Ferrand Prevot wins in Dalby

Stirnemann, Benko round out top three

Under 23 women's podium at the Dalby World Cup: U23 podium: Kathrin Stirnemann, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Barbara Benko

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Lapierre International) takes the win.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The new World Cup leader Barbara Benko (Focus MIG Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the Under 23 women's race, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre) was clearly the strongest.  The French woman led from the first lap and set the fastest lap times every lap.

Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike) finished in second at 1:25, and Barbara Benko (Focus-MIG) took third at 1:45.

Benko also took the lead in the Under 23 World Cup standings, since neither Ferrand-Prevot nor Stirnemann participated in round one.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International1:19:52
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team0:01:25
3Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team0:01:45
4Helen Grobert (Ger)0:02:50
5Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:03:40
6Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:04:17
7Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:04:41
8Serena Calvetti (Ita)
9Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety0:04:56
10Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc0:04:59
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:06:18
12Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:06:20
13Mikaela Kofman (Can)0:06:24
14Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:07:17
15Lily Matthews (GBr)0:07:41
16Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:08:09
17Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:08:39
18Laura Bietola (Can)0:08:48
19Emmy Thelberg (Swe)0:09:35
20Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw0:09:41
21Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:10:14
22Noga Korem (Isr)0:10:35
23Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:11:44
24Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team0:12:22
25Caitlin De Wet (RSA)0:15:23
-1lapCarla Haines (GBr)
-1lapDanielle Rider (GBr)
DNFLorraine Truong (Swi)
DNFJessica Roberts (GBr)
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
DNSTanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team

Under 23 World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team120pts
2Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety114
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team110
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International90
5Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix90
6Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice80
7Rebecca Henderson (Aus)54
8Serena Calvetti (Ita)54
9Helen Grobert (Ger)50
10Mariske Strauss (RSA)40
11Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott40
12Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan35
13Candice Neethling (RSA)30
14Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC22
15Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)22
16Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan21
17Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)18
18Mikaela Kofman (Can)16
19Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix16
20Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol14
21Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)14
22Caitlin De Wet (RSA)13
23Lily Matthews (GBr)12
24Cherie Vale (RSA)10
25Virginie Pointet (Swi)9
26Laura Bietola (Can)8
27Emmy Thelberg (Swe)7
28Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW6
29Noga Korem (Isr)4
30Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team2

 

