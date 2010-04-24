Trending

Mitterbauer wins opening junior women's World Cup

Berteaux, Munizaga Holloway take second, third

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)1:10:40
2Julie Berteaux (Fra)0:01:31
3Laura Munizaga Holloway (Chi)0:04:04
4Elise Marchal (Bel)0:07:17
5Katy Winton (GBr)0:11:31
6Michelle Vollenweider (Swi)0:17:26

Latest on Cyclingnews