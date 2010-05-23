Absalon grabs another World Cup win
World Champ Schurter in second in Offenburg
Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea) continued his unbeaten streak at Offenburg with a fourth consecutive victory in the seven-lap German World Cup event.
The French maestro, who uncharacteristically hadn't hithereto won a World Cup race this season, moved to the front of the race on the first lap with World Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower), who had won the first round of the series.
The pair began to distance themselves from a chase group containing Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena-Birrell-Specialized), Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower). Sauser was leading the chase, but the group was making no time on the front duo.
On the third lap, Absalon managed to gain a small advantage on Schurter, and then steadily extended it through the remainder of the race, to roll across the finish line 49 seconds in front of the Swiss rider. Kulhavy attacked his break companions in the final lap to take third, followed by Sauser and then Vogel.
Absalon's third lap was the fastest of the race (15:24), and he gained almost all of his winning margin in the this one-lap blitz. However, it was the technical riding of the French champion that were most noticable; in the slippery, rooty Snake Pit descent, Absalon rode the shortest line, while Schurter, Sauser and others were all going wider (and slower). The only other top-20 riders to consistently take the same line as Absalon were Kabush and Marco Fontana (Cannondale).
"I like this course very much," said Absalon. "It has very technical sections, plus good climbing. And the spectators are also very good here. It was a very close race with Nino at the beginning, but I attacked on the third lap on the beginning of the longer climb, and he came back, and I attacked again to get a small gap. After that, I gained a little bit more and a little bit more each lap. It was a perfect race for me."
Matthias Flückiger had been a member of the chase group until late in the race, when he had to stop for a rear wheel change, while series leader Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) joined the chase for the first few laps before fading. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher) was the top American rider, in 40th place.
Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was the top North American, in 15th place.
"I definitely felt better in this race, and it is good to finish off this part of the season with a strong result," said Kabush. "With a front row start, I think I could have had a top-10 result, but I didn't have a good start, dropping back a few spots and then first few laps some jitbag battles in the singletrack, but after that I felt I could open up the throttle and settle into my own pace."
Absalon now leads Schurter by 44 points in the overall standings.
Race Notes
- Absalon said that the next race "will be very different. I will be a father for the first time, because my son will be born before [Champéry], and maybe it will give me more motivation." Just what the rest of the field needs to hear - Absalon more motivated...
- Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) did not start. A week earlier, just prior to a German national series race he became ill. He is recovering now, but not quickly enough to start in Offenburg.
- A number of riders who had done well in the first two races struggled in Offenburg -, Hermida and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale), Fontana were a few. Some complained of "dead legs" or no power, and few admitted that they may have overtrained.
- The cross country series now takes a very long break - until late July. Most riders say that they will take a break, get a good training block in and then race national series races (plus national championships) before returning to the World Cup for the final three rounds prior to the Worlds in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|1:53:36
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:00:49
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:01:24
|5
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:01:35
|6
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:20
|7
|José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:25
|8
|Ruben Ruzafa (Spa) Orbea
|0:03:27
|9
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:03:38
|10
|Inaki Lejarreta (Spa) Orbea
|0:03:46
|11
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:04:29
|12
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:04:32
|13
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|14
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:47
|15
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:04:56
|16
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|0:05:11
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:05:28
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|0:05:43
|19
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:05:53
|20
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:05:59
|21
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:06:18
|22
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:06:19
|23
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:23
|24
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|0:06:29
|25
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:06:35
|26
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:06:42
|27
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|28
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:07:08
|29
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:08:01
|30
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|0:08:08
|31
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|0:08:10
|32
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:08:18
|33
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:08:21
|34
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:08:22
|35
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|0:08:23
|36
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:08:25
|37
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:08:27
|38
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|39
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:08:39
|40
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:08:52
|41
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|0:09:00
|42
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|43
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:09:26
|44
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:09:29
|45
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|0:09:34
|46
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:09:40
|47
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:09:48
|48
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|0:10:03
|49
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:10:13
|50
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
|0:10:19
|51
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:10:20
|52
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|53
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|0:10:26
|54
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|0:10:34
|55
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|0:10:39
|56
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|0:10:55
|57
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|0:11:01
|58
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:11:07
|59
|David Joao Serralheier Rosa (Por)
|0:11:11
|60
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:11:12
|61
|Anders Hovdenes (Nor) Team United Bakeries, Hoydahl MTB Racing
|0:11:21
|62
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:11:45
|63
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:11:57
|64
|Andras Parti (Hun)
|0:12:03
|65
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|0:12:05
|66
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:12:14
|67
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:12:20
|68
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:12:23
|69
|Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:12:31
|70
|Marcus Schulte-Luenzum* (Ger) M.I.G. Team
|71
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:12:43
|72
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:12:53
|73
|Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:13:14
|74
|Fabian Strecker* (Ger)
|0:13:41
|75
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:13:51
|76
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Infotre - Leecougan
|0:14:01
|77
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
|0:14:53
|78
|Samuele Porro* (Ita)
|0:15:18
|79
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:16:07
|80
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo
|0:16:27
|81
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|0:16:48
|82
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:16:53
|83
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|0:17:50
|84
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco
|-1lap
|85
|Marco Minnaard* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|86
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|-2laps
|87
|Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|88
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|89
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|90
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|91
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|92
|Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|93
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|94
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|95
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|96
|Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi)
|97
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team New Cycling
|98
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|99
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|100
|Marcel Fleschhut* (Ger)
|101
|Edivando De Souza Cruz (Bra)
|102
|Sherman Paiva* (Bra)
|103
|Cristobal Silva (Chi)
|104
|Olof Jonsson* (Swe)
|105
|Alexis Chenevier* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|106
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team
|107
|Shlomi Haimy* (Isr) Infotre - Leecougan
|108
|Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|109
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|110
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|111
|Kornel Osicki* (Pol) Jbg-2 Professional MTB Team
|112
|Martin Loo* (Est) Infotre - Leecougan
|113
|Thibaut Bellanger* (Fra)
|114
|Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|115
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por) TX Active Bianchi
|116
|Gilles Sarrazin* (Fra)
|117
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|118
|Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop
|119
|Silvio Bundi (Swi)
|120
|Benjamin Buchi* (Swi)
|121
|Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|122
|Manfred Reis* (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|123
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|124
|Mattias Nilsson* (Swe)
|125
|Mattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|126
|Felix Euteneuer* (Ger)
|127
|Olaf Rochow (Ger)
|128
|Zsolt Juhasz* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|129
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|130
|Reto Indergand* (Swi) Frm Tg Zentralschweiz
|131
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|132
|Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|133
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) ISD Cycling Team
|134
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|135
|Martin Gluth* (Ger)
|136
|Dmytro Titarenko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|137
|Daniel Geismayr* (Aut)
|-3laps
|138
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour
|139
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues* (Por) Infotre - Leecougan
|140
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|141
|Jhon Jairo Botero (Col)
|142
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
|143
|Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|144
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|145
|Freddy Betremieux* (Fra)
|146
|Ivan Smirnov* (Rus)
|147
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|148
|Artem Orlov (Rus)
|149
|Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|150
|Ruben Scheire* (Bel) Team Saeco
|151
|Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|152
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|153
|Tobias Ludvigsson* (Swe)
|154
|Luca Braidot* (Ita)
|155
|Stephen Ettinger* (USA)
|156
|Mario Luis Mirando Costa* (Por)
|157
|Sergey Nikolaev* (Rus)
|158
|Titouan Perrin Ganier* (Fra)
|159
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus)
|160
|Mirco Widmer* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|161
|Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|162
|Henrique Avancini* (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|163
|Tad Elliott* (USA)
|164
|Ethan Gilmour* (USA)
|165
|Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|166
|Tim Dunford (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
|167
|Diego Rosa* (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|168
|Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|169
|Valentin Fiderer* (Ger)
|170
|Markus Preiss* (Aut)
|171
|Marcus Nicolai* (Ger)
|172
|Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|173
|Hugo Drechou* (Fra)
|174
|Oleksandr Kachanov* (Ukr)
|175
|Manfred Zöger* (Aut)
|176
|Marc Stutzmann* (Swi)
|177
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
|178
|Giancarlo Sax* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|179
|Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|180
|Simon Stiebjahn* (Ger)
|181
|Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls
|-4laps
|182
|Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan
|183
|Travis Livermon* (USA)
|184
|Thomas Decugis* (Fra)
|185
|Tristan Cowie* (USA)
|186
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|187
|Marco Arnold* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|188
|Ben Thomas* (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
|189
|Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|190
|Timofei Ivanov* (Rus)
|191
|Amotz Nehoray* (Isr)
|192
|Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|193
|Volodymyr Zinovkin* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|194
|Russell Finsterwald* (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|195
|Aurenge Amaruy Gernez* (Fra) Keops Itwo
|196
|Mitch Hoke* (USA)
|197
|Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco
|198
|Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|199
|Mark Csielka* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|200
|Matthias Waldhart* (Aut)
|201
|Andras Szatmary* (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team
|DNF
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jorge Oliveira Ferreira* (Por)
|DNF
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|DNF
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|DNF
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|DNF
|Carlos Coloma (Spa) Msc Bikes
|DNF
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|DNF
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|DNF
|Jonas De Backer* (Bel) Team Saeco
|DNF
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|DNF
|Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|DNF
|Pavel Boudny (Cze)
|DNF
|David Fletcher* (GBr)
|DNF
|Patrick Tresch (Swi)
|DNF
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour
|DNF
|Andy Eyring* (Ger)
|DNF
|Alexander Blomqvist* (Swe)
|DNF
|Francois Theron* (RSA)
|DNF
|Simon Seehofer* (Aut)
|DNF
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|DNF
|Philip Buys* (RSA)
|DNF
|Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Aus) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|DNF
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda (Col) Infotre - Leecougan
|DNF
|Gerald Burgsteiner (Aut)
|DNS
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNS
|Robbie Squire* (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orbea
|84
|pts
|2
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|63
|3
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|49
|4
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|48
|5
|Trek World Racing
|38
|6
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|32
|7
|Specialized Factory Racing
|30
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|22
|9
|TX Active Bianchi
|18
|10
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|16
|11
|Merida Biking Team
|15
|12
|Lapierre International
|14
|13
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|14
|14
|M.I.G. Team
|11
|15
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|4
|16
|Team Merida Combee
|2
|17
|Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|570
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|526
|3
|José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|470
|4
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|460
|5
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|380
|6
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|340
|7
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|320
|8
|Ruben Ruzafa (Spa) Orbea
|320
|9
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|318
|10
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|280
|11
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|273
|12
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|232
|13
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing
|229
|14
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|225
|15
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|212
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|211
|17
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|204
|18
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|192
|19
|Sergio Mantecon (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|178
|20
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|166
|21
|Inaki Lejarreta (Spa) Orbea
|165
|22
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|164
|23
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|148
|24
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|144
|25
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|143
|26
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|142
|27
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|132
|28
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|130
|29
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|130
|30
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour
|124
|31
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|122
|32
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|122
|33
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|114
|34
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|110
|35
|Carlos Coloma (Spa) MSC Bikes
|108
|36
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|104
|37
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|102
|38
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|96
|39
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|87
|40
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|80
|41
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|79
|42
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|78
|43
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|76
|44
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|71
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|70
|46
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|66
|47
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|64
|48
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|62
|49
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|62
|50
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|60
|51
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|58
|52
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|58
|53
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|57
|54
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|56
|55
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|54
|56
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|53
|57
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|49
|58
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock FRW A.S.D.
|46
|59
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|45
|60
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|43
|61
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita)
|40
|62
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|38
|63
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|38
|64
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|37
|65
|Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|37
|66
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|34
|67
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|33
|68
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|26
|69
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|22
|70
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|22
|71
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|22
|72
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|20
|73
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|19
|74
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|19
|75
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
|18
|76
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops ITWO
|18
|77
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|17
|78
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|15
|79
|Rubens Valeriano (Bra)
|14
|80
|Matthias Rupp* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|14
|81
|Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|13
|82
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|13
|83
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|13
|84
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|12
|85
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|11
|86
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|11
|87
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|11
|88
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|9
|89
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|9
|90
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|8
|91
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|202
|pts
|2
|Orbea
|200
|3
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|158
|4
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|138
|5
|Trek World Racing
|126
|6
|Specialized Factory Racing
|124
|7
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|92
|8
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|61
|9
|Lapierre International
|44
|10
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|39
|11
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|36
|12
|TX Active Bianchi
|34
|13
|Giant Italia Team
|33
|14
|Merida Biking Team
|30
|15
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|19
|16
|BH-Suntour
|18
|17
|M.I.G. Team
|11
|18
|MSC Bikes
|10
|19
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|9
|20
|Giant Swiss Team
|7
|21
|S&H Superior MTB Team
|4
|22
|Scott Les Saisies
|4
|23
|Team Merida Combee
|2
|24
|Team New Cycling
|2
|25
|Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|1
|26
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|1
