Saladini wins Montmartre urban downhill

Ruffin, Cousinie earn second, third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Saladini (Fra)0:00:53.334
2Thibaut Ruffin (Fra)0:00:01.030
3Fabien Cousinie (Fra)0:00:01.581
4Filip Polc (Svk)0:00:01.986
5Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)0:00:02.940
6Timothy Bentley (RSA)0:00:03.384
7Quentin Derbier (Fra)0:00:03.868
8Simon Cardon (Fra)0:00:04.327
9Jérôme Crocombette (Fra)0:00:05.195
10Esteban Deronzier (Fra)0:00:05.233
11Faustin Figaret (Fra)0:00:05.304
12Ludovic Gadois (Fra)0:00:05.419
13Gaetan Ruffin (Fra)0:00:05.629
14Romain Olmos (Fra)0:00:11.366

