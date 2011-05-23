Image 1 of 5 The lead trio crosses the finish togeterh (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 5 The top three men finish the final stage togeterh (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 3 of 5 The top three men wrap up the race together (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 4 of 5 Men's winner Andy Blair (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 5 of 5 Women's winner Jess Douglas (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)

The final stage result of the Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro was not as dramatic as past stage finishes, but it was just as fitting. The lead trio of Andy Blair, Aiden Lefmann and Jason English crossed the line abreast to confirm overall standings in that order.

Racing as a pack and knowing podium places would not be affected, the trio pre-arranged a neutralised sprint about two kilometres out from the line in memory of their mountain biking mates James "Willo" Williamson and Alice Springs-born Tavis Johannsen, who both passed away last year. Both riders had competed in the Enduro.

The line-up finish meant that none of the top riders will receive the normal time credit bonuses and all three names will be engraved on the Tavis Johannsen memorial trophy presented to the winner of the last stage.

With no time difference changes between the three for the 40km stage 7, final disparities overall will remain the same as yesterday: Blair a mere 38 seconds ahead of Lefmann after five days and 250km of desert racing, and English another 1:18 astray.

"Jason (English) went up front early and set the tempo - he was a bit upset about yesterday," said Blair. "But he couldn't shake us, then he had a bit of a mechanical, so we got away. That's when we had a chat about dedicating the stage to Willo and Tavis by coming in together. Jase caught us up and he was happy to come in on it.

"I think it was a special moment for all of us - we'd had a minute silence at race start for them and I've probably been waiting over a year to dedicate a race to Willo - he was a close friend."

"It (the three abreast crossing) also showed a bit of solidarity between riders. We've been racing so hard and close all week, I think it's a fitting way to finish a final stage together. When it comes down to just a handful of seconds after five days of riding, that shows we've had to earn it."

After the drama of yesterday's night stage, it was a more considered ride from both female contenders today, with Anna Beck recovering well from a huge unsaddling in the dark to power home today in first place for the stage ribbon.

But the overall MTB Enduro title goes to former World 24-hour solo mountain bike champion, Jess Douglas, who played it safe and consistent today, knowing she had a nine-minute buffer. Douglas crossed the line two minutes behind Beck, smiling and happy that her "mountain biking holiday" has turned out so successfully.

"I just kept thinking, it's the last stage, it doesn't matter how much pain you're in, it doesn't matter because I can have a wine tonight," said a stoked Douglas. "I thought she can't possibly gain nine minutes on me, I just have to be honest. So I took my time through some techy stuff and just tried to find the flow."

And is she happy to keep the yellow jersey? "Absolutely, because it stinks of me anyway! Actually I booked this event in as a bit of a holiday reward after winning the 24-hour World Solo title over 12 months ago, so I was here to have fun as much as anything else. To win it is just a big bonus."

There were some tense moments for followers of the junior category, as Alice Springs rider Ryan Standish chased Billy Sewell's lead. He needed to find nearly six minutes and pushed hard to cross the line first. Five and a half minutes later, Sewell crossed the line with a final solo sprint to maintain a rough 30 seconds and the category crown.

Stage 7 Results

Women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Beck 2:20:14 2 Jessica Douglas 0:02:45 3 Anne Antrecht 0:11:53 4 Jo Wall 0:11:59 5 Josie Simpson 0:19:30 6 Maggie Synge 0:19:47 7 Claire Stevens 0:22:54 8 Georgina Landy 0:25:18 9 Merle Weber 0:34:34 10 Lisa Barry 0:38:49 11 Bethany Thompson 0:39:42 12 Jane Clifton 0:40:25 13 Brooke Cunningham 0:46:04 14 Jenny Kjar 0:58:19 15 Rachel Nolan 1:10:40 16 Lauren Branson 1:15:36 17 Kiah Mcgregor 1:21:12 18 Lesley Sutton 1:28:22 19 Jade Forsyth 1:28:23 20 Lauretta Howarth 1:28:24 21 Bec Gooley 1:32:53 22 Lee Skerke 1:57:20 23 Rebecca Dobbs 2:21:59

Women veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerstin Oelckers 2:43:58 2 Juliet Plumb 0:05:25 3 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:09:01 4 Jo Riley 0:11:37 5 Jackie Ellis 0:27:05 6 Joanne Oliver 0:42:48 7 Ciara O'sullivan 0:54:11 8 Jacque Lawrence 0:56:31 9 Chris Keir 1:04:41 10 Sarah Lodge 1:30:37 11 Jo-anne Gardiner 1:54:51

Women vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 2:54:35 2 Sharon Tucker 0:30:29 3 Pia Larque 0:57:27

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Standish 1:54:46 2 Billy Sewell 0:05:29 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:11:33 4 Jack Hazelgrove 0:43:27 5 Jacques Jacobie 2:06:12

Men open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aiden Lefmann 1:50:49 2 Andrew Blair 3 Jason English 4 Nick Both 0:06:23 5 Dan Macmunn 0:07:23 6 Ken Allen 0:08:49 7 Steven Cusworth 0:10:06 8 Chris Hanson 0:10:16 9 Jarrad Burrell 0:12:00 10 David Wood 0:12:13 11 Mike Blewitt 0:13:22 12 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:13:23 13 Andrew Bell 0:14:38 14 Simon Frederiksen 0:14:54 15 Michael Kerklaan 0:15:32 16 Craig Findlow 0:16:28 17 Grant Brow 0:18:36 18 David Atkins 0:19:08 19 Rohin Adams 0:20:02 20 Rik Symes 0:20:05 21 Glenn Stewart 0:20:40 22 Scott Chancellor 0:22:30 23 Stephen Alegria 0:22:44 24 Tom Barry 0:25:06 25 Michael Crummy 0:27:23 26 Mark Hudson 0:28:29 27 Benjamin Bruce 0:29:15 28 Warren Burgess 0:29:42 29 Shane Jenkin 0:30:11 30 Mark Hussey 0:31:36 31 Vaughan Sketcher 0:32:18 32 Adam Nicholson 0:36:35 33 Brendon Skerke 0:40:52 34 Dan Harris 0:40:54 35 Seb Dunne 0:42:12 36 Rodney Angelo 0:45:39 37 Robert Waters 0:46:31 38 Richard Sonnerdale 0:49:15 39 Kim Mason 0:50:13 40 Bryan Wilson 0:50:44 42 Nic French 0:50:59 41 Matt King 43 Mark Phillips 0:52:06 44 Carlos Aberasturi 0:52:26 45 Andrew Bennett 0:52:35 46 Marcus Bridle 0:55:31 47 William Sargent 0:56:04 48 Mark Grubert 0:56:35 49 Scott Hamilton 1:01:21 50 Patrick Kinsella 1:04:01 51 David Higham 1:08:03 52 Kristian Russet 1:14:32 53 Angus West 1:15:20 54 Nicholas Barnes 1:16:49 55 Richard Kjar 1:27:44 56 Peter Wallis 1:28:43 57 Tim Wallace 1:28:51 58 Nicolas Borchardt 1:30:08 59 Chris Turnbull 1:37:12 60 Mark Branson 1:44:53 61 Raymond Choi 1:45:01 62 Matthew Whitehead 1:56:15 63 Evan Rohde 1:57:35 64 Simon Frost 1:57:50 65 Michael Norman 1:57:52 66 Dean Ballinger 2:10:09

Men veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roelof Burger 2:06:02 2 Tim Jamieson 0:00:15 3 Paul Brodie 0:03:55 4 Gary Harwood 0:05:05 5 Ron Whitehead 0:12:57 6 Richard Sinclair 0:13:55 7 Vaughan Andrews 0:15:22 8 Duncan Markham 0:15:25 9 Morten Hansen 0:17:32 10 Glenn Taylor 0:19:43 11 Malcolm Lindsay 0:19:57 12 Peter Svara 0:20:09 13 Mark Hardy 0:23:30 14 Andrew Perry 0:24:32 15 Greg Blackman 0:26:32 16 Aj Power 0:32:14 18 Alan Hainsworth 0:32:51 17 Damian Tice 19 Jason Rolfe 0:32:52 20 Finbarr Dowling 0:33:21 21 Matthew Aldridge 0:33:32 22 Ken Donovan 0:36:00 23 Kim Bunny 0:36:53 24 Brett Richardson 0:37:41 25 Lester Hamilton 0:42:33 26 Andrew Luedecke 0:43:17 27 Bradley Roylance 0:46:31 28 Steve Munyard 0:46:57 29 Robert Sewell 0:46:58 30 Peter Pearse 0:53:38 31 Mike Compton 0:56:34 32 Tony Marker 0:57:51 33 Andrew Stone 0:58:34 34 Duncan Rose 1:00:30 35 Richard Fear 1:04:17 36 Tim Fryer 1:04:24 37 Brett Parker 1:11:48 38 Michael Heyburn 1:13:28 39 Maurice Antonelli 1:20:20 40 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 1:22:21 41 Mark Ashley 1:26:37 42 Stephen Brady 1:32:07 43 Kerrod Cronin 1:42:33 44 Mick Armstrong 1:47:07 45 Christo Jacobie 1:54:56 46 Gary Fry 2:12:03

Men vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 2:13:19 2 Ronald Horne 0:07:23 3 Charlie Bottero 0:09:16 4 Mark Knowles 0:12:48 5 Robert Rhodes 0:13:42 6 John Travers 0:14:42 7 Lars Spangberg 0:23:37 8 Paul Hamilton 0:25:30 9 Frank Mcgoldrick 0:26:13 10 Michael Tyrrell 0:26:29 11 Dave Sutton 0:30:42 12 Micheal Lentas 0:32:10 13 Allan Stancombe 0:34:05 14 Ron Guascoine 0:34:36 15 Geoffrey Clarke 0:35:06 16 Wayne Maher 0:45:05 17 Alfred Bluch 0:57:17 18 Bill Vandendool 0:59:09 19 Leigh Onions 1:05:53 20 Greg Smith 1:09:15 21 Neil Kinder 1:11:53 22 Tony Branchflower 1:14:41 23 Colin Hall 1:18:42 24 Ian Stanley 1:23:13 25 Richard Tustin 1:32:08 26 Michael Styring 1:45:31 27 Shane Mulcahy 2:08:53

Final general classification

Women open 18-39 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas 12:38:22 2 Anna Beck 0:06:22 3 Jo Wall 0:35:09 4 Anne Antrecht 0:58:30 5 Maggie Synge 1:32:57 6 Josie Simpson 1:46:13 7 Claire Stevens 2:26:04 8 Jane Clifton 3:13:24 9 Georgina Landy 3:20:37 10 Lauretta Howarth 3:30:07 11 Bethany Thompson 3:43:21 12 Jade Forsyth 3:58:31 13 Brooke Cunningham 4:00:43 14 Jenny Kjar 4:06:09 15 Merle Weber 4:30:18 16 Rachel Nolan 5:46:49 17 Lesley Sutton 6:00:00 18 Kiah Mcgregor 6:16:07 19 Bec Gooley 8:25:10 20 Lee Skerke 8:55:16

Women veteran 40-49 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerstin Oelckers 14:51:27 2 Jo Riley 0:06:59 3 Juliet Plumb 0:38:16 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 1:08:58 5 Jackie Ellis 2:11:14 6 Joanne Oliver 3:18:22 7 Ciara O'sullivan 3:20:22 8 Chris Keir 4:25:26 9 Sarah Lodge 5:13:16 10 Jo-anne Gardiner 9:23:57 11 Carolyn Jackson 0:45:46 12 Sharon Tucker 3:04:24 13 Pia Larque 7:35:47

Junior men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 10:50:36 2 Ryan Standish 0:00:23 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:52:18 4 Jack Hazelgrove 3:05:39 5 Jacques Jacobie 11:08:12

Men open 18-39 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 10:16:05 2 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:38 3 Jason English 0:01:58 4 Dan Macmunn 0:36:44 5 Steven Cusworth 0:41:52 6 Ken Allen 0:45:05 7 Chris Hanson 0:45:06 8 Mike Blewitt 0:53:02 9 Simon Frederiksen 0:57:59 10 Nick Both 0:58:01 11 Rohin Adams 0:58:35 12 Andrew Bell 1:05:33 13 Jarrad Burrell 1:08:04 14 David Wood 1:09:47 15 Craig Findlow 1:09:54 16 Ray O'shaughnessy 1:13:07 17 Glenn Stewart 1:14:50 18 Michael Kerklaan 1:17:29 19 Scott Chancellor 1:32:09 20 Grant Brow 1:33:44 21 David Atkins 1:41:27 22 Stephen Alegria 1:50:03 23 Michael Crummy 2:06:30 24 Rik Symes 2:14:04 25 Benjamin Bruce 2:17:55 26 Mark Hussey 2:25:29 27 Seb Dunne 2:26:34 28 Matt King 2:27:36 29 Mark Hudson 2:32:08 30 Shane Jenkin 2:37:25 31 Brendon Skerke 3:08:40 32 Adam Nicholson 3:09:26 33 Robert Waters 3:18:55 34 Vaughan Sketcher 3:31:55 35 Rodney Angelo 3:33:23 36 Dan Harris 3:40:47 37 Nic French 4:03:40 38 Richard Sonnerdale 4:27:53 39 Evan Rohde 4:35:49 40 Andrew Bennett 4:47:54 41 Mark Phillips 4:54:29 42 Bryan Wilson 4:59:39 43 Scott Hamilton 5:04:30 44 William Sargent 5:11:27 45 Mark Grubert 5:14:26 46 Nicolas Borchardt 5:17:39 47 Angus West 5:18:00 48 Kim Mason 5:23:24 49 Carlos Aberasturi 5:30:49 50 Michael Norman 5:48:00 51 Nicholas Barnes 6:05:40 52 Richard Kjar 6:18:11 53 Kristian Russet 6:46:02 54 Patrick Kinsella 6:47:39 55 David Higham 7:22:35 56 Tim Wallace 7:45:02 57 Chris Turnbull 7:47:49 58 Peter Wallis 7:56:59 59 Simon Frost 7:58:14 60 Matthew Whitehead 8:41:19

Men veteran 40-49 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 11:25:48 2 Roelof Burger 0:08:44 3 Paul Brodie 0:35:18 4 Stephen Fortuyn 0:52:58 5 Gary Harwood 0:53:05 6 Duncan Markham 0:57:09 7 Ron Whitehead 1:20:10 8 Mark Hardy 1:32:29 9 Malcolm Lindsay 1:33:33 10 Morten Hansen 1:39:01 11 Steve Munyard 1:45:29 12 Vaughan Andrews 1:46:15 13 Duncan Rose 1:47:22 14 Peter Svara 1:48:22 15 Glenn Taylor 1:52:11 16 Andrew Perry 2:12:33 17 Greg Blackman 2:25:08 18 Damian Tice 2:41:12 19 Matthew Aldridge 2:47:22 20 Jason Rolfe 2:54:18 21 Finbarr Dowling 2:57:49 22 Kim Bunny 2:59:42 23 Ken Donovan 3:11:55 24 Aj Power 3:12:42 25 Lester Hamilton 3:17:22 26 Brett Richardson 3:26:00 27 Andrew Luedecke 3:35:57 28 Bradley Roylance 3:36:03 29 Robert Sewell 4:06:54 30 Peter Pearse 4:19:22 31 Kerrod Cronin 4:45:29 32 Mike Compton 4:48:15 33 Tony Marker 4:50:39 34 Michael Heyburn 5:14:31 35 Richard Fear 5:22:51 36 Andrew Stone 5:39:58 37 Maurice Antonelli 6:29:35 38 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 6:41:58 39 Tim Fryer 6:49:50 40 Stephen Brady 6:51:02 41 Mark Ashley 8:37:56 42 Mick Armstrong 9:02:38 43 Gary Fry 9:57:49 44 Christo Jacobie 10:09:53 45 Chris Wright 10:49:25