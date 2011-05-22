Gehbauer wins solo in Yorkshire
Gehbauer, Kerschbaumer tied on standings after two rounds
This year, for the first time, the Under 23 categories of men and women race separately from the elites in their own cross country World Cup competition. The Under 23 men raced today (Saturday), and the U23 women will race tomorrow.
In this second round, the top two riders from the first event in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, proved that they are the class of the field by again finishing one-two, in the reverse order from the first race, Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) dropped Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) in the final kilometre for the win. The two are tied in points, but Gehbauer takes over the leader's jersey by virtue of the more recent victory.
American Stephen Ettinger (US National Team) worked his way up from mid-field to finish a very respectable 10th place. Ettinger struggled in the opening lap after starting 40th, but then began to move up steadily, posting the fastest split for the fourth lap.
"I balled up my first lap, I just couldn't get going," Ettinger said. "But once I got myself sorted out, I just spent the whole race picking riders off, so overall I'm pretty pleased with how my race went."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|1:29:25
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|0:00:05
|3
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:00:38
|5
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour
|0:00:39
|6
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:00:57
|7
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:58
|8
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|0:01:23
|10
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|0:01:41
|11
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:57
|12
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:01:59
|13
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
|0:02:15
|14
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:02:29
|15
|Matthias Rupp (Sui) Team Firebike - Droessiger
|0:02:49
|16
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:03:38
|17
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|0:03:42
|18
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team
|19
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team
|0:03:50
|20
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube Mtb Team
|21
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:04:01
|22
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:04:07
|23
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|0:04:22
|24
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:04:34
|25
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:04:37
|26
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|0:04:39
|27
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|0:04:45
|28
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized Mtb Team
|0:04:49
|29
|Fabian Strecker (Ger)
|0:05:00
|30
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:05:09
|31
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:05:26
|32
|Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|0:05:47
|33
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:05:51
|34
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:06:03
|35
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|0:06:10
|36
|Rourke Croeser (Rsa) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:06:12
|37
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|38
|Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|0:06:23
|39
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|40
|David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger
|0:06:39
|41
|Jack Hinkens (USA)
|0:06:42
|42
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:06:58
|43
|Rens De Bruin (Ned)
|0:07:05
|44
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|0:07:22
|45
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|0:07:35
|46
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:07:46
|47
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:07:56
|48
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|0:08:14
|49
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:08:15
|50
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:08:26
|51
|Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:08:28
|52
|Lukas Kuch (Ger)
|0:08:40
|53
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:08:58
|54
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|0:09:19
|55
|Trenton Day (Aus)
|0:09:44
|56
|Mike Schuler (Swi) Mk - Zentralschweiz
|0:09:45
|57
|Michael Crosbie (Aus)
|0:10:01
|58
|Francis Morin (Can) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:10:20
|59
|Simon Hupperetz (Bel)
|0:10:52
|60
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:11:10
|61
|Kyle Ward (Aus)
|0:11:14
|62
|Daniel Kaufmann (Swi)
|0:11:23
|63
|Billy Whenman (GBr)
|0:12:18
|64
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|0:15:24
|65
|Laurent Evrard (Bel)
|0:18:34
|-1lap
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|DNF
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|DNF
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team Dnf4
|DNF
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf4
|DNF
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|DNF
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea Dnf3
|DNF
|Dumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf3
|DNF
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf2
|DNF
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|DNF
|Simon Seehofer (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|160
|pts
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|160
|3
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|70
|4
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|62
|5
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|60
|6
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|60
|7
|Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|50
|8
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|50
|9
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|49
|10
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour
|46
|11
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team
|44
|12
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team
|39
|13
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|38
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|24
|15
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|22
|16
|Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea
|22
|17
|Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|20
|18
|Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
|18
|19
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|18
|20
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|16
|21
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|16
|22
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team
|15
|23
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|14
|24
|Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike - Droessiger
|13
|25
|Andy Eyring (Ger)
|12
|26
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|10
|27
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|10
|28
|Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|8
|29
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team
|7
|30
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team
|7
|31
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|5
|32
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|5
|33
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|4
|34
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)
|4
|35
|Marc Metzler (Swi)
|3
|36
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|2
|37
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre
|2
|38
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|1
