Image 1 of 11 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins Milano-Torino 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Groupama-FDJ work for Thibaut Pinot at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Thibaut Pinot on his way to winning Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Thibaut Pinot claims the victory at Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Thibaut Pinot attacked on the final ascent to win Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 New world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) follows Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the final ascent at Milano-Torino 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) claimed victory in Milano-Torino with a late attack on the final climb of the race. The win was not without controversy as Pinot's winning move came just as one of his main rivals and runner-up Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) crashed into one of Pinot's teammates just before the winning attack was made. World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounded out the podium and finished third in a race that was decided by the two climbs of the Superga as much as it was the late crash and Pinot's formidable form.

"It's a great victory for me," Pinot said. "Milano-Torino is a race I really like. I really like the Classics so to finally win one is very important for me."

The incident involving Lopez came after Astana and FDJ had broken up the race on the final ascent. A group containing Pinot, Lopez, Valverde, Jakob Fuglsang, and David Gaudu (FDJ) had forged clear and just as Gaudu swung off the front after his final turn Lopez put his head and attacked. The two riders collided, and with Fuglsang already out the back only Valverde and Pinot remained at the front of the race. The Frenchman was left at the head of affairs and without even attacking he saw his pace setting distance Valverde. Lopez quickly remounted but despite a spirited chase Pinot had enough to take the prestigious win. Lopez crossed the line 10 seconds later, with Valverde a further 18 seconds in arrears.

The first ascent of the Superga had set the tone for the finale. The 9 per cent average gradient, with pitches of 14 per cent in sections, saw Valverde open up the afterburners with 21km to go. The new world champion was clearly in fine fettle and intent on breaking up the race but although his first acceleration was matched by a number of rivals, none of the riders who initially made the juncture were willing to work him.

Before the final climb the race had been defined by a four-man break that contained Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), and the Chuck Norris of breakaways, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

The foursome established a lead of almost six minutes but they were swept up as the road steepened on the Superga.

Although Valverde's first attack was quickly countered, the Spaniard's acceleration was enough to reduce the main field to less than 30 riders. A second attack from the Movistar man did further damage with Rui Costa and Gianni Moscon among those who fell back.

Over the top the climb, Valverde pressed on again, and this attack drew Pinot, Gaudu and Rafal Majka into action. A further volley of riders made contact on the descent with Daniel Martin, Tim Wellens, Fabio Aru and Adam Yates still in contention.

On the approach to the final climb, Peter Stetina attacked, and while the American rode well, his acceleration only acted as a foil with Fuglsang, the ever-impressive Gaudu and Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) going clear. The trio, with Martinez marking the move for his teammates behind, established a 14-second lead as the road began to rise, but a series of attacks, led by Yates, Wellens and then Mollema saw the trio brought back into sight.

With 3.7km to go Yates attacked. He was soon joined by Pinot and it looked as though the winning move had formed when the two riders bridged up to the leaders.

However, Valverde had other ideas. The 38-year-old, who served a two-year ban for doping, breezed by Mollema and made contact with Pinot, Gaudu and Yates within a few hundred metres. Fuglsang was briefly distanced but returned with Lopez, as Yates slipped out of the group.

Gaudu then set about controlling the pace with Pinot neatly tucked in and Valverde and Astana's Lopez seemingly waiting for the moment to pounce. However, just as Gaudu swung off to the right, Lopez attacked on the same side. If the Colombian had kept his head up he would have seen the FDJ sized obstacle in his path but the briefest of looks to the ground cost the Astana man his momentum and his place in the group. By the time Pinot even looked around he was already clear with Valverde on the rivet and unable to respond. Pinot pressed on the pedals and rode for home and the race was won.

