Randall wins men's stage ahead of two breakaway mates
Elvin victorious in the stage while Willett holds on to comfortable lead
Wednesday marked the just over halfway point in the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro-Red Centre with four stages and three days completed, including the toughest marathon stage done today.
Competition has heated up with the men's race having swapped winners in each stage and Adrian Jackson holding a slim overall lead over Jason English, Ben Randall and Andrew Fellows. In the women's action, American star Rebecca Rusch made a comeback to challenge the first race leader, Jodie Willett.
Stage four was a gruelling, 95km from Trephina Gorge back to Alice Springs. Freight trains were packed with the bikes last night, and competitors were bused to them at 5:15 am for a 7:30 am start.
Although a little chilly, the competitors were treated to a stunning setting with the sun rising over the MacDonnell Ranges. They had time to enjoy their surrounds before the start hooter sounded. The course varied from 4WD to singletrack to corrugated road. One thing was constant, and that was the sand.
With some hiking the bike a prerequisite through parts of the course, some used it as a good excuse for a rest. A breakaway group took the opportunity to work as a team and steamroll through it. Jackson, Fellows and Randall got away from the pack and rode together until 3km to go, when Randall and Jackson sprinted to the line. Randall took the stage win and was credited by Jackson saying, "Ben had legs of steel today," and deserved the win.
It was a similar scenario in the women with Willett, Rusch and eventual stage winner Gracie Elvin all working together. Rusch said, "We helped each other for three hours, pacing each other, sharing the lead. It was hard, but it was super fun." Elvin, from the ACT, stormed home to her first win in the event in just over five hours.
Of the race so far, Rusch said she's been, "scratched by gnarly sticks and had a kangaroo jump out in front of me, which was really exciting by the way, but I haven't had anything bad happen yet like a flat. But anything can happen. I really do feel like I'm slowly getting warmed up and every day keeps getting better and better."
It would take a disaster to catch Willett who now has a 15-minute overall lead with just three stages to go, but anything can happen.
Take Jason English, for example. He punctured at the 20km mark and lost a few minutes, relinquishing the yellow jersey back to Jackson. It's still very close though between the top three men with only three minutes separating Jackson, English and Randall.
Over the next two days, there are 90km over three stages to crown a deserving winner, one of which is the infamous night ride, the highlight of the week for many racers.
While there is a tussle at the pointy end of the field, it's not all about hard-core racing. In fact, the majority of competitors are just there for an adventurous holiday. A group from New Zealand made the trip, doubling their holiday as has Edmund Hoh from Singapore, who is accompanied by his sister. Hoh thought the race would be a great way to discover Australia. Some racers are opting for tourist activities after the riding is over in the morning by visiting places like The Desert Park and Simpson Gap, and others others are opting to hang out around the pool, beer in hand boasting of their riding feats over the past few days. Either way, new friends are being made as the race rolls onward.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Randall
|4:14:39
|2
|Adrian Jackson
|0:00:00
|3
|Andrew Fellows
|0:00:48
|4
|Ben Henderson
|0:03:35
|5
|Jason English
|0:03:37
|6
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:12:29
|7
|Simon Dec
|0:14:38
|8
|David Johnston
|0:17:06
|9
|Oliver Klein
|0:18:55
|10
|Christopher Hanson
|0:20:06
|11
|Brenton Jones
|0:21:47
|12
|Clarke Petrick
|0:24:50
|13
|Peter Butt
|0:31:13
|14
|James Devonshire
|0:32:36
|15
|Jarad Kohlar
|0:34:55
|16
|Ed Holinger
|0:35:18
|17
|Jeremy Inglis
|0:39:04
|18
|Jarrad Needham
|0:40:50
|19
|Mark Simpson
|0:42:49
|20
|Simon Ball
|0:42:50
|21
|Jamie Burton
|0:43:06
|22
|Ken Allen
|0:43:48
|23
|Chris Herron
|0:43:49
|24
|Anthony Shippard
|0:43:58
|25
|Damon Wicki
|0:45:17
|26
|Grant Brow
|0:46:42
|27
|Lloyd Newell
|0:47:10
|28
|Damian McGrath
|0:49:06
|29
|Carl Patton
|0:50:38
|30
|Callum Haigh
|0:52:31
|31
|Simon Drew
|0:52:36
|32
|Dave Nairn
|0:57:47
|33
|Neil Gledhill
|1:04:25
|34
|Robbie Hucker
|1:06:32
|35
|Jason Halls
|1:07:33
|36
|Jason Hatzimihail
|1:07:46
|37
|Ben Drew
|1:10:49
|38
|Kevin Wells
|1:14:09
|39
|Benjamin Bruce
|1:21:17
|40
|Adam Kelly
|1:21:22
|41
|Phil Mawbey
|1:21:26
|42
|Chris Cooper
|1:24:28
|43
|Adam Taylor
|1:26:34
|44
|Jason Finlay
|1:31:09
|45
|Kris Bitz
|1:31:29
|46
|Shane Jenkin
|1:40:41
|47
|Aaron Lee
|1:41:01
|48
|Craig Baylis
|1:41:06
|49
|Vaughan Sketcher
|1:41:06
|50
|Andrew Baker
|1:41:40
|51
|Grant Rieger
|1:46:10
|52
|David Randabel
|1:47:10
|53
|Adrian Dillon
|1:48:01
|54
|Chris Browne
|1:49:45
|55
|Peter Gill
|1:49:46
|56
|Nigel Adcock
|1:49:47
|57
|Mick Ross
|1:54:48
|58
|Hugh Watson
|1:55:36
|59
|Andrew Packer
|1:59:05
|60
|Pete Keach
|1:59:09
|61
|Stephen Fortuyn
|2:05:30
|62
|David Lee
|2:05:33
|63
|Wayne Dickinson
|2:08:00
|64
|Chris Jenkins
|2:16:57
|65
|Leigh Fitzgerald
|2:18:39
|66
|Craig Storey
|2:20:23
|67
|Sam Stow
|2:20:23
|68
|Jason Hikawai
|2:30:08
|69
|Kim Mason
|2:46:53
|70
|Adam Younie
|3:08:43
|71
|Carlos Aberasturi
|3:28:51
|72
|David Cooney
|3:28:57
|73
|Ashley Dunn
|3:43:18
|74
|John Macfarlane
|3:46:36
|75
|Jason Stephenson
|3:47:31
|76
|Adam Reinhard
|3:54:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin
|5:05:50
|2
|Rebecca Rusch
|0:00:53
|3
|Jodie Willett
|0:00:58
|4
|Jenni King
|0:14:33
|5
|Jenny Fay
|0:21:06
|6
|Emma Bradley
|0:34:59
|7
|Rebecca Ormsby
|0:35:02
|8
|Kate Heynes
|0:46:02
|9
|Megan Dimozantos
|0:51:27
|10
|Courtney Shinn
|0:52:17
|11
|Melissa Anset
|1:03:37
|12
|Julia Anders
|1:15:42
|13
|Simone McCallum
|1:24:38
|14
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|1:24:38
|15
|Nikola Terry
|1:33:09
|16
|Alexandra Stephens
|1:36:45
|17
|Lyndall Smythe
|1:57:13
|18
|Susan Brooks
|2:04:50
|19
|Lisa Quinell
|2:15:35
|20
|Paula Sutton
|2:22:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Darvodelsky
|4:54:34
|2
|Jason Blair
|0:03:39
|3
|Mark Winnen
|0:06:57
|4
|Aaron Caden
|0:07:13
|5
|Bill Murphy
|0:07:14
|6
|John Whittington
|0:11:51
|7
|RIchard Peil
|0:12:36
|8
|Alan Carpenter
|0:24:26
|9
|Johno Fausch
|0:32:05
|10
|Chris Edwards
|0:32:19
|11
|Les Heap
|0:34:11
|12
|Steve Munyard
|0:34:39
|13
|Mark Hardy
|0:40:45
|14
|Helge Suhr
|0:41:20
|15
|Phil Blum
|0:51:14
|16
|Erik Lock
|0:54:02
|17
|Neil O'Leary
|0:57:48
|18
|Peter Svara
|0:59:05
|19
|Franco Cavalieri
|0:59:42
|20
|Ken Donovan
|1:03:23
|21
|Scott Yaxley
|1:05:20
|22
|Darby Lee
|1:05:31
|23
|Jim Bettridge
|1:06:41
|24
|Michael Heyburn
|1:11:29
|25
|Damian Tice
|1:15:50
|26
|Wayne Johnson
|1:19:07
|27
|Andy Everest
|1:21:23
|28
|Michael Tyrrell
|1:22:01
|29
|Lester Hamilton
|1:22:27
|30
|Craig Mitchell
|1:26:14
|31
|Jules Leaver
|1:26:53
|32
|Cameron McDougall
|1:29:59
|33
|David Henley
|1:30:03
|34
|Jack Heyward
|1:32:04
|35
|Leon Nardella
|1:33:44
|36
|Ross Mcnally
|1:38:02
|37
|Andrew Herod
|1:39:43
|38
|David Michelmore
|1:41:57
|39
|Stuart Taylor
|1:46:51
|40
|Ken Moloney
|1:47:18
|41
|Ron Hollingsworth
|1:48:03
|42
|Mark Obrien
|2:01:19
|43
|Matt Aldridge
|2:13:37
|44
|Paul Bevis
|2:29:21
|45
|Antony Wickham
|2:36:16
|46
|Mike Valmadre
|2:39:05
|47
|Scott Wood
|2:39:06
|48
|Drew Quartermaine
|2:39:07
|49
|Jonathan Sutcliffe
|2:44:54
|50
|Tim Turner
|2:57:00
|51
|Peter Pearse
|3:02:19
|52
|Stephen Brady
|3:03:22
|53
|David Moyes
|3:21:04
|54
|Paul McDonald
|3:30:04
|55
|Clive Smith
|3:30:05
|56
|Stuart Vassiliou
|3:36:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kim Beckinsale
|5:45:26
|2
|Sharon Heap
|0:18:11
|3
|Kellie Robinson
|0:24:31
|4
|Karen Fausch
|0:35:31
|5
|Meg O'Leary
|1:07:10
|6
|Ciara O'Sullivan
|2:06:09
|7
|Cas Ryan
|2:27:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Allison
|5:05:42
|2
|David Mcloskey
|0:04:27
|3
|Robert Watson
|0:11:30
|4
|Bert Floss
|0:18:13
|5
|Bob Banfield
|0:36:42
|6
|Malcolm Lynn
|0:36:53
|7
|Micheal Lentas
|0:41:42
|8
|Alf Bluch
|0:42:02
|9
|Finlay Luff
|0:42:46
|10
|Paul Verheijden
|0:43:34
|11
|Gus Crichton
|0:48:32
|12
|Charlie Bottero
|0:49:57
|13
|Allan Stancombe
|0:50:20
|14
|Greg Pointing
|0:58:24
|15
|Paul Fowler
|0:58:45
|16
|Dave Sutton
|1:01:34
|17
|Bruno Wicki
|1:08:14
|18
|Gavin Brown
|1:09:57
|19
|Vince Langford
|1:11:50
|20
|Geoffrey Clarke
|1:15:44
|21
|Stephen Williamson
|1:32:22
|22
|Ken Fallaver
|1:35:43
|23
|Lindsay Gault
|1:39:18
|24
|Mark Barrett
|1:39:34
|25
|Terry Snee
|1:45:34
|26
|John Jenkins
|1:51:26
|27
|Bill Vandendool
|2:08:36
|28
|John Lascelles
|2:19:19
|29
|Colin Smith
|2:53:02
|30
|Clem Ryan
|3:06:58
|31
|Steven Liaros
|3:27:27
|32
|Shane Mulcahy
|3:49:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Leverton
|6:12:27
|2
|Carolyn Jackson
|0:12:20
|3
|Ronice Goebel
|1:03:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Billy Sewell
|4:57:31
|2
|Jack Hazelgrove
|1:00:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Jackson
|8:59:37
|2
|Jason English
|0:00:58
|3
|Ben Randall
|0:03:36
|4
|Andrew Fellows
|0:07:59
|5
|Ben Henderson
|0:12:15
|6
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:40:09
|7
|Clarke Petrick
|0:42:24
|8
|Brenton Jones
|0:48:01
|9
|David Johnston
|0:53:41
|10
|Christopher Hanson
|0:57:51
|11
|Peter Butt
|1:02:38
|12
|Oliver Klein
|1:05:32
|13
|Robbie Hucker
|1:19:33
|14
|Jeremy Inglis
|1:24:45
|16
|Jamie Burton
|1:26:37
|17
|Ed Holinger
|1:26:52
|18
|Simon Ball
|1:29:32
|19
|Chris Herron
|1:32:54
|21
|Dave Nairn
|1:39:47
|22
|Damon Wicki
|1:42:21
|23
|Ken Allen
|1:45:16
|24
|Damian McGrath
|1:46:00
|26
|Mark Simpson
|1:48:24
|29
|Carl Patton
|1:49:08
|30
|James Devonshire
|1:49:34
|31
|Jarrad Needham
|1:50:27
|36
|Simon Drew
|2:00:12
|37
|Lloyd Newell
|2:04:39
|38
|Grant Brow
|2:07:48
|41
|Anthony Shippard
|2:14:19
|42
|Jason Halls
|2:15:05
|45
|Neil Gledhill
|2:17:31
|47
|Callum Haigh
|2:20:32
|48
|Jason Hatzimihail
|2:24:54
|49
|Kevin Wells
|2:26:23
|52
|Ben Drew
|2:35:12
|55
|Phil Mawbey
|2:44:36
|58
|Chris Cooper
|2:51:07
|60
|Jason Finlay
|3:07:58
|61
|Adam Taylor
|3:08:18
|64
|Adam Kelly
|3:13:05
|65
|Benjamin Bruce
|3:14:02
|67
|Vaughan Sketcher
|3:16:46
|77
|David Randabel
|3:36:07
|79
|Shane Jenkin
|3:39:34
|83
|Kris Bitz
|3:43:34
|85
|Mick Ross
|3:44:50
|88
|Grant Rieger
|3:54:05
|94
|Chris Browne
|4:06:49
|95
|Nigel Adcock
|4:06:50
|96
|Peter Gill
|4:07:00
|105
|Andrew Baker
|4:27:17
|108
|Pete Keach
|4:37:45
|112
|Hugh Watson
|4:49:00
|114
|Chris Jenkins
|4:49:09
|117
|Stephen Fortuyn
|4:51:27
|130
|Wayne Dickinson
|5:19:35
|137
|Sam Stow
|5:33:33
|138
|David Lee
|5:37:27
|140
|Leigh Fitzgerald
|5:40:43
|142
|Andrew Packer
|5:47:39
|147
|Adrian Dillon
|5:59:58
|152
|Jason Hikawai
|6:24:01
|160
|Kim Mason
|7:11:02
|163
|Carlos Aberasturi
|7:30:41
|165
|Ashley Dunn
|7:37:45
|166
|John Macfarlane
|7:50:17
|167
|Adam Younie
|8:01:52
|170
|David Cooney
|8:20:49
|174
|Adam Reinhard
|8:49:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|33
|Jodie Willett
|10:53:24
|39
|Rebecca Rusch
|11:08:46
|43
|Jenni King
|11:14:55
|44
|Gracie Elvin
|11:15:07
|53
|Jenny Fay
|11:42:23
|63
|Emma Bradley
|12:11:53
|68
|Rebecca Ormsby
|12:17:41
|74
|Megan Dimozantos
|12:27:42
|80
|Kate Heynes
|12:39:19
|86
|Courtney Shinn
|12:50:59
|91
|Melissa Anset
|12:57:34
|121
|Julia Anders
|14:00:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|127
|Nikola Terry
|14:12:19
|139
|Claire Garcia-Webb
|14:38:04
|146
|Lyndall Smythe
|14:53:04
|150
|Paula Sutton
|15:11:43
|157
|Lisa Quinell
|16:02:37
|159
|Susan Brooks
|16:06:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|15
|Paul Darvodelsky
|10:24:29
|20
|Jason Blair
|10:36:18
|25
|Bill Murphy
|10:47:35
|27
|Aaron Caden
|10:48:21
|32
|Mark Winnen
|10:50:46
|34
|RIchard Peil
|10:58:46
|35
|John Whittington
|10:59:25
|40
|Alan Carpenter
|11:11:56
|50
|Mark Hardy
|11:32:15
|51
|Les Heap
|11:33:54
|54
|Steve Munyard
|11:43:08
|56
|Johno Fausch
|11:46:27
|66
|Phil Blum
|12:14:27
|70
|Peter Svara
|12:23:20
|75
|Neil O'Leary
|12:33:54
|82
|Erik Lock
|12:39:34
|84
|Jim Bettridge
|12:44:07
|90
|Ken Donovan
|12:57:31
|93
|Damian Tice
|13:04:36
|99
|Jules Leaver
|13:09:05
|100
|Michael Heyburn
|13:09:56
|106
|Michael Tyrrell
|13:30:00
|107
|Stuart Taylor
|13:35:01
|109
|Andy Everest
|13:38:11
|110
|Franco Cavalieri
|13:44:16
|115
|Andrew Herod
|13:48:57
|116
|Cameron McDougall
|13:50:53
|118
|Matt Aldridge
|13:53:22
|119
|Wayne Johnson
|13:55:52
|120
|Craig Mitchell
|14:00:14
|122
|Darby Lee
|14:02:50
|123
|David Michelmore
|14:03:08
|128
|David Henley
|14:18:45
|131
|Scott Yaxley
|14:22:36
|136
|Leon Nardella
|14:28:17
|141
|Ken Moloney
|14:40:34
|149
|Paul Bevis
|15:04:33
|151
|Ron Hollingsworth
|15:12:37
|154
|Ross Mcnally
|15:38:31
|155
|Mike Valmadre
|15:42:24
|156
|Mark Obrien
|15:45:34
|161
|Tim Turner
|16:20:14
|162
|Drew Quartermaine
|16:22:44
|164
|Scott Wood
|16:34:56
|171
|Stephen Brady
|17:24:37
|173
|Peter Pearse
|17:33:53
|175
|Clive Smith
|17:50:32
|176
|David Moyes
|18:05:43
|178
|Paul McDonald
|18:42:46
|179
|Jonathan Sutcliffe
|18:44:26
|180
|Stuart Vassiliou
|20:21:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|62
|Kim Beckinsale
|12:10:39
|78
|Sharon Heap
|12:38:26
|89
|Kellie Robinson
|12:55:25
|134
|Karen Fausch
|14:27:08
|153
|Meg O'Leary
|15:34:57
|169
|Ciara O'Sullivan
|17:09:42
|172
|Cas Ryan
|17:33:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|46
|John Allison
|11:18:56
|57
|Robert Watson
|11:49:38
|59
|Bert Floss
|12:03:08
|69
|David Mcloskey
|12:22:22
|71
|Charlie Bottero
|12:24:22
|72
|Paul Verheijden
|12:26:20
|73
|Paul Fowler
|12:26:56
|76
|Finlay Luff
|12:35:05
|81
|Bob Banfield
|12:39:22
|87
|Malcolm Lynn
|12:53:04
|92
|Alf Bluch
|13:01:25
|98
|Allan Stancombe
|13:07:50
|101
|Vince Langford
|13:19:55
|102
|Gus Crichton
|13:21:55
|103
|Micheal Lentas
|13:23:00
|104
|Dave Sutton
|13:23:35
|111
|Gavin Brown
|13:48:05
|113
|Geoffrey Clarke
|13:48:46
|126
|Bruno Wicki
|14:10:11
|129
|Ken Fallaver
|14:18:52
|132
|Terry Snee
|14:23:48
|133
|Stephen Williamson
|14:25:40
|135
|Greg Pointing
|14:27:55
|143
|Mark Barrett
|14:48:00
|144
|Lindsay Gault
|14:48:17
|158
|John Jenkins
|16:05:06
|168
|Clem Ryan
|17:09:12
|177
|Colin Smith
|18:11:32
|181
|Shane Mulcahy
|21:06:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|124
|Carolyn Jackson
|14:07:39
|145
|Jan Leverton
|14:51:30
|148
|Ronice Goebel
|15:01:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|28
|Billy Sewell
|10:48:27
|97
|Jack Hazelgrove
|13:07:01
