Rachel Atherton wins Cairns downhill World Cup

Carpenter and Nicole take second and third

Image 1 of 10

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing

Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 2 of 10

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team

Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 3 of 10

Jill Kintner (USA) Norco

Jill Kintner (USA) Norco
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 4 of 10

Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction

Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 5 of 10

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic

Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 6 of 10

Women podium: Emmeline Ragot, Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole, Tracey Hannah

Women podium: Emmeline Ragot, Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole, Tracey Hannah
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 7 of 10

World Cup,leader Rachel Atherton

World Cup,leader Rachel Atherton
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 8 of 10

Rachel Atherton and the podium

Rachel Atherton and the podium
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Image 9 of 10

Rachel Atherton on her way to the win

Rachel Atherton on her way to the win
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)
Local Tracey Hannah

Local Tracey Hannah

Local Tracey Hannah
(Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

British brother and sister combination of Gee and Rachel Atherton dominated the Australian leg of the UCI World Cup Series, claiming downhill victories at the Smithfield Regional Park in Cairns on Saturday.

The win was the fourth time that reigning world champion Rachel and elder brother Gee (both GT Factory Racing) have reached the top step of the podium at the same World Cup event.

"She is a dominant force at the moment and keeping up with her is a hard thing to do," said Gee, the 2008 world champion who finished second overall in the 2013 series

After a wet qualifying session held on Friday, roots and rocks began to protrude from the peanut butter like course, undoing many top players including reigning world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate).

In the women's race, Rachel conquered the course and the field to collect a mammoth victory in four minutes 50.576 seconds, more than eleven seconds to her closest rival, Great Britain's Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team).

"That was probably the hardest race I've ever done," said Rachel. "It's a hard track to race because you have to go slow even though you know you can't push it like you do normally but you have to hold back and just be really careful which feels weird.

"The people and the crowd up there are amazing, on the tricky bits they really get behind you to make you stay on."

Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) rounded out the podium with a time of five minutes, 16.422 seconds, 25 seconds off the pace.

A great ride by France's Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) saw her reach the podium despite a spectacular crash after wedging her wheel between two rocks.

Cairns native Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR) set the crowd alight early, stopping the clock in five minutes 20.157 seconds, to round out the podium

Atherton and Carpenter are locked on 450 points a piece in the individual UCI World Cup standings, ahead of Nicole (297 points).

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) Gt Factory Racing0:04:50.600
2Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:11.655
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction0:00:25.846
4Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:28.264
5Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur0:00:29.581
6Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour0:00:32.181
7Fionn Griffiths (GBr)0:00:36.165
8Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing0:00:39.261
9Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory Dh Team0:00:47.199
10Claire Buchar (Can)0:00:58.294
11Sarah Atkin (NZl)0:01:00.068
12Jill Kintner (USA)0:01:10.138
13Harriet Latchem (GBr)0:01:19.885
14Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development0:01:20.901
15Veronique Sandler (NZl)0:01:31.484
16Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team0:01:31.706
17Gabriela Williams (Cze)0:02:27.530
18Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)0:02:29.115
19Sarah Booth (Aus)0:02:31.989
20Ellie ° Wale (Aus)0:02:57.544
21Michelle Crisp (Aus)0:03:28.063

Elite women downhill World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing450pts
2Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team450
3Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction297
4Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic295
5Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR239
6Jill Kintner (USA)222
7Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour206
8Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing164
9Fionn Griffiths (GBr)145
10Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team115
11Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development85
12Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott70
13Claire Buchar (Can)55
14Sarah Atkin (NZl)50
15Tegan ° Molloy (Aus)45
16Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team41
17Diana Marggraff (Ecu)40
18Harriet Latchem (GBr)40
19Steffi Marth (Ger)35
20Veronique Sandler (NZl)30
21Gabriela Williams (Cze)20
22Sarah Booth (Aus)10
23Ellie Wale° (Aus)5

