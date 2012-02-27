The NZ MTB Cup wrapped up in Napier. The venue added some variability with weather and race course conditions over the three days of competition - the major rain storm covering New Zealand on Wednesday left challenging conditions in the Pan Pac Eskdale Forest which didn't completely dry out. Adaptation was the key for all competitors, and all category winners displayed an ability to react quickly to the constantly changing race courses.

Sunday's cross country races in Napier were a repeat of the previous round in Wellington for the elite winners. The elite women's field chased Whakatane's Karen Hanlen from the start gun, and quickly lost contact with the Cup leader during the first two laps. Hanlen simply stretched her lead throughout the rest of the five lap feature to win by a large margin from Rotorua's Samara Sheppard. Hanlen has not been beaten this summer, and took her perfect record through to a NZ MTB Cup championship title for 2012.

The elite men's race was a close contest between NZ's top three riders this summer, Dirk Peters, Carl Jones and Mike Northcott. The three were locked together through their first three laps, before Peters wound on the pressure early in the fourth to work his way out to a 30-second lead that stretched even further during the fifth. Peter's challenge prompted Northcott to crank into action, with the highly experienced Tokoroa plumber again finding late race pace to claw back at Peter's lead - however just a little too late with Peters winning again to take the NZ MTB Cup championship title for 2012.

Hanlen and Peters have both completed a coveted double this summer - winning the 2012 National Championship and NZ MTB Cup titles.

The U19 junior men's race was missing star attraction Anton Cooper, but this didn't diminish the quality of the race. Cambridge's Sam Gaze, who has been the revelation of this category in the North Island rounds won easily, and just as Cooper has been doing all summer, Gaze produced the fastest lap time of the day while circulating at a pace comparable to the elite leaders. Gaze has high asprirations and goals with this sport, and takes a fantastic level of confidence with him from Napier and into the rest of 2012.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dirk Peters (NZl) 1:40:49 2 Mike Northcott (NZl) 0:00:24 3 Carl Jones (NZl) 0:01:02 4 Brad Hudson (NZl) 0:02:42 5 Samuel Shaw (NZl) 0:04:03 6 Mathew Waghorn (NZl) 0:05:03 7 Patrick Luthi (Swi) 0:06:37 8 Josh Page (NZl) 0:06:38 9 Max Houtzager (USA) 0:07:24 10 Bradley Setters (NZl) 0:09:58 11 Mark Dunlop (NZl) 0:11:06 12 Adrian Retief (NZl) 0:13:09 13 Nick Miller (NZl) 0:13:38 14 Mailes Davies (NZl) 0:14:12 15 Brendon Sharratt (NZl) 0:14:26 16 Luke Osborne (NZl) 0:14:54 17 Dominic Forkert (NZl) 18 Alex Robertson (NZl)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 1:34:08 2 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 0:04:33 3 Katherine O Neil (NZl) 0:06:11 4 Bridget Lodge (NZl) 0:07:55 5 Jeanette Gerrie (NZl) 0:08:45 6 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:10:22 7 Sasha Smith (NZl) 0:10:25 8 Katrine Gellatly (NZl) 0:11:53 9 Nic Leary (NZl) 0:13:27 10 Celine Ernst (Swi)

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Gaze (NZl) 1:24:15 2 Nigel McDowell (NZl) 0:03:25 3 Brett Stockman (NZl) 0:07:35 4 Josh Parkin (NZl) 0:07:39 5 Ryan Hunt (NZl) 0:11:35 6 Simon Lawson (NZl) 0:11:45 7 Frank Sutton (NZl) 0:14:07 8 Elliot Pearce (NZl) 0:15:37 9 Guy Hirst (NZl) 0:19:15 10 Daniel Terpstra (NZl) DNF Sam Bamford (NZl)

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Johnston (NZl) 1:28:41 2 Toshiko Knight (NZl) 0:08:39

Masters 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Leishman 1:33:22 2 Karl Paterson 0:02:24 3 Gavin McCarthy 0:04:03 4 John Kirkcaldie 0:06:28 5 Jonty Taylor 0:07:16 6 Jared Scollay 0:13:56 7 Nathan Strong

Masters 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Owens 1:43:37 2 Dan Kellow 0:02:41 3 Stephen Grenside 0:05:29 4 Richard Trask 0:07:36 5 Jerome Sheppard 0:11:03 6 John McRae 7 Steven Lawson 8 Tom Bamford 9 Paul Gouldsbrough DNF Carl Johnston DNF Greg Bott

Masters 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul McDowell 1:25:24 2 Peter Reynolds 0:02:31

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gareth Cannon 1:14:48 2 Jack Compton 0:00:43 3 Cameron Howell 0:02:58 4 Tom Coombes 0:03:00 5 Ethan Jacobs 0:05:04 6 Andrew Bamford 0:06:19 7 Peter Bethell 0:08:23 8 Sam Dakin 0:08:40 9 Nathan Johnston 0:11:45 10 Ryan Craggs 0:15:14 DNF Alex Beaven

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Avery 1:31:13 2 Kathryn Campbell 0:11:45

Masters 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 1:36:08

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harriet Beaven 1:06:02 2 Jemma Manchester 0:00:29 3 Olivia Miller 0:04:39 4 Elizabeth Stannard 0:06:58

Masters 3 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Beadel 1:15:33

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Stannard 1:02:33 2 Paul Wright 0:01:07 3 Conor McRae 0:05:06 4 Henry Carr 0:10:20 5 Lewis Ryan 0:12:09 6 Jake Craggs 0:12:59 7 Joe Sutton 0:13:07 8 Taylor Johnston 0:18:51 DNS Connor Johnston

U15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zia MacDermid 0:45:05

New Zealand Cross Country Cup final standings

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dirk Peters 174 pts 2 Carl Jones 169 3 Mike Northcott 143 4 Brad Hudson 141 5 Tom Bradshaw 123 5 Samuel Shaw 123 7 Patrick Luthi 121 8 Adrian Retief 115 9 Mark Dunlop 98 10 Matt Andrew 96 11 Nick Miller 92 12 Brendon Sharratt 73 12 Max Houtzager 73 12 Josh Page 73 12 Mathew Waghorn 73 16 Logan Horn 70 17 Jeremy Inglis 64 18 Ash Hough 62 19 Chris Jongewaard 49 20 Paul van der Ploeg 45 21 Nick Clark 40 22 Brent Miller 39 23 Bradley Setters 36 24 Fabien Cousinie 35 25 Richard Ussher 34 25 Dave Sharpe 34 27 Harley Going 32 28 Mailes Davies 32 29 Ian Burgess 31 29 Darry Stevens 31 31 Dayle McLauchlan 30 31 Miles Davies 30 31 Luke Osborne 30 34 Ollie Radford 29 34 Dominic Forkert 29 36 Markus Peboll 28 36 36= Alex Robertson 28

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karen Hanlen 180 pts 2 Samara Sheppard 150 3 Katherine O Neil 148 4 Sasha Smith 124 5 Kate Fluker 121 6 Jolanda Neff 98 7 Bridget Lodge 87 8 Jeanette Gerrie 82 9 Fiona MacDermid 81 10 Melissa Newell 78 11 Erin Greene 75 11 Celine Ernst 75 13 Rosara Joseph 54 14 Raewyn Morrison 49 15 Ingrid Richter 39 16 Katrine Gellatly 38 17 Elina Ussher 37 17 Nic Leary 37

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper 180 pts 2 Craig Oliver 150 3 Nigel McDowell 144 4 Brett Stockman 138 5 Simon Lawson 122 6 Elliot Pearce 114 6 Samuel Gaze 114 8 Ryan Hunt 111 9 Tom Filmer 98 10 Josh Parkin 87 11 Tom Fox 77 12 Hayden Cleminson 75 12 Frank Sutton 75 14 Cameron Fitzgerald 40 15 Kristoff Ford 38 15 Peter Crampton 37 15 Guy Hirst 37 18 Daniel Terpstra 36 19 Sam Bamford 35 20 Guillaune Cauvin 34

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Johnston 174 pts 2 Mary Gray 120 3 Toshiko Knight 108 4 Laura Bridger 103 5 Samantha Hope 94 6 Caitlin Holmes 87

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Oliver 180 pts 2 Gareth Cannon 163 3 David Ashby-Coventry 153 4 Jack Compton 145 5 Mitchell Campbell 136 6 Tom Coombes 123 7 Ben Friel 108 8 Nathan Johnston 105 9 Cameron Howell 88 10 Scott Barr 82 11 Ethan Jacobs 79 12 Peter Bethell 78 13 Andrew Bamford 76 13 Sam Dakin 76 15 Bradley Chandler 73 15 Daniel Cleminson 73 17 Kerry Cameron 42 18 Henry Jaine 40 19 Kalin Geisreiter 38 20 Ryan Craggs 36 20 Josh Donaldson 36 22 Gregor Wilson 34 23 Robin Page 32 24 Alex Beaven 31

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harriet Beaven 174 pts 2 Olivia Miller 158 3 Shannon Hope 114 4 Brooke Hudson 94 5 Elizabeth Stannard 49

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Mackersy 60 pts 1 Matt Stewart 60 1 Andy King 60 4 Ollie Radford1 54 4 Peter Rattray 54 4 Stephen Butler 54 7 Michael Brown 49

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Campbell 168 pts 2 Monique Avery 120 3 Emma Prestidge 49

Master 30+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonty Taylor 138 pts 2 Jared Scollay 120 3 Gavin McCarthy 109 4 Mark Leishman 60 4 Scotty Cain 60 4 Phil Patterson 60 7 Karl Paterson 54 7 Danny Hellyer 54 7 Tom Keith 54 10 Jacob Grieve 49 10 Tim Madgwick 49 10 Callum Kennedy 49 13 John Kirkcaldie 45 13 Michael Curtis 45 13 Darren Stafford 45 13 Steven Bale 45 17 Adam Heard 42 18 Paul Davis 40 18 Craig Tregurtha 40 18 Ross Weston 40 21 Nathan Strong 39 21 Chris Taylor 39 21 Craig Atwill 39 21 Struan Robertson 39 25 Jon Shutt 38 26 Paul Hurford 37 27 Rex Webb 36 28 Brendon Chittock 35

Master 30+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 60 pts 1 Merrin Brewster 60 1 Kristie Fogarty 60

Master 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John McRae 124 pts 1 Jerome Sheppard 124 3 Steven Lawson 121 4 Ray Hope 120 5 Stephen Owens 105 6 Dion Chapman 94 7 Stephen Grenside 91 8 Tom Bamford 77 9 Clive Bennett 60 10 Dan Kellow 54 10 Carl Johnston 54 10 Rob Kilvington 54 13 Rob Soothill 49 13 Jason McCarty 49 15 Richard Trask 45 15 Andy MacDonald 45 17 Martin O Brien 39 18 Gareth Davies 38 18 Dave Hicks 38 20 Paul Gouldsbrough 37 20 Jeremy Steel 37 22 John MacDonell 36

Master 40+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Hope 60 pts

Master 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Paintin 180 pts 2 Paul McDowell 154 3 Ant Bradshaw 98 4 Marco Renall 94 5 Peter Reynolds 93 6 Ash Sparks 82 7 Derek Milne 54 7 Geoff Notman 54 9 Tony Beaven 45 10 Gary Moller 42 11 Dave Wallace 38 12 Scott MacLachlan 36

Master 50+ women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Beadel 120 pts

Junior U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Wright 174 pts 2 Conor McRae 157 3 Finn Conway 98 4 Robert Stannard 60 4 Eden Cruise 60 6 Henry Carr 45 6 Luke Gold 45 8 Lewis Ryan 42 9 Jake Craggs 40 10 Joe Sutton 39 11 Taylor Johnston 38