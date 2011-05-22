Image 1 of 3 Under 23 women's podium at the Dalby World Cup: U23 podium: Kathrin Stirnemann, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Barbara Benko (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre International) takes the win. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 The new World Cup leader Barbara Benko (Focus MIG Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the Under 23 women's race, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre) was clearly the strongest. The French woman led from the first lap and set the fastest lap times every lap.

Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike) finished in second at 1:25, and Barbara Benko (Focus-MIG) took third at 1:45.

Benko also took the lead in the Under 23 World Cup standings, since neither Ferrand-Prevot nor Stirnemann participated in round one.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International 1:19:52 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:01:25 3 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team 0:01:45 4 Helen Grobert (Ger) 0:02:50 5 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:03:40 6 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:04:17 7 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:04:41 8 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 9 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety 0:04:56 10 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc 0:04:59 11 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:06:18 12 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) 0:06:20 13 Mikaela Kofman (Can) 0:06:24 14 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:07:17 15 Lily Matthews (GBr) 0:07:41 16 Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:08:09 17 Virginie Pointet (Swi) 0:08:39 18 Laura Bietola (Can) 0:08:48 19 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) 0:09:35 20 Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw 0:09:41 21 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:10:14 22 Noga Korem (Isr) 0:10:35 23 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:11:44 24 Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team 0:12:22 25 Caitlin De Wet (RSA) 0:15:23 -1lap Carla Haines (GBr) -1lap Danielle Rider (GBr) DNF Lorraine Truong (Swi) DNF Jessica Roberts (GBr) DNF Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team DNS Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team