78 Samuele Porro* (Ita) 0:15:18 79 Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:16:07 80 Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo 0:16:27 81 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 0:16:48 82 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:16:53 83 Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) 0:17:50 84 Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco -1lap 85 Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 86 Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team -2laps 87 Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 88 Martino Fruet (Ita) 89 Rene Tann (Ger) 90 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 91 Anton Gogolev (Rus) 92 Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 93 Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 94 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 95 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 96 Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi) 97 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team New Cycling 98 Marc Colom (Fra) 99 Michael Broderick (USA) 100 Marcel Fleschhut* (Ger) 101 Edivando De Souza Cruz (Bra) 102 Sherman Paiva* (Bra) 103 Cristobal Silva (Chi) 104 Olof Jonsson* (Swe) 105 Alexis Chenevier* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 106 Adrian Brzozka (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team 107 Shlomi Haimy* (Isr) Infotre - Leecougan 108 Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 109 Marzio Deho (Ita) 110 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 111 Kornel Osicki* (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team 112 Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan 113 Thibaut Bellanger* (Fra) 114 Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 115 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por) TX Active Bianchi 116 Gilles Sarrazin* (Fra) 117 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) 118 Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop 119 Silvio Bundi (Swi) 120 Benjamin Buchi* (Swi) 121 Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 122 Manfred Reis* (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 123 Torsten Marx (Ger) 124 Mattias Nilsson* (Swe) 125 Mattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 126 Felix Euteneuer* (Ger) 127 Olaf Rochow (Ger) 128 Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team 129 Eddie Andres Rendon (Col) 130 Reto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz 131 Markus Bauer* (Ger) 132 Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 133 Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team 134 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 135 Martin Gluth* (Ger) 136 Dmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 137 Daniel Geismayr* (Aut) -3laps 138 Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour 139 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues* (Por) Infotre - Leecougan 140 Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger 141 Jhon Jairo Botero (Col) 142 Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra) 143 Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team 144 Mykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 145 Freddy Betremieux* (Fra) 146 Ivan Smirnov* (Rus) 147 Lee Williams (GBr) 148 Artem Orlov (Rus) 149 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 150 Ruben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco 151 Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team 152 Martin Haring (Svk) 153 Tobias Ludvigsson* (Swe) 154 Luca Braidot* (Ita) 155 Stephen Ettinger* (USA) 156 Mario Luis Mirando Costa* (Por) 157 Sergey Nikolaev* (Rus) 158 Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra) 159 Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus) 160 Mirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 161 Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 162 Henrique Avancini* (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 163 Tad Elliott* (USA) 164 Ethan Gilmour* (USA) 165 Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 166 Tim Dunford (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition 167 Diego Rosa* (Ita) Giant Italia Team 168 Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 169 Valentin Fiderer* (Ger) 170 Markus Preiss* (Aut) 171 Marcus Nicolai* (Ger) 172 Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 173 Hugo Drechou* (Fra) 174 Oleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr) 175 Manfred Zöger* (Aut) 176 Marc Stutzmann* (Swi) 177 Anthony O'boyle (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition 178 Giancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 179 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team 180 Simon Stiebjahn* (Ger) 181 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls -4laps 182 Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan 183 Travis Livermon* (USA) 184 Thomas Decugis* (Fra) 185 Tristan Cowie* (USA) 186 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 187 Marco Arnold* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 188 Ben Thomas* (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition 189 Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher 190 Timofei Ivanov* (Rus) 191 Amotz Nehoray* (Isr) 192 Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team 193 Volodymyr Zinovkin* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 194 Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 195 Aurenge Amaruy Gernez* (Fra) Keops Itwo 196 Mitch Hoke* (USA) 197 Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco 198 Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 199 Mark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team 200 Matthias Waldhart* (Aut) 201 Andras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team DNF Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing DNF Jorge Oliveira Ferreira* (Por) DNF Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team DNF Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec DNF Jiri Novak (Cze) DNF Carlos Coloma (Spa) Msc Bikes DNF Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team DNF Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team DNF Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team DNF Jonas De Backer* (Bel) Team Saeco DNF Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec DNF Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo DNF Pavel Boudny (Cze) DNF David Fletcher* (GBr) DNF Patrick Tresch (Swi) DNF Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour DNF Andy Eyring* (Ger) DNF Alexander Blomqvist* (Swe) DNF Francois Theron* (RSA) DNF Simon Seehofer* (Aut) DNF Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team DNF Philip Buys* (RSA) DNF Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Aus) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team DNF Fabio Hernando Castaneda (Col) Infotre - Leecougan DNF Gerald Burgsteiner (Aut) DNS Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNS Robbie Squire* (USA)

Elite men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orbea 84 pts 2 Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 63 3 Multivan Merida Biking Team 49 4 Cannondale Factory Racing 48 5 Trek World Racing 38 6 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 32 7 Specialized Factory Racing 30 8 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 22 9 TX Active Bianchi 18 10 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 16 11 Merida Biking Team 15 12 Lapierre International 14 13 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 14 14 M.I.G. Team 11 15 S&H Superior MTB Team 4 16 Team Merida Combee 2 17 Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 1

World Cup elite men's standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 570 pts 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 526 3 José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 470 4 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 460 5 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 380 6 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 340 7 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 320 8 Ruben Ruzafa (Spa) Orbea 320 9 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 318 10 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 280 11 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 273 12 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 232 13 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing 229 14 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 225 15 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 212 16 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 211 17 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 204 18 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 192 19 Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 178 20 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 166 21 Inaki Lejarreta (Spa) Orbea 165 22 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 164 23 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 148 24 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 144 25 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 143 26 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 142 27 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 132 28 Tony Longo (Ita) 130 29 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 130 30 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour 124 31 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 122 32 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 122 33 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 114 34 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 110 35 Carlos Coloma (Spa) MSC Bikes 108 36 Robert Mennen (Ger) 104 37 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 102 38 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 96 39 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 87 40 Martino Fruet (Ita) 80 41 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 79 42 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 78 43 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 76 44 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 71 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 70 46 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 66 47 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 64 48 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec 62 49 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 62 50 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team 60 51 Sven Nys (Bel) 58 52 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 58 53 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 57 54 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 56 55 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 54 56 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 53 57 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 49 58 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D. 46 59 Liam Killeen (GBr) 45 60 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 43 61 Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) 40 62 Filip Eberl (Cze) 38 63 Derek Zandstra (Can) 38 64 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 37 65 Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 37 66 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 34 67 Christof Bischof (Swi) 33 68 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 26 69 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 22 70 Jiri Novak (Cze) 22 71 Marc Colom (Fra) 22 72 Balz Weber (Swi) 20 73 Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) 19 74 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 19 75 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop 18 76 Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO 18 77 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 17 78 Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 15 79 Rubens Valeriano (Bra) 14 80 Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 14 81 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 13 82 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team 13 83 Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 13 84 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 12 85 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) 11 86 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 11 87 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 11 88 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 9 89 Markus Bauer* (Ger) 9 90 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 8 91 Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team 8