Image 1 of 12 Alexander Gehbauer (KTM) wins and takes over the World Cup lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 Kenta Gallagher exits Worry Gill at speed, and goes on to ride the notorious rock steps. (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 3 of 12 David Fletcher - exhausted following a victorious sprint finish with 2010's Dalby World Cup Junior winner Michael Van Der Heijden. (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 4 of 12 British under-23 Champion Dave Fletcher had home ride of the day - finishing sixth. (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 5 of 12 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Focus Mig Team) was 3rd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Large group starts the U23 Men's XC (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) leads through the rocks (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Stephen Ettinger (Team USA) finished 10th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Alexander Gehbauer (KTM) on Kerschbaumer'swheel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 David Fletcher (British National Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 podium: Kerschbaumer, Gehbauer, Schulte-Luenzum (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

This year, for the first time, the Under 23 categories of men and women race separately from the elites in their own cross country World Cup competition. The Under 23 men raced today (Saturday), and the U23 women will race tomorrow.

In this second round, the top two riders from the first event in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, proved that they are the class of the field by again finishing one-two, in the reverse order from the first race, Alexander Gehbauer (Austria) dropped Gerhard Kerschbaumer (TX Active Bianchi) in the final kilometre for the win. The two are tied in points, but Gehbauer takes over the leader's jersey by virtue of the more recent victory.

American Stephen Ettinger (US National Team) worked his way up from mid-field to finish a very respectable 10th place. Ettinger struggled in the opening lap after starting 40th, but then began to move up steadily, posting the fastest split for the fourth lap.

"I balled up my first lap, I just couldn't get going," Ettinger said. "But once I got myself sorted out, I just spent the whole race picking riders off, so overall I'm pretty pleased with how my race went."

Full Results

Under 23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 1:29:25 2 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:00:05 3 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team 0:00:22 4 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:00:38 5 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 0:00:39 6 David Fletcher (GBr) 0:00:57 7 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:00:58 8 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 0:01:15 9 Diego Rosa (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:01:23 10 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 0:01:41 11 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:01:57 12 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:01:59 13 Ruben Scheire (Bel) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:02:15 14 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 0:02:29 15 Matthias Rupp (Sui) Team Firebike - Droessiger 0:02:49 16 Julien Trarieux (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:03:38 17 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:03:42 18 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team 19 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team 0:03:50 20 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Euro One - Cube Mtb Team 21 Bart De Vocht (Bel) 0:04:01 22 Martin Gluth (Ger) 0:04:07 23 Marc Metzler (Swi) 0:04:22 24 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:04:34 25 Hugo Drechou (Fra) 0:04:37 26 Gilles Sarrazin (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre 0:04:39 27 Thibaut Bellanger (Fra) Team Veloroc Lapierre 0:04:45 28 Jeff Luyten (Bel) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 0:04:49 29 Fabian Strecker (Ger) 0:05:00 30 Sebastian Batchelor (GBr) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:05:09 31 Kerry Werner (USA) 0:05:26 32 Jakub Magnusek (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team 0:05:47 33 Emilien Barben (Swi) 0:05:51 34 Steven James (GBr) 0:06:03 35 Benjamin Buchi (Swi) 0:06:10 36 Rourke Croeser (Rsa) Orange Monkey / Cannondale 0:06:12 37 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:06:18 38 Jonas De Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea 0:06:23 39 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea 40 David Simon (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger 0:06:39 41 Jack Hinkens (USA) 0:06:42 42 Evan Mcneely (Can) 0:06:58 43 Rens De Bruin (Ned) 0:07:05 44 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 0:07:22 45 Marcel Fleschhut (Ger) 0:07:35 46 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:07:46 47 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 0:07:56 48 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 0:08:14 49 Antoine Caron (Can) 0:08:15 50 Erik Groen (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 0:08:26 51 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:28 52 Lukas Kuch (Ger) 0:08:40 53 Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) Lapierre International 0:08:58 54 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 0:09:19 55 Trenton Day (Aus) 0:09:44 56 Mike Schuler (Swi) Mk - Zentralschweiz 0:09:45 57 Michael Crosbie (Aus) 0:10:01 58 Francis Morin (Can) Bh - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:10:20 59 Simon Hupperetz (Bel) 0:10:52 60 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan 0:11:10 61 Kyle Ward (Aus) 0:11:14 62 Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) 0:11:23 63 Billy Whenman (GBr) 0:12:18 64 Cameron Ivory (Aus) 0:15:24 65 Laurent Evrard (Bel) 0:18:34 -1lap Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa) DNF Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) DNF Kornel Osicki (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional Mtb Team Dnf4 DNF Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf4 DNF Luca Braidot (Ita) DNF Olof Jonsson (Swe) Rocky Roads - Orbea Dnf3 DNF Dumeni Vincenz (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf3 DNF Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team Dnf2 DNF Kenta Gallagher (GBr) DNF Simon Seehofer (Aut)