Athanasiadis wins latest Mountain Bike & Run Cup
Fattas, Adamou round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|2:12:57
|2
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)
|0:00:42
|3
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|0:00:48
|4
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|0:02:05
|5
|Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)
|0:05:06
|6
|Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)
|0:05:43
|7
|Alexandros Iordanidis (Gre)
|0:06:41
|8
|Vassilios Chortomaris (Gre)
|0:10:17
|9
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|0:13:17
|10
|Petros Tirologos (Gre)
|0:17:05
|11
|Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
|0:17:37
|12
|Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)
|0:18:14
|13
|Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)
|0:19:46
|14
|Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)
|0:22:35
|15
|Vaios Palaskas (Gre)
|0:22:43
|16
|Konstantinos Paganos (Gre)
|0:46:24
|17
|Polychronis Sioulas (Gre)
|0:52:31
|18
|Dimitrios Tsatsalidis (Gre)
|1:00:51
|19
|Konstantinos Valasis (Gre)
|1:11:41
|20
|Georgios Doxaras (Gre)
|1:41:53
|DNF
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|DNF
|Apostolos Adamos (Gre)
|DNF
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
