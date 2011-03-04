The tides weren't the only thing riders had to contend with on the final day of the Mountains to Beach. Recent rains in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Shires saw the Surf Safari final stage become a contest of wills - rider versus nature. The rain meant that every estuary crossing on the 50km Ground Effect Surf Safari stage from Bermagui to Narooma would be a wet one. The combination of a falling tide and fast flowing water saw many competitors wading chest deep with bikes held aloft.

The crossings combined with soft sand beaches and lush grass paddocks made it a real challenge for the remaining competitors, with many experiencing difficulty with gear changes after a ride across paddocks filled chains and clusters with grass.

The conditions didn't seem to deter Andrew Fellows who completed the ride in 2:24:03, five minutes and 10 seconds ahead of his nearest rivals - David Harris and Bart Hickson who finished just one second apart with times of 2:29:13 and 2:29:14 respectively.

The win provides Fellows with his first Mountains to Beach title and a clean sweep of every stage. His total time for the 385km event was 12:23:58, one hour, seven minutes and four seconds ahead of Masters winner Garry James in 13:31:03 with Bart Hickson coming third, two minutes and 36 seconds further back with an overall time of 13:33:39.

In the women's category Meg Carrigan maintained her top position finishing in 2:54:30, just beating Belinda Porter (2:54:36) by six seconds. Third place today went to Bianca Mauch with a time of 3:00:45.

In the overall women's category, Carrigan took first with a total time of 15:41:51, 46 minutes and 35 seconds ahead of Porter on 16:28:26. Helen Dorsett retained third place overall with a total time of 17:48:17, one hour, 19 minutes and 51 seconds behind.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 2:24:03 2 Bart Hickson 0:05:11 3 Sean Bekkers 0:08:46 4 Scott Pomroy 0:10:58 5 Kevin Mullins 0:12:47 6 Cameron Godwin 0:15:32 7 David Reid 0:16:16 8 Matthew Norton 0:16:53 9 Jayson Connacher 0:18:46 10 Bud Chapple 11 Tony Curtis 0:37:28 12 Ben Howarth 0:38:43 13 Brady Espeland 0:44:40 14 David Lambert 0:47:07 15 Damien Pearson 0:47:33 16 Td Phan 0:47:45 17 Michael Williams 0:48:38 18 Richard Harbury 0:53:43 19 Ray Overdijk 0:58:12 20 Simon Roberts 1:10:51 21 Michael Di Bari 1:24:07 22 Jamon Pool 1:30:42

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meg Carrigan 2:54:30 2 Belinda Porter 0:00:06 3 Helen Dorsett 0:14:18 4 Joanna Battersby 0:25:28 5 Kathryn Cox 0:33:46 6 Emily Garland 0:40:04 7 Lauren Rennick 0:52:17 8 Melissa Backhouse 0:56:13 9 Amy Bainbridge 0:56:14 10 Nicole Barwick 1:26:51

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Harris 2:29:13 2 Garry James 0:05:46 3 Richard Peil 0:05:56 4 Jeff Rooney 0:06:49 5 Russell Ford 0:14:49 6 Jason Kaul 0:15:10 7 Robert Lecons 0:15:18 8 Mark Drury 0:17:13 9 Anthony Manning 0:19:06 10 Lloyd Newell 0:25:24 11 Gregor Riese 0:25:47 12 Bruce Perry 0:26:29 13 Scott Chadwick 0:29:41 14 Andrew Bain 0:30:20 15 Peter Waldron 0:31:00 16 Mike Ford 0:33:03 17 Greg Shepherd 0:34:22 18 Gerard Rennick 0:34:56 19 Bill Taylor 0:36:01 20 Scott Rasmussen 0:41:10 21 Matthew Perry 0:41:33 22 Xavier Poirier 0:41:48 23 Justin Flood 0:41:53 24 Stephen Champion 0:45:19 25 Chris Wilson 0:46:44 26 Andrew Smith 0:47:25 27 Martin Fuller 0:50:13 28 Joseph Benjamin 1:03:07 29 Peter Haley 1:18:14 30 Graham Bothma 1:23:18 31 Alex Bramford 1:27:46 32 Jason Hikawai 1:29:17 33 Jeff Macdonald 2:30:32 DNS Glen Garside

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Smith 2:42:31 2 Nikolai Stahl 0:12:07 3 Malcolm Lynn 0:16:09 4 Colin Boyd 0:17:11 5 Steve Barrett 0:18:08 6 Nic Carter 0:26:02 7 Philip Mcfarland 0:30:30 8 Geoffrey Clarke 0:31:19 9 Peter Fox 0:32:59 10 Richard Pullinger 0:34:11 11 David Brunner?Evans 0:35:44 12 John Grimble 0:45:48 13 Trevor Ricardo 0:56:28 14 David Owen 1:39:14 DNS John Bonnett

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 12:23:58 2 Bart Hickson 1:09:41 3 Sean Bekkers 1:35:37 4 Scott Pomroy 1:36:39 5 Kevin Mullins 1:40:37 6 Cameron Godwin 2:15:36 7 Matthew Norton 2:27:23 8 Jayson Connacher 2:55:42 9 Bud Chapple 2:58:23 10 Ben Howarth 3:50:30 11 David Reid 4:48:14 12 Michael Williams 5:07:15 13 David Lambert 5:28:23 14 Brady Espeland 5:46:20 15 Damien Pearson 5:50:58 16 Richard Harbury 6:13:07 17 Td Phan 6:13:10 18 Simon Roberts 7:01:34 19 Tony Curtis 7:10:35 20 Ray Overdijk 7:21:23 21 Michael Di Bari 8:47:06

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meg Carrigan 15:41:51 2 Belinda Porter 0:46:35 3 Helen Dorsett 2:06:26 4 Kathryn Cox 2:33:46 5 Joanna Battersby 2:50:29 6 Emily Garland 3:22:09 7 Lauren Rennick 5:06:51 8 Melissa Backhouse 6:14:34 9 Amy Bainbridge 6:59:17 10 Nicole Barwick 8:22:11

Master men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 33 Garry James 13:31:03 34 David Harris 13:41:53 35 Jeff Rooney 13:57:20 36 Lloyd Newell 14:26:33 37 Jason Kaul 14:32:20 38 Russell Ford 15:13:58 39 Anthony Manning 15:28:48 40 Robert Lecons 15:51:13 41 Mark Drury 16:14:03 42 Gregor Riese 16:29:02 43 Scott Rasmussen 16:31:45 44 Bruce Perry 16:48:07 45 Peter Waldron 16:53:44 46 Mike Ford 17:02:39 47 Bill Taylor 17:05:48 48 Scott Chadwick 17:08:27 49 Greg Shepherd 17:24:52 50 Chris Wilson 17:38:08 51 Matthew Perry 17:40:09 52 Gerard Rennick 17:44:01 53 Stephen Champion 18:27:35 54 Andrew Bain 18:32:23 55 Xavier Poirier 18:43:53 56 Graham Bothma 18:59:13 57 Andrew Smith 19:12:09 58 Joseph Benjamin 19:37:54 59 Justin Flood 21:38:57 60 Martin Fuller 21:52:14 61 Jason Hikawai 22:53:21