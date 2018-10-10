Trending

Pinot wins Milano-Torino

Lopez finishes second after crash on final ascent, Valverde third

Image 1 of 11

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins Milano-Torino 2018

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins Milano-Torino 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) wins 2018 Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

Groupama-FDJ work for Thibaut Pinot at Milano-Torino

Groupama-FDJ work for Thibaut Pinot at Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

Thibaut Pinot on his way to winning Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot on his way to winning Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

Thibaut Pinot claims the victory at Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot claims the victory at Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Thibaut Pinot attacked on the final ascent to win Milano-Torino

Thibaut Pinot attacked on the final ascent to win Milano-Torino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

New world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) follows Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the final ascent at Milano-Torino 2018

New world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) follows Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on the final ascent at Milano-Torino 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) claimed victory in Milano-Torino with a late attack on the final climb of the race. The win was not without controversy as Pinot's winning move came just as one of his main rivals and runner-up Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) crashed into one of Pinot's teammates just before the winning attack was made. World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounded out the podium and finished third in a race that was decided by the two climbs of the Superga as much as it was the late crash and Pinot's formidable form.

"It's a great victory for me," Pinot said. "Milano-Torino is a race I really like. I really like the Classics so to finally win one is very important for me."

The incident involving Lopez came after Astana and FDJ had broken up the race on the final ascent. A group containing Pinot, Lopez, Valverde, Jakob Fuglsang, and David Gaudu (FDJ) had forged clear and just as Gaudu swung off the front after his final turn Lopez put his head and attacked. The two riders collided, and with Fuglsang already out the back only Valverde and Pinot remained at the front of the race. The Frenchman was left at the head of affairs and without even attacking he saw his pace setting distance Valverde. Lopez quickly remounted but despite a spirited chase Pinot had enough to take the prestigious win. Lopez crossed the line 10 seconds later, with Valverde a further 18 seconds in arrears.

The first ascent of the Superga had set the tone for the finale. The 9 per cent average gradient, with pitches of 14 per cent in sections, saw Valverde open up the afterburners with 21km to go. The new world champion was clearly in fine fettle and intent on breaking up the race but although his first acceleration was matched by a number of rivals, none of the riders who initially made the juncture were willing to work him.

Before the final climb the race had been defined by a four-man break that contained Willie Smit (Katusha-Alpecin), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), and the Chuck Norris of breakaways, Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal).

The foursome established a lead of almost six minutes but they were swept up as the road steepened on the Superga.

Although Valverde's first attack was quickly countered, the Spaniard's acceleration was enough to reduce the main field to less than 30 riders. A second attack from the Movistar man did further damage with Rui Costa and Gianni Moscon among those who fell back.

Over the top the climb, Valverde pressed on again, and this attack drew Pinot, Gaudu and Rafal Majka into action. A further volley of riders made contact on the descent with Daniel Martin, Tim Wellens, Fabio Aru and Adam Yates still in contention.

On the approach to the final climb, Peter Stetina attacked, and while the American rode well, his acceleration only acted as a foil with Fuglsang, the ever-impressive Gaudu and Daniel Martinez (EF Education First-Drapac) going clear. The trio, with Martinez marking the move for his teammates behind, established a 14-second lead as the road began to rise, but a series of attacks, led by Yates, Wellens and then Mollema saw the trio brought back into sight.

With 3.7km to go Yates attacked. He was soon joined by Pinot and it looked as though the winning move had formed when the two riders bridged up to the leaders.

However, Valverde had other ideas. The 38-year-old, who served a two-year ban for doping, breezed by Mollema and made contact with Pinot, Gaudu and Yates within a few hundred metres. Fuglsang was briefly distanced but returned with Lopez, as Yates slipped out of the group.

Gaudu then set about controlling the pace with Pinot neatly tucked in and Valverde and Astana's Lopez seemingly waiting for the moment to pounce. However, just as Gaudu swung off to the right, Lopez attacked on the same side. If the Colombian had kept his head up he would have seen the FDJ sized obstacle in his path but the briefest of looks to the ground cost the Astana man his momentum and his place in the group. By the time Pinot even looked around he was already clear with Valverde on the rivet and unable to respond. Pinot pressed on the pedals and rode for home and the race was won.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:43:36
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:36
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:00:38
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:41
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:43
10Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:00:45
11Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:48
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:59
14Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:02
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:13
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel-Cycling Academy
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:27
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:38
21Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:41
22Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:00
23Marco Tizza (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:02:25
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:33
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:37
26Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Israel-Cycling Academy
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:49
30Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
31Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:53
32Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:01
33Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
34Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
35Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:13
36Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:16
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:19
38Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:23
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:03:29
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:35
41Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:03:37
42Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:49
43Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
44Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
45Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
46Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:04:05
47Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:04:28
48Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:04:30
49Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:29
50Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:38
51José Fernandes Neves (Por) W52/Fc Porto0:04:45
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini0:04:59
53Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:05:01
54Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Team Waoo0:05:03
55José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
56Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:05:06
57Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:08
58Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:58
59Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy0:06:15
60Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:24
61Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:25
62Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
63Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
64Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:39
65David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:07:09
66Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
67Freddy Ovett (Aus) Australian Cycling Academy - Ride Sunshine Coast0:07:12
68Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:48
69Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:50
70Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:35
71Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:41
72Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:00
73Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
74Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
76Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
77Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
78Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
79Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
81Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
84Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
85Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
86Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
88Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:22
89Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel-Cycling Academy0:11:49
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:45
91Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
93Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
94Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Andrea Bagioli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
97Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
98Andrea Garosio (Ita) D'amico Utensilnord
99Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
100James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
101Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
102Omer Goldshtein (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
103Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
106Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:13
109Alexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane0:16:23
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFCyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMaxim Pirard (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFKrists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRoman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRobert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFCarlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFNicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Europa Ovini
DNFBob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFRobert Kišerlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFSam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia

