Trending

Bellchambers wins at Mt. Stromlo

Parkes speeds to women's victory

Image 1 of 10

Martin Wisata announces the men's podium for 80 km. (L to R) Peter Hatton in second; Shaun Lewis in first; Craig Gordon in third

Martin Wisata announces the men's podium for 80 km. (L to R) Peter Hatton in second; Shaun Lewis in first; Craig Gordon in third
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 2 of 10

The final sprint

The final sprint
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 3 of 10

Canberra's Shaun Lewis (Rockstar Racing) focused on the job at hand

Canberra's Shaun Lewis (Rockstar Racing) focused on the job at hand
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 4 of 10

Lewis leads the 80 km race on Stromlo.

Lewis leads the 80 km race on Stromlo.
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 5 of 10

Craig Gordon near the event centre at Stromlo Forest Park.

Craig Gordon near the event centre at Stromlo Forest Park.
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 6 of 10

Former 24 hr world solo champion, Craig Gordon shows the familiar style.

Former 24 hr world solo champion, Craig Gordon shows the familiar style.
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 7 of 10

Canberra's Bec Parkes heads to victory in the women's 100 mile.

Canberra's Bec Parkes heads to victory in the women's 100 mile.
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 8 of 10

Ed McDonald was just 12 minutes off winning pace to claim second in the 100 mile.

Ed McDonald was just 12 minutes off winning pace to claim second in the 100 mile.
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 9 of 10

Brett Bellchambers claims an impressive win in the tough 100 mile.

Brett Bellchambers claims an impressive win in the tough 100 mile.
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)
Image 10 of 10

Wade Carberry gets third in the 100 mile.

Wade Carberry gets third in the 100 mile.
(Image credit: James Rankin/cycle-photos.com)

Two Canberra mountain bike riders took out the men's and women's inaugural Real Bike Insurance MTB Cruise 100-mile event at Mt Stomlo. Brett Bellchambers raced the eight laps of the 19km circuit in 8:05. Local and favourite, Shane Taylor, had mechanical problems in the first lap and was forced to withdraw after three.

Bec Parkes won the women's event in a time of 9:29.

Former 24-hour solo World Champion Craig Gordon from Wollongong was the favourite on the start line for the 80km event. Gordon fell victim to three flat tyres during the race and was overtaken by teammate Shaun Lewis from Canberra.

Amazingly after nearly three and a half hours, it came down to a final sprint. Lewis sprinted for the line just beating Sydney's Peter Hatton by the width of a tyre. Lewis took the win, Hatton second and Gordon finished a creditable third.

Prita Jobling-Baker from Victoria won the women's 80km event.

A total of 300 riders participated in the five distances on offer: 100 miles, 80km and 50km with many first time riders taking on the 30km and 10km lengths. Rain held off for the day's event.

Stomlo Forest Park will play host to the 24-hour Solo World Championships on October 9, making it the first time the championships have been conducted outside of North America. Australia can lay claim to three World Champions in this event with Gordon in 2006, James Williamson in 2008 and current champion Jason English.

Full Results

100mile Cruise Female Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bec Parkes9:29:14

100mile Cruise Male Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Stodart8:13:31
2Clayton Locke9:50:15
3Stuart Maclachlan10:03:36
DNFTim Cafe

100mile Cruise Male Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Bellchambers8:05:46
2Ed Mcdonald8:17:46
3Wade Carberry8:37:19
4Andrew Hall8:38:01
5Aaron Thomson8:57:39
6Warrick Hancock9:16:26
DNFTrev Fairhurst
DNFDavid Speering
DNFDavid Rae
DNFRussell Reid
DNFShane Taylor
DNFJason Dreggs
DNFScott Abercrombie

10km Cruise Female Junior
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Syms1:18:38

10km Cruise Female Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leasa Vaughan1:04:11
2Jocelyn Armstrong1:09:03

10km Cruise Female Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Byrne0:52:00
2Katie Palmer0:59:01
DNFMelanie White

10km Cruise Male Junior
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stuart0:42:36
2Christopher Jefferys0:45:14
3Declan Prosser0:46:36
4Karl Jekabsons0:46:43
5Sebastian Wensing0:54:17
6Matthew Swadling0:54:52
7James Wilson1:08:52
8Oscar Vallance1:09:09
9Aidan Syms1:23:55
10Darius Ashman1:26:03
11Oscar Enright3:41:05

10km Cruise Male Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Enright0:55:25
2Rob Bartlett1:18:23

10km Cruise Male Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Stitt0:44:44
2Nigel Jefferys0:45:22
3Harry Enright0:45:27
4Brent Vaughan0:49:44
5Steve Green0:51:47
6Robert Wensing0:54:26
7Hamish Ashman1:26:10

30km Cruise Female Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leona Wade2:56:20
DNFMarcelle Armstrong
DNFMaureen Moore

30km Cruise Female Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cindy Williams1:53:32
2Vanessa Thompson1:59:38
3Jacalyn Birrell2:01:32
4Sophie Poole2:04:19
5Kate Kline2:06:18
6Petra Likar2:17:46
DNFLaura Roots

30km Cruise Male Junior
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charlie Brodie1:42:22
2Bobby Hooper1:52:13
3Eathan Djordjev1:55:35
4Willem Jones1:58:18
5Hamish Jackson2:09:21
6Jonathan Kerr2:23:15
7Matt Marino2:36:23

30km Cruise Male Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Thompson1:50:19
2Neil Thompson1:55:38
3David Triston-Rattay1:55:47
4Richard Noah1:59:04
5Mark Armstrong2:00:02
6Ken Post2:05:43
7Peter Bennie2:15:38
8Graham Bell2:22:38
9Nigel Gageldonk2:25:56
10Richard Casburn2:41:10
11Matthew King2:44:53
12Iain Stewart3:19:06
DNFJohn Hunter
DNFEd Zwerus

30km Cruise Male Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Kirby1:31:07
2Leigh Brown1:38:24
3Angus Wheeler1:40:43
4Michael Scanlan1:43:10
5Robbie Jones1:44:17
6Kieran Thompson1:50:00
7Heath Frewin1:50:11
8Cameron Noakes1:57:29
9Cris Gabriel1:58:11
10Matt Noakes1:59:12
11John Milburn1:59:28
12Adam White2:00:46
13Matthew Leo2:02:13
14Chris Young2:04:32
15Marco Consalvi2:05:45
16Charlie Gatt2:06:37
17Matthew Martin2:11:45
18Jason Lownds2:25:38
19Evan Stephens2:26:38
20Mario Marino2:35:13
21Robert Vitek2:37:49
22Liam Joyce3:03:11
DNFJamie Roots
DNFTimothy White
DNFAndrew Chan

50km Cruise Female Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Stevenson4:00:05
2Wendy Copeland5:57:14
DNFKerri Rawlings
DNFLorraine Werry

50km Cruise Female Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logie2:54:11
2Trudy Nicholas3:06:06
3Carmel Ainsworth3:25:38
4Jenny Fay3:32:44
5Corinne Phillips4:14:47
6Erin Zimmer4:15:52
7Rosie Stewart4:18:58
8Rachael Best4:41:08
9Carina Schlabach4:44:14
10Lauren Rennick4:53:56
DNFCristy Henderson
DNFBelinda Chamberlain
DNFMel Fuller

50km Cruise Male Junior
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayden Ward3:38:43
2Cameron Prosser4:21:55

50km Cruise Male Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Brodie3:04:51
2Liam Kelly3:21:37
3Warrick Morgan3:27:52
4Ian Mitchell3:32:52
5Rob Graham3:35:52
6Warwick Hillier3:47:52
7Greg Saunders3:48:15
8Helmut Zeller3:51:33
9Craig Morris3:52:25
10Brett Vallance3:53:19
11Steve Taylor3:56:44
12Ross Evans3:57:28
13Miles Wayne4:05:56
14Mike Vaughan4:11:49
15Don Kerr4:13:44
16Nicholas Bates4:13:54
17David Millar4:16:19
18Miles Prosser4:23:41
19Michael Pragt4:26:30
20Matt Russell4:46:56
21Mark Ward4:52:28
22Roger Griffiths4:57:33
23Michael Burns7:18:33
DNFGlenn Huckstepp
DNFChris Squire
DNFCrazy Gordo
DNFDarren Cruden
DNFShaun Jones
DNFDavid Bolitho
DNFJono Everett
DNFAndrew Houguet
DNFJason Fulton
DNFAndrew Parsons
DNFMichael Rybinski
DNFRichard Borg

50km Cruise Male Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Ward2:45:05
2Anthony Shippard2:50:15
3Chris Herron3:02:39
4Greg Collis3:04:54
5Petr Kinzel3:07:17
6Ondrej Slezak3:12:18
7Michal Burda3:24:00
8Michal Kafka3:36:00
9Vic Svacek3:37:10
10Luke Freeman3:37:42
11Anthony Poulos3:39:10
12Tom Kline3:41:37
13Ben Stokes3:46:08
14Andrew Page3:48:18
15Mark Upton3:50:18
16Stuart Griffiths3:54:50
17Dean Bradshaw3:55:06
18Chris Kline3:55:25
19Jerome Poblete4:05:00
20Daniel Oyston4:06:59
21Johnno Hammond4:07:59
22Matthew Burr4:09:28
23Ivan Simpson4:13:48
24Mark Copeland4:14:48
25Steven Saunders4:18:39
26Damian Tuck4:21:30
27Marcus Robinson4:22:11
28Chris Clarke4:23:46
29Matthew Bryant4:25:49
30Evan Harrison4:27:44
31Mark Little4:28:53
32Scott Wharfe4:29:05
33Matthew Driscoll4:31:29
34Joe White4:32:29
35Craig Swadling4:34:29
36Simon Phillips4:34:33
37Gerard Rennick4:38:34
38Gavin Johnston4:39:12
39Tim Jones4:39:13
40Andrew Povah4:41:08
41Jean Bou4:42:02
42Adam Glen4:46:30
43Bj Nash4:48:18
44Nick Cox4:52:16
45Scott Keyser4:53:10
46Nathan Ingle4:55:11
47Richard Metcalf4:56:01
48Paul Galati4:57:27
49Matt Tough4:59:53
50Darryl Tough5:00:31
51Paul Bamman5:00:33
52Anthony Senior5:02:05
53Alex Gregson5:08:44
54Ryan Capes5:08:56
DNFTom Henderson
DNFJustin Fowler
DNFGumby Brennan
DNFMark Jillard
DNFRichard Griggs
DNFSteve Ward
DNFRob Gibson
DNFJason Moxham
DNFIan Butler
DNFNathan Russell
DNFNick Stanton
DNFJames Savidis
DNFDwight Woodforth
DNFKim Fritsche
DNFJonathon Bates
DNFAlan Howle

80km Cruise Female Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diane Perry5:21:24
2Merryl King5:35:31
3Tracey Robinson6:00:10

80km Cruise Female Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Prita Jobling-Baker4:47:47
2Lana Moy5:01:38
3Charli McCabe5:29:17
4Rachelle Koster5:37:21
5Kathryn Cox5:47:15
6Theresa Lancaster6:03:18
7Kris Nicholls6:38:53

80km Cruise Male Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Zerger4:27:43
2Andrew Radcliffe4:49:47
3Malcolm Bradley4:54:02
4Chris Copeland5:18:00
5Harry Brown5:32:59
6Todd Hartwell5:56:44
7Bill Guion6:00:28
8Jon Mcquade6:01:12
9Phill Boxsell6:02:05
10Shane Gill6:04:51
11Edwin Frecklington6:43:11
DNFPaul Perry
DNFRoss Armstrong
DNFLachlan Smith
DNFRichard Moore
DNFWilliam Thompson

80km Cruise Male Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Lewis3:28:55
2Peter Hatton3:29:55
3Craig Gordon3:36:13
4Ben Carmody3:50:31
5Tim Kerle3:51:39
6Dan Marges4:16:14
7Matt Clutterham4:24:55
8Sean Baker4:28:56
9Matthew Griggs4:32:12
10Dirk Riding4:39:44
11Phill Banks4:47:07
12Craig Baylis4:47:29
13Miha Remec4:50:08
14Chris Ash4:51:14
15Tim Andersen4:52:51
16Matt Georgeson5:00:33
17Matt Knox5:14:48
18Gareth Stephens5:16:09
19Andrew Scarman5:24:33
20Damien Sims5:25:44
21Paul Humphrey5:38:55
22Jason Shepheard6:04:47
23Cedric Wohlleber6:25:19
24Rainer Rhedey6:47:35
25Steve Knope6:47:53
DNFGuy March
DNFLee Davidson
DNFRichard Adams
DNFBoyd Statton
DNFAdam Sharp
DNFMike Hindley
DNFAmir Antonir
DNFCameron Rybinski
DNFWoody Woodward
DNFBogumil Bialous

Latest on Cyclingnews