Blair wins stage and stays in yellow

Douglas takes women's stage and assumes overall lead

Jess Douglas

Jess Douglas

Jess Douglas
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 2 of 3

Andy Blair wins stage 4

Andy Blair wins stage 4
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)
Image 3 of 3

Andy Blair in yellow

Andy Blair in yellow
(Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)

The elite men's category in the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro is shaping as a three-horse race. The elite trio of Andy Blair, Jason English and Aiden Lefmann entered today's stage 4 BMX track finish arena in a tight-knit bunch for yet another finish line sprint.

After 77 brutal kilometres under a will-sapping sun, there was nothing between them as they traded places around the final berms before disaster struck for English.

"Andy and I were having a tight battle. I had the lead into the BMX track. On the first corner, I took the inside line to get good gap, then tried same on the second corner as I thought it would be quicker again. But I hit a slick patch and went down. I should have played it safe," said English, who lost six seconds in the recovery to finish third for the stage in 2:57:43.

Blair retains his yellow jersey for another night after crossing first in 02:57:38 (which garners a 20-second time credit), with Lefmann one second further afield.

Lefmann's result, and the associated 10-second time credit, claws back precious time on English in the overall stakes, but not enough: he is now one second behind English. Only 35 seconds separate first and third placegetters after 165km of racing.

Unlike in previous stages, the trio was not alone up the front with a larger pack including Nick Both, Steven Cosworth, Billy Sewell, Chris Hanson and Rohin Adams putting the go-fast pressure on. Both and Cosworth even extended a lead in the middle section of the race. They were perhaps taking advantage of the so-called "Three Stooges" having fought a fierce technical battle in the rougher early stages before sitting up (easing the pace) on the bike path section, happy to let those fighting it out for fourth place set the pace.

Young gun, 17-year-old Billy Sewell flashed his phenomenal talents once again, putting in a number of strong attacks and threatening to upset the status quo at the pointy end, before a broken chain saw him fall away in the latter stages.

Over the final 20 kilometres, English, Blair and Lefmann bridged the gap to Both and Cosworth, and then set about a game of cat and mouse, each consistently attacking, each hoping to drop the other, all to no avail until the tense BMX track finish.

In the women's category, the yellow leader's jersey changed hands with Giant rider Jess Douglas putting in a storming day's ride to finish more than eight minutes ahead of her nearest rival of the day, an under the weather Jo Wall. Previous overall leader, Anna Beck, registered third place.

"I went into today just thinking I'd sit back and see what would happen at the first climb," said Douglas. "Suddenly I was passing Jo (Wall) and Anna (Beck) before the top of the hill - they both seemed to be breathing heavy, so I thought it best to go then and there and didn't look back."

On her own out front, Douglas went into time trial mode. "I kept my cadence steady, without overcooking, but knowing I had to keep up the pace enough so they wouldn't reel me in."

"I tried to play it safe, but it did get a bit hairy in the desert - I had to calm myself a few times."

Tomorrow's two-stage day reels back the kilometres somewhat with two 23km dashes, one a time trial effort with riders setting off at 30-second intervals; the other is a night race on predominantly flowing singletrack.

"The time trial will show up who's got any legs left," said English, who being in second place will set off second last on the hunt for the fastest time. "With time trial, you're going hard as you can. There's no taking it easy and I reckon together with the night stage, it'll be a big decider."

For her part, the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro's new leader Douglas will be cautious, knowing she has nearly nine minutes up her sleeve over previous leader Beck.

"I like night racing, so that stage suits me," said English. "And in the time trial I'll just be doing what I did today - riding smooth and safe."

Stage 4 Results

Women open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas3:24:13
2Jo Wall0:08:35
3Anna Beck0:10:42
4Maggie Synge0:26:19
5Anne Antrecht0:26:25
6Josie Simpson0:32:48
7Jade Forsyth0:54:10
8Jane Clifton0:55:38
9Lauretta Howarth0:56:12
10Bethany Thompson0:56:31
11Claire Stevens0:56:33
12Lisa Barry1:00:21
13Jenny Kjar1:01:41
14Kiah Mcgregor1:08:59
15Lesley Sutton1:16:37
16Georgina Landy1:21:37
17Brooke Cunningham
18Rachel Nolan1:26:40
19Merle Weber2:15:13
20Bec Gooley2:24:46
21Lee Skerke2:36:20
22Rebecca Dobbs3:00:11
23Susie Williams

Women veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jo Riley3:58:53
2Kerstin Oelckers0:02:12
3Juliet Plumb0:18:32
4Jane Ollerenshaw0:29:31
5Jackie Ellis0:34:49
6Joanne Oliver0:59:21
7Chris Keir1:01:21
8Ciara O'sullivan1:02:48
9Sarah Lodge1:20:58
10Jo-anne Gardiner2:23:43

Women vintage 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson4:19:29
2Sharon Tucker0:26:21
3Pia Larque1:37:14

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell3:02:56
2Ryan Standish0:07:43
3Sebastian Jayne0:16:58
4Jack Hazelgrove0:40:06
5Anthony Driver1:44:32
6Jacques Jacobie2:41:30

Men open 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair2:57:18
2Aiden Lefmann0:00:11
3Jason English0:00:25
4Nick Both0:01:33
5Chris Hanson0:03:12
6Dan Macmunn0:03:51
7Jarrad Burrell0:04:29
8Rohin Adams0:05:22
9Steven Cusworth0:05:34
10Glenn Stewart0:06:59
11Mike Blewitt0:09:15
12Ken Allen0:09:18
13David Wood0:10:28
14Ray O'shaughnessy0:11:09
15Michael Kerklaan0:12:26
16Craig Findlow0:13:53
17Andrew Bell0:16:57
18Scott Chancellor0:16:58
19Simon Frederiksen0:18:11
20Grant Brow0:23:32
21David Atkins0:23:42
22Stephen Alegria0:24:33
23Michael Crummy0:26:35
24Matt King0:27:35
25Seb Dunne0:31:26
26Jason Hatzimihail0:32:45
27Mark Hussey0:32:55
28Rik Symes0:33:40
29Benjamin Bruce0:34:54
30Brendon Skerke0:37:39
31Mark Hudson0:40:38
32Adam Nicholson0:40:42
33Shane Jenkin0:41:01
34Adam Morris0:45:55
35Evan Rohde0:47:19
36Robert Waters0:47:51
37Nic French0:51:04
38Rodney Angelo
39Vaughan Sketcher0:52:37
40Dan Harris0:54:37
41Nicolas Borchardt0:59:20
42Dean Ballinger1:01:15
43Mark Grubert1:11:28
44Angus West1:16:53
45Mark Phillips1:16:56
46Scott Hamilton1:17:08
47Michael Norman1:17:41
48Patrick Kinsella1:17:58
49William Sargent1:18:28
50Carlos Aberasturi1:19:13
51Andrew Bennett1:19:18
52Richard Sonnerdale1:19:50
53Kristian Russet1:20:13
54Bryan Wilson1:22:08
55Tom Barry1:27:15
56Richard Kjar1:28:35
57Matthew Whitehead1:30:54
58Kim Mason1:32:47
59Nicholas Barnes1:37:16
60Chris Turnbull1:58:51
61Simon Frost2:02:55
62Marcus Bridle2:04:09
63Raymond Choi2:04:10
64Mark Branson2:04:12
65Ron Bailey2:17:15
66David Higham2:17:20
67Peter Wallis2:41:32
68Tim Wallace2:42:33

Men veteran 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Jamieson3:09:16
2Roelof Burger0:01:27
3Paul Brodie0:11:35
4Paul Darvodelsky0:13:07
5Duncan Markham0:15:12
6Duncan Rose0:18:36
7Steve Munyard0:19:43
8Malcolm Lindsay0:20:45
9Gary Harwood0:20:49
10Ron Whitehead0:28:13
11Glenn Taylor0:28:26
12Peter Svara0:28:30
13Mark Hardy0:28:59
14Vaughan Andrews0:29:11
15Andrew Perry0:30:11
16Stephen Fortuyn0:33:48
17Morten Hansen0:34:13
18Richard Sinclair0:41:04
19Matthew Aldridge0:41:17
20Damian Tice0:41:35
21Greg Blackman0:44:07
22Brett Richardson0:50:36
23Jason Rolfe0:51:29
24Finbarr Dowling0:51:36
25Kim Bunny0:52:05
26Andrew Luedecke0:55:28
27Ken Donovan0:55:56
28Alan Hainsworth1:00:21
29Bradley Roylance1:01:02
30Aj Power1:01:24
31Lester Hamilton1:05:49
32Peter Pearse1:08:15
33Kerrod Cronin1:11:10
34Robert Sewell1:14:44
35Tony Marker1:19:05
36Richard Fear1:20:37
37Mike Compton1:27:20
38Scott Wilson-Haffenden1:31:41
39Maurice Antonelli1:40:01
40Andrew Stone1:43:49
41Michael Heyburn1:54:11
42Stephen Brady1:55:25
43Mick Armstrong2:30:07
44Christo Jacobie2:35:06
45Mark Ashley2:39:21
46Gary Fry3:02:14
47Chris Wright3:02:56
48Tim Fryer3:03:24

Men vintage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison3:21:15
2Charlie Bottero0:09:11
3Ronald Horne0:13:36
4Robert Rhodes0:16:51
5John Travers0:22:38
6Mark Knowles0:24:33
7Lars Spangberg0:35:03
8Paul Hamilton0:37:38
9Frank Mcgoldrick0:38:41
10Allan Stancombe0:40:03
11Micheal Lentas0:41:22
12Geoffrey Clarke0:49:11
13Alfred Bluch0:49:22
14Dave Sutton0:53:54
15Ron Guascoine0:54:41
16Michael Tyrrell0:56:06
17Richard Tustin1:10:25
18Bill Vandendool1:11:35
19Tony Branchflower1:19:12
20Wayne Maher1:19:26
21Neil Kinder1:24:30
22Greg Smith1:34:02
23Leigh Onions1:41:05
24Malcolm Robins2:13:53
25Ian Stanley2:31:53
26Shane Mulcahy2:50:27
27Michael Styring2:51:27

General classification after stage 4 / day 3

Women open 18-39 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas7:54:25
2Anna Beck0:09:02
3Jo Wall0:18:57
4Anne Antrecht0:47:33
5Maggie Synge1:02:17
6Josie Simpson1:09:39
7Lauretta Howarth1:39:41
8Claire Stevens1:42:55
9Jade Forsyth1:57:32
10Jane Clifton2:05:39
11Jenny Kjar2:23:25
12Georgina Landy2:30:02
13Bethany Thompson2:34:43
14Brooke Cunningham2:39:39
15Merle Weber3:21:11
16Rachel Nolan3:26:08
17Lesley Sutton3:26:39
18Kiah Mcgregor3:33:42
19Bec Gooley5:33:50
20Lee Skerke5:34:25
21Susie Williams8:10:46
22Rebecca Dobbs8:10:55

Women veteran 40-49 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jo Riley9:12:37
2Kerstin Oelckers0:08:22
3Juliet Plumb0:37:46
4Jane Ollerenshaw0:49:43
5Jackie Ellis1:23:11
6Ciara O'sullivan2:06:25
7Joanne Oliver2:11:03
8Chris Keir2:43:30
9Sarah Lodge3:00:07
10Jo-anne Gardiner6:09:21

Women vintage 50+ classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson9:52:56
2Sharon Tucker1:17:33
3Pia Larque4:21:02

Junior men classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell6:48:16
2Ryan Standish0:12:20
3Sebastian Jayne0:44:37
4Jack Hazelgrove1:56:47
5Anthony Driver4:33:18
6Jacques Jacobie6:51:17

Men open 18-39 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair6:34:11
2Jason English0:00:34
3Aiden Lefmann0:00:35
4Chris Hanson0:16:51
5Rohin Adams0:19:02
6Dan Macmunn0:19:58
7Steven Cusworth0:22:43
8Jarrad Burrell0:27:30
9Mike Blewitt0:28:26
10Ken Allen0:29:35
11Craig Findlow0:35:40
12Nick Both0:35:55
13Simon Frederiksen0:38:20
14Andrew Bell0:40:28
15Glenn Stewart0:41:18
16Ray O'shaughnessy0:43:32
17David Wood0:46:00
18Michael Kerklaan0:47:19
19Scott Chancellor0:54:36
20Grant Brow1:00:58
21David Atkins1:04:32
22Stephen Alegria1:09:21
23Michael Crummy1:11:05
24Matt King1:18:11
25Seb Dunne1:19:06
26Benjamin Bruce1:24:58
27Mark Hussey1:26:21
28Jason Hatzimihail1:26:43
29Rik Symes1:27:10
30Mark Hudson1:35:43
31Shane Jenkin1:40:21
32Evan Rohde1:47:34
33Brendon Skerke1:51:53
34Robert Waters1:55:49
35Adam Nicholson2:02:36
36Rodney Angelo2:04:56
37Vaughan Sketcher2:08:16
38Dean Ballinger2:10:36
39Nic French2:19:14
40Dan Harris2:20:55
41Nicolas Borchardt2:48:47
42Richard Sonnerdale2:57:11
43Adam Morris2:57:55
44Michael Norman2:58:21
45Angus West3:04:10
46Scott Hamilton3:06:09
47Andrew Bennett3:08:40
48Bryan Wilson3:13:45
49Mark Phillips3:18:21
50William Sargent3:20:50
51Mark Grubert3:22:31
52Kim Mason3:38:16
53Richard Kjar3:43:27
54Carlos Aberasturi3:45:59
55Nicholas Barnes3:49:23
56Marcus Bridle4:09:44
57Kristian Russet4:17:12
58Simon Frost4:38:59
59Patrick Kinsella4:44:40
60Chris Turnbull4:56:54
61Ron Bailey5:06:22
62Matthew Whitehead5:06:27
63David Higham5:06:53
64Peter Wallis5:22:47
65Tim Wallace5:24:42

Men open 40-49 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Jamieson7:13:53
2Roelof Burger0:06:53
3Paul Darvodelsky0:20:09
4Paul Brodie0:27:38
5Duncan Markham0:35:15
6Duncan Rose0:38:03
7Steve Munyard0:38:25
8Gary Harwood0:39:52
9Mark Hardy0:50:46
10Ron Whitehead0:53:40
11Malcolm Lindsay0:54:33
12Andrew Perry1:07:38
13Morten Hansen1:08:06
14Glenn Taylor1:08:20
15Peter Svara1:08:51
16Vaughan Andrews1:11:14
17Stephen Fortuyn1:18:42
18Greg Blackman1:37:32
19Damian Tice1:38:40
20Matthew Aldridge1:49:04
21Finbarr Dowling1:52:47
22Kim Bunny1:57:02
23Jason Rolfe2:04:23
24Ken Donovan2:05:57
25Aj Power2:06:30
26Lester Hamilton2:08:50
27Brett Richardson2:15:40
28Bradley Roylance2:18:34
29Andrew Luedecke2:19:59
30Kerrod Cronin2:20:07
31Robert Sewell2:33:28
32Peter Pearse2:44:22
33Tony Marker2:51:11
34Mike Compton3:04:20
35Michael Heyburn3:11:26
36Richard Fear3:18:52
37Andrew Stone3:50:23
38Maurice Antonelli4:04:05
39Stephen Brady4:08:10
40Scott Wilson-Haffenden4:16:08
41Tim Fryer4:44:46
42Gary Fry5:59:09
43Mark Ashley6:00:39
44Mick Armstrong6:01:41
45Christo Jacobie6:25:20
46Chris Wright6:56:42

Men open 50+ classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison7:46:24
2Charlie Bottero0:16:33
3Ronald Horne0:28:10
4Robert Rhodes0:32:58
5Mark Knowles0:35:29
6John Travers0:44:16
7Paul Hamilton1:13:20
8Frank Mcgoldrick1:16:03
9Allan Stancombe1:32:21
10Alfred Bluch1:53:34
11Michael Tyrrell1:54:06
12Dave Sutton1:54:55
13Geoffrey Clarke1:55:53
14Ron Guascoine1:58:22
15Richard Tustin2:34:13
16Wayne Maher2:48:20
17Bill Vandendool2:55:36
18Tony Branchflower2:56:16
19Micheal Lentas3:01:25
20Leigh Onions3:08:12
21Neil Kinder3:21:46
22Greg Smith3:27:39
23Ian Stanley5:27:57
24Malcolm Robins5:36:15
25Shane Mulcahy6:24:29
26Michael Styring6:26:44

