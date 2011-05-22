Trending

Gehbauer wins solo in Yorkshire

Gehbauer, Kerschbaumer tied on standings after two rounds

Image 1 of 12

Alexander Gehbauer (KTM) wins and takes over the World Cup lead

Alexander Gehbauer (KTM) wins and takes over the World Cup lead
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

Kenta Gallagher exits Worry Gill at speed, and goes on to ride the notorious rock steps.

Kenta Gallagher exits Worry Gill at speed, and goes on to ride the notorious rock steps.
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 3 of 12

David Fletcher - exhausted following a victorious sprint finish with 2010's Dalby World Cup Junior winner Michael Van Der Heijden.

David Fletcher - exhausted following a victorious sprint finish with 2010's Dalby World Cup Junior winner Michael Van Der Heijden.
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 4 of 12

British under-23 Champion Dave Fletcher had home ride of the day - finishing sixth.

British under-23 Champion Dave Fletcher had home ride of the day - finishing sixth.
(Image credit: Luke Webber)
Image 5 of 12

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus Mig Team) was 3rd

Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus Mig Team) was 3rd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 12

Large group starts the U23 Men's XC

Large group starts the U23 Men's XC
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 12

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) leads through the rocks

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) leads through the rocks
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 12

Stephen Ettinger (Team USA) finished 10th

Stephen Ettinger (Team USA) finished 10th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 12

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 12

Alexander Gehbauer (KTM) on Kerschbaumer'swheel

Alexander Gehbauer (KTM) on Kerschbaumer'swheel
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 12

David Fletcher (British National Team)

David Fletcher (British National Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 12

podium: Kerschbaumer, Gehbauer, Schulte-Luenzum

podium: Kerschbaumer, Gehbauer, Schulte-Luenzum
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

This year, for the first time, the Under 23 categories of men and women race separately from the elites in their own cross country World Cup competition. The Under 23 men raced today (Saturday), and the U23 women will race tomorrow.

In this second round, the top two riders from the first event in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, proved that they are the class of the field by again finishing one-two, in the reverse order from the first race, Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) dropped Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) in the final kilometre for the win. The two are tied in points, but Gehbauer takes over the leader's jersey by virtue of the more recent victory.

American Stephen Ettinger (US National Team) worked his way up from mid-field to finish a very respectable 10th place. Ettinger struggled in the opening lap after starting 40th, but then began to move up steadily, posting the fastest split for the fourth lap.

"I balled up my first lap, I just couldn't get going," Ettinger said. "But once I got myself sorted out, I just spent the whole race picking riders off, so overall I'm pretty pleased with how my race went."

Full Results

Under 23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)1:29:25
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi0:00:05
3Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team0:00:22
4Markus Bauer (Ger)0:00:38
5Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour0:00:39
6David Fletcher (GBr)0:00:57
7Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:00:58
8Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team0:01:15
9Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team0:01:23
10Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:01:41
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team0:01:57
12Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:01:59
13Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:02:15
14Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies0:02:29
15Matthias Rupp (Sui) Team Firebike - Droessiger0:02:49
16Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:03:38
17Andy Eyring (Ger)0:03:42
18Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team
19Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team0:03:50
20Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube Mtb Team
21Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:04:01
22Martin Gluth (Ger)0:04:07
23Marc Metzler (Swi)0:04:22
24Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:04:34
25Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:04:37
26Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre0:04:39
27Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre0:04:45
28Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized Mtb Team0:04:49
29Fabian Strecker (Ger)0:05:00
30Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:05:09
31Kerry Werner (USA)0:05:26
32Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team0:05:47
33Emilien Barben (Swi)0:05:51
34Steven James (GBr)0:06:03
35Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:06:10
36Rourke Croeser (Rsa) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:06:12
37Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team0:06:18
38Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea0:06:23
39Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea
40David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger0:06:39
41Jack Hinkens (USA)0:06:42
42Evan Mcneely (Can)0:06:58
43Rens De Bruin (Ned)0:07:05
44Felix Euteneuer (Ger)0:07:22
45Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)0:07:35
46Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek0:07:46
47Gregor Raggl (Aut)0:07:56
48Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:08:14
49Antoine Caron (Can)0:08:15
50Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:08:26
51Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:28
52Lukas Kuch (Ger)0:08:40
53Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International0:08:58
54Kevin Krieg (Swi)0:09:19
55Trenton Day (Aus)0:09:44
56Mike Schuler (Swi) Mk - Zentralschweiz0:09:45
57Michael Crosbie (Aus)0:10:01
58Francis Morin (Can) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:10:20
59Simon Hupperetz (Bel)0:10:52
60Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:11:10
61Kyle Ward (Aus)0:11:14
62Daniel Kaufmann (Swi)0:11:23
63Billy Whenman (GBr)0:12:18
64Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:15:24
65Laurent Evrard (Bel)0:18:34
-1lapJose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
DNFSimon Stiebjahn (Ger)
DNFKornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team Dnf4
DNFMatthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf4
DNFLuca Braidot (Ita)
DNFOlof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea Dnf3
DNFDumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf3
DNFDaniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf2
DNFKenta Gallagher (GBr)
DNFSimon Seehofer (Aut)

Under 23 men World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)160pts
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi160
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team70
4David Fletcher (GBr)62
5Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team60
6Marek Konwa (Pol) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team60
7Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix50
8Markus Bauer (Ger)50
9Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies49
10Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour46
11Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team44
12Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team39
13Piotr Brzozka (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team38
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team24
15Stephen Ettinger (USA)22
16Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea22
17Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team20
18Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)18
19Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team18
20Rourke Croeser (RSA) Orange Monkey / Cannondale16
21Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team16
22Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube MTB Team15
23Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team14
24Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Firebike - Droessiger13
25Andy Eyring (Ger)12
26Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix10
27Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team10
28Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized MTB Team8
29Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team7
30Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team7
31Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre5
32Bart De Vocht (Bel)5
33Martin Gluth (Ger)4
34Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)4
35Marc Metzler (Swi)3
36Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team2
37Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre2
38Hugo Drechou (Fra)1

