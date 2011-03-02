Trending

Fellows, Mauch win dawn raid stage

Fellows and Carrigan in overall lead spots

The dawn raid on day 3 covered 26km of Lakeside tracks and trails around Lake Eucumbene at Buckenderra Resort. The first lap was completed in darkness with the lead riders providing a guiding light to those following. On the second loop, a spectacular sunrise greeted the riders with light clouds and an even lighter mist hanging over the lake waters. At race end, all enjoyed a leisurely breakfast before cruising the 40 km to Cooma.

Andrew Fellows came in five minutes and 24 seconds ahead of nearest rival Bart Hickson in a time of 1:10:06. Hickson edged out masters rider David Harris by one minute and 22 seconds with a time of 1:15:30, with Harris riding a competitive 1:16:52.

While today's win doesn't change the overall placings, Fellows' stage win sees him increase his lead on Garry James to 40 minutes and 35 seconds, with Hickson a further five minutes and 53 seconds behind.

Fellows' overall time for the 206km covered to date is 6:21:45; James has taken 7:02:31 with Hickson completing the distance in 7:08:14.

The women's overall category is very tightly contested. Bianca Mauch won today's race stage in a time of 1:29:26, just 11 seconds ahead of Belinda Porter (1:29:37). Meg Carrigan came in 56 seconds later with a time of 1:30:33

This morning's third placed Carrigan lost time to Porter. Carrigan's overall time is 8:21:24 with Porter only 14 minutes and 58 seconds behind on 8:36:22. Mauch is third overall with a time of 8:46:36, 10 minutes 15 seconds behind.

After today's early start, riders had a half day to relax and recharge their batteries in Cooma in preparation for the 89km tomorrow. That's when racers will leave the relative cool of the mountains and head down, down, down the escarpment to Yowrie, through some of the best temperate forest the area has to offer.

Not all goes down, though, with the big test being to see who can be the first Mountains To Beach rider to stay on all the way up the incredibly steep Numeralla Mountain. A feat not yet achieved in the previous two Mountains To Beach events. From Yowrie it will be a 41km cruise stage to Bermagui where riders will spend the night, ahead of Friday's ride up the coast.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows1:10:06
2Bart  Hickson0:05:24
3Scott  Pomroy0:07:12
4Cameron  Godwin0:09:10
5Sean  Bekkers0:10:45
6Kevin  Mullins0:12:52
7Bud  Chapple0:13:57
8Matthew  Norton0:14:50
9David  Reid0:18:11
10Jayson  Connacher0:18:36
11Damien  Pearson0:18:39
12Ben  Howarth0:23:28
13Michael  Williams0:25:33
14Brady  Espeland0:25:40
15David  Lambert0:26:14
16Td  Phan0:28:56
17Simon  Roberts0:31:04
18Ray  Overdijk0:33:07
19Richard  Harbury0:33:09
20Michael  Di  Bari0:40:29
21Tony  Curtis1:04:37
DNSJamon  Pool

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belinda  Porter1:29:37
2Meg  Carrigan0:00:56
3Melissa  Backhouse0:08:38
4Kathryn  Cox0:12:56
5Helen  Dorsett0:15:12
6Joanna  Battersby0:18:36
7Emily  Garland0:21:42
8Lauren  Rennick0:28:57
9Amy  Bainbridge0:31:29
10Nicole  Barwick0:48:51

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David  Harris1:16:52
2Jeff  Rooney0:00:29
3Richard  Peil0:00:40
4Garry  James0:03:18
5Lloyd  Newell0:03:31
6Russell  Ford0:05:47
7Jason  Kaul0:09:17
8Anthony  Manning0:10:01
9Gregor  Riese0:13:12
10Robert  Lecons0:14:20
11Mark  Drury0:15:00
12Scott  Rasmussen0:15:10
13Peter  Waldron0:18:31
14Bill  Taylor0:18:44
15Bruce  Perry0:19:57
16Gerard Rennick0:20:48
17Scott  Chadwick0:21:29
18Greg  Shepherd0:23:06
19Mike  Ford0:23:44
20Graham  Bothma0:24:04
21Stephen  Champion0:24:16
22Chris  Wilson0:24:44
23Xavier  Poirier0:24:48
24Matthew  Perry0:27:40
25Andrew  Bain0:32:59
26Joseph  Benjamin0:34:31
27Andrew  Smith0:35:05
28Jason  Hikawai0:49:15
29Justin  Flood0:57:47
30Martin  Fuller0:57:51
DNFGlen  Garside
DNSAlex  Bramford
DNSPeter  Haley
DNSJeff  Macdonald

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolai  Stahl1:29:21
2Malcolm  Lynn0:01:45
3Paul  Smith0:02:42
4David  Brunner?Evans0:04:04
5Colin  Boyd0:04:45
6Nic  Carter0:07:41
7Philip  Mcfarland0:10:15
8Geoffrey  Clarke0:11:10
9Steve  Barrett0:12:11
10Richard  Pullinger0:20:23
11Peter  Fox0:20:56
12Trevor  Ricardo0:20:57
13John  Grimble0:28:48
14David  Owen0:44:29
DNSJohn  Bonnett

Men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows12:43:30
2Bart  Hickson1:32:57
3Scott  Pomroy1:54:52
4Kevin  Mullins1:57:58
5Sean  Bekkers2:03:30
6Cameron  Godwin2:36:28
7Matthew  Norton2:55:55
8Jayson  Connacher3:37:36
9Bud  Chapple3:42:59
10Ben  Howarth4:24:58
11David  Reid5:39:16
12Michael  Williams5:41:22
13Brady  Espeland5:51:42
14Damien  Pearson5:54:59
15David  Lambert6:13:32
16Richard  Harbury6:50:26
17Ray  Overdijk7:22:44
18Tony  Curtis7:49:42
19Td  Phan7:52:21
20Michael Di Bari8:17:23
21Simon  Roberts8:26:32

Women general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meg  Carrigan16:42:48
2Belinda  Porter0:29:56
3Kathryn  Cox2:16:38
4Helen  Dorsett2:50:01
5Joanna  Battersby2:55:50
6Emily  Garland3:29:58
7Lauren  Rennick5:37:04
8Melissa  Backhouse5:39:42
9Amy  Bainbridge7:09:06
10Nicole  Barwick8:40:31

Master men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry  James14:04:42
2Jeff  Rooney0:24:30
3David  Harris0:24:41
4Richard  Peil0:41:45
5Lloyd  Newell0:45:42
6Jason  Kaul1:21:31
7Russell  Ford1:53:05
8Anthony  Manning1:59:48
9Scott  Rasmussen2:58:08
10Robert  Lecons3:03:13
11Gregor  Riese3:31:29
12Mark  Drury3:32:12
13Peter  Waldron3:48:07
14Bill  Taylor3:49:02
15Bruce  Perry4:02:53
16Mike Ford4:09:54
17Scott  Chadwick4:25:52
18Greg  Shepherd4:43:47
19Matthew  Perry4:54:05
20Chris  Wilson4:58:32
21Xavier  Poirier5:01:50
22Gerard  Rennick5:24:19
23Stephen  Champion5:29:14
24Graham  Bothma5:30:41
25Andrew  Bain5:52:10
26Andrew  Smith6:37:50
27Joseph  Benjamin7:11:25
28Justin  Flood10:18:08
29Martin  Fuller10:28:02
30Jason  Hikawai10:49:34

Super master men general classification after day 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolai  Stahl16:49:41
2David  Brunner‐Evans0:12:42
3Malcolm  Lynn0:41:05
4Paul  Smith1:22:19
5Colin  Boyd1:45:31
6Geoffrey  Clarke2:16:04
7Philip  Mcfarland2:17:41
8Steve  Barrett2:23:05
9Nic  Carter2:53:17
10Peter  Fox3:19:42
11Richard  Pullinger5:16:37
12John  Grimble5:33:56
13Trevor  Ricardo5:44:55
14David  Owen7:59:53

