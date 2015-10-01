Trending

Rosa wins Milan-Turin

Italian beats Majka with late attack

Image 1 of 51

Rosa celebrates his win

Rosa celebrates his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 51

Maxi Lopez (Astana)

Maxi Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 51

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 51

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)

Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 51

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 51

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)

Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 51

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 51

Sergey Lagutin (Astana)

Sergey Lagutin (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 51

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)

David Lozano (Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 51

Novo Nordisk ride near the front during Milan-Turin

Novo Nordisk ride near the front during Milan-Turin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 51

The peloton in action during the 2015 Milan-Turin

The peloton in action during the 2015 Milan-Turin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 51

The peloton in action during the 2015 Milan-Turin

The peloton in action during the 2015 Milan-Turin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 51

Diego Rosa on the 2015 Milan-Turin podium

Diego Rosa on the 2015 Milan-Turin podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 51

Diego Rosa on the 2015 Milan-Turin podium

Diego Rosa on the 2015 Milan-Turin podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 51

Rosa crosses the line with the Basilica di Superga in the background

Rosa crosses the line with the Basilica di Superga in the background
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 51

Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino

Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 51

Diego Rosa and Fabio Aru hug after taking first and second

Diego Rosa and Fabio Aru hug after taking first and second
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 51

The Milan-Turin podium

The Milan-Turin podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 51

Rafal Majka attacks

Rafal Majka attacks
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 51

Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino

Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 51

Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino

Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 51

Majka gives chase

Majka gives chase
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 51

Rosa celebrates his win

Rosa celebrates his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 51

Rosa celebrates his win

Rosa celebrates his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 51

Rosa's first professional victory starts to sink in

Rosa's first professional victory starts to sink in
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 51

Rosa forges on

Rosa forges on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 51

Rosa looks round to see he's got a gap

Rosa looks round to see he's got a gap
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 51

Aru congratulates his teammate Rosa

Aru congratulates his teammate Rosa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 51

Rosa celebrates his win

Rosa celebrates his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 51

Rosa celebrates his win

Rosa celebrates his win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 51

The Bora-Argon 18 team are presented to the crowd

The Bora-Argon 18 team are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 51

Davide Villela

Davide Villela
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 51

Mikel Landa signs on

Mikel Landa signs on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 51

Rafal Majka waves to the crowd

Rafal Majka waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 51

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Germin)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Germin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 51

Mathias Frank awaits the start

Mathias Frank awaits the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 51

Richie Porte collects his bike after sign on

Richie Porte collects his bike after sign on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 51

Fabio Aru makes his way off the sign on stage

Fabio Aru makes his way off the sign on stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 51

Romain Bardet back in racing action

Romain Bardet back in racing action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 51

Leopold Konig at the start

Leopold Konig at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 51

Damiano Cunego talks to Alessandro Malaguti before the start

Damiano Cunego talks to Alessandro Malaguti before the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 51

Damiano Cunego ready and waiting

Damiano Cunego ready and waiting
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 51

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 51

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 51

Romainian champion Serghei Tvetkov

Romainian champion Serghei Tvetkov
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 51

Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 51

US champion Matthew Busche

US champion Matthew Busche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 51

Dan Martin is looking ahead to Sunday and defending his Il Lombardia crown

Dan Martin is looking ahead to Sunday and defending his Il Lombardia crown
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 51

Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 51

Gianni Savio walking around at the race finish

Gianni Savio walking around at the race finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 51

Mauro Vegni checking all is in order

Mauro Vegni checking all is in order
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Diego Rosa continued Astana's run of form in the late-season series of Italian one-day races, with victory at Milan-Turin. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) came home in second after giving chase on the final climb while Rosa's teammate Fabio Aru took third place.

Astana took control of the bunch on the first of two late ascents of the Superga, setting a fast pace to bring back a number of speculative attacks, before shedding more off the back on the descent. The Kazakh team looked confident going into the final kilometres and, after nullifying yet more attacks, Rosa launched his move on the final climb with just over three kilometres to go.

There was some indecision in the bunch as to who would chase, and Wout Poels (Team Sky) finally made a move. After realising that this move was a dangerous one, Majka set off in chase. He caught Poels easily but Rosa was too far up the road already and he would have to settle for second. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) looked good for third heading into the final kilometre but was caught and passed by Aru, clearly delighted for the victory of his teammate and domestique. 

"Today was a really nice race for me. I'm from Torino and there were lots of people here for me. The team is really strong at the moment. This is a very beautiful victory and in Torino it is perfect," Rosa said after the stage. "Normally I work for the team but today was a good opportunity for me. Now I will look forward to Lombardia."

How it happened

The 156-rider peloton rolled out of San Giuliano Milanese just after midday as the series of Italian one-day races continued ahead of Il Lombardia this weekend. The race saw a number of riders returning to action after length layoffs, notably Richie Porte, who has been out of competition since the end of the Tour de France. Tre Valli Varesine winner Vincenzo Nibali wouldn't be riding, however.

Led by Movistar and Astana, the peloton kept them at close quarters and the gap never grew much more than that. The two teams looked eager to ensure the race came back together before the finish and set a blistering pace on the front. With 40 kilometres remaining the five out front had 3:26 but less than 10 kilometres later that had been cut down by two minutes. The catch seemed inevitable by then and despite a last-gasp surge from Malaguti it was gruppo compatto with 26km remaining.

With the break safely back in their ranks, Team Sky took the front of the peloton with world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka using his turn of speed to shed a few riders. Following his teammates' lead Leopold Konig attacked on the final ascent of the Superga before the finish. In the form of Paolo Tiralongo, Astana claimed responsibility for chasing down the Czech rider and brought him back.

The bunch, still led by Astana, had been severely diminished by the time they reached the flat again with only around 30 riders remaining. The ceasefire ended when they hit the bottom of the Superga once again. Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) ignited things, swiftly followed by Majka. The Polish rider didn't get too far before they were both brought back.

There were a number of speculative moves but it was Rosa that made the most effective with just under three kilometres to go. Having already dragged back another move, Majka went to the front to drag him back. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider had no initial reaction when Poels went with two kilometres remaining but managed to peg him back and set off in chase of Rosa.

Inside the barriers, Rosa could almost smell the finish line and victory. He put in one final dig to avoid getting caught and had plenty of time to celebrate as he crossed the line. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:27:51
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:16
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:20
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:23
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:32
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:36
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
15Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:52
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
18Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:09
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:11
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:15
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:18
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:19
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
25Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:46
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:50
29Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
30Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:02
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:16
33Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
34Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:31
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:34
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:02:37
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:41
38Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:49
39Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:02:58
40Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:05
41Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:25
43Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:03:38
44Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
45Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:04
46Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast Pro Cycling
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
49Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:37
52Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:41
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:04:44
54Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:48
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:52
56Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:04:54
57Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Koen Bouwman (Ned)0:05:22
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:05:27
60Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:29
61Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:40
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
63Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:50
64Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
65Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:43
66David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:57
67Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:07
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:16
69Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:18
70Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia0:08:03
71Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida0:08:09
72Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
73Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
74Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
75Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
77Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
78Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
80Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:40
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
82Michele Viola (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:46
83Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:09:48
84Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:50
85Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:18
86Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:39
87Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
89Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:07
90Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
92Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
94Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
95Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
96Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
97Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:11:11
98Szymon Rekita (Pol) Trek Factory Racing
99Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:35
100Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:44
102Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:16
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFVaron Castillo Felix Alejandro (Col) Colombia
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFCayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFKristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFBertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
DNFFelix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFFrank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMatthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing

