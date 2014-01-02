Image 1 of 20 Zak Dempster takes takes the win (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 20 Bronzini takes the win (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 20 The men spread out along the scenic course (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 20 Luke Durbridge leads the break (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 20 Blair Windsor takes a tumble (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 20 The final bend of the 'hotdog' curcuit (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 20 Caleb Ewan leads the chase (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 20 The men on the attack (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 20 Giorgia Bronzini on the podium (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 20 The men's podium (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 20 Caleb Ewan on the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 20 The Wiggle girls are on a high after a recent run of success (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 20 Beach side (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 20 The women's season begin. (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 20 Tiffany Cromwell racing in new colours (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 20 Peta Mullens on the attack (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 20 Giorgia Bronzini with her team mates (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 20 Sophie Williamson puts in an attack (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 20 Chloe Hosking has been in some good form of late (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 20 Louisa Lobigs riding for the Jayco National Team (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

Zakkari Dempter (SASI) held off Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) and Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') to win the opening race of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Thursday.

Dempster broke free as part of a seven man group that included teammate Harry Carpenter, Orica GreenEDGE duo Luke Durbridge and Matt Goss, English, Jones and Luke Parker (Jayco VIS).

The Orica GreenEDGE pair attempted to control the break with Durbridge using his skills against the clock to set pace with around three laps to go.

However it was the less experienced SASI pair that came to the fore with Carpenter leading out Dempster for the sprint win

Defending champion Caleb Ewan, who crashed in the build up to the event, missed the break. The 19-year-old was lapped out of the race with the rest of the peloton, as the lead group continued on for their final three laps.

"I couldn't be happier. January 2nd and one win so it's one more than last year," Dempster said. "I felt pretty good. I could tell after the warm up I was in good shape and after all the training I've done in the last two months.

"You could see guys like Gossy just labouring a little bit as he comes into shape for the Spring Classics, so I could see that earlier on so we tried to put the pressure on with Carpenter attacking and that really played in my hands cause I got a rest for a bit and so I felt strong on the last lap."

Bronzini leads Wiggle home

In the women's race, Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), started her year with a bang, wining ahead of Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell. Bronzini returned to the town in which see won her first world title in 2010 to claim the leader's yellow and sprinters green jerseys, while her Wiggle Honda outfit also headed up the teams classification.

"I will buy a house here, maybe, in the future," the 30-year-old Italian said at the finish. "I'm really happy because I can check my form in the beginning of the season and it's a good start to the season with some of my Wiggle teammates."

Bronzini's teammate Peta Mullens laid the groundwork for the Italian’s win, launching several attacks during the race in a bid to weaken the opposition. Wiggle came into the race with arguably the strongest line-up in the women’s field and despite a late flurry from Cromwell on her Specialized Lululemon debut, Bronzini and her team were too strong.

"Tiffany had a good tactic on the final (lap), she tried to surprise us," Bronzini said.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zakkari Dempster (SASI) 0:58:01 2 Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) 3 Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') 4 Luke Parker (Jayco VIS) 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE) 6 Matthew Goss (Orica GreenEDGE) 7 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 0:00:08 8 Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEDGE) 0:00:58 9 Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor JLT) 10 George Tansley (SASI) 11 Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEDGE) 12 Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEDGE) 13 Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) 14 Steele Von Hoff (Procon Telematics') 15 Alder Martz (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) 16 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris) 17 Joseph Lewis (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) 18 Robert Mccarthy (SASI) 19 Tom Scully (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) 20 Lucas Hamilton (Jayco VIS) 21 Craig Hutton (Chain Reaction) 22 Bradley Linfield (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) 23 Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco VIS) 24 Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason/Brennan IT) 25 Michael Crosbie (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) 26 Oscar Stevenson (Jayco VIS) 27 Jason Spencer (African Wildlife Safaris) 28 Kane Walker (Satalyst) 29 Rico Rogers (health.com.au - search2retain) 30 Cameron Bayly (health.com.au - search2retain) 31 Jackson Mawby (Satalyst) 32 Timothy Sellar (Satalyst) 33 Caleb Ewan (Subaru NSWIS) DNF Jack Edwards (Subaru NSWIS) DNF Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS) DNF Aaron Donnelly (Subaru NSWIS) DNF Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS) DNF Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) DNF Myron Simpson (Budget Forklifts) DNF Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) DNF Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) DNF Allan Davis (Chain Reaction) DNF Ryan Macanally (Chain Reaction) DNF Reuben Donati (Chain Reaction) DNF Luke Pledger (Chain Reaction) DNF Tom Moses (Rapha Condor JLT) DNF Will Stephenson (Rapha Condor JLT) DNF Russell Gill (SASI) DNF Stuart Shaw (health.com.au - search2retain) DNF Angus Tobin (health.com.au - search2retain) DNF Tim Guy (health.com.au - search2retain) DNF Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason/Brennan IT) DNF Sam Crome (Charter Mason/Brennan IT) DNF Raphael Freienstein (Charter Mason/Brennan IT) DNF Jake Magee (Charter Mason/Brennan IT) DNF Damion Drapac (Procon Telematics') DNF Matt Lane (Procon Telematics') DNF Edward Bissaker (Procon Telematics') DNF Thomas Hamilton (Jayco VIS) DNF Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris) DNF James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris) DNF Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris) DNF Patrick Shaw (Satalyst) DNF Mark O'brien (Satalyst) DNS Mike Cumings (Rapha Condor JLT)

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') 3 pts 2 Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) 2 3 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) 3 pts 2 Luke Parker (Jayco VIS) 2 3 Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE) 2 3 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zakkari Dempster (SASI) 12 pts 2 Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) 10 3 Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') 8 4 Luke Parker (Jayco VIS) 7 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE) 6 6 Matthew Goss (Orica GreenEDGE) 5 7 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 4 8 Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEDGE) 3 9 Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor JLT) 2 10 George Tansley (SASI) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) 8 pts 2 Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') 4 3 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE) 3 4 Luke Parker (Jayco VIS) 2 5 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 SASI 17 pts 2 Orica GreenEDGE 14 3 Rapha Condor JLT 12 4 Procon Telematics' 8 5 Jayco VIS 7

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) 0:44:38 2 Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS) 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor) 4 Chloe Hosking (Roxsolt) 5 Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team) 6 Lizzie Williams 7 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 8 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore) 9 Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) 10 Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) 11 Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten) 12 Valentina Scandolra (Orica-AIS) 13 Loren Rowney (Specialized Securitor) 14 Sarah Roy (Roxsolt) 15 Peta Mullens (Wiggle Honda) 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) 17 Jenny Macpherson (Liv/Giant BCNA) 18 Lucy Coldwell 0:00:09 19 Carlee Taylor (Jayco National Team) 0:00:13 20 Anna Schnitzmeier (Dhb Dream Team) 0:00:14 21 Emily Roper (Jayco National Team) 22 Louisa Lobigs (Jayco National Team) 0:00:29 23 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:00:44 24 Nicole Moerig (Liv/Giant BCNA) 25 Barbara Guarschi (Dhb Dream Team) 26 Lucy Martin (Roxsolt) 27 Amy Bradley (Specialized Securitor) 28 Jessica Mundy (Dhb Dream Team) 29 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 30 Jessie Maclean (Orica-AIS) 31 Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda) DNF Nicole Whitburn (Liv/Giant BCNA) DNF Naomi Williams (Liv/Giant BCNA) DNF Carly Williams (Liv/Giant BCNA) DNF Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle Honda) DNF Emma Trott (Dhb Dream Team) DNF Joanne Tralaggan (Dhb Dream Team) DNF Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten) DNF Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore) DNF Carley Mckay (Bicycle Superstore) DNF Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) DNF Kate Finegan (Specialized Securitor) DNF Beth Duryea (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) DNF Emma Viotto (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) DNF Chloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) DNF Chloe Baggs (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) DNF Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush/Hyster Racing) DNF Melina Bernecker DNF Claire Trembath DNF Angela Smith DNF Julia Kalotas DNF Marissa Madden (Roxsolt) DNF Megan Bagworth DNF Lauretta Hanson DNF Shannon Malseed DNS Shara Gillow (Jayco National Team) DNS Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore) DNS Rochelle Gilmore

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams 3 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) 2 3 Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) 3 pts 2 Lizzie Williams 2 3 Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team) 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) 12 pts 2 Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS) 10 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor) 8 4 Chloe Hosking (Roxsolt) 7 5 Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team) 6 6 Lizzie Williams 5 7 Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten) 4 8 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore) 3 9 Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) 2 10 Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) 5 pts 2 Lizzie Williams 5 3 Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team) 1 4 Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda) 1