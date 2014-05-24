Moschetti wins under 23 women's cross country in Nove Mesto
Grobert leads World Cup standings
Margot Moschetti (Scott-La Clusaz) won the Under 23 women's World Cup cross country in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on Saturday. Moschetti beat Yana Belomoina (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team) and Lisa Rabensteiner (Focus XC Italy Team).
Helen Grobert (Focus) leads the overall World Cup standings after three rounds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|1:16:18
|2
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:01:49
|3
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|0:02:45
|4
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:03:25
|5
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:03:53
|6
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|0:06:23
|7
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-KMC
|0:06:25
|8
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:06:57
|9
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:07:28
|10
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:07:46
|11
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:08:01
|12
|Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:08:09
|13
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:08:46
|14
|Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|0:09:20
|15
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|0:09:25
|16
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|0:10:11
|17
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|0:10:34
|18
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|0:10:41
|19
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:10:57
|20
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott
|0:11:06
|21
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|0:11:16
|22
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
|0:12:37
|23
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|0:12:40
|24
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|0:12:50
|25
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|0:13:22
|26
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|0:13:56
|27
|Meghan Beltzer (Isr)
|0:14:22
|28
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:14:23
|29
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|0:15:12
|30
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|0:15:32
|31
|Michaela Malarikova (Svk)
|0:16:30
|32
|Ling Yang (Chn)
|0:16:38
|33
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|0:17:02
|34
|Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr)
|0:18:06
|-1lap
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|-1lap
|Marquerite De Neve (Ned)
|-1lap
|Lena Wehrle (Ger)
|-1lap
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|-1lap
|Moran Tel Paz (Isr)
|-1lap
|Iwona Kurczab (Pol)
|-1lap
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol)
|-1lap
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|-1lap
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|-1lap
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|-1lap
|Imogen Buick (GBr) Giant Dealerteams
|-1lap
|Dagmara Drabik (Pol)
|-2laps
|Samantha Hope (NZl)
|-2laps
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
|-2laps
|Stephanie Dohrn (Ger)
|DNF
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|190
|pts
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|187
|3
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|120
|4
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|105
|5
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|100
|6
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-KMC
|100
|7
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|90
|8
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|74
|9
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|67
|10
|Kristina Kirillova (Rus)
|57
|11
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior
|42
|12
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|40
|13
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|40
|14
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|35
|15
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|30
|16
|Emily Parkes (Aus)
|24
|17
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|24
|18
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|22
|19
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|22
|20
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|20
|21
|Samantha Hope (NZl)
|20
|22
|Vera Adrian (Nam)
|20
|23
|Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team
|18
|24
|Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)
|18
|25
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|16
|26
|Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia
|14
|27
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team
|9
|28
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|8
|29
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|7
|30
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott
|6
|31
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|5
|32
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
|4
|33
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|2
|34
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team
|1
