Ilias wins in Greece

Pattes-Tournanis, Kokovikas finish second, third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)2:22:21
2Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:00:02
3Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:04:43
4Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:05:57
5Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)0:06:35
6Alexandros Iordanidis (Gre)0:07:40
7Kyriakos Sketos (Cyp)0:12:52
8Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:16:28
9Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:17:25
10Petros Gkazonis (Gre)0:20:19
11Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:24:29
12Apostolos Adamos (Gre)0:37:38
13Polychronis Sioulas (Gre)0:46:21
14Ionnis Daskalas (Gre)0:57:52
15Charilaos Kalotychos (Gre)1:13:54
16Dimitrios Tsatsalidis (Gre)1:25:55
17Christos Krokidas (Gre)1:33:17
18Konstantinos Giannikis (Gre)1:51:39
19Georgios Doxaras (Gre)1:58:05
DNFVaios Palaskas (Gre)
DNFIoannis Skordas (Gre)
DNFNikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)

