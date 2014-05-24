Trending

Moschetti wins under 23 women's cross country in Nove Mesto

Grobert leads World Cup standings

Image 1 of 10

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) led until she had to stop for a chainsuck problem

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Under 23 women's World Cup leader Helen Grobert

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz wins)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

Lisa Rabensteiner (Focus XC Italy Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing XC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Helen Grobert (Focus XC Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Margot Moschetti (Scott - La Clusaz)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Yana Belomoina (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Under 23 women's podium: Yana Belomoina, Margot Moschetti, Lisa Rabensteiner

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Margot Moschetti (Scott-La Clusaz) won the Under 23 women's World Cup cross country in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic on Saturday.  Moschetti beat Yana Belomoina (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team) and Lisa Rabensteiner (Focus XC Italy Team).

Helen Grobert (Focus) leads the overall World Cup standings after three rounds.

Full Results

Under 23 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz1:16:18
2Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:01:49
3Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team0:02:45
4Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team0:03:25
5Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:03:53
6Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team0:06:23
7Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-KMC0:06:25
8Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:06:57
9Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:07:28
10Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:07:46
11Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:08:01
12Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team0:08:09
13Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:08:46
14Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia0:09:20
15Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior0:09:25
16Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:10:11
17Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team0:10:34
18Alice Barnes (GBr)0:10:41
19Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:10:57
20Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott0:11:06
21Rachel Pageau (Can)0:11:16
22Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team0:12:37
23Amber Johnston (NZl)0:12:40
24Majlen Müller (Ger)0:12:50
25Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team0:13:22
26Chantal Eheim (Swi) Jb Felt Team0:13:56
27Meghan Beltzer (Isr)0:14:22
28Annemarie Worst (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:14:23
29Laura Bietola (Can)0:15:12
30Candice Neethling (RSA)0:15:32
31Michaela Malarikova (Svk)0:16:30
32Ling Yang (Chn)0:16:38
33Lena Gerault (Fra)0:17:02
34Yuval Bar Ziv (Isr)0:18:06
-1lapFrederique Trudel (Can)
-1lapMarquerite De Neve (Ned)
-1lapLena Wehrle (Ger)
-1lapVendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
-1lapMoran Tel Paz (Isr)
-1lapIwona Kurczab (Pol)
-1lapRita Malinkiewicz (Pol)
-1lapMarta Turobos (Pol)
-1lapAndreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
-1lapViktoria Zeller (Aut)
-1lapImogen Buick (GBr) Giant Dealerteams
-1lapDagmara Drabik (Pol)
-2lapsSamantha Hope (NZl)
-2lapsRotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
-2lapsStephanie Dohrn (Ger)
DNFBethany Crumpton (GBr)

Under 23 women World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team190pts
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team187
3Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team120
4Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya105
5Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team100
6Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Bh-Suntour-KMC100
7Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz90
8Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC74
9Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)67
10Kristina Kirillova (Rus)57
11Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor) Sepura XC Superior42
12Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team40
13Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team40
14Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team35
15Amber Johnston (NZl)30
16Emily Parkes (Aus)24
17Candice Neethling (RSA)24
18Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team22
19Holly Harris (Aus)22
20Alessia Bulleri (Ita)20
21Samantha Hope (NZl)20
22Vera Adrian (Nam)20
23Lena Putz (Ger) Genesis Mountainbike Racing Team18
24Ashleigh Moffatt (RSA)18
25Barbora Machulkova (Cze)16
26Anna Konovalova (Rus) Format-Udmurtia14
27Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus XC Team9
28Alice Barnes (GBr)8
29Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team7
30Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott6
31Rachel Pageau (Can)5
32Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team4
33Majlen Müller (Ger)2
34Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl International Team1

