Fellows and Carrigan win final stage
Both riders also win overall
The tides weren't the only thing riders had to contend with on the final day of the Mountains to Beach. Recent rains in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Shires saw the Surf Safari final stage become a contest of wills - rider versus nature. The rain meant that every estuary crossing on the 50km Ground Effect Surf Safari stage from Bermagui to Narooma would be a wet one. The combination of a falling tide and fast flowing water saw many competitors wading chest deep with bikes held aloft.
The crossings combined with soft sand beaches and lush grass paddocks made it a real challenge for the remaining competitors, with many experiencing difficulty with gear changes after a ride across paddocks filled chains and clusters with grass.
The conditions didn't seem to deter Andrew Fellows who completed the ride in 2:24:03, five minutes and 10 seconds ahead of his nearest rivals - David Harris and Bart Hickson who finished just one second apart with times of 2:29:13 and 2:29:14 respectively.
The win provides Fellows with his first Mountains to Beach title and a clean sweep of every stage. His total time for the 385km event was 12:23:58, one hour, seven minutes and four seconds ahead of Masters winner Garry James in 13:31:03 with Bart Hickson coming third, two minutes and 36 seconds further back with an overall time of 13:33:39.
In the women's category Meg Carrigan maintained her top position finishing in 2:54:30, just beating Belinda Porter (2:54:36) by six seconds. Third place today went to Bianca Mauch with a time of 3:00:45.
In the overall women's category, Carrigan took first with a total time of 15:41:51, 46 minutes and 35 seconds ahead of Porter on 16:28:26. Helen Dorsett retained third place overall with a total time of 17:48:17, one hour, 19 minutes and 51 seconds behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Fellows
|2:24:03
|2
|Bart Hickson
|0:05:11
|3
|Sean Bekkers
|0:08:46
|4
|Scott Pomroy
|0:10:58
|5
|Kevin Mullins
|0:12:47
|6
|Cameron Godwin
|0:15:32
|7
|David Reid
|0:16:16
|8
|Matthew Norton
|0:16:53
|9
|Jayson Connacher
|0:18:46
|10
|Bud Chapple
|11
|Tony Curtis
|0:37:28
|12
|Ben Howarth
|0:38:43
|13
|Brady Espeland
|0:44:40
|14
|David Lambert
|0:47:07
|15
|Damien Pearson
|0:47:33
|16
|Td Phan
|0:47:45
|17
|Michael Williams
|0:48:38
|18
|Richard Harbury
|0:53:43
|19
|Ray Overdijk
|0:58:12
|20
|Simon Roberts
|1:10:51
|21
|Michael Di Bari
|1:24:07
|22
|Jamon Pool
|1:30:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meg Carrigan
|2:54:30
|2
|Belinda Porter
|0:00:06
|3
|Helen Dorsett
|0:14:18
|4
|Joanna Battersby
|0:25:28
|5
|Kathryn Cox
|0:33:46
|6
|Emily Garland
|0:40:04
|7
|Lauren Rennick
|0:52:17
|8
|Melissa Backhouse
|0:56:13
|9
|Amy Bainbridge
|0:56:14
|10
|Nicole Barwick
|1:26:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Harris
|2:29:13
|2
|Garry James
|0:05:46
|3
|Richard Peil
|0:05:56
|4
|Jeff Rooney
|0:06:49
|5
|Russell Ford
|0:14:49
|6
|Jason Kaul
|0:15:10
|7
|Robert Lecons
|0:15:18
|8
|Mark Drury
|0:17:13
|9
|Anthony Manning
|0:19:06
|10
|Lloyd Newell
|0:25:24
|11
|Gregor Riese
|0:25:47
|12
|Bruce Perry
|0:26:29
|13
|Scott Chadwick
|0:29:41
|14
|Andrew Bain
|0:30:20
|15
|Peter Waldron
|0:31:00
|16
|Mike Ford
|0:33:03
|17
|Greg Shepherd
|0:34:22
|18
|Gerard Rennick
|0:34:56
|19
|Bill Taylor
|0:36:01
|20
|Scott Rasmussen
|0:41:10
|21
|Matthew Perry
|0:41:33
|22
|Xavier Poirier
|0:41:48
|23
|Justin Flood
|0:41:53
|24
|Stephen Champion
|0:45:19
|25
|Chris Wilson
|0:46:44
|26
|Andrew Smith
|0:47:25
|27
|Martin Fuller
|0:50:13
|28
|Joseph Benjamin
|1:03:07
|29
|Peter Haley
|1:18:14
|30
|Graham Bothma
|1:23:18
|31
|Alex Bramford
|1:27:46
|32
|Jason Hikawai
|1:29:17
|33
|Jeff Macdonald
|2:30:32
|DNS
|Glen Garside
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Smith
|2:42:31
|2
|Nikolai Stahl
|0:12:07
|3
|Malcolm Lynn
|0:16:09
|4
|Colin Boyd
|0:17:11
|5
|Steve Barrett
|0:18:08
|6
|Nic Carter
|0:26:02
|7
|Philip Mcfarland
|0:30:30
|8
|Geoffrey Clarke
|0:31:19
|9
|Peter Fox
|0:32:59
|10
|Richard Pullinger
|0:34:11
|11
|David Brunner?Evans
|0:35:44
|12
|John Grimble
|0:45:48
|13
|Trevor Ricardo
|0:56:28
|14
|David Owen
|1:39:14
|DNS
|John Bonnett
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Fellows
|12:23:58
|2
|Bart Hickson
|1:09:41
|3
|Sean Bekkers
|1:35:37
|4
|Scott Pomroy
|1:36:39
|5
|Kevin Mullins
|1:40:37
|6
|Cameron Godwin
|2:15:36
|7
|Matthew Norton
|2:27:23
|8
|Jayson Connacher
|2:55:42
|9
|Bud Chapple
|2:58:23
|10
|Ben Howarth
|3:50:30
|11
|David Reid
|4:48:14
|12
|David Reid
|13
|Michael Williams
|5:07:15
|14
|Michael Williams
|15
|David Lambert
|5:28:23
|16
|David Lambert
|17
|Brady Espeland
|5:46:20
|18
|Brady Espeland
|19
|Damien Pearson
|5:50:58
|20
|Damien Pearson
|21
|Richard Harbury
|6:13:07
|22
|Richard Harbury
|23
|Td Phan
|6:13:10
|24
|Td Phan
|25
|Simon Roberts
|7:01:34
|26
|Simon Roberts
|27
|Tony Curtis
|7:10:35
|28
|Tony Curtis
|29
|Ray Overdijk
|7:21:23
|30
|Ray Overdijk
|31
|Michael Di Bari
|8:47:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meg Carrigan
|15:41:51
|2
|Belinda Porter
|0:46:35
|3
|Helen Dorsett
|2:06:26
|4
|Helen Dorsett
|5
|Kathryn Cox
|2:33:46
|6
|Kathryn Cox
|7
|Joanna Battersby
|2:50:29
|8
|Joanna Battersby
|9
|Emily Garland
|3:22:09
|10
|Emily Garland
|11
|Lauren Rennick
|5:06:51
|12
|Lauren Rennick
|13
|Melissa Backhouse
|6:14:34
|14
|Amy Bainbridge
|6:59:17
|15
|Nicole Barwick
|8:22:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|33
|Garry James
|13:31:03
|34
|David Harris
|13:41:53
|35
|Jeff Rooney
|13:57:20
|36
|Lloyd Newell
|14:26:33
|37
|Jason Kaul
|14:32:20
|38
|Russell Ford
|15:13:58
|39
|Anthony Manning
|15:28:48
|40
|Robert Lecons
|15:51:13
|41
|Mark Drury
|16:14:03
|42
|Gregor Riese
|16:29:02
|43
|Scott Rasmussen
|16:31:45
|44
|Bruce Perry
|16:48:07
|45
|Peter Waldron
|16:53:44
|46
|Peter Waldron
|47
|Mike Ford
|17:02:39
|48
|Mike Ford
|49
|Bill Taylor
|17:05:48
|50
|Bill Taylor
|51
|Scott Chadwick
|17:08:27
|52
|Scott Chadwick
|53
|Greg Shepherd
|17:24:52
|54
|Greg Shepherd
|55
|Chris Wilson
|17:38:08
|56
|Chris Wilson
|57
|Matthew Perry
|17:40:09
|58
|Matthew Perry
|59
|Gerard Rennick
|17:44:01
|60
|Gerard Rennick
|61
|Stephen Champion
|18:27:35
|62
|Stephen Champion
|63
|Andrew Bain
|18:32:23
|64
|Andrew Bain
|65
|Xavier Poirier
|18:43:53
|66
|Xavier Poirier
|67
|Graham Bothma
|18:59:13
|68
|Graham Bothma
|69
|Andrew Smith
|19:12:09
|70
|Andrew Smith
|71
|Joseph Benjamin
|19:37:54
|72
|Joseph Benjamin
|73
|Justin Flood
|21:38:57
|74
|Martin Fuller
|21:52:14
|75
|Jason Hikawai
|22:53:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolai Stahl
|15:44:22
|2
|Malcolm Lynn
|0:30:46
|3
|David Brunner?Evans
|0:43:41
|4
|Paul Smith
|1:09:14
|5
|Colin Boyd
|1:26:30
|6
|Colin Boyd
|7
|Steve Barrett
|1:57:46
|8
|Steve Barrett
|9
|Philip Mcfarland
|2:06:45
|10
|Philip Mcfarland
|11
|Geoffrey Clarke
|2:13:58
|12
|Geoffrey Clarke
|13
|Peter Fox
|2:52:59
|14
|Peter Fox
|15
|Nic Carter
|3:14:11
|16
|Nic Carter
|17
|John Grimble
|5:06:41
|18
|John Grimble
|19
|Trevor Ricardo
|6:28:09
|20
|David Owen
|8:41:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy