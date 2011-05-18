Image 1 of 3 Jess Douglas (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 3 Andy Blair wins stage 4 (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 3 of 3 Andy Blair in yellow (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)

The elite men's category in the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro is shaping as a three-horse race. The elite trio of Andy Blair, Jason English and Aiden Lefmann entered today's stage 4 BMX track finish arena in a tight-knit bunch for yet another finish line sprint.

After 77 brutal kilometres under a will-sapping sun, there was nothing between them as they traded places around the final berms before disaster struck for English.

"Andy and I were having a tight battle. I had the lead into the BMX track. On the first corner, I took the inside line to get good gap, then tried same on the second corner as I thought it would be quicker again. But I hit a slick patch and went down. I should have played it safe," said English, who lost six seconds in the recovery to finish third for the stage in 2:57:43.

Blair retains his yellow jersey for another night after crossing first in 02:57:38 (which garners a 20-second time credit), with Lefmann one second further afield.

Lefmann's result, and the associated 10-second time credit, claws back precious time on English in the overall stakes, but not enough: he is now one second behind English. Only 35 seconds separate first and third placegetters after 165km of racing.

Unlike in previous stages, the trio was not alone up the front with a larger pack including Nick Both, Steven Cosworth, Billy Sewell, Chris Hanson and Rohin Adams putting the go-fast pressure on. Both and Cosworth even extended a lead in the middle section of the race. They were perhaps taking advantage of the so-called "Three Stooges" having fought a fierce technical battle in the rougher early stages before sitting up (easing the pace) on the bike path section, happy to let those fighting it out for fourth place set the pace.

Young gun, 17-year-old Billy Sewell flashed his phenomenal talents once again, putting in a number of strong attacks and threatening to upset the status quo at the pointy end, before a broken chain saw him fall away in the latter stages.

Over the final 20 kilometres, English, Blair and Lefmann bridged the gap to Both and Cosworth, and then set about a game of cat and mouse, each consistently attacking, each hoping to drop the other, all to no avail until the tense BMX track finish.

In the women's category, the yellow leader's jersey changed hands with Giant rider Jess Douglas putting in a storming day's ride to finish more than eight minutes ahead of her nearest rival of the day, an under the weather Jo Wall. Previous overall leader, Anna Beck, registered third place.

"I went into today just thinking I'd sit back and see what would happen at the first climb," said Douglas. "Suddenly I was passing Jo (Wall) and Anna (Beck) before the top of the hill - they both seemed to be breathing heavy, so I thought it best to go then and there and didn't look back."

On her own out front, Douglas went into time trial mode. "I kept my cadence steady, without overcooking, but knowing I had to keep up the pace enough so they wouldn't reel me in."

"I tried to play it safe, but it did get a bit hairy in the desert - I had to calm myself a few times."

Tomorrow's two-stage day reels back the kilometres somewhat with two 23km dashes, one a time trial effort with riders setting off at 30-second intervals; the other is a night race on predominantly flowing singletrack.

"The time trial will show up who's got any legs left," said English, who being in second place will set off second last on the hunt for the fastest time. "With time trial, you're going hard as you can. There's no taking it easy and I reckon together with the night stage, it'll be a big decider."

For her part, the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro's new leader Douglas will be cautious, knowing she has nearly nine minutes up her sleeve over previous leader Beck.

"I like night racing, so that stage suits me," said English. "And in the time trial I'll just be doing what I did today - riding smooth and safe."

Stage 4 Results

Women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas 3:24:13 2 Jo Wall 0:08:35 3 Anna Beck 0:10:42 4 Maggie Synge 0:26:19 5 Anne Antrecht 0:26:25 6 Josie Simpson 0:32:48 7 Jade Forsyth 0:54:10 8 Jane Clifton 0:55:38 9 Lauretta Howarth 0:56:12 10 Bethany Thompson 0:56:31 11 Claire Stevens 0:56:33 12 Lisa Barry 1:00:21 13 Jenny Kjar 1:01:41 14 Kiah Mcgregor 1:08:59 15 Lesley Sutton 1:16:37 16 Georgina Landy 1:21:37 17 Brooke Cunningham 18 Rachel Nolan 1:26:40 19 Merle Weber 2:15:13 20 Bec Gooley 2:24:46 21 Lee Skerke 2:36:20 22 Rebecca Dobbs 3:00:11 23 Susie Williams

Women veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jo Riley 3:58:53 2 Kerstin Oelckers 0:02:12 3 Juliet Plumb 0:18:32 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:29:31 5 Jackie Ellis 0:34:49 6 Joanne Oliver 0:59:21 7 Chris Keir 1:01:21 8 Ciara O'sullivan 1:02:48 9 Sarah Lodge 1:20:58 10 Jo-anne Gardiner 2:23:43

Women vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 4:19:29 2 Sharon Tucker 0:26:21 3 Pia Larque 1:37:14

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 3:02:56 2 Ryan Standish 0:07:43 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:16:58 4 Jack Hazelgrove 0:40:06 5 Anthony Driver 1:44:32 6 Jacques Jacobie 2:41:30

Men open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 2:57:18 2 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:11 3 Jason English 0:00:25 4 Nick Both 0:01:33 5 Chris Hanson 0:03:12 6 Dan Macmunn 0:03:51 7 Jarrad Burrell 0:04:29 8 Rohin Adams 0:05:22 9 Steven Cusworth 0:05:34 10 Glenn Stewart 0:06:59 11 Mike Blewitt 0:09:15 12 Ken Allen 0:09:18 13 David Wood 0:10:28 14 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:11:09 15 Michael Kerklaan 0:12:26 16 Craig Findlow 0:13:53 17 Andrew Bell 0:16:57 18 Scott Chancellor 0:16:58 19 Simon Frederiksen 0:18:11 20 Grant Brow 0:23:32 21 David Atkins 0:23:42 22 Stephen Alegria 0:24:33 23 Michael Crummy 0:26:35 24 Matt King 0:27:35 25 Seb Dunne 0:31:26 26 Jason Hatzimihail 0:32:45 27 Mark Hussey 0:32:55 28 Rik Symes 0:33:40 29 Benjamin Bruce 0:34:54 30 Brendon Skerke 0:37:39 31 Mark Hudson 0:40:38 32 Adam Nicholson 0:40:42 33 Shane Jenkin 0:41:01 34 Adam Morris 0:45:55 35 Evan Rohde 0:47:19 36 Robert Waters 0:47:51 37 Nic French 0:51:04 38 Rodney Angelo 39 Vaughan Sketcher 0:52:37 40 Dan Harris 0:54:37 41 Nicolas Borchardt 0:59:20 42 Dean Ballinger 1:01:15 43 Mark Grubert 1:11:28 44 Angus West 1:16:53 45 Mark Phillips 1:16:56 46 Scott Hamilton 1:17:08 47 Michael Norman 1:17:41 48 Patrick Kinsella 1:17:58 49 William Sargent 1:18:28 50 Carlos Aberasturi 1:19:13 51 Andrew Bennett 1:19:18 52 Richard Sonnerdale 1:19:50 53 Kristian Russet 1:20:13 54 Bryan Wilson 1:22:08 55 Tom Barry 1:27:15 56 Richard Kjar 1:28:35 57 Matthew Whitehead 1:30:54 58 Kim Mason 1:32:47 59 Nicholas Barnes 1:37:16 60 Chris Turnbull 1:58:51 61 Simon Frost 2:02:55 62 Marcus Bridle 2:04:09 63 Raymond Choi 2:04:10 64 Mark Branson 2:04:12 65 Ron Bailey 2:17:15 66 David Higham 2:17:20 67 Peter Wallis 2:41:32 68 Tim Wallace 2:42:33

Men veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 3:09:16 2 Roelof Burger 0:01:27 3 Paul Brodie 0:11:35 4 Paul Darvodelsky 0:13:07 5 Duncan Markham 0:15:12 6 Duncan Rose 0:18:36 7 Steve Munyard 0:19:43 8 Malcolm Lindsay 0:20:45 9 Gary Harwood 0:20:49 10 Ron Whitehead 0:28:13 11 Glenn Taylor 0:28:26 12 Peter Svara 0:28:30 13 Mark Hardy 0:28:59 14 Vaughan Andrews 0:29:11 15 Andrew Perry 0:30:11 16 Stephen Fortuyn 0:33:48 17 Morten Hansen 0:34:13 18 Richard Sinclair 0:41:04 19 Matthew Aldridge 0:41:17 20 Damian Tice 0:41:35 21 Greg Blackman 0:44:07 22 Brett Richardson 0:50:36 23 Jason Rolfe 0:51:29 24 Finbarr Dowling 0:51:36 25 Kim Bunny 0:52:05 26 Andrew Luedecke 0:55:28 27 Ken Donovan 0:55:56 28 Alan Hainsworth 1:00:21 29 Bradley Roylance 1:01:02 30 Aj Power 1:01:24 31 Lester Hamilton 1:05:49 32 Peter Pearse 1:08:15 33 Kerrod Cronin 1:11:10 34 Robert Sewell 1:14:44 35 Tony Marker 1:19:05 36 Richard Fear 1:20:37 37 Mike Compton 1:27:20 38 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 1:31:41 39 Maurice Antonelli 1:40:01 40 Andrew Stone 1:43:49 41 Michael Heyburn 1:54:11 42 Stephen Brady 1:55:25 43 Mick Armstrong 2:30:07 44 Christo Jacobie 2:35:06 45 Mark Ashley 2:39:21 46 Gary Fry 3:02:14 47 Chris Wright 3:02:56 48 Tim Fryer 3:03:24

Men vintage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 3:21:15 2 Charlie Bottero 0:09:11 3 Ronald Horne 0:13:36 4 Robert Rhodes 0:16:51 5 John Travers 0:22:38 6 Mark Knowles 0:24:33 7 Lars Spangberg 0:35:03 8 Paul Hamilton 0:37:38 9 Frank Mcgoldrick 0:38:41 10 Allan Stancombe 0:40:03 11 Micheal Lentas 0:41:22 12 Geoffrey Clarke 0:49:11 13 Alfred Bluch 0:49:22 14 Dave Sutton 0:53:54 15 Ron Guascoine 0:54:41 16 Michael Tyrrell 0:56:06 17 Richard Tustin 1:10:25 18 Bill Vandendool 1:11:35 19 Tony Branchflower 1:19:12 20 Wayne Maher 1:19:26 21 Neil Kinder 1:24:30 22 Greg Smith 1:34:02 23 Leigh Onions 1:41:05 24 Malcolm Robins 2:13:53 25 Ian Stanley 2:31:53 26 Shane Mulcahy 2:50:27 27 Michael Styring 2:51:27

General classification after stage 4 / day 3

Women open 18-39 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas 7:54:25 2 Anna Beck 0:09:02 3 Jo Wall 0:18:57 4 Anne Antrecht 0:47:33 5 Maggie Synge 1:02:17 6 Josie Simpson 1:09:39 7 Lauretta Howarth 1:39:41 8 Claire Stevens 1:42:55 9 Jade Forsyth 1:57:32 10 Jane Clifton 2:05:39 11 Jenny Kjar 2:23:25 12 Georgina Landy 2:30:02 13 Bethany Thompson 2:34:43 14 Brooke Cunningham 2:39:39 15 Merle Weber 3:21:11 16 Rachel Nolan 3:26:08 17 Lesley Sutton 3:26:39 18 Kiah Mcgregor 3:33:42 19 Bec Gooley 5:33:50 20 Lee Skerke 5:34:25 21 Susie Williams 8:10:46 22 Rebecca Dobbs 8:10:55

Women veteran 40-49 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jo Riley 9:12:37 2 Kerstin Oelckers 0:08:22 3 Juliet Plumb 0:37:46 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:49:43 5 Jackie Ellis 1:23:11 6 Ciara O'sullivan 2:06:25 7 Joanne Oliver 2:11:03 8 Chris Keir 2:43:30 9 Sarah Lodge 3:00:07 10 Jo-anne Gardiner 6:09:21

Women vintage 50+ classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 9:52:56 2 Sharon Tucker 1:17:33 3 Pia Larque 4:21:02

Junior men classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 6:48:16 2 Ryan Standish 0:12:20 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:44:37 4 Jack Hazelgrove 1:56:47 5 Anthony Driver 4:33:18 6 Jacques Jacobie 6:51:17

Men open 18-39 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 6:34:11 2 Jason English 0:00:34 3 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:35 4 Chris Hanson 0:16:51 5 Rohin Adams 0:19:02 6 Dan Macmunn 0:19:58 7 Steven Cusworth 0:22:43 8 Jarrad Burrell 0:27:30 9 Mike Blewitt 0:28:26 10 Ken Allen 0:29:35 11 Craig Findlow 0:35:40 12 Nick Both 0:35:55 13 Simon Frederiksen 0:38:20 14 Andrew Bell 0:40:28 15 Glenn Stewart 0:41:18 16 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:43:32 17 David Wood 0:46:00 18 Michael Kerklaan 0:47:19 19 Scott Chancellor 0:54:36 20 Grant Brow 1:00:58 21 David Atkins 1:04:32 22 Stephen Alegria 1:09:21 23 Michael Crummy 1:11:05 24 Matt King 1:18:11 25 Seb Dunne 1:19:06 26 Benjamin Bruce 1:24:58 27 Mark Hussey 1:26:21 28 Jason Hatzimihail 1:26:43 29 Rik Symes 1:27:10 30 Mark Hudson 1:35:43 31 Shane Jenkin 1:40:21 32 Evan Rohde 1:47:34 33 Brendon Skerke 1:51:53 34 Robert Waters 1:55:49 35 Adam Nicholson 2:02:36 36 Rodney Angelo 2:04:56 37 Vaughan Sketcher 2:08:16 38 Dean Ballinger 2:10:36 39 Nic French 2:19:14 40 Dan Harris 2:20:55 41 Nicolas Borchardt 2:48:47 42 Richard Sonnerdale 2:57:11 43 Adam Morris 2:57:55 44 Michael Norman 2:58:21 45 Angus West 3:04:10 46 Scott Hamilton 3:06:09 47 Andrew Bennett 3:08:40 48 Bryan Wilson 3:13:45 49 Mark Phillips 3:18:21 50 William Sargent 3:20:50 51 Mark Grubert 3:22:31 52 Kim Mason 3:38:16 53 Richard Kjar 3:43:27 54 Carlos Aberasturi 3:45:59 55 Nicholas Barnes 3:49:23 56 Marcus Bridle 4:09:44 57 Kristian Russet 4:17:12 58 Simon Frost 4:38:59 59 Patrick Kinsella 4:44:40 60 Chris Turnbull 4:56:54 61 Ron Bailey 5:06:22 62 Matthew Whitehead 5:06:27 63 David Higham 5:06:53 64 Peter Wallis 5:22:47 65 Tim Wallace 5:24:42

Men open 40-49 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 7:13:53 2 Roelof Burger 0:06:53 3 Paul Darvodelsky 0:20:09 4 Paul Brodie 0:27:38 5 Duncan Markham 0:35:15 6 Duncan Rose 0:38:03 7 Steve Munyard 0:38:25 8 Gary Harwood 0:39:52 9 Mark Hardy 0:50:46 10 Ron Whitehead 0:53:40 11 Malcolm Lindsay 0:54:33 12 Andrew Perry 1:07:38 13 Morten Hansen 1:08:06 14 Glenn Taylor 1:08:20 15 Peter Svara 1:08:51 16 Vaughan Andrews 1:11:14 17 Stephen Fortuyn 1:18:42 18 Greg Blackman 1:37:32 19 Damian Tice 1:38:40 20 Matthew Aldridge 1:49:04 21 Finbarr Dowling 1:52:47 22 Kim Bunny 1:57:02 23 Jason Rolfe 2:04:23 24 Ken Donovan 2:05:57 25 Aj Power 2:06:30 26 Lester Hamilton 2:08:50 27 Brett Richardson 2:15:40 28 Bradley Roylance 2:18:34 29 Andrew Luedecke 2:19:59 30 Kerrod Cronin 2:20:07 31 Robert Sewell 2:33:28 32 Peter Pearse 2:44:22 33 Tony Marker 2:51:11 34 Mike Compton 3:04:20 35 Michael Heyburn 3:11:26 36 Richard Fear 3:18:52 37 Andrew Stone 3:50:23 38 Maurice Antonelli 4:04:05 39 Stephen Brady 4:08:10 40 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 4:16:08 41 Tim Fryer 4:44:46 42 Gary Fry 5:59:09 43 Mark Ashley 6:00:39 44 Mick Armstrong 6:01:41 45 Christo Jacobie 6:25:20 46 Chris Wright 6:56:42