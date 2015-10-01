Rosa wins Milan-Turin
Italian beats Majka with late attack
Diego Rosa continued Astana's run of form in the late-season series of Italian one-day races, with victory at Milan-Turin. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) came home in second after giving chase on the final climb while Rosa's teammate Fabio Aru took third place.
Astana took control of the bunch on the first of two late ascents of the Superga, setting a fast pace to bring back a number of speculative attacks, before shedding more off the back on the descent. The Kazakh team looked confident going into the final kilometres and, after nullifying yet more attacks, Rosa launched his move on the final climb with just over three kilometres to go.
There was some indecision in the bunch as to who would chase, and Wout Poels (Team Sky) finally made a move. After realising that this move was a dangerous one, Majka set off in chase. He caught Poels easily but Rosa was too far up the road already and he would have to settle for second. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) looked good for third heading into the final kilometre but was caught and passed by Aru, clearly delighted for the victory of his teammate and domestique.
"Today was a really nice race for me. I'm from Torino and there were lots of people here for me. The team is really strong at the moment. This is a very beautiful victory and in Torino it is perfect," Rosa said after the stage. "Normally I work for the team but today was a good opportunity for me. Now I will look forward to Lombardia."
How it happened
The 156-rider peloton rolled out of San Giuliano Milanese just after midday as the series of Italian one-day races continued ahead of Il Lombardia this weekend. The race saw a number of riders returning to action after length layoffs, notably Richie Porte, who has been out of competition since the end of the Tour de France. Tre Valli Varesine winner Vincenzo Nibali wouldn't be riding, however.
Led by Movistar and Astana, the peloton kept them at close quarters and the gap never grew much more than that. The two teams looked eager to ensure the race came back together before the finish and set a blistering pace on the front. With 40 kilometres remaining the five out front had 3:26 but less than 10 kilometres later that had been cut down by two minutes. The catch seemed inevitable by then and despite a last-gasp surge from Malaguti it was gruppo compatto with 26km remaining.
With the break safely back in their ranks, Team Sky took the front of the peloton with world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka using his turn of speed to shed a few riders. Following his teammates' lead Leopold Konig attacked on the final ascent of the Superga before the finish. In the form of Paolo Tiralongo, Astana claimed responsibility for chasing down the Czech rider and brought him back.
The bunch, still led by Astana, had been severely diminished by the time they reached the flat again with only around 30 riders remaining. The ceasefire ended when they hit the bottom of the Superga once again. Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) ignited things, swiftly followed by Majka. The Polish rider didn't get too far before they were both brought back.
There were a number of speculative moves but it was Rosa that made the most effective with just under three kilometres to go. Having already dragged back another move, Majka went to the front to drag him back. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider had no initial reaction when Poels went with two kilometres remaining but managed to peg him back and set off in chase of Rosa.
Inside the barriers, Rosa could almost smell the finish line and victory. He put in one final dig to avoid getting caught and had plenty of time to celebrate as he crossed the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:27:51
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:16
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:20
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:32
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:46
|14
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:52
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|18
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:09
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:11
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:15
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:18
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:19
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|25
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:46
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|29
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:02
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:16
|33
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|34
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:31
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:34
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:37
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:41
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:49
|39
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:58
|40
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|41
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:25
|43
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:03:38
|44
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|45
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|46
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast Pro Cycling
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:37
|52
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:41
|53
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:04:44
|54
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:48
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:52
|56
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:04:54
|57
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Koen Bouwman (Ned)
|0:05:22
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:05:27
|60
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:29
|61
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:40
|62
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:50
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:43
|66
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:57
|67
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:07
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:16
|69
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:18
|70
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|0:08:03
|71
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:09
|72
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
|73
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|74
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|75
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|78
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:40
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Michele Viola (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:46
|83
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:09:48
|84
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:50
|85
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:18
|86
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:39
|87
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:07
|90
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|92
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|93
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|94
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:11
|98
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:35
|100
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:44
|102
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:16
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Varon Castillo Felix Alejandro (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy