Dempster wins Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic opener

Bronzini wins women's race

Image 1 of 20

Zak Dempster takes takes the win

Zak Dempster takes takes the win
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 20

Bronzini takes the win

Bronzini takes the win
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 20

The men spread out along the scenic course

The men spread out along the scenic course
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 20

Luke Durbridge leads the break

Luke Durbridge leads the break
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 20

Blair Windsor takes a tumble

Blair Windsor takes a tumble
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 20

The final bend of the 'hotdog' curcuit

The final bend of the 'hotdog' curcuit
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 20

Caleb Ewan leads the chase

Caleb Ewan leads the chase
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 20

The men on the attack

The men on the attack
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 20

Giorgia Bronzini on the podium

Giorgia Bronzini on the podium
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 20

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 20

Caleb Ewan on the start line

Caleb Ewan on the start line
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 20

The Wiggle girls are on a high after a recent run of success

The Wiggle girls are on a high after a recent run of success
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 20

Beach side

Beach side
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 20

The women's season begin.

The women's season begin.
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 20

Tiffany Cromwell racing in new colours

Tiffany Cromwell racing in new colours
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 20

Peta Mullens on the attack

Peta Mullens on the attack
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 20

Giorgia Bronzini with her team mates

Giorgia Bronzini with her team mates
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 20

Sophie Williamson puts in an attack

Sophie Williamson puts in an attack
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 20

Chloe Hosking has been in some good form of late

Chloe Hosking has been in some good form of late
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 20

Louisa Lobigs riding for the Jayco National Team

Louisa Lobigs riding for the Jayco National Team
(Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

Zakkari Dempter (SASI) held off Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT) and Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics') to win the opening race of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Thursday.

Dempster broke free as part of a seven man group that included teammate Harry Carpenter, Orica GreenEDGE duo Luke Durbridge and Matt Goss, English, Jones and Luke Parker (Jayco VIS).

The Orica GreenEDGE pair attempted to control the break with Durbridge using his skills against the clock to set pace with around three laps to go.

However it was the less experienced SASI pair that came to the fore with Carpenter leading out Dempster for the sprint win

Defending champion Caleb Ewan, who crashed in the build up to the event, missed the break. The 19-year-old was lapped out of the race with the rest of the peloton, as the lead group continued on for their final three laps.

"I couldn't be happier. January 2nd and one win so it's one more than last year," Dempster said. "I felt pretty good. I could tell after the warm up I was in good shape and after all the training I've done in the last two months.

"You could see guys like Gossy just labouring a little bit as he comes into shape for the Spring Classics, so I could see that earlier on so we tried to put the pressure on with Carpenter attacking and that really played in my hands cause I got a rest for a bit and so I felt strong on the last lap."

Bronzini leads Wiggle home

In the women's race, Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), started her year with a bang, wining ahead of Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell. Bronzini returned to the town in which see won her first world title in 2010 to claim the leader's yellow and sprinters green jerseys, while her Wiggle Honda outfit also headed up the teams classification.

"I will buy a house here, maybe, in the future," the 30-year-old Italian said at the finish. "I'm really happy because I can check my form in the beginning of the season and it's a good start to the season with some of my Wiggle teammates."

Bronzini's teammate Peta Mullens laid the groundwork for the Italian’s win, launching several attacks during the race in a bid to weaken the opposition. Wiggle came into the race with arguably the strongest line-up in the women’s field and despite a late flurry from Cromwell on her Specialized Lululemon debut, Bronzini and her team were too strong.

"Tiffany had a good tactic on the final (lap), she tried to surprise us," Bronzini said.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zakkari Dempster (SASI)0:58:01
2Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)
3Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')
4Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)
5Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)
6Matthew Goss (Orica GreenEDGE)
7Harry Carpenter (SASI)0:00:08
8Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEDGE)0:00:58
9Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor JLT)
10George Tansley (SASI)
11Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEDGE)
12Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEDGE)
13Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
14Steele Von Hoff (Procon Telematics')
15Alder Martz (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
16Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris)
17Joseph Lewis (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
18Robert Mccarthy (SASI)
19Tom Scully (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
20Lucas Hamilton (Jayco VIS)
21Craig Hutton (Chain Reaction)
22Bradley Linfield (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
23Ryan Cavanagh (Jayco VIS)
24Joshua Taylor (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
25Michael Crosbie (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
26Oscar Stevenson (Jayco VIS)
27Jason Spencer (African Wildlife Safaris)
28Kane Walker (Satalyst)
29Rico Rogers (health.com.au - search2retain)
30Cameron Bayly (health.com.au - search2retain)
31Jackson Mawby (Satalyst)
32Timothy Sellar (Satalyst)
33Caleb Ewan (Subaru NSWIS)
DNFJack Edwards (Subaru NSWIS)
DNFScott Law (Subaru NSWIS)
DNFAaron Donnelly (Subaru NSWIS)
DNFNathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS)
DNFJesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts)
DNFMyron Simpson (Budget Forklifts)
DNFBlair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
DNFMarc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
DNFAllan Davis (Chain Reaction)
DNFRyan Macanally (Chain Reaction)
DNFReuben Donati (Chain Reaction)
DNFLuke Pledger (Chain Reaction)
DNFTom Moses (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFWill Stephenson (Rapha Condor JLT)
DNFRussell Gill (SASI)
DNFStuart Shaw (health.com.au - search2retain)
DNFAngus Tobin (health.com.au - search2retain)
DNFTim Guy (health.com.au - search2retain)
DNFShannon Johnson (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
DNFSam Crome (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
DNFRaphael Freienstein (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
DNFJake Magee (Charter Mason/Brennan IT)
DNFDamion Drapac (Procon Telematics')
DNFMatt Lane (Procon Telematics')
DNFEdward Bissaker (Procon Telematics')
DNFThomas Hamilton (Jayco VIS)
DNFTyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNFJames Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNFDarcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris)
DNFPatrick Shaw (Satalyst)
DNFMark O'brien (Satalyst)
DNSMike Cumings (Rapha Condor JLT)

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')3pts
2Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)2
3Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)3pts
2Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)2
3Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')1

Intermediate Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)3pts
2Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)2
3Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zakkari Dempster (SASI)12pts
2Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)10
3Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')8
4Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)7
5Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)6
6Matthew Goss (Orica GreenEDGE)5
7Harry Carpenter (SASI)4
8Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEDGE)3
9Graham Briggs (Rapha Condor JLT)2
10George Tansley (SASI)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix English (Rapha Condor JLT)8pts
2Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics')4
3Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE)3
4Luke Parker (Jayco VIS)2
5Harry Carpenter (SASI)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1SASI17pts
2Orica GreenEDGE14
3Rapha Condor JLT12
4Procon Telematics'8
5Jayco VIS7

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)0:44:38
2Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS)
3Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor)
4Chloe Hosking (Roxsolt)
5Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)
6Lizzie Williams
7Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
8Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
9Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)
10Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)
11Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
12Valentina Scandolra (Orica-AIS)
13Loren Rowney (Specialized Securitor)
14Sarah Roy (Roxsolt)
15Peta Mullens (Wiggle Honda)
16Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)
17Jenny Macpherson (Liv/Giant BCNA)
18Lucy Coldwell0:00:09
19Carlee Taylor (Jayco National Team)0:00:13
20Anna Schnitzmeier (Dhb Dream Team)0:00:14
21Emily Roper (Jayco National Team)
22Louisa Lobigs (Jayco National Team)0:00:29
23Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:00:44
24Nicole Moerig (Liv/Giant BCNA)
25Barbara Guarschi (Dhb Dream Team)
26Lucy Martin (Roxsolt)
27Amy Bradley (Specialized Securitor)
28Jessica Mundy (Dhb Dream Team)
29Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
30Jessie Maclean (Orica-AIS)
31Charlotte Becker (Wiggle Honda)
DNFNicole Whitburn (Liv/Giant BCNA)
DNFNaomi Williams (Liv/Giant BCNA)
DNFCarly Williams (Liv/Giant BCNA)
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Wiggle Honda)
DNFEmma Trott (Dhb Dream Team)
DNFJoanne Tralaggan (Dhb Dream Team)
DNFJeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
DNFBrittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
DNFCarley Mckay (Bicycle Superstore)
DNFClare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)
DNFKate Finegan (Specialized Securitor)
DNFBeth Duryea (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
DNFEmma Viotto (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
DNFChloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
DNFChloe Baggs (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
DNFKelly Bartlett (Total Rush/Hyster Racing)
DNFMelina Bernecker
DNFClaire Trembath
DNFAngela Smith
DNFJulia Kalotas
DNFMarissa Madden (Roxsolt)
DNFMegan Bagworth
DNFLauretta Hanson
DNFShannon Malseed
DNSShara Gillow (Jayco National Team)
DNSRebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
DNSRochelle Gilmore

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams3pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)2
3Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)3pts
2Lizzie Williams2
3Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)12pts
2Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS)10
3Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor)8
4Chloe Hosking (Roxsolt)7
5Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)6
6Lizzie Williams5
7Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)4
8Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)3
9Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)2
10Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda)5pts
2Lizzie Williams5
3Gracie Elvin (Jayco National Team)1
4Linda Villumsen (Wiggle Honda)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda14pts
2Orica-AIS10
3Roxsolt8
4Specialized Securitor8
5Jayco National Team6
6Vanderkitten4
7Bicycle Superstore3

