The dawn raid on day 3 covered 26km of Lakeside tracks and trails around Lake Eucumbene at Buckenderra Resort. The first lap was completed in darkness with the lead riders providing a guiding light to those following. On the second loop, a spectacular sunrise greeted the riders with light clouds and an even lighter mist hanging over the lake waters. At race end, all enjoyed a leisurely breakfast before cruising the 40 km to Cooma.

Andrew Fellows came in five minutes and 24 seconds ahead of nearest rival Bart Hickson in a time of 1:10:06. Hickson edged out masters rider David Harris by one minute and 22 seconds with a time of 1:15:30, with Harris riding a competitive 1:16:52.

While today's win doesn't change the overall placings, Fellows' stage win sees him increase his lead on Garry James to 40 minutes and 35 seconds, with Hickson a further five minutes and 53 seconds behind.

Fellows' overall time for the 206km covered to date is 6:21:45; James has taken 7:02:31 with Hickson completing the distance in 7:08:14.

The women's overall category is very tightly contested. Bianca Mauch won today's race stage in a time of 1:29:26, just 11 seconds ahead of Belinda Porter (1:29:37). Meg Carrigan came in 56 seconds later with a time of 1:30:33

This morning's third placed Carrigan lost time to Porter. Carrigan's overall time is 8:21:24 with Porter only 14 minutes and 58 seconds behind on 8:36:22. Mauch is third overall with a time of 8:46:36, 10 minutes 15 seconds behind.

After today's early start, riders had a half day to relax and recharge their batteries in Cooma in preparation for the 89km tomorrow. That's when racers will leave the relative cool of the mountains and head down, down, down the escarpment to Yowrie, through some of the best temperate forest the area has to offer.

Not all goes down, though, with the big test being to see who can be the first Mountains To Beach rider to stay on all the way up the incredibly steep Numeralla Mountain. A feat not yet achieved in the previous two Mountains To Beach events. From Yowrie it will be a 41km cruise stage to Bermagui where riders will spend the night, ahead of Friday's ride up the coast.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 1:10:06 2 Bart Hickson 0:05:24 3 Scott Pomroy 0:07:12 4 Cameron Godwin 0:09:10 5 Sean Bekkers 0:10:45 6 Kevin Mullins 0:12:52 7 Bud Chapple 0:13:57 8 Matthew Norton 0:14:50 9 David Reid 0:18:11 10 Jayson Connacher 0:18:36 11 Damien Pearson 0:18:39 12 Ben Howarth 0:23:28 13 Michael Williams 0:25:33 14 Brady Espeland 0:25:40 15 David Lambert 0:26:14 16 Td Phan 0:28:56 17 Simon Roberts 0:31:04 18 Ray Overdijk 0:33:07 19 Richard Harbury 0:33:09 20 Michael Di Bari 0:40:29 21 Tony Curtis 1:04:37 DNS Jamon Pool

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belinda Porter 1:29:37 2 Meg Carrigan 0:00:56 3 Melissa Backhouse 0:08:38 4 Kathryn Cox 0:12:56 5 Helen Dorsett 0:15:12 6 Joanna Battersby 0:18:36 7 Emily Garland 0:21:42 8 Lauren Rennick 0:28:57 9 Amy Bainbridge 0:31:29 10 Nicole Barwick 0:48:51

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Harris 1:16:52 2 Jeff Rooney 0:00:29 3 Richard Peil 0:00:40 4 Garry James 0:03:18 5 Lloyd Newell 0:03:31 6 Russell Ford 0:05:47 7 Jason Kaul 0:09:17 8 Anthony Manning 0:10:01 9 Gregor Riese 0:13:12 10 Robert Lecons 0:14:20 11 Mark Drury 0:15:00 12 Scott Rasmussen 0:15:10 13 Peter Waldron 0:18:31 14 Bill Taylor 0:18:44 15 Bruce Perry 0:19:57 16 Gerard Rennick 0:20:48 17 Scott Chadwick 0:21:29 18 Greg Shepherd 0:23:06 19 Mike Ford 0:23:44 20 Graham Bothma 0:24:04 21 Stephen Champion 0:24:16 22 Chris Wilson 0:24:44 23 Xavier Poirier 0:24:48 24 Matthew Perry 0:27:40 25 Andrew Bain 0:32:59 26 Joseph Benjamin 0:34:31 27 Andrew Smith 0:35:05 28 Jason Hikawai 0:49:15 29 Justin Flood 0:57:47 30 Martin Fuller 0:57:51 DNF Glen Garside DNS Alex Bramford DNS Peter Haley DNS Jeff Macdonald

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolai Stahl 1:29:21 2 Malcolm Lynn 0:01:45 3 Paul Smith 0:02:42 4 David Brunner?Evans 0:04:04 5 Colin Boyd 0:04:45 6 Nic Carter 0:07:41 7 Philip Mcfarland 0:10:15 8 Geoffrey Clarke 0:11:10 9 Steve Barrett 0:12:11 10 Richard Pullinger 0:20:23 11 Peter Fox 0:20:56 12 Trevor Ricardo 0:20:57 13 John Grimble 0:28:48 14 David Owen 0:44:29 DNS John Bonnett

Men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 12:43:30 2 Bart Hickson 1:32:57 3 Scott Pomroy 1:54:52 4 Kevin Mullins 1:57:58 5 Sean Bekkers 2:03:30 6 Cameron Godwin 2:36:28 7 Matthew Norton 2:55:55 8 Jayson Connacher 3:37:36 9 Bud Chapple 3:42:59 10 Ben Howarth 4:24:58 11 David Reid 5:39:16 12 Michael Williams 5:41:22 13 Brady Espeland 5:51:42 14 Damien Pearson 5:54:59 15 David Lambert 6:13:32 16 Richard Harbury 6:50:26 17 Ray Overdijk 7:22:44 18 Tony Curtis 7:49:42 19 Td Phan 7:52:21 20 Michael Di Bari 8:17:23 21 Simon Roberts 8:26:32

Women general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meg Carrigan 16:42:48 2 Belinda Porter 0:29:56 3 Kathryn Cox 2:16:38 4 Helen Dorsett 2:50:01 5 Joanna Battersby 2:55:50 6 Emily Garland 3:29:58 7 Lauren Rennick 5:37:04 8 Melissa Backhouse 5:39:42 9 Amy Bainbridge 7:09:06 10 Nicole Barwick 8:40:31

Master men general classification after day 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 14:04:42 2 Jeff Rooney 0:24:30 3 David Harris 0:24:41 4 Richard Peil 0:41:45 5 Lloyd Newell 0:45:42 6 Jason Kaul 1:21:31 7 Russell Ford 1:53:05 8 Anthony Manning 1:59:48 9 Scott Rasmussen 2:58:08 10 Robert Lecons 3:03:13 11 Gregor Riese 3:31:29 12 Mark Drury 3:32:12 13 Peter Waldron 3:48:07 14 Bill Taylor 3:49:02 15 Bruce Perry 4:02:53 16 Mike Ford 4:09:54 17 Scott Chadwick 4:25:52 18 Greg Shepherd 4:43:47 19 Matthew Perry 4:54:05 20 Chris Wilson 4:58:32 21 Xavier Poirier 5:01:50 22 Gerard Rennick 5:24:19 23 Stephen Champion 5:29:14 24 Graham Bothma 5:30:41 25 Andrew Bain 5:52:10 26 Andrew Smith 6:37:50 27 Joseph Benjamin 7:11:25 28 Justin Flood 10:18:08 29 Martin Fuller 10:28:02 30 Jason Hikawai 10:49:34