The NZ MTB Cup wrapped up in Napier. The venue added some variability with weather and race course conditions over the three days of competition - the major rain storm covering New Zealand on Wednesday left challenging conditions in the Pan Pac Eskdale Forest which didn't completely dry out. Adaptation was the key for all competitors, and all category winners displayed an ability to react quickly to the constantly changing race courses.

Sunday's cross country races in Napier were a repeat of the previous round in Wellington for the elite winners. The elite women's field chased Whakatane's Karen Hanlen from the start gun, and quickly lost contact with the Cup leader during the first two laps. Hanlen simply stretched her lead throughout the rest of the five lap feature to win by a large margin from Rotorua's Samara Sheppard. Hanlen has not been beaten this summer, and took her perfect record through to a NZ MTB Cup championship title for 2012.

The elite men's race was a close contest between NZ's top three riders this summer, Dirk Peters, Carl Jones and Mike Northcott. The three were locked together through their first three laps, before Peters wound on the pressure early in the fourth to work his way out to a 30-second lead that stretched even further during the fifth. Peter's challenge prompted Northcott to crank into action, with the highly experienced Tokoroa plumber again finding late race pace to claw back at Peter's lead - however just a little too late with Peters winning again to take the NZ MTB Cup championship title for 2012.

Hanlen and Peters have both completed a coveted double this summer - winning the 2012 National Championship and NZ MTB Cup titles.

The U19 junior men's race was missing star attraction Anton Cooper, but this didn't diminish the quality of the race. Cambridge's Sam Gaze, who has been the revelation of this category in the North Island rounds won easily, and just as Cooper has been doing all summer, Gaze produced the fastest lap time of the day while circulating at a pace comparable to the elite leaders. Gaze has high asprirations and goals with this sport, and takes a fantastic level of confidence with him from Napier and into the rest of 2012.

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Peters (NZl)1:40:49
2Mike Northcott (NZl)0:00:24
3Carl Jones (NZl)0:01:02
4Brad Hudson (NZl)0:02:42
5Samuel Shaw (NZl)0:04:03
6Mathew Waghorn (NZl)0:05:03
7Patrick Luthi (Swi)0:06:37
8Josh Page (NZl)0:06:38
9Max Houtzager (USA)0:07:24
10Bradley Setters (NZl)0:09:58
11Mark Dunlop (NZl)0:11:06
12Adrian Retief (NZl)0:13:09
13Nick Miller (NZl)0:13:38
14Mailes Davies (NZl)0:14:12
15Brendon Sharratt (NZl)0:14:26
16Luke Osborne (NZl)0:14:54
17Dominic Forkert (NZl)
18Alex Robertson (NZl)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Hanlen (NZl)1:34:08
2Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:04:33
3Katherine O Neil (NZl)0:06:11
4Bridget Lodge (NZl)0:07:55
5Jeanette Gerrie (NZl)0:08:45
6Kate Fluker (NZl)0:10:22
7Sasha Smith (NZl)0:10:25
8Katrine Gellatly (NZl)0:11:53
9Nic Leary (NZl)0:13:27
10Celine Ernst (Swi)

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (NZl)1:24:15
2Nigel McDowell (NZl)0:03:25
3Brett Stockman (NZl)0:07:35
4Josh Parkin (NZl)0:07:39
5Ryan Hunt (NZl)0:11:35
6Simon Lawson (NZl)0:11:45
7Frank Sutton (NZl)0:14:07
8Elliot Pearce (NZl)0:15:37
9Guy Hirst (NZl)0:19:15
10Daniel Terpstra (NZl)
DNFSam Bamford (NZl)

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Johnston (NZl)1:28:41
2Toshiko Knight (NZl)0:08:39

Masters 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Leishman1:33:22
2Karl Paterson0:02:24
3Gavin McCarthy0:04:03
4John Kirkcaldie0:06:28
5Jonty Taylor0:07:16
6Jared Scollay0:13:56
7Nathan Strong

Masters 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Owens1:43:37
2Dan Kellow0:02:41
3Stephen Grenside0:05:29
4Richard Trask0:07:36
5Jerome Sheppard0:11:03
6John McRae
7Steven Lawson
8Tom Bamford
9Paul Gouldsbrough
DNFCarl Johnston
DNFGreg Bott

Masters 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul McDowell1:25:24
2Peter Reynolds0:02:31

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gareth Cannon1:14:48
2Jack Compton0:00:43
3Cameron Howell0:02:58
4Tom Coombes0:03:00
5Ethan Jacobs0:05:04
6Andrew Bamford0:06:19
7Peter Bethell0:08:23
8Sam Dakin0:08:40
9Nathan Johnston0:11:45
10Ryan Craggs0:15:14
DNFAlex Beaven

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Avery1:31:13
2Kathryn Campbell0:11:45

Masters 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Dimozantos1:36:08

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harriet Beaven1:06:02
2Jemma Manchester0:00:29
3Olivia Miller0:04:39
4Elizabeth Stannard0:06:58

Masters 3 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel1:15:33

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Stannard1:02:33
2Paul Wright0:01:07
3Conor McRae0:05:06
4Henry Carr0:10:20
5Lewis Ryan0:12:09
6Jake Craggs0:12:59
7Joe Sutton0:13:07
8Taylor Johnston0:18:51
DNSConnor Johnston

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zia MacDermid0:45:05

New Zealand Cross Country Cup final standings

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Peters174pts
2Carl Jones169
3Mike Northcott143
4Brad Hudson141
5Tom Bradshaw123
5Samuel Shaw123
7Patrick Luthi121
8Adrian Retief115
9Mark Dunlop98
10Matt Andrew96
11Nick Miller92
12Brendon Sharratt73
12Max Houtzager73
12Josh Page73
12Mathew Waghorn73
16Logan Horn70
17Jeremy Inglis64
18Ash Hough62
19Chris Jongewaard49
20Paul van der Ploeg45
21Nick Clark40
22Brent Miller39
23Bradley Setters36
24Fabien Cousinie35
25Richard Ussher34
25Dave Sharpe34
27Harley Going32
28Mailes Davies32
29Ian Burgess31
29Darry Stevens31
31Dayle McLauchlan30
31Miles Davies30
31Luke Osborne30
34Ollie Radford29
34Dominic Forkert29
36Markus Peboll28
3636= Alex Robertson28

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Hanlen180pts
2Samara Sheppard150
3Katherine O Neil148
4Sasha Smith124
5Kate Fluker121
6Jolanda Neff98
7Bridget Lodge87
8Jeanette Gerrie82
9Fiona MacDermid81
10Melissa Newell78
11Erin Greene75
11Celine Ernst75
13Rosara Joseph54
14Raewyn Morrison49
15Ingrid Richter39
16Katrine Gellatly38
17Elina Ussher37
17Nic Leary37

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper180pts
2Craig Oliver150
3Nigel McDowell144
4Brett Stockman138
5Simon Lawson122
6Elliot Pearce114
6Samuel Gaze114
8Ryan Hunt111
9Tom Filmer98
10Josh Parkin87
11Tom Fox77
12Hayden Cleminson75
12Frank Sutton75
14Cameron Fitzgerald40
15Kristoff Ford38
15Peter Crampton37
15Guy Hirst37
18Daniel Terpstra36
19Sam Bamford35
20Guillaune Cauvin34

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Johnston174pts
2Mary Gray120
3Toshiko Knight108
4Laura Bridger103
5Samantha Hope94
6Caitlin Holmes87

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Oliver180pts
2Gareth Cannon163
3David Ashby-Coventry153
4Jack Compton145
5Mitchell Campbell136
6Tom Coombes123
7Ben Friel108
8Nathan Johnston105
9Cameron Howell88
10Scott Barr82
11Ethan Jacobs79
12Peter Bethell78
13Andrew Bamford76
13Sam Dakin76
15Bradley Chandler73
15Daniel Cleminson73
17Kerry Cameron42
18Henry Jaine40
19Kalin Geisreiter38
20Ryan Craggs36
20Josh Donaldson36
22Gregor Wilson34
23Robin Page32
24Alex Beaven31

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harriet Beaven174pts
2Olivia Miller158
3Shannon Hope114
4Brooke Hudson94
5Elizabeth Stannard49

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Mackersy60pts
1Matt Stewart60
1Andy King60
4Ollie Radford154
4Peter Rattray54
4Stephen Butler54
7Michael Brown49

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Campbell168pts
2Monique Avery120
3Emma Prestidge49

Master 30+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonty Taylor138pts
2Jared Scollay120
3Gavin McCarthy109
4Mark Leishman60
4Scotty Cain60
4Phil Patterson60
7Karl Paterson54
7Danny Hellyer54
7Tom Keith54
10Jacob Grieve49
10Tim Madgwick49
10Callum Kennedy49
13John Kirkcaldie45
13Michael Curtis45
13Darren Stafford45
13Steven Bale45
17Adam Heard42
18Paul Davis40
18Craig Tregurtha40
18Ross Weston40
21Nathan Strong39
21Chris Taylor39
21Craig Atwill39
21Struan Robertson39
25Jon Shutt38
26Paul Hurford37
27Rex Webb36
28Brendon Chittock35

Master 30+ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Dimozantos60pts
1Merrin Brewster60
1Kristie Fogarty60

Master 40+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John McRae124pts
1Jerome Sheppard124
3Steven Lawson121
4Ray Hope120
5Stephen Owens105
6Dion Chapman94
7Stephen Grenside91
8Tom Bamford77
9Clive Bennett60
10Dan Kellow54
10Carl Johnston54
10Rob Kilvington54
13Rob Soothill49
13Jason McCarty49
15Richard Trask45
15Andy MacDonald45
17Martin O Brien39
18Gareth Davies38
18Dave Hicks38
20Paul Gouldsbrough37
20Jeremy Steel37
22John MacDonell36

Master 40+ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Hope60pts

Master 50+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Paintin180pts
2Paul McDowell154
3Ant Bradshaw98
4Marco Renall94
5Peter Reynolds93
6Ash Sparks82
7Derek Milne54
7Geoff Notman54
9Tony Beaven45
10Gary Moller42
11Dave Wallace38
12Scott MacLachlan36

Master 50+ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel120pts

Junior U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Wright174pts
2Conor McRae157
3Finn Conway98
4Robert Stannard60
4Eden Cruise60
6Henry Carr45
6Luke Gold45
8Lewis Ryan42
9Jake Craggs40
10Joe Sutton39
11Taylor Johnston38

Junior U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zia MacDermid180pts

