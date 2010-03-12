Image 1 of 10 Martin Wisata announces the men's podium for 80 km. (L to R) Peter Hatton in second; Shaun Lewis in first; Craig Gordon in third (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 2 of 10 The final sprint (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 3 of 10 Canberra's Shaun Lewis (Rockstar Racing) focused on the job at hand (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 4 of 10 Lewis leads the 80 km race on Stromlo. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 5 of 10 Craig Gordon near the event centre at Stromlo Forest Park. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 6 of 10 Former 24 hr world solo champion, Craig Gordon shows the familiar style. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 7 of 10 Canberra's Bec Parkes heads to victory in the women's 100 mile. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 8 of 10 Ed McDonald was just 12 minutes off winning pace to claim second in the 100 mile. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 9 of 10 Brett Bellchambers claims an impressive win in the tough 100 mile. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com) Image 10 of 10 Wade Carberry gets third in the 100 mile. (Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)

Two Canberra mountain bike riders took out the men's and women's inaugural Real Bike Insurance MTB Cruise 100-mile event at Mt Stomlo. Brett Bellchambers raced the eight laps of the 19km circuit in 8:05. Local and favourite, Shane Taylor, had mechanical problems in the first lap and was forced to withdraw after three.

Bec Parkes won the women's event in a time of 9:29.

Former 24-hour solo World Champion Craig Gordon from Wollongong was the favourite on the start line for the 80km event. Gordon fell victim to three flat tyres during the race and was overtaken by teammate Shaun Lewis from Canberra.

Amazingly after nearly three and a half hours, it came down to a final sprint. Lewis sprinted for the line just beating Sydney's Peter Hatton by the width of a tyre. Lewis took the win, Hatton second and Gordon finished a creditable third.

Prita Jobling-Baker from Victoria won the women's 80km event.

A total of 300 riders participated in the five distances on offer: 100 miles, 80km and 50km with many first time riders taking on the 30km and 10km lengths. Rain held off for the day's event.

Stomlo Forest Park will play host to the 24-hour Solo World Championships on October 9, making it the first time the championships have been conducted outside of North America. Australia can lay claim to three World Champions in this event with Gordon in 2006, James Williamson in 2008 and current champion Jason English.

Full Results

100mile Cruise Female Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bec Parkes 9:29:14

100mile Cruise Male Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Stodart 8:13:31 2 Clayton Locke 9:50:15 3 Stuart Maclachlan 10:03:36 DNF Tim Cafe

100mile Cruise Male Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Bellchambers 8:05:46 2 Ed Mcdonald 8:17:46 3 Wade Carberry 8:37:19 4 Andrew Hall 8:38:01 5 Aaron Thomson 8:57:39 6 Warrick Hancock 9:16:26 DNF Trev Fairhurst DNF David Speering DNF David Rae DNF Russell Reid DNF Shane Taylor DNF Jason Dreggs DNF Scott Abercrombie

10km Cruise Female Junior # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Syms 1:18:38

10km Cruise Female Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leasa Vaughan 1:04:11 2 Jocelyn Armstrong 1:09:03

10km Cruise Female Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Byrne 0:52:00 2 Katie Palmer 0:59:01 DNF Melanie White

10km Cruise Male Junior # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stuart 0:42:36 2 Christopher Jefferys 0:45:14 3 Declan Prosser 0:46:36 4 Karl Jekabsons 0:46:43 5 Sebastian Wensing 0:54:17 6 Matthew Swadling 0:54:52 7 James Wilson 1:08:52 8 Oscar Vallance 1:09:09 9 Aidan Syms 1:23:55 10 Darius Ashman 1:26:03 11 Oscar Enright 3:41:05

10km Cruise Male Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Enright 0:55:25 2 Rob Bartlett 1:18:23

10km Cruise Male Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Stitt 0:44:44 2 Nigel Jefferys 0:45:22 3 Harry Enright 0:45:27 4 Brent Vaughan 0:49:44 5 Steve Green 0:51:47 6 Robert Wensing 0:54:26 7 Hamish Ashman 1:26:10

30km Cruise Female Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leona Wade 2:56:20 DNF Marcelle Armstrong DNF Maureen Moore

30km Cruise Female Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cindy Williams 1:53:32 2 Vanessa Thompson 1:59:38 3 Jacalyn Birrell 2:01:32 4 Sophie Poole 2:04:19 5 Kate Kline 2:06:18 6 Petra Likar 2:17:46 DNF Laura Roots

30km Cruise Male Junior # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Brodie 1:42:22 2 Bobby Hooper 1:52:13 3 Eathan Djordjev 1:55:35 4 Willem Jones 1:58:18 5 Hamish Jackson 2:09:21 6 Jonathan Kerr 2:23:15 7 Matt Marino 2:36:23

30km Cruise Male Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brad Thompson 1:50:19 2 Neil Thompson 1:55:38 3 David Triston-Rattay 1:55:47 4 Richard Noah 1:59:04 5 Mark Armstrong 2:00:02 6 Ken Post 2:05:43 7 Peter Bennie 2:15:38 8 Graham Bell 2:22:38 9 Nigel Gageldonk 2:25:56 10 Richard Casburn 2:41:10 11 Matthew King 2:44:53 12 Iain Stewart 3:19:06 DNF John Hunter DNF Ed Zwerus

30km Cruise Male Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Kirby 1:31:07 2 Leigh Brown 1:38:24 3 Angus Wheeler 1:40:43 4 Michael Scanlan 1:43:10 5 Robbie Jones 1:44:17 6 Kieran Thompson 1:50:00 7 Heath Frewin 1:50:11 8 Cameron Noakes 1:57:29 9 Cris Gabriel 1:58:11 10 Matt Noakes 1:59:12 11 John Milburn 1:59:28 12 Adam White 2:00:46 13 Matthew Leo 2:02:13 14 Chris Young 2:04:32 15 Marco Consalvi 2:05:45 16 Charlie Gatt 2:06:37 17 Matthew Martin 2:11:45 18 Jason Lownds 2:25:38 19 Evan Stephens 2:26:38 20 Mario Marino 2:35:13 21 Robert Vitek 2:37:49 22 Liam Joyce 3:03:11 DNF Jamie Roots DNF Timothy White DNF Andrew Chan

50km Cruise Female Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wendy Stevenson 4:00:05 2 Wendy Copeland 5:57:14 DNF Kerri Rawlings DNF Lorraine Werry

50km Cruise Female Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logie 2:54:11 2 Trudy Nicholas 3:06:06 3 Carmel Ainsworth 3:25:38 4 Jenny Fay 3:32:44 5 Corinne Phillips 4:14:47 6 Erin Zimmer 4:15:52 7 Rosie Stewart 4:18:58 8 Rachael Best 4:41:08 9 Carina Schlabach 4:44:14 10 Lauren Rennick 4:53:56 DNF Cristy Henderson DNF Belinda Chamberlain DNF Mel Fuller

50km Cruise Male Junior # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayden Ward 3:38:43 2 Cameron Prosser 4:21:55

50km Cruise Male Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Brodie 3:04:51 2 Liam Kelly 3:21:37 3 Warrick Morgan 3:27:52 4 Ian Mitchell 3:32:52 5 Rob Graham 3:35:52 6 Warwick Hillier 3:47:52 7 Greg Saunders 3:48:15 8 Helmut Zeller 3:51:33 9 Craig Morris 3:52:25 10 Brett Vallance 3:53:19 11 Steve Taylor 3:56:44 12 Ross Evans 3:57:28 13 Miles Wayne 4:05:56 14 Mike Vaughan 4:11:49 15 Don Kerr 4:13:44 16 Nicholas Bates 4:13:54 17 David Millar 4:16:19 18 Miles Prosser 4:23:41 19 Michael Pragt 4:26:30 20 Matt Russell 4:46:56 21 Mark Ward 4:52:28 22 Roger Griffiths 4:57:33 23 Michael Burns 7:18:33 DNF Glenn Huckstepp DNF Chris Squire DNF Crazy Gordo DNF Darren Cruden DNF Shaun Jones DNF David Bolitho DNF Jono Everett DNF Andrew Houguet DNF Jason Fulton DNF Andrew Parsons DNF Michael Rybinski DNF Richard Borg

50km Cruise Male Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Ward 2:45:05 2 Anthony Shippard 2:50:15 3 Chris Herron 3:02:39 4 Greg Collis 3:04:54 5 Petr Kinzel 3:07:17 6 Ondrej Slezak 3:12:18 7 Michal Burda 3:24:00 8 Michal Kafka 3:36:00 9 Vic Svacek 3:37:10 10 Luke Freeman 3:37:42 11 Anthony Poulos 3:39:10 12 Tom Kline 3:41:37 13 Ben Stokes 3:46:08 14 Andrew Page 3:48:18 15 Mark Upton 3:50:18 16 Stuart Griffiths 3:54:50 17 Dean Bradshaw 3:55:06 18 Chris Kline 3:55:25 19 Jerome Poblete 4:05:00 20 Daniel Oyston 4:06:59 21 Johnno Hammond 4:07:59 22 Matthew Burr 4:09:28 23 Ivan Simpson 4:13:48 24 Mark Copeland 4:14:48 25 Steven Saunders 4:18:39 26 Damian Tuck 4:21:30 27 Marcus Robinson 4:22:11 28 Chris Clarke 4:23:46 29 Matthew Bryant 4:25:49 30 Evan Harrison 4:27:44 31 Mark Little 4:28:53 32 Scott Wharfe 4:29:05 33 Matthew Driscoll 4:31:29 34 Joe White 4:32:29 35 Craig Swadling 4:34:29 36 Simon Phillips 4:34:33 37 Gerard Rennick 4:38:34 38 Gavin Johnston 4:39:12 39 Tim Jones 4:39:13 40 Andrew Povah 4:41:08 41 Jean Bou 4:42:02 42 Adam Glen 4:46:30 43 Bj Nash 4:48:18 44 Nick Cox 4:52:16 45 Scott Keyser 4:53:10 46 Nathan Ingle 4:55:11 47 Richard Metcalf 4:56:01 48 Paul Galati 4:57:27 49 Matt Tough 4:59:53 50 Darryl Tough 5:00:31 51 Paul Bamman 5:00:33 52 Anthony Senior 5:02:05 53 Alex Gregson 5:08:44 54 Ryan Capes 5:08:56 DNF Tom Henderson DNF Justin Fowler DNF Gumby Brennan DNF Mark Jillard DNF Richard Griggs DNF Steve Ward DNF Rob Gibson DNF Jason Moxham DNF Ian Butler DNF Nathan Russell DNF Nick Stanton DNF James Savidis DNF Dwight Woodforth DNF Kim Fritsche DNF Jonathon Bates DNF Alan Howle

80km Cruise Female Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diane Perry 5:21:24 2 Merryl King 5:35:31 3 Tracey Robinson 6:00:10

80km Cruise Female Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Prita Jobling-Baker 4:47:47 2 Lana Moy 5:01:38 3 Charli McCabe 5:29:17 4 Rachelle Koster 5:37:21 5 Kathryn Cox 5:47:15 6 Theresa Lancaster 6:03:18 7 Kris Nicholls 6:38:53

80km Cruise Male Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andre Zerger 4:27:43 2 Andrew Radcliffe 4:49:47 3 Malcolm Bradley 4:54:02 4 Chris Copeland 5:18:00 5 Harry Brown 5:32:59 6 Todd Hartwell 5:56:44 7 Bill Guion 6:00:28 8 Jon Mcquade 6:01:12 9 Phill Boxsell 6:02:05 10 Shane Gill 6:04:51 11 Edwin Frecklington 6:43:11 DNF Paul Perry DNF Ross Armstrong DNF Lachlan Smith DNF Richard Moore DNF William Thompson