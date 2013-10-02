Ulissi triumphs at Milano-Torino
Italian beats Majka and Moreno in uphill finale
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won Milan-Turin with a late attack that allowed him to win atop the Superga climb overlooking the Piemonte capital.
Related Articles
Ulissi finished second behind Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in 2012 but timed his move perfectly to win this time.
The Italian was part of a big-name attack on the climb that included 2012 winner Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rafal Majka (Saxo Tinkoff) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha). They came together in the final kilometre but Ulissi found some extra strength and attacked alone.
Majka finished three second behind, with Moreno third at five seconds. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was fifth and Contador sixth. It was Ulissi's fourth win of the season after also taking a stage at the Tour of Poland, and a stage and the overall classification at the Settimana Coppi & Bartali.
"This morning things didn’t go right. I was suffering after my crashes on Sunday. Fortunately I felt better as the race went on and realised I could do something when e started the Superga climb," he explained.
"My teammate Durasek was great at setting me up and then when Majka and Pozzovivo went, I knew I couldn't let them go. I jumped across to them pretty easily and realised that nobody else was with us. I took off with a kilometre to go, giving it everything. It worked out perfectly and it's great to win an important race like this."
How it happened
While it was the climb to the finish at Superga that decided the race, the racing started fast and furious, with Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN Qhubeka), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil DCM) and Cesare Benedetti (Netapp Endura Racing) getting away after 29km.
Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) was one of three riders who did not start. New world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) did not ride but Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were amongst the 157 starters.
Lammertink, Benedetti and Cerny soon eased up but Thomson and Thurau fought on, opening a lead of 7:40 after 105km of fast racing. Saxo-Tinkoff lead the chase for Majka and Contador, gradually bringing down the gap and then catching the breakaway at the foot of the first assault of the Superga climb.
Durasek, Majka and Pimenta (NetApp-Endura) got a gap but the race came back together on the fast descent before the climb to the finish. Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) was the first to try his hand and was followed by Rafal Majka (Saxo Tinkoff) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
Spotting the danger of the move, Ulissi jumped across to them and then went clear alone inside the final kilometre, anticipating attacks from Contador, Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Valverde.
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:21:02
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:03
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:11
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:24
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|15
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:41
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:58
|20
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|21
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|22
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:01:08
|24
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:15
|26
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:17
|27
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:23
|28
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|33
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|34
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:55
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|36
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:27
|39
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|40
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:04
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:11
|46
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:16
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:21
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|51
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:32
|52
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:02
|55
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:49
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:05:03
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|60
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|61
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:15
|62
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:20
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:40
|64
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|65
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:36
|66
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:57
|69
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:02
|70
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:07
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|73
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:08:30
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|77
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|81
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|82
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|83
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|84
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|86
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|88
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|89
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|92
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|93
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|95
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|96
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|97
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|98
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|99
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:10:14
|100
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:33
|101
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:47
|102
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|103
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|104
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|105
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|106
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|108
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|109
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|110
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|111
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:27
|112
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|115
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|116
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|118
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|119
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|122
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|123
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
|125
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:05
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisiner (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Giacomo Forconi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|DNS
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy