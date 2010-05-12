Image 1 of 3 Gracie Elvin races to a stage 4 win. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 2 of 3 Mike Valmadre races in the veteran 40-49 category at the MTB Enduro - Red Centre (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 3 of 3 Two riders in the MTB Enduro - Red Centre (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)

Wednesday marked the just over halfway point in the Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro-Red Centre with four stages and three days completed, including the toughest marathon stage done today.

Competition has heated up with the men's race having swapped winners in each stage and Adrian Jackson holding a slim overall lead over Jason English, Ben Randall and Andrew Fellows. In the women's action, American star Rebecca Rusch made a comeback to challenge the first race leader, Jodie Willett.

Stage four was a gruelling, 95km from Trephina Gorge back to Alice Springs. Freight trains were packed with the bikes last night, and competitors were bused to them at 5:15 am for a 7:30 am start.

Although a little chilly, the competitors were treated to a stunning setting with the sun rising over the MacDonnell Ranges. They had time to enjoy their surrounds before the start hooter sounded. The course varied from 4WD to singletrack to corrugated road. One thing was constant, and that was the sand.

With some hiking the bike a prerequisite through parts of the course, some used it as a good excuse for a rest. A breakaway group took the opportunity to work as a team and steamroll through it. Jackson, Fellows and Randall got away from the pack and rode together until 3km to go, when Randall and Jackson sprinted to the line. Randall took the stage win and was credited by Jackson saying, "Ben had legs of steel today," and deserved the win.

It was a similar scenario in the women with Willett, Rusch and eventual stage winner Gracie Elvin all working together. Rusch said, "We helped each other for three hours, pacing each other, sharing the lead. It was hard, but it was super fun." Elvin, from the ACT, stormed home to her first win in the event in just over five hours.

Of the race so far, Rusch said she's been, "scratched by gnarly sticks and had a kangaroo jump out in front of me, which was really exciting by the way, but I haven't had anything bad happen yet like a flat. But anything can happen. I really do feel like I'm slowly getting warmed up and every day keeps getting better and better."

It would take a disaster to catch Willett who now has a 15-minute overall lead with just three stages to go, but anything can happen.

Take Jason English, for example. He punctured at the 20km mark and lost a few minutes, relinquishing the yellow jersey back to Jackson. It's still very close though between the top three men with only three minutes separating Jackson, English and Randall.

Over the next two days, there are 90km over three stages to crown a deserving winner, one of which is the infamous night ride, the highlight of the week for many racers.

While there is a tussle at the pointy end of the field, it's not all about hard-core racing. In fact, the majority of competitors are just there for an adventurous holiday. A group from New Zealand made the trip, doubling their holiday as has Edmund Hoh from Singapore, who is accompanied by his sister. Hoh thought the race would be a great way to discover Australia. Some racers are opting for tourist activities after the riding is over in the morning by visiting places like The Desert Park and Simpson Gap, and others others are opting to hang out around the pool, beer in hand boasting of their riding feats over the past few days. Either way, new friends are being made as the race rolls onward.

Full Results

Men 18-39 - stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Randall 4:14:39 2 Adrian Jackson 0:00:00 3 Andrew Fellows 0:00:48 4 Ben Henderson 0:03:35 5 Jason English 0:03:37 6 Jarrad Burrell 0:12:29 7 Simon Dec 0:14:38 8 David Johnston 0:17:06 9 Oliver Klein 0:18:55 10 Christopher Hanson 0:20:06 11 Brenton Jones 0:21:47 12 Clarke Petrick 0:24:50 13 Peter Butt 0:31:13 14 James Devonshire 0:32:36 15 Jarad Kohlar 0:34:55 16 Ed Holinger 0:35:18 17 Jeremy Inglis 0:39:04 18 Jarrad Needham 0:40:50 19 Mark Simpson 0:42:49 20 Simon Ball 0:42:50 21 Jamie Burton 0:43:06 22 Ken Allen 0:43:48 23 Chris Herron 0:43:49 24 Anthony Shippard 0:43:58 25 Damon Wicki 0:45:17 26 Grant Brow 0:46:42 27 Lloyd Newell 0:47:10 28 Damian McGrath 0:49:06 29 Carl Patton 0:50:38 30 Callum Haigh 0:52:31 31 Simon Drew 0:52:36 32 Dave Nairn 0:57:47 33 Neil Gledhill 1:04:25 34 Robbie Hucker 1:06:32 35 Jason Halls 1:07:33 36 Jason Hatzimihail 1:07:46 37 Ben Drew 1:10:49 38 Kevin Wells 1:14:09 39 Benjamin Bruce 1:21:17 40 Adam Kelly 1:21:22 41 Phil Mawbey 1:21:26 42 Chris Cooper 1:24:28 43 Adam Taylor 1:26:34 44 Jason Finlay 1:31:09 45 Kris Bitz 1:31:29 46 Shane Jenkin 1:40:41 47 Aaron Lee 1:41:01 48 Craig Baylis 1:41:06 49 Vaughan Sketcher 1:41:06 50 Andrew Baker 1:41:40 51 Grant Rieger 1:46:10 52 David Randabel 1:47:10 53 Adrian Dillon 1:48:01 54 Chris Browne 1:49:45 55 Peter Gill 1:49:46 56 Nigel Adcock 1:49:47 57 Mick Ross 1:54:48 58 Hugh Watson 1:55:36 59 Andrew Packer 1:59:05 60 Pete Keach 1:59:09 61 Stephen Fortuyn 2:05:30 62 David Lee 2:05:33 63 Wayne Dickinson 2:08:00 64 Chris Jenkins 2:16:57 65 Leigh Fitzgerald 2:18:39 66 Craig Storey 2:20:23 67 Sam Stow 2:20:23 68 Jason Hikawai 2:30:08 69 Kim Mason 2:46:53 70 Adam Younie 3:08:43 71 Carlos Aberasturi 3:28:51 72 David Cooney 3:28:57 73 Ashley Dunn 3:43:18 74 John Macfarlane 3:46:36 75 Jason Stephenson 3:47:31 76 Adam Reinhard 3:54:55

Women 18-39 - stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin 5:05:50 2 Rebecca Rusch 0:00:53 3 Jodie Willett 0:00:58 4 Jenni King 0:14:33 5 Jenny Fay 0:21:06 6 Emma Bradley 0:34:59 7 Rebecca Ormsby 0:35:02 8 Kate Heynes 0:46:02 9 Megan Dimozantos 0:51:27 10 Courtney Shinn 0:52:17 11 Melissa Anset 1:03:37 12 Julia Anders 1:15:42 13 Simone McCallum 1:24:38 14 Claire Garcia-Webb 1:24:38 15 Nikola Terry 1:33:09 16 Alexandra Stephens 1:36:45 17 Lyndall Smythe 1:57:13 18 Susan Brooks 2:04:50 19 Lisa Quinell 2:15:35 20 Paula Sutton 2:22:22

Men 40-49 - stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Darvodelsky 4:54:34 2 Jason Blair 0:03:39 3 Mark Winnen 0:06:57 4 Aaron Caden 0:07:13 5 Bill Murphy 0:07:14 6 John Whittington 0:11:51 7 RIchard Peil 0:12:36 8 Alan Carpenter 0:24:26 9 Johno Fausch 0:32:05 10 Chris Edwards 0:32:19 11 Les Heap 0:34:11 12 Steve Munyard 0:34:39 13 Mark Hardy 0:40:45 14 Helge Suhr 0:41:20 15 Phil Blum 0:51:14 16 Erik Lock 0:54:02 17 Neil O'Leary 0:57:48 18 Peter Svara 0:59:05 19 Franco Cavalieri 0:59:42 20 Ken Donovan 1:03:23 21 Scott Yaxley 1:05:20 22 Darby Lee 1:05:31 23 Jim Bettridge 1:06:41 24 Michael Heyburn 1:11:29 25 Damian Tice 1:15:50 26 Wayne Johnson 1:19:07 27 Andy Everest 1:21:23 28 Michael Tyrrell 1:22:01 29 Lester Hamilton 1:22:27 30 Craig Mitchell 1:26:14 31 Jules Leaver 1:26:53 32 Cameron McDougall 1:29:59 33 David Henley 1:30:03 34 Jack Heyward 1:32:04 35 Leon Nardella 1:33:44 36 Ross Mcnally 1:38:02 37 Andrew Herod 1:39:43 38 David Michelmore 1:41:57 39 Stuart Taylor 1:46:51 40 Ken Moloney 1:47:18 41 Ron Hollingsworth 1:48:03 42 Mark Obrien 2:01:19 43 Matt Aldridge 2:13:37 44 Paul Bevis 2:29:21 45 Antony Wickham 2:36:16 46 Mike Valmadre 2:39:05 47 Scott Wood 2:39:06 48 Drew Quartermaine 2:39:07 49 Jonathan Sutcliffe 2:44:54 50 Tim Turner 2:57:00 51 Peter Pearse 3:02:19 52 Stephen Brady 3:03:22 53 David Moyes 3:21:04 54 Paul McDonald 3:30:04 55 Clive Smith 3:30:05 56 Stuart Vassiliou 3:36:53

Women 40-49 - stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Beckinsale 5:45:26 2 Sharon Heap 0:18:11 3 Kellie Robinson 0:24:31 4 Karen Fausch 0:35:31 5 Meg O'Leary 1:07:10 6 Ciara O'Sullivan 2:06:09 7 Cas Ryan 2:27:15

Vintage 50+ men stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 5:05:42 2 David Mcloskey 0:04:27 3 Robert Watson 0:11:30 4 Bert Floss 0:18:13 5 Bob Banfield 0:36:42 6 Malcolm Lynn 0:36:53 7 Micheal Lentas 0:41:42 8 Alf Bluch 0:42:02 9 Finlay Luff 0:42:46 10 Paul Verheijden 0:43:34 11 Gus Crichton 0:48:32 12 Charlie Bottero 0:49:57 13 Allan Stancombe 0:50:20 14 Greg Pointing 0:58:24 15 Paul Fowler 0:58:45 16 Dave Sutton 1:01:34 17 Bruno Wicki 1:08:14 18 Gavin Brown 1:09:57 19 Vince Langford 1:11:50 20 Geoffrey Clarke 1:15:44 21 Stephen Williamson 1:32:22 22 Ken Fallaver 1:35:43 23 Lindsay Gault 1:39:18 24 Mark Barrett 1:39:34 25 Terry Snee 1:45:34 26 John Jenkins 1:51:26 27 Bill Vandendool 2:08:36 28 John Lascelles 2:19:19 29 Colin Smith 2:53:02 30 Clem Ryan 3:06:58 31 Steven Liaros 3:27:27 32 Shane Mulcahy 3:49:46

Vintage 50+ women - stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Leverton 6:12:27 2 Carolyn Jackson 0:12:20 3 Ronice Goebel 1:03:13

Junior men 18 & under - stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 4:57:31 2 Jack Hazelgrove 1:00:14

Men 18-39 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Jackson 8:59:37 2 Jason English 0:00:58 3 Ben Randall 0:03:36 4 Andrew Fellows 0:07:59 5 Ben Henderson 0:12:15 6 Jarrad Burrell 0:40:09 7 Clarke Petrick 0:42:24 8 Brenton Jones 0:48:01 9 David Johnston 0:53:41 10 Christopher Hanson 0:57:51 11 Peter Butt 1:02:38 12 Oliver Klein 1:05:32 13 Robbie Hucker 1:19:33 14 Jeremy Inglis 1:24:45 16 Jamie Burton 1:26:37 17 Ed Holinger 1:26:52 18 Simon Ball 1:29:32 19 Chris Herron 1:32:54 21 Dave Nairn 1:39:47 22 Damon Wicki 1:42:21 23 Ken Allen 1:45:16 24 Damian McGrath 1:46:00 26 Mark Simpson 1:48:24 29 Carl Patton 1:49:08 30 James Devonshire 1:49:34 31 Jarrad Needham 1:50:27 36 Simon Drew 2:00:12 37 Lloyd Newell 2:04:39 38 Grant Brow 2:07:48 41 Anthony Shippard 2:14:19 42 Jason Halls 2:15:05 45 Neil Gledhill 2:17:31 47 Callum Haigh 2:20:32 48 Jason Hatzimihail 2:24:54 49 Kevin Wells 2:26:23 52 Ben Drew 2:35:12 55 Phil Mawbey 2:44:36 58 Chris Cooper 2:51:07 60 Jason Finlay 3:07:58 61 Adam Taylor 3:08:18 64 Adam Kelly 3:13:05 65 Benjamin Bruce 3:14:02 67 Vaughan Sketcher 3:16:46 77 David Randabel 3:36:07 79 Shane Jenkin 3:39:34 83 Kris Bitz 3:43:34 85 Mick Ross 3:44:50 88 Grant Rieger 3:54:05 94 Chris Browne 4:06:49 95 Nigel Adcock 4:06:50 96 Peter Gill 4:07:00 105 Andrew Baker 4:27:17 108 Pete Keach 4:37:45 112 Hugh Watson 4:49:00 114 Chris Jenkins 4:49:09 117 Stephen Fortuyn 4:51:27 130 Wayne Dickinson 5:19:35 137 Sam Stow 5:33:33 138 David Lee 5:37:27 140 Leigh Fitzgerald 5:40:43 142 Andrew Packer 5:47:39 147 Adrian Dillon 5:59:58 152 Jason Hikawai 6:24:01 160 Kim Mason 7:11:02 163 Carlos Aberasturi 7:30:41 165 Ashley Dunn 7:37:45 166 John Macfarlane 7:50:17 167 Adam Younie 8:01:52 170 David Cooney 8:20:49 174 Adam Reinhard 8:49:15

Women 18-39 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 33 Jodie Willett 10:53:24 39 Rebecca Rusch 11:08:46 43 Jenni King 11:14:55 44 Gracie Elvin 11:15:07 53 Jenny Fay 11:42:23 63 Emma Bradley 12:11:53 68 Rebecca Ormsby 12:17:41 74 Megan Dimozantos 12:27:42 80 Kate Heynes 12:39:19 86 Courtney Shinn 12:50:59 91 Melissa Anset 12:57:34 121 Julia Anders 14:00:22

125 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 127 Nikola Terry 14:12:19 139 Claire Garcia-Webb 14:38:04 146 Lyndall Smythe 14:53:04 150 Paula Sutton 15:11:43 157 Lisa Quinell 16:02:37 159 Susan Brooks 16:06:53

Veteran men 40-49 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 15 Paul Darvodelsky 10:24:29 20 Jason Blair 10:36:18 25 Bill Murphy 10:47:35 27 Aaron Caden 10:48:21 32 Mark Winnen 10:50:46 34 RIchard Peil 10:58:46 35 John Whittington 10:59:25 40 Alan Carpenter 11:11:56 50 Mark Hardy 11:32:15 51 Les Heap 11:33:54 54 Steve Munyard 11:43:08 56 Johno Fausch 11:46:27 66 Phil Blum 12:14:27 70 Peter Svara 12:23:20 75 Neil O'Leary 12:33:54 82 Erik Lock 12:39:34 84 Jim Bettridge 12:44:07 90 Ken Donovan 12:57:31 93 Damian Tice 13:04:36 99 Jules Leaver 13:09:05 100 Michael Heyburn 13:09:56 106 Michael Tyrrell 13:30:00 107 Stuart Taylor 13:35:01 109 Andy Everest 13:38:11 110 Franco Cavalieri 13:44:16 115 Andrew Herod 13:48:57 116 Cameron McDougall 13:50:53 118 Matt Aldridge 13:53:22 119 Wayne Johnson 13:55:52 120 Craig Mitchell 14:00:14 122 Darby Lee 14:02:50 123 David Michelmore 14:03:08 128 David Henley 14:18:45 131 Scott Yaxley 14:22:36 136 Leon Nardella 14:28:17 141 Ken Moloney 14:40:34 149 Paul Bevis 15:04:33 151 Ron Hollingsworth 15:12:37 154 Ross Mcnally 15:38:31 155 Mike Valmadre 15:42:24 156 Mark Obrien 15:45:34 161 Tim Turner 16:20:14 162 Drew Quartermaine 16:22:44 164 Scott Wood 16:34:56 171 Stephen Brady 17:24:37 173 Peter Pearse 17:33:53 175 Clive Smith 17:50:32 176 David Moyes 18:05:43 178 Paul McDonald 18:42:46 179 Jonathan Sutcliffe 18:44:26 180 Stuart Vassiliou 20:21:07

Veteran women 40-49 general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 62 Kim Beckinsale 12:10:39 78 Sharon Heap 12:38:26 89 Kellie Robinson 12:55:25 134 Karen Fausch 14:27:08 153 Meg O'Leary 15:34:57 169 Ciara O'Sullivan 17:09:42 172 Cas Ryan 17:33:18

Vintage 50+ men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 46 John Allison 11:18:56 57 Robert Watson 11:49:38 59 Bert Floss 12:03:08 69 David Mcloskey 12:22:22 71 Charlie Bottero 12:24:22 72 Paul Verheijden 12:26:20 73 Paul Fowler 12:26:56 76 Finlay Luff 12:35:05 81 Bob Banfield 12:39:22 87 Malcolm Lynn 12:53:04 92 Alf Bluch 13:01:25 98 Allan Stancombe 13:07:50 101 Vince Langford 13:19:55 102 Gus Crichton 13:21:55 103 Micheal Lentas 13:23:00 104 Dave Sutton 13:23:35 111 Gavin Brown 13:48:05 113 Geoffrey Clarke 13:48:46 126 Bruno Wicki 14:10:11 129 Ken Fallaver 14:18:52 132 Terry Snee 14:23:48 133 Stephen Williamson 14:25:40 135 Greg Pointing 14:27:55 143 Mark Barrett 14:48:00 144 Lindsay Gault 14:48:17 158 John Jenkins 16:05:06 168 Clem Ryan 17:09:12 177 Colin Smith 18:11:32 181 Shane Mulcahy 21:06:21

Vintage 50+ women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 124 Carolyn Jackson 14:07:39 145 Jan Leverton 14:51:30 148 Ronice Goebel 15:01:03