Athanasiadis wins latest Mountain Bike & Run Cup

Fattas, Adamou round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)2:12:57
2Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:00:42
3Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:00:48
4Michalis Kittis (Cyp)0:02:05
5Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:05:06
6Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)0:05:43
7Alexandros Iordanidis (Gre)0:06:41
8Vassilios Chortomaris (Gre)0:10:17
9Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:13:17
10Petros Tirologos (Gre)0:17:05
11Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:17:37
12Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:18:14
13Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:19:46
14Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)0:22:35
15Vaios Palaskas (Gre)0:22:43
16Konstantinos Paganos (Gre)0:46:24
17Polychronis Sioulas (Gre)0:52:31
18Dimitrios Tsatsalidis (Gre)1:00:51
19Konstantinos Valasis (Gre)1:11:41
20Georgios Doxaras (Gre)1:41:53
DNFAlexios Kokovikas (Gre)
DNFApostolos Adamos (Gre)
DNFTimotheos Skettos (Cyp)

