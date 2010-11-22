Rulliere reigns in Miramas
Dumanchin, Lemaitre follow closely in 2nd, 3rd
|1
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra)
|0:46:13
|2
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) AC Bisontine
|0:00:06
|3
|Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)
|0:00:08
|4
|Thibault Taboury (Fra)
|0:00:09
|5
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|0:00:12
|6
|Alexandre Billon (Fra)
|0:00:24
|7
|Camille Thominet (Fra) CCVSA
|0:00:34
|8
|Aurelien Gizzi (Fra)
|0:00:38
|9
|Pierre Garson (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:41
|10
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra)
|11
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
|0:00:50
|12
|Irwin Gras (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:00:52
|13
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|14
|Paul Herman (Fra)
|0:01:16
|15
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|0:01:22
|16
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|0:01:24
|17
|Julian Levasseur (Fra)
|0:01:36
|18
|Clément Le Bras (Fra)
|0:01:40
|19
|Anthony Picard (Fra)
|0:01:52
|20
|Yohann Cron (Fra)
|0:01:54
|21
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|0:02:13
|22
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra)
|23
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|24
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Nogent Sur Oise
|0:02:39
|25
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|0:02:42
|26
|Alexandre Coffy (Fra)
|27
|Alois Falenta (Fra)
|0:02:48
|28
|Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
|0:02:53
|29
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:02:55
|30
|Yoann Paillot (Fra)
|0:02:59
|31
|Jérémie Duperron (Fra)
|0:03:03
|32
|Alexis Brodebeck (Fra) VC Schwenheim
|0:03:15
|33
|Etienne Briard (Fra)
|0:03:19
|34
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
|0:03:20
|35
|Clément Bomme (Fra)
|36
|Clément Soumaire (Fra)
|37
|Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
|0:03:29
|38
|Clément Koretzky (Fra)
|0:03:40
|39
|Maxime Huygens (Fra)
|0:03:53
|40
|Glenn Le Queau (Fra)
|41
|David Menut (Fra) (Fra)
|0:03:58
|42
|Nicolas Genevrier (Fra)
|0:04:11
|43
|Pascal Leroux (Fra)
|0:04:15
|44
|Jayson Valade (Fra)
|0:04:17
|45
|Thibaud Bourdillat (Fra)
|0:04:28
|46
|Camille Dubois (Fra)
|47
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|0:04:46
|48
|Adrien Soulier (Fra)
|0:04:58
|49
|Jérôme Le Drogoff (Fra)
|50
|Quentin Come (Fra)
|0:05:03
|51
|Vincent Louiche (Fra)
|0:05:13
|52
|Clément Moran (Fra)
|0:05:19
|53
|Adrien Duault (Fra)
|0:05:41
|54
|Ludwig Van Rhyn (Fra)
|0:06:01
|55
|Julien Campan (Fra)
|0:06:07
|56
|Antonin Hudrisier (Fra)
|57
|John Da Cunha (Fra)
|0:06:10
|58
|Guillaume Valgalier (Fra)
|0:06:39
|59
|Bastien Rolland (Fra)
|0:06:57
|60
|Hervé Ridart (Fra) EC Stephanois
|0:07:18
|61
|Alexis Bru (Fra)
|0:07:41
|62
|Gwénaël Morra (Fra)
|0:08:09
|63
|Simon Buttner (Fra)
|0:08:15
|64
|Cédric Chapin (Fra)
|0:08:27
|65
|Jérémy Bouillot (Fra)
|66
|Eddy Grazi (Fra)
|67
|David Mauhourat (Fra)
|68
|Clément Chiaroni (Fra)
|69
|Michael Douriez (Fra)
|70
|Alexis Becquet (Fra)
|71
|Jordan Kerguen (Fra)
