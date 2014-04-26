Image 1 of 10 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 10 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 3 of 10 Jill Kintner (USA) Norco (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 10 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 5 of 10 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 10 Women podium: Emmeline Ragot, Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole, Tracey Hannah (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 10 World Cup,leader Rachel Atherton (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 10 Rachel Atherton and the podium (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 9 of 10 Rachel Atherton on her way to the win (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith) Image 10 of 10 Local Tracey Hannah (Image credit: Tim Bardsley-Smith)

British brother and sister combination of Gee and Rachel Atherton dominated the Australian leg of the UCI World Cup Series, claiming downhill victories at the Smithfield Regional Park in Cairns on Saturday.

The win was the fourth time that reigning world champion Rachel and elder brother Gee (both GT Factory Racing) have reached the top step of the podium at the same World Cup event.

"She is a dominant force at the moment and keeping up with her is a hard thing to do," said Gee, the 2008 world champion who finished second overall in the 2013 series

After a wet qualifying session held on Friday, roots and rocks began to protrude from the peanut butter like course, undoing many top players including reigning world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate).

In the women's race, Rachel conquered the course and the field to collect a mammoth victory in four minutes 50.576 seconds, more than eleven seconds to her closest rival, Great Britain's Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team).

"That was probably the hardest race I've ever done," said Rachel. "It's a hard track to race because you have to go slow even though you know you can't push it like you do normally but you have to hold back and just be really careful which feels weird.

"The people and the crowd up there are amazing, on the tricky bits they really get behind you to make you stay on."

Myriam Nicole (Commencal / Riding Addiction) rounded out the podium with a time of five minutes, 16.422 seconds, 25 seconds off the pace.

A great ride by France's Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) saw her reach the podium despite a spectacular crash after wedging her wheel between two rocks.

Cairns native Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR) set the crowd alight early, stopping the clock in five minutes 20.157 seconds, to round out the podium

Atherton and Carpenter are locked on 450 points a piece in the individual UCI World Cup standings, ahead of Nicole (297 points).

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Gt Factory Racing 0:04:50.600 2 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:11.655 3 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:25.846 4 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:28.264 5 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur 0:00:29.581 6 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:32.181 7 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:36.165 8 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) Fmd Racing 0:00:39.261 9 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory Dh Team 0:00:47.199 10 Claire Buchar (Can) 0:00:58.294 11 Sarah Atkin (NZl) 0:01:00.068 12 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:01:10.138 13 Harriet Latchem (GBr) 0:01:19.885 14 Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 0:01:20.901 15 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 0:01:31.484 16 Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:01:31.706 17 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 0:02:27.530 18 Tegan ° Molloy (Aus) 0:02:29.115 19 Sarah Booth (Aus) 0:02:31.989 20 Ellie ° Wale (Aus) 0:02:57.544 21 Michelle Crisp (Aus) 0:03:28.063