Hanlen keeps perfect record intact in Napier
Peters puts on the pressure to take men's win
The NZ MTB Cup wrapped up in Napier. The venue added some variability with weather and race course conditions over the three days of competition - the major rain storm covering New Zealand on Wednesday left challenging conditions in the Pan Pac Eskdale Forest which didn't completely dry out. Adaptation was the key for all competitors, and all category winners displayed an ability to react quickly to the constantly changing race courses.
Sunday's cross country races in Napier were a repeat of the previous round in Wellington for the elite winners. The elite women's field chased Whakatane's Karen Hanlen from the start gun, and quickly lost contact with the Cup leader during the first two laps. Hanlen simply stretched her lead throughout the rest of the five lap feature to win by a large margin from Rotorua's Samara Sheppard. Hanlen has not been beaten this summer, and took her perfect record through to a NZ MTB Cup championship title for 2012.
The elite men's race was a close contest between NZ's top three riders this summer, Dirk Peters, Carl Jones and Mike Northcott. The three were locked together through their first three laps, before Peters wound on the pressure early in the fourth to work his way out to a 30-second lead that stretched even further during the fifth. Peter's challenge prompted Northcott to crank into action, with the highly experienced Tokoroa plumber again finding late race pace to claw back at Peter's lead - however just a little too late with Peters winning again to take the NZ MTB Cup championship title for 2012.
Hanlen and Peters have both completed a coveted double this summer - winning the 2012 National Championship and NZ MTB Cup titles.
The U19 junior men's race was missing star attraction Anton Cooper, but this didn't diminish the quality of the race. Cambridge's Sam Gaze, who has been the revelation of this category in the North Island rounds won easily, and just as Cooper has been doing all summer, Gaze produced the fastest lap time of the day while circulating at a pace comparable to the elite leaders. Gaze has high asprirations and goals with this sport, and takes a fantastic level of confidence with him from Napier and into the rest of 2012.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|1:40:49
|2
|Mike Northcott (NZl)
|0:00:24
|3
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|0:01:02
|4
|Brad Hudson (NZl)
|0:02:42
|5
|Samuel Shaw (NZl)
|0:04:03
|6
|Mathew Waghorn (NZl)
|0:05:03
|7
|Patrick Luthi (Swi)
|0:06:37
|8
|Josh Page (NZl)
|0:06:38
|9
|Max Houtzager (USA)
|0:07:24
|10
|Bradley Setters (NZl)
|0:09:58
|11
|Mark Dunlop (NZl)
|0:11:06
|12
|Adrian Retief (NZl)
|0:13:09
|13
|Nick Miller (NZl)
|0:13:38
|14
|Mailes Davies (NZl)
|0:14:12
|15
|Brendon Sharratt (NZl)
|0:14:26
|16
|Luke Osborne (NZl)
|0:14:54
|17
|Dominic Forkert (NZl)
|18
|Alex Robertson (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|1:34:08
|2
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|0:04:33
|3
|Katherine O Neil (NZl)
|0:06:11
|4
|Bridget Lodge (NZl)
|0:07:55
|5
|Jeanette Gerrie (NZl)
|0:08:45
|6
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|0:10:22
|7
|Sasha Smith (NZl)
|0:10:25
|8
|Katrine Gellatly (NZl)
|0:11:53
|9
|Nic Leary (NZl)
|0:13:27
|10
|Celine Ernst (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze (NZl)
|1:24:15
|2
|Nigel McDowell (NZl)
|0:03:25
|3
|Brett Stockman (NZl)
|0:07:35
|4
|Josh Parkin (NZl)
|0:07:39
|5
|Ryan Hunt (NZl)
|0:11:35
|6
|Simon Lawson (NZl)
|0:11:45
|7
|Frank Sutton (NZl)
|0:14:07
|8
|Elliot Pearce (NZl)
|0:15:37
|9
|Guy Hirst (NZl)
|0:19:15
|10
|Daniel Terpstra (NZl)
|DNF
|Sam Bamford (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Johnston (NZl)
|1:28:41
|2
|Toshiko Knight (NZl)
|0:08:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Leishman
|1:33:22
|2
|Karl Paterson
|0:02:24
|3
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:04:03
|4
|John Kirkcaldie
|0:06:28
|5
|Jonty Taylor
|0:07:16
|6
|Jared Scollay
|0:13:56
|7
|Nathan Strong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Owens
|1:43:37
|2
|Dan Kellow
|0:02:41
|3
|Stephen Grenside
|0:05:29
|4
|Richard Trask
|0:07:36
|5
|Jerome Sheppard
|0:11:03
|6
|John McRae
|7
|Steven Lawson
|8
|Tom Bamford
|9
|Paul Gouldsbrough
|DNF
|Carl Johnston
|DNF
|Greg Bott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul McDowell
|1:25:24
|2
|Peter Reynolds
|0:02:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gareth Cannon
|1:14:48
|2
|Jack Compton
|0:00:43
|3
|Cameron Howell
|0:02:58
|4
|Tom Coombes
|0:03:00
|5
|Ethan Jacobs
|0:05:04
|6
|Andrew Bamford
|0:06:19
|7
|Peter Bethell
|0:08:23
|8
|Sam Dakin
|0:08:40
|9
|Nathan Johnston
|0:11:45
|10
|Ryan Craggs
|0:15:14
|DNF
|Alex Beaven
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Avery
|1:31:13
|2
|Kathryn Campbell
|0:11:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Dimozantos
|1:36:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harriet Beaven
|1:06:02
|2
|Jemma Manchester
|0:00:29
|3
|Olivia Miller
|0:04:39
|4
|Elizabeth Stannard
|0:06:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Beadel
|1:15:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Stannard
|1:02:33
|2
|Paul Wright
|0:01:07
|3
|Conor McRae
|0:05:06
|4
|Henry Carr
|0:10:20
|5
|Lewis Ryan
|0:12:09
|6
|Jake Craggs
|0:12:59
|7
|Joe Sutton
|0:13:07
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|0:18:51
|DNS
|Connor Johnston
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zia MacDermid
|0:45:05
New Zealand Cross Country Cup final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dirk Peters
|174
|pts
|2
|Carl Jones
|169
|3
|Mike Northcott
|143
|4
|Brad Hudson
|141
|5
|Tom Bradshaw
|123
|5
|Samuel Shaw
|123
|7
|Patrick Luthi
|121
|8
|Adrian Retief
|115
|9
|Mark Dunlop
|98
|10
|Matt Andrew
|96
|11
|Nick Miller
|92
|12
|Brendon Sharratt
|73
|12
|Max Houtzager
|73
|12
|Josh Page
|73
|12
|Mathew Waghorn
|73
|16
|Logan Horn
|70
|17
|Jeremy Inglis
|64
|18
|Ash Hough
|62
|19
|Chris Jongewaard
|49
|20
|Paul van der Ploeg
|45
|21
|Nick Clark
|40
|22
|Brent Miller
|39
|23
|Bradley Setters
|36
|24
|Fabien Cousinie
|35
|25
|Richard Ussher
|34
|25
|Dave Sharpe
|34
|27
|Harley Going
|32
|28
|Mailes Davies
|32
|29
|Ian Burgess
|31
|29
|Darry Stevens
|31
|31
|Dayle McLauchlan
|30
|31
|Miles Davies
|30
|31
|Luke Osborne
|30
|34
|Ollie Radford
|29
|34
|Dominic Forkert
|29
|36
|Markus Peboll
|28
|36
|36= Alex Robertson
|28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Hanlen
|180
|pts
|2
|Samara Sheppard
|150
|3
|Katherine O Neil
|148
|4
|Sasha Smith
|124
|5
|Kate Fluker
|121
|6
|Jolanda Neff
|98
|7
|Bridget Lodge
|87
|8
|Jeanette Gerrie
|82
|9
|Fiona MacDermid
|81
|10
|Melissa Newell
|78
|11
|Erin Greene
|75
|11
|Celine Ernst
|75
|13
|Rosara Joseph
|54
|14
|Raewyn Morrison
|49
|15
|Ingrid Richter
|39
|16
|Katrine Gellatly
|38
|17
|Elina Ussher
|37
|17
|Nic Leary
|37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper
|180
|pts
|2
|Craig Oliver
|150
|3
|Nigel McDowell
|144
|4
|Brett Stockman
|138
|5
|Simon Lawson
|122
|6
|Elliot Pearce
|114
|6
|Samuel Gaze
|114
|8
|Ryan Hunt
|111
|9
|Tom Filmer
|98
|10
|Josh Parkin
|87
|11
|Tom Fox
|77
|12
|Hayden Cleminson
|75
|12
|Frank Sutton
|75
|14
|Cameron Fitzgerald
|40
|15
|Kristoff Ford
|38
|15
|Peter Crampton
|37
|15
|Guy Hirst
|37
|18
|Daniel Terpstra
|36
|19
|Sam Bamford
|35
|20
|Guillaune Cauvin
|34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Johnston
|174
|pts
|2
|Mary Gray
|120
|3
|Toshiko Knight
|108
|4
|Laura Bridger
|103
|5
|Samantha Hope
|94
|6
|Caitlin Holmes
|87
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Oliver
|180
|pts
|2
|Gareth Cannon
|163
|3
|David Ashby-Coventry
|153
|4
|Jack Compton
|145
|5
|Mitchell Campbell
|136
|6
|Tom Coombes
|123
|7
|Ben Friel
|108
|8
|Nathan Johnston
|105
|9
|Cameron Howell
|88
|10
|Scott Barr
|82
|11
|Ethan Jacobs
|79
|12
|Peter Bethell
|78
|13
|Andrew Bamford
|76
|13
|Sam Dakin
|76
|15
|Bradley Chandler
|73
|15
|Daniel Cleminson
|73
|17
|Kerry Cameron
|42
|18
|Henry Jaine
|40
|19
|Kalin Geisreiter
|38
|20
|Ryan Craggs
|36
|20
|Josh Donaldson
|36
|22
|Gregor Wilson
|34
|23
|Robin Page
|32
|24
|Alex Beaven
|31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harriet Beaven
|174
|pts
|2
|Olivia Miller
|158
|3
|Shannon Hope
|114
|4
|Brooke Hudson
|94
|5
|Elizabeth Stannard
|49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Mackersy
|60
|pts
|1
|Matt Stewart
|60
|1
|Andy King
|60
|4
|Ollie Radford1
|54
|4
|Peter Rattray
|54
|4
|Stephen Butler
|54
|7
|Michael Brown
|49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathryn Campbell
|168
|pts
|2
|Monique Avery
|120
|3
|Emma Prestidge
|49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonty Taylor
|138
|pts
|2
|Jared Scollay
|120
|3
|Gavin McCarthy
|109
|4
|Mark Leishman
|60
|4
|Scotty Cain
|60
|4
|Phil Patterson
|60
|7
|Karl Paterson
|54
|7
|Danny Hellyer
|54
|7
|Tom Keith
|54
|10
|Jacob Grieve
|49
|10
|Tim Madgwick
|49
|10
|Callum Kennedy
|49
|13
|John Kirkcaldie
|45
|13
|Michael Curtis
|45
|13
|Darren Stafford
|45
|13
|Steven Bale
|45
|17
|Adam Heard
|42
|18
|Paul Davis
|40
|18
|Craig Tregurtha
|40
|18
|Ross Weston
|40
|21
|Nathan Strong
|39
|21
|Chris Taylor
|39
|21
|Craig Atwill
|39
|21
|Struan Robertson
|39
|25
|Jon Shutt
|38
|26
|Paul Hurford
|37
|27
|Rex Webb
|36
|28
|Brendon Chittock
|35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Dimozantos
|60
|pts
|1
|Merrin Brewster
|60
|1
|Kristie Fogarty
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John McRae
|124
|pts
|1
|Jerome Sheppard
|124
|3
|Steven Lawson
|121
|4
|Ray Hope
|120
|5
|Stephen Owens
|105
|6
|Dion Chapman
|94
|7
|Stephen Grenside
|91
|8
|Tom Bamford
|77
|9
|Clive Bennett
|60
|10
|Dan Kellow
|54
|10
|Carl Johnston
|54
|10
|Rob Kilvington
|54
|13
|Rob Soothill
|49
|13
|Jason McCarty
|49
|15
|Richard Trask
|45
|15
|Andy MacDonald
|45
|17
|Martin O Brien
|39
|18
|Gareth Davies
|38
|18
|Dave Hicks
|38
|20
|Paul Gouldsbrough
|37
|20
|Jeremy Steel
|37
|22
|John MacDonell
|36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Hope
|60
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Paintin
|180
|pts
|2
|Paul McDowell
|154
|3
|Ant Bradshaw
|98
|4
|Marco Renall
|94
|5
|Peter Reynolds
|93
|6
|Ash Sparks
|82
|7
|Derek Milne
|54
|7
|Geoff Notman
|54
|9
|Tony Beaven
|45
|10
|Gary Moller
|42
|11
|Dave Wallace
|38
|12
|Scott MacLachlan
|36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Beadel
|120
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Wright
|174
|pts
|2
|Conor McRae
|157
|3
|Finn Conway
|98
|4
|Robert Stannard
|60
|4
|Eden Cruise
|60
|6
|Henry Carr
|45
|6
|Luke Gold
|45
|8
|Lewis Ryan
|42
|9
|Jake Craggs
|40
|10
|Joe Sutton
|39
|11
|Taylor Johnston
|38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zia MacDermid
|180
|pts
