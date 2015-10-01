Image 1 of 51 Rosa celebrates his win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 51 Maxi Lopez (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 51 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 51 Natnael Berhane (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 51 Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 51 Charles Planet (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 Alberto Losada (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Sergey Lagutin (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 David Lozano (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 Novo Nordisk ride near the front during Milan-Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 51 The peloton in action during the 2015 Milan-Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 51 The peloton in action during the 2015 Milan-Turin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 51 Diego Rosa on the 2015 Milan-Turin podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 51 Diego Rosa on the 2015 Milan-Turin podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 51 Rosa crosses the line with the Basilica di Superga in the background (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 51 Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 51 Diego Rosa and Fabio Aru hug after taking first and second (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 51 The Milan-Turin podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 51 Rafal Majka attacks (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 51 Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 51 Diego Rosa (Astana) wins 2015 Milan-Turino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 51 Majka gives chase (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 51 Rosa celebrates his win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 51 Rosa celebrates his win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 51 Rosa's first professional victory starts to sink in (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 51 Rosa forges on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 51 Rosa looks round to see he's got a gap (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 51 Aru congratulates his teammate Rosa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 51 Rosa celebrates his win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 51 Rosa celebrates his win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 51 The Bora-Argon 18 team are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 51 Davide Villela (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 51 Mikel Landa signs on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 51 Rafal Majka waves to the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 51 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Germin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 51 Mathias Frank awaits the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 51 Richie Porte collects his bike after sign on (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 51 Fabio Aru makes his way off the sign on stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 51 Romain Bardet back in racing action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 51 Leopold Konig at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 51 Damiano Cunego talks to Alessandro Malaguti before the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 51 Damiano Cunego ready and waiting (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 51 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 51 Romainian champion Serghei Tvetkov (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 51 Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 51 US champion Matthew Busche (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 51 Dan Martin is looking ahead to Sunday and defending his Il Lombardia crown (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 51 Gianni Savio walking around at the race finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 51 Mauro Vegni checking all is in order (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Diego Rosa continued Astana's run of form in the late-season series of Italian one-day races, with victory at Milan-Turin. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) came home in second after giving chase on the final climb while Rosa's teammate Fabio Aru took third place.

Astana took control of the bunch on the first of two late ascents of the Superga, setting a fast pace to bring back a number of speculative attacks, before shedding more off the back on the descent. The Kazakh team looked confident going into the final kilometres and, after nullifying yet more attacks, Rosa launched his move on the final climb with just over three kilometres to go.

There was some indecision in the bunch as to who would chase, and Wout Poels (Team Sky) finally made a move. After realising that this move was a dangerous one, Majka set off in chase. He caught Poels easily but Rosa was too far up the road already and he would have to settle for second. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) looked good for third heading into the final kilometre but was caught and passed by Aru, clearly delighted for the victory of his teammate and domestique.

"Today was a really nice race for me. I'm from Torino and there were lots of people here for me. The team is really strong at the moment. This is a very beautiful victory and in Torino it is perfect," Rosa said after the stage. "Normally I work for the team but today was a good opportunity for me. Now I will look forward to Lombardia."

How it happened

The 156-rider peloton rolled out of San Giuliano Milanese just after midday as the series of Italian one-day races continued ahead of Il Lombardia this weekend. The race saw a number of riders returning to action after length layoffs, notably Richie Porte, who has been out of competition since the end of the Tour de France. Tre Valli Varesine winner Vincenzo Nibali wouldn't be riding, however.





Led by Movistar and Astana, the peloton kept them at close quarters and the gap never grew much more than that. The two teams looked eager to ensure the race came back together before the finish and set a blistering pace on the front. With 40 kilometres remaining the five out front had 3:26 but less than 10 kilometres later that had been cut down by two minutes. The catch seemed inevitable by then and despite a last-gasp surge from Malaguti it was gruppo compatto with 26km remaining.

With the break safely back in their ranks, Team Sky took the front of the peloton with world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka using his turn of speed to shed a few riders. Following his teammates' lead Leopold Konig attacked on the final ascent of the Superga before the finish. In the form of Paolo Tiralongo, Astana claimed responsibility for chasing down the Czech rider and brought him back.

The bunch, still led by Astana, had been severely diminished by the time they reached the flat again with only around 30 riders remaining. The ceasefire ended when they hit the bottom of the Superga once again. Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) ignited things, swiftly followed by Majka. The Polish rider didn't get too far before they were both brought back.

There were a number of speculative moves but it was Rosa that made the most effective with just under three kilometres to go. Having already dragged back another move, Majka went to the front to drag him back. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider had no initial reaction when Poels went with two kilometres remaining but managed to peg him back and set off in chase of Rosa.

Inside the barriers, Rosa could almost smell the finish line and victory. He put in one final dig to avoid getting caught and had plenty of time to celebrate as he crossed the line.

Results