Bellchambers wins at Mt. Stromlo
Parkes speeds to women's victory
Two Canberra mountain bike riders took out the men's and women's inaugural Real Bike Insurance MTB Cruise 100-mile event at Mt Stomlo. Brett Bellchambers raced the eight laps of the 19km circuit in 8:05. Local and favourite, Shane Taylor, had mechanical problems in the first lap and was forced to withdraw after three.
Bec Parkes won the women's event in a time of 9:29.
Former 24-hour solo World Champion Craig Gordon from Wollongong was the favourite on the start line for the 80km event. Gordon fell victim to three flat tyres during the race and was overtaken by teammate Shaun Lewis from Canberra.
Amazingly after nearly three and a half hours, it came down to a final sprint. Lewis sprinted for the line just beating Sydney's Peter Hatton by the width of a tyre. Lewis took the win, Hatton second and Gordon finished a creditable third.
Prita Jobling-Baker from Victoria won the women's 80km event.
A total of 300 riders participated in the five distances on offer: 100 miles, 80km and 50km with many first time riders taking on the 30km and 10km lengths. Rain held off for the day's event.
Stomlo Forest Park will play host to the 24-hour Solo World Championships on October 9, making it the first time the championships have been conducted outside of North America. Australia can lay claim to three World Champions in this event with Gordon in 2006, James Williamson in 2008 and current champion Jason English.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bec Parkes
|9:29:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Stodart
|8:13:31
|2
|Clayton Locke
|9:50:15
|3
|Stuart Maclachlan
|10:03:36
|DNF
|Tim Cafe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Bellchambers
|8:05:46
|2
|Ed Mcdonald
|8:17:46
|3
|Wade Carberry
|8:37:19
|4
|Andrew Hall
|8:38:01
|5
|Aaron Thomson
|8:57:39
|6
|Warrick Hancock
|9:16:26
|DNF
|Trev Fairhurst
|DNF
|David Speering
|DNF
|David Rae
|DNF
|Russell Reid
|DNF
|Shane Taylor
|DNF
|Jason Dreggs
|DNF
|Scott Abercrombie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Syms
|1:18:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leasa Vaughan
|1:04:11
|2
|Jocelyn Armstrong
|1:09:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Byrne
|0:52:00
|2
|Katie Palmer
|0:59:01
|DNF
|Melanie White
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stuart
|0:42:36
|2
|Christopher Jefferys
|0:45:14
|3
|Declan Prosser
|0:46:36
|4
|Karl Jekabsons
|0:46:43
|5
|Sebastian Wensing
|0:54:17
|6
|Matthew Swadling
|0:54:52
|7
|James Wilson
|1:08:52
|8
|Oscar Vallance
|1:09:09
|9
|Aidan Syms
|1:23:55
|10
|Darius Ashman
|1:26:03
|11
|Oscar Enright
|3:41:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Enright
|0:55:25
|2
|Rob Bartlett
|1:18:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Stitt
|0:44:44
|2
|Nigel Jefferys
|0:45:22
|3
|Harry Enright
|0:45:27
|4
|Brent Vaughan
|0:49:44
|5
|Steve Green
|0:51:47
|6
|Robert Wensing
|0:54:26
|7
|Hamish Ashman
|1:26:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leona Wade
|2:56:20
|DNF
|Marcelle Armstrong
|DNF
|Maureen Moore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cindy Williams
|1:53:32
|2
|Vanessa Thompson
|1:59:38
|3
|Jacalyn Birrell
|2:01:32
|4
|Sophie Poole
|2:04:19
|5
|Kate Kline
|2:06:18
|6
|Petra Likar
|2:17:46
|DNF
|Laura Roots
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlie Brodie
|1:42:22
|2
|Bobby Hooper
|1:52:13
|3
|Eathan Djordjev
|1:55:35
|4
|Willem Jones
|1:58:18
|5
|Hamish Jackson
|2:09:21
|6
|Jonathan Kerr
|2:23:15
|7
|Matt Marino
|2:36:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Thompson
|1:50:19
|2
|Neil Thompson
|1:55:38
|3
|David Triston-Rattay
|1:55:47
|4
|Richard Noah
|1:59:04
|5
|Mark Armstrong
|2:00:02
|6
|Ken Post
|2:05:43
|7
|Peter Bennie
|2:15:38
|8
|Graham Bell
|2:22:38
|9
|Nigel Gageldonk
|2:25:56
|10
|Richard Casburn
|2:41:10
|11
|Matthew King
|2:44:53
|12
|Iain Stewart
|3:19:06
|DNF
|John Hunter
|DNF
|Ed Zwerus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Kirby
|1:31:07
|2
|Leigh Brown
|1:38:24
|3
|Angus Wheeler
|1:40:43
|4
|Michael Scanlan
|1:43:10
|5
|Robbie Jones
|1:44:17
|6
|Kieran Thompson
|1:50:00
|7
|Heath Frewin
|1:50:11
|8
|Cameron Noakes
|1:57:29
|9
|Cris Gabriel
|1:58:11
|10
|Matt Noakes
|1:59:12
|11
|John Milburn
|1:59:28
|12
|Adam White
|2:00:46
|13
|Matthew Leo
|2:02:13
|14
|Chris Young
|2:04:32
|15
|Marco Consalvi
|2:05:45
|16
|Charlie Gatt
|2:06:37
|17
|Matthew Martin
|2:11:45
|18
|Jason Lownds
|2:25:38
|19
|Evan Stephens
|2:26:38
|20
|Mario Marino
|2:35:13
|21
|Robert Vitek
|2:37:49
|22
|Liam Joyce
|3:03:11
|DNF
|Jamie Roots
|DNF
|Timothy White
|DNF
|Andrew Chan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wendy Stevenson
|4:00:05
|2
|Wendy Copeland
|5:57:14
|DNF
|Kerri Rawlings
|DNF
|Lorraine Werry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Logie
|2:54:11
|2
|Trudy Nicholas
|3:06:06
|3
|Carmel Ainsworth
|3:25:38
|4
|Jenny Fay
|3:32:44
|5
|Corinne Phillips
|4:14:47
|6
|Erin Zimmer
|4:15:52
|7
|Rosie Stewart
|4:18:58
|8
|Rachael Best
|4:41:08
|9
|Carina Schlabach
|4:44:14
|10
|Lauren Rennick
|4:53:56
|DNF
|Cristy Henderson
|DNF
|Belinda Chamberlain
|DNF
|Mel Fuller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayden Ward
|3:38:43
|2
|Cameron Prosser
|4:21:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Brodie
|3:04:51
|2
|Liam Kelly
|3:21:37
|3
|Warrick Morgan
|3:27:52
|4
|Ian Mitchell
|3:32:52
|5
|Rob Graham
|3:35:52
|6
|Warwick Hillier
|3:47:52
|7
|Greg Saunders
|3:48:15
|8
|Helmut Zeller
|3:51:33
|9
|Craig Morris
|3:52:25
|10
|Brett Vallance
|3:53:19
|11
|Steve Taylor
|3:56:44
|12
|Ross Evans
|3:57:28
|13
|Miles Wayne
|4:05:56
|14
|Mike Vaughan
|4:11:49
|15
|Don Kerr
|4:13:44
|16
|Nicholas Bates
|4:13:54
|17
|David Millar
|4:16:19
|18
|Miles Prosser
|4:23:41
|19
|Michael Pragt
|4:26:30
|20
|Matt Russell
|4:46:56
|21
|Mark Ward
|4:52:28
|22
|Roger Griffiths
|4:57:33
|23
|Michael Burns
|7:18:33
|DNF
|Glenn Huckstepp
|DNF
|Chris Squire
|DNF
|Crazy Gordo
|DNF
|Darren Cruden
|DNF
|Shaun Jones
|DNF
|David Bolitho
|DNF
|Jono Everett
|DNF
|Andrew Houguet
|DNF
|Jason Fulton
|DNF
|Andrew Parsons
|DNF
|Michael Rybinski
|DNF
|Richard Borg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Ward
|2:45:05
|2
|Anthony Shippard
|2:50:15
|3
|Chris Herron
|3:02:39
|4
|Greg Collis
|3:04:54
|5
|Petr Kinzel
|3:07:17
|6
|Ondrej Slezak
|3:12:18
|7
|Michal Burda
|3:24:00
|8
|Michal Kafka
|3:36:00
|9
|Vic Svacek
|3:37:10
|10
|Luke Freeman
|3:37:42
|11
|Anthony Poulos
|3:39:10
|12
|Tom Kline
|3:41:37
|13
|Ben Stokes
|3:46:08
|14
|Andrew Page
|3:48:18
|15
|Mark Upton
|3:50:18
|16
|Stuart Griffiths
|3:54:50
|17
|Dean Bradshaw
|3:55:06
|18
|Chris Kline
|3:55:25
|19
|Jerome Poblete
|4:05:00
|20
|Daniel Oyston
|4:06:59
|21
|Johnno Hammond
|4:07:59
|22
|Matthew Burr
|4:09:28
|23
|Ivan Simpson
|4:13:48
|24
|Mark Copeland
|4:14:48
|25
|Steven Saunders
|4:18:39
|26
|Damian Tuck
|4:21:30
|27
|Marcus Robinson
|4:22:11
|28
|Chris Clarke
|4:23:46
|29
|Matthew Bryant
|4:25:49
|30
|Evan Harrison
|4:27:44
|31
|Mark Little
|4:28:53
|32
|Scott Wharfe
|4:29:05
|33
|Matthew Driscoll
|4:31:29
|34
|Joe White
|4:32:29
|35
|Craig Swadling
|4:34:29
|36
|Simon Phillips
|4:34:33
|37
|Gerard Rennick
|4:38:34
|38
|Gavin Johnston
|4:39:12
|39
|Tim Jones
|4:39:13
|40
|Andrew Povah
|4:41:08
|41
|Jean Bou
|4:42:02
|42
|Adam Glen
|4:46:30
|43
|Bj Nash
|4:48:18
|44
|Nick Cox
|4:52:16
|45
|Scott Keyser
|4:53:10
|46
|Nathan Ingle
|4:55:11
|47
|Richard Metcalf
|4:56:01
|48
|Paul Galati
|4:57:27
|49
|Matt Tough
|4:59:53
|50
|Darryl Tough
|5:00:31
|51
|Paul Bamman
|5:00:33
|52
|Anthony Senior
|5:02:05
|53
|Alex Gregson
|5:08:44
|54
|Ryan Capes
|5:08:56
|DNF
|Tom Henderson
|DNF
|Justin Fowler
|DNF
|Gumby Brennan
|DNF
|Mark Jillard
|DNF
|Richard Griggs
|DNF
|Steve Ward
|DNF
|Rob Gibson
|DNF
|Jason Moxham
|DNF
|Ian Butler
|DNF
|Nathan Russell
|DNF
|Nick Stanton
|DNF
|James Savidis
|DNF
|Dwight Woodforth
|DNF
|Kim Fritsche
|DNF
|Jonathon Bates
|DNF
|Alan Howle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diane Perry
|5:21:24
|2
|Merryl King
|5:35:31
|3
|Tracey Robinson
|6:00:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Prita Jobling-Baker
|4:47:47
|2
|Lana Moy
|5:01:38
|3
|Charli McCabe
|5:29:17
|4
|Rachelle Koster
|5:37:21
|5
|Kathryn Cox
|5:47:15
|6
|Theresa Lancaster
|6:03:18
|7
|Kris Nicholls
|6:38:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Zerger
|4:27:43
|2
|Andrew Radcliffe
|4:49:47
|3
|Malcolm Bradley
|4:54:02
|4
|Chris Copeland
|5:18:00
|5
|Harry Brown
|5:32:59
|6
|Todd Hartwell
|5:56:44
|7
|Bill Guion
|6:00:28
|8
|Jon Mcquade
|6:01:12
|9
|Phill Boxsell
|6:02:05
|10
|Shane Gill
|6:04:51
|11
|Edwin Frecklington
|6:43:11
|DNF
|Paul Perry
|DNF
|Ross Armstrong
|DNF
|Lachlan Smith
|DNF
|Richard Moore
|DNF
|William Thompson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun Lewis
|3:28:55
|2
|Peter Hatton
|3:29:55
|3
|Craig Gordon
|3:36:13
|4
|Ben Carmody
|3:50:31
|5
|Tim Kerle
|3:51:39
|6
|Dan Marges
|4:16:14
|7
|Matt Clutterham
|4:24:55
|8
|Sean Baker
|4:28:56
|9
|Matthew Griggs
|4:32:12
|10
|Dirk Riding
|4:39:44
|11
|Phill Banks
|4:47:07
|12
|Craig Baylis
|4:47:29
|13
|Miha Remec
|4:50:08
|14
|Chris Ash
|4:51:14
|15
|Tim Andersen
|4:52:51
|16
|Matt Georgeson
|5:00:33
|17
|Matt Knox
|5:14:48
|18
|Gareth Stephens
|5:16:09
|19
|Andrew Scarman
|5:24:33
|20
|Damien Sims
|5:25:44
|21
|Paul Humphrey
|5:38:55
|22
|Jason Shepheard
|6:04:47
|23
|Cedric Wohlleber
|6:25:19
|24
|Rainer Rhedey
|6:47:35
|25
|Steve Knope
|6:47:53
|DNF
|Guy March
|DNF
|Lee Davidson
|DNF
|Richard Adams
|DNF
|Boyd Statton
|DNF
|Adam Sharp
|DNF
|Mike Hindley
|DNF
|Amir Antonir
|DNF
|Cameron Rybinski
|DNF
|Woody Woodward
|DNF
|Bogumil Bialous
