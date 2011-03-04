Trending

Fellows and Carrigan win final stage

Both riders also win overall

The tides weren't the only thing riders had to contend with on the final day of the Mountains to Beach. Recent rains in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Shires saw the Surf Safari final stage become a contest of wills - rider versus nature. The rain meant that every estuary crossing on the 50km Ground Effect Surf Safari stage from Bermagui to Narooma would be a wet one. The combination of a falling tide and fast flowing water saw many competitors wading chest deep with bikes held aloft.

The crossings combined with soft sand beaches and lush grass paddocks made it a real challenge for the remaining competitors, with many experiencing difficulty with gear changes after a ride across paddocks filled chains and clusters with grass.

The conditions didn't seem to deter Andrew Fellows who completed the ride in 2:24:03, five minutes and 10 seconds ahead of his nearest rivals - David Harris and Bart Hickson who finished just one second apart with times of 2:29:13 and 2:29:14 respectively.

The win provides Fellows with his first Mountains to Beach title and a clean sweep of every stage. His total time for the 385km event was 12:23:58, one hour, seven minutes and four seconds ahead of Masters winner Garry James in 13:31:03 with Bart Hickson coming third, two minutes and 36 seconds further back with an overall time of 13:33:39.

In the women's category Meg Carrigan maintained her top position finishing in 2:54:30, just beating Belinda Porter (2:54:36) by six seconds. Third place today went to Bianca Mauch with a time of 3:00:45.

In the overall women's category, Carrigan took first with a total time of 15:41:51, 46 minutes and 35 seconds ahead of Porter on 16:28:26. Helen Dorsett retained third place overall with a total time of 17:48:17, one hour, 19 minutes and 51 seconds behind.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows2:24:03
2Bart  Hickson0:05:11
3Sean  Bekkers0:08:46
4Scott  Pomroy0:10:58
5Kevin  Mullins0:12:47
6Cameron  Godwin0:15:32
7David  Reid0:16:16
8Matthew  Norton0:16:53
9Jayson  Connacher0:18:46
10Bud  Chapple
11Tony  Curtis0:37:28
12Ben  Howarth0:38:43
13Brady  Espeland0:44:40
14David  Lambert0:47:07
15Damien  Pearson0:47:33
16Td  Phan0:47:45
17Michael  Williams0:48:38
18Richard  Harbury0:53:43
19Ray  Overdijk0:58:12
20Simon  Roberts1:10:51
21Michael  Di  Bari1:24:07
22Jamon  Pool1:30:42

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meg  Carrigan2:54:30
2Belinda  Porter0:00:06
3Helen  Dorsett0:14:18
4Joanna  Battersby0:25:28
5Kathryn  Cox0:33:46
6Emily  Garland0:40:04
7Lauren  Rennick0:52:17
8Melissa  Backhouse0:56:13
9Amy  Bainbridge0:56:14
10Nicole  Barwick1:26:51

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David  Harris2:29:13
2Garry  James0:05:46
3Richard  Peil0:05:56
4Jeff  Rooney0:06:49
5Russell  Ford0:14:49
6Jason  Kaul0:15:10
7Robert  Lecons0:15:18
8Mark  Drury0:17:13
9Anthony  Manning0:19:06
10Lloyd  Newell0:25:24
11Gregor  Riese0:25:47
12Bruce  Perry0:26:29
13Scott  Chadwick0:29:41
14Andrew  Bain0:30:20
15Peter  Waldron0:31:00
16Mike  Ford0:33:03
17Greg  Shepherd0:34:22
18Gerard Rennick0:34:56
19Bill  Taylor0:36:01
20Scott  Rasmussen0:41:10
21Matthew  Perry0:41:33
22Xavier  Poirier0:41:48
23Justin  Flood0:41:53
24Stephen  Champion0:45:19
25Chris  Wilson0:46:44
26Andrew  Smith0:47:25
27Martin  Fuller0:50:13
28Joseph  Benjamin1:03:07
29Peter  Haley1:18:14
30Graham  Bothma1:23:18
31Alex  Bramford1:27:46
32Jason  Hikawai1:29:17
33Jeff  Macdonald2:30:32
DNSGlen  Garside

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Smith2:42:31
2Nikolai  Stahl0:12:07
3Malcolm  Lynn0:16:09
4Colin  Boyd0:17:11
5Steve  Barrett0:18:08
6Nic  Carter0:26:02
7Philip  Mcfarland0:30:30
8Geoffrey  Clarke0:31:19
9Peter  Fox0:32:59
10Richard  Pullinger0:34:11
11David  Brunner?Evans0:35:44
12John  Grimble0:45:48
13Trevor  Ricardo0:56:28
14David  Owen1:39:14
DNSJohn  Bonnett

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows12:23:58
2Bart  Hickson1:09:41
3Sean  Bekkers1:35:37
4Scott  Pomroy1:36:39
5Kevin  Mullins1:40:37
6Cameron  Godwin2:15:36
7Matthew  Norton2:27:23
8Jayson  Connacher2:55:42
9Bud  Chapple2:58:23
10Ben  Howarth3:50:30
11David  Reid4:48:14
12David  Reid
13Michael  Williams5:07:15
14Michael  Williams
15David  Lambert5:28:23
16David  Lambert
17Brady  Espeland5:46:20
18Brady  Espeland
19Damien  Pearson5:50:58
20Damien  Pearson
21Richard  Harbury6:13:07
22Richard  Harbury
23Td  Phan6:13:10
24Td  Phan
25Simon  Roberts7:01:34
26Simon  Roberts
27Tony  Curtis7:10:35
28Tony  Curtis
29Ray  Overdijk7:21:23
30Ray  Overdijk
31Michael  Di  Bari8:47:06

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meg  Carrigan15:41:51
2Belinda  Porter0:46:35
3Helen  Dorsett2:06:26
4Helen  Dorsett
5Kathryn  Cox2:33:46
6Kathryn  Cox
7Joanna  Battersby2:50:29
8Joanna  Battersby
9Emily  Garland3:22:09
10Emily  Garland
11Lauren  Rennick5:06:51
12Lauren  Rennick
13Melissa  Backhouse6:14:34
14Amy  Bainbridge6:59:17
15Nicole  Barwick8:22:11

Master men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
33Garry  James13:31:03
34David  Harris13:41:53
35Jeff  Rooney13:57:20
36Lloyd  Newell14:26:33
37Jason  Kaul14:32:20
38Russell  Ford15:13:58
39Anthony  Manning15:28:48
40Robert  Lecons15:51:13
41Mark  Drury16:14:03
42Gregor  Riese16:29:02
43Scott  Rasmussen16:31:45
44Bruce  Perry16:48:07
45Peter  Waldron16:53:44
46Peter  Waldron
47Mike  Ford17:02:39
48Mike  Ford
49Bill  Taylor17:05:48
50Bill  Taylor
51Scott  Chadwick17:08:27
52Scott  Chadwick
53Greg  Shepherd17:24:52
54Greg  Shepherd
55Chris  Wilson17:38:08
56Chris  Wilson
57Matthew  Perry17:40:09
58Matthew  Perry
59Gerard Rennick17:44:01
60Gerard Rennick
61Stephen  Champion18:27:35
62Stephen  Champion
63Andrew  Bain18:32:23
64Andrew  Bain
65Xavier  Poirier18:43:53
66Xavier  Poirier
67Graham  Bothma18:59:13
68Graham  Bothma
69Andrew  Smith19:12:09
70Andrew  Smith
71Joseph  Benjamin19:37:54
72Joseph  Benjamin
73Justin  Flood21:38:57
74Martin  Fuller21:52:14
75Jason  Hikawai22:53:21

Super master men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolai  Stahl15:44:22
2Malcolm  Lynn0:30:46
3David  Brunner?Evans0:43:41
4Paul  Smith1:09:14
5Colin  Boyd1:26:30
6Colin  Boyd
7Steve  Barrett1:57:46
8Steve  Barrett
9Philip  Mcfarland2:06:45
10Philip  Mcfarland
11Geoffrey  Clarke2:13:58
12Geoffrey  Clarke
13Peter  Fox2:52:59
14Peter  Fox
15Nic  Carter3:14:11
16Nic  Carter
17John  Grimble5:06:41
18John  Grimble
19Trevor  Ricardo6:28:09
20David  Owen8:41:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews