Trending

Rulliere reigns in Miramas

Dumanchin, Lemaitre follow closely in 2nd, 3rd

Full Results
1Melvin Rulliere (Fra)0:46:13
2Théo Dumanchin (Fra) AC Bisontine0:00:06
3Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)0:00:08
4Thibault Taboury (Fra)0:00:09
5Théo Vimpere (Fra)0:00:12
6Alexandre Billon (Fra)0:00:24
7Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA0:00:34
8Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)0:00:38
9Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun0:00:41
10Jérémy Grimal (Fra)
11Miguel Fillaut (Fra)0:00:50
12Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes0:00:52
13Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
14Paul Herman (Fra)0:01:16
15Aurélien Daniel (Fra)0:01:22
16Bastien Duculty (Fra)0:01:24
17Julian Levasseur (Fra)0:01:36
18Clément Le Bras (Fra)0:01:40
19Anthony Picard (Fra)0:01:52
20Yohann Cron (Fra)0:01:54
21Rudy Kowalski (Fra)0:02:13
22Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
23Christophe Balanec (Fra)
24Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Nogent Sur Oise0:02:39
25Pierrick Valomet (Fra)0:02:42
26Alexandre Coffy (Fra)
27Alois Falenta (Fra)0:02:48
28Erwan Goasguen (Fra)0:02:53
29Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) CC Etupes0:02:55
30Yoann Paillot (Fra)0:02:59
31Jérémie Duperron (Fra)0:03:03
32Alexis Brodebeck (Fra) VC Schwenheim0:03:15
33Etienne Briard (Fra)0:03:19
34Alexis Caresmel (Fra)0:03:20
35Clément Bomme (Fra)
36Clément Soumaire (Fra)
37Jérémie Piriou (Fra)0:03:29
38Clément Koretzky (Fra)0:03:40
39Maxime Huygens (Fra)0:03:53
40Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
41David Menut (Fra) (Fra)0:03:58
42Nicolas Genevrier (Fra)0:04:11
43Pascal Leroux (Fra)0:04:15
44Jayson Valade (Fra)0:04:17
45Thibaud Bourdillat (Fra)0:04:28
46Camille Dubois (Fra)
47Lilian Calmejane (Fra)0:04:46
48Adrien Soulier (Fra)0:04:58
49Jérôme Le Drogoff (Fra)
50Quentin Come (Fra)0:05:03
51Vincent Louiche (Fra)0:05:13
52Clément Moran (Fra)0:05:19
53Adrien Duault (Fra)0:05:41
54Ludwig Van Rhyn (Fra)0:06:01
55Julien Campan (Fra)0:06:07
56Antonin Hudrisier (Fra)
57John Da Cunha (Fra)0:06:10
58Guillaume Valgalier (Fra)0:06:39
59Bastien Rolland (Fra)0:06:57
60Hervé Ridart (Fra) EC Stephanois0:07:18
61Alexis Bru (Fra)0:07:41
62Gwénaël Morra (Fra)0:08:09
63Simon Buttner (Fra)0:08:15
64Cédric Chapin (Fra)0:08:27
65Jérémy Bouillot (Fra)
66Eddy Grazi (Fra)
67David Mauhourat (Fra)
68Clément Chiaroni (Fra)
69Michael Douriez (Fra)
70Alexis Becquet (Fra)
71Jordan Kerguen (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews