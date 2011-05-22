Ferrand Prevot wins in Dalby
Stirnemann, Benko round out top three
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
In the Under 23 women's race, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Lapierre) was clearly the strongest. The French woman led from the first lap and set the fastest lap times every lap.
Kathrin Stirnemann (Central Haibike) finished in second at 1:25, and Barbara Benko (Focus-MIG) took third at 1:45.
Benko also took the lead in the Under 23 World Cup standings, since neither Ferrand-Prevot nor Stirnemann participated in round one.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|1:19:52
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:01:25
|3
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|0:02:50
|5
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:03:40
|6
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:04:17
|7
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:04:41
|8
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|9
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|0:04:56
|10
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - Bmc
|0:04:59
|11
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:06:18
|12
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|0:06:20
|13
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|0:06:24
|14
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:07:17
|15
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|0:07:41
|16
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:08:09
|17
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|0:08:39
|18
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|0:08:48
|19
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|0:09:35
|20
|Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team Vzw
|0:09:41
|21
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:10:14
|22
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|0:10:35
|23
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:11:44
|24
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:12:22
|25
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|0:15:23
|-1lap
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|-1lap
|Danielle Rider (GBr)
|DNF
|Lorraine Truong (Swi)
|DNF
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|DNS
|Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus MIG Team
|120
|pts
|2
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety
|114
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|110
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Lapierre International
|90
|5
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|90
|6
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|80
|7
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|54
|8
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|54
|9
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|50
|10
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|40
|11
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|40
|12
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|35
|13
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|30
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|22
|15
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|22
|16
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|21
|17
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|18
|18
|Mikaela Kofman (Can)
|16
|19
|Julie Berteaux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|16
|20
|Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|14
|21
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|14
|22
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|13
|23
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
|12
|24
|Cherie Vale (RSA)
|10
|25
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|9
|26
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|8
|27
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|7
|28
|Elise Marchal (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|6
|29
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|4
|30
|Hana Jezkova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy