Dempster wins Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic opener
Bronzini wins women's race
Zakkari Dempter (SASI) held off Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) and Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') to win the opening race of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Thursday.
Dempster broke free as part of a seven man group that included teammate Harry Carpenter, Orica GreenEDGE duo Luke Durbridge and Matt Goss, English, Jones and Luke Parker (Jayco VIS).
The Orica GreenEDGE pair attempted to control the break with Durbridge using his skills against the clock to set pace with around three laps to go.
However it was the less experienced SASI pair that came to the fore with Carpenter leading out Dempster for the sprint win
Defending champion Caleb Ewan, who crashed in the build up to the event, missed the break. The 19-year-old was lapped out of the race with the rest of the peloton, as the lead group continued on for their final three laps.
"I couldn't be happier. January 2nd and one win so it's one more than last year," Dempster said. "I felt pretty good. I could tell after the warm up I was in good shape and after all the training I've done in the last two months.
"You could see guys like Gossy just labouring a little bit as he comes into shape for the Spring Classics, so I could see that earlier on so we tried to put the pressure on with Carpenter attacking and that really played in my hands cause I got a rest for a bit and so I felt strong on the last lap."
Bronzini leads Wiggle home
In the women's race, Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), started her year with a bang, wining ahead of Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell. Bronzini returned to the town in which see won her first world title in 2010 to claim the leader's yellow and sprinters green jerseys, while her Wiggle Honda outfit also headed up the teams classification.
"I will buy a house here, maybe, in the future," the 30-year-old Italian said at the finish. "I'm really happy because I can check my form in the beginning of the season and it's a good start to the season with some of my Wiggle teammates."
Bronzini's teammate Peta Mullens laid the groundwork for the Italian’s win, launching several attacks during the race in a bid to weaken the opposition. Wiggle came into the race with arguably the strongest line-up in the women’s field and despite a late flurry from Cromwell on her Specialized Lululemon debut, Bronzini and her team were too strong.
"Tiffany had a good tactic on the final (lap), she tried to surprise us," Bronzini said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zakkari Dempster (SASI)
|0:58:01
|2
|Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)
|3
|Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')
|4
|Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)
|6
|Matthew Goss (Orica GreenEDGE)
|7
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|0:00:08
|8
|Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEDGE)
|0:00:58
|9
|Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor JLT)
|10
|George Tansley (SASI)
|11
|Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEDGE)
|12
|Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEDGE)
|13
|Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Procon Telematics')
|15
|Alder Martz (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|16
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|18
|Robert Mccarthy (SASI)
|19
|Tom Scully (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Jayco VIS)
|21
|Craig Hutton (Chain Reaction)
|22
|Bradley Linfield (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|23
|Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco VIS)
|24
|Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
|25
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|26
|Oscar Stevenson (Jayco VIS)
|27
|Jason Spencer (African Wildlife Safaris)
|28
|Kane Walker (Satalyst)
|29
|Rico Rogers (health.com.au - search2retain)
|30
|Cameron Bayly (health.com.au - search2retain)
|31
|Jackson Mawby (Satalyst)
|32
|Timothy Sellar (Satalyst)
|33
|Caleb Ewan (Subaru NSWIS)
|DNF
|Jack Edwards (Subaru NSWIS)
|DNF
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS)
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (Subaru NSWIS)
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS)
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Myron Simpson (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Allan Davis (Chain Reaction)
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Chain Reaction)
|DNF
|Reuben Donati (Chain Reaction)
|DNF
|Luke Pledger (Chain Reaction)
|DNF
|Tom Moses (Rapha Condor JLT)
|DNF
|Will Stephenson (Rapha Condor JLT)
|DNF
|Russell Gill (SASI)
|DNF
|Stuart Shaw (health.com.au - search2retain)
|DNF
|Angus Tobin (health.com.au - search2retain)
|DNF
|Tim Guy (health.com.au - search2retain)
|DNF
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
|DNF
|Sam Crome (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
|DNF
|Raphael Freienstein (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
|DNF
|Damion Drapac (Procon Telematics')
|DNF
|Matt Lane (Procon Telematics')
|DNF
|Edward Bissaker (Procon Telematics')
|DNF
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco VIS)
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNF
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNF
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
|DNF
|Patrick Shaw (Satalyst)
|DNF
|Mark O'brien (Satalyst)
|DNS
|Mike Cumings (Rapha Condor JLT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')
|3
|pts
|2
|Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)
|2
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)
|2
|3
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zakkari Dempster (SASI)
|12
|pts
|2
|Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)
|10
|3
|Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')
|8
|4
|Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)
|7
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)
|6
|6
|Matthew Goss (Orica GreenEDGE)
|5
|7
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|4
|8
|Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEDGE)
|3
|9
|Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor JLT)
|2
|10
|George Tansley (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)
|8
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')
|4
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)
|3
|4
|Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)
|2
|5
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|SASI
|17
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|14
|3
|Rapha Condor JLT
|12
|4
|Procon Telematics'
|8
|5
|Jayco VIS
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
|0:44:38
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS)
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor)
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Roxsolt)
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)
|6
|Lizzie Williams
|7
|Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
|8
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|9
|Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)
|10
|Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)
|11
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|12
|Valentina Scandolra (Orica-AIS)
|13
|Loren Rowney (Specialized Securitor)
|14
|Sarah Roy (Roxsolt)
|15
|Peta Mullens (Wiggle Honda)
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)
|17
|Jenny Macpherson (Liv/Giant BCNA)
|18
|Lucy Coldwell
|0:00:09
|19
|Carlee Taylor (Jayco National Team)
|0:00:13
|20
|Anna Schnitzmeier (Dhb Dream Team)
|0:00:14
|21
|Emily Roper (Jayco National Team)
|22
|Louisa Lobigs (Jayco National Team)
|0:00:29
|23
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:44
|24
|Nicole Moerig (Liv/Giant BCNA)
|25
|Barbara Guarschi (Dhb Dream Team)
|26
|Lucy Martin (Roxsolt)
|27
|Amy Bradley (Specialized Securitor)
|28
|Jessica Mundy (Dhb Dream Team)
|29
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|30
|Jessie Maclean (Orica-AIS)
|31
|Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda)
|DNF
|Nicole Whitburn (Liv/Giant BCNA)
|DNF
|Naomi Williams (Liv/Giant BCNA)
|DNF
|Carly Williams (Liv/Giant BCNA)
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle Honda)
|DNF
|Emma Trott (Dhb Dream Team)
|DNF
|Joanne Tralaggan (Dhb Dream Team)
|DNF
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|DNF
|Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNF
|Carley Mckay (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNF
|Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNF
|Kate Finegan (Specialized Securitor)
|DNF
|Beth Duryea (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|DNF
|Emma Viotto (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|DNF
|Chloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|DNF
|Chloe Baggs (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|DNF
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
|DNF
|Melina Bernecker
|DNF
|Claire Trembath
|DNF
|Angela Smith
|DNF
|Julia Kalotas
|DNF
|Marissa Madden (Roxsolt)
|DNF
|Megan Bagworth
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed
|DNS
|Shara Gillow (Jayco National Team)
|DNS
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNS
|Rochelle Gilmore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizzie Williams
|3
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
|2
|3
|Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams
|2
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
|12
|pts
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS)
|10
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor)
|8
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Roxsolt)
|7
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)
|6
|6
|Lizzie Williams
|5
|7
|Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
|4
|8
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|9
|Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)
|2
|10
|Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams
|5
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)
|1
|4
|Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle Honda
|14
|pts
|2
|Orica-AIS
|10
|3
|Roxsolt
|8
|4
|Specialized Securitor
|8
|5
|Jayco National Team
|6
|6
|Vanderkitten
|4
|7
|Bicycle Superstore
|3
