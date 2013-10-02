Trending

Ulissi triumphs at Milano-Torino

Italian beats Majka and Moreno in uphill finale

Image 1 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) timed his effort well on Superga.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) timed his effort well on Superga.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was first to the top of Superga to claim the 2013 Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was first to the top of Superga to claim the 2013 Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 52

Rafal Majka (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)

Rafal Majka (Team Saxo - Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 52

A Garmin-Sharp rider

A Garmin-Sharp rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)

Benat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Donato De Ieso (Bardiani - CSF)

Donato De Ieso (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

Simone Stortoni (Lampre - Merida)

Simone Stortoni (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 52

A few Movistar riders

A few Movistar riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 52

Simone Ponzie (Astana)

Simone Ponzie (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

A Lampre-Merida rider

A Lampre-Merida rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 52

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

The Italian peloton sets out from Settimo Milanese for the 2013 edition of Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Italian peloton sets out from Settimo Milanese for the 2013 edition of Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates Milano-Torino victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates Milano-Torino victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) delivered an explosive finish to Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) delivered an explosive finish to Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium in Turin.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) on the podium in Turin.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52

Superga holds a special place in Italian sporting lore.

Superga holds a special place in Italian sporting lore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins Milano-Torino in the shadow of the basilica at Superga.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins Milano-Torino in the shadow of the basilica at Superga.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) beat Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Dani Moreno (Katusha) to win Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) beat Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Dani Moreno (Katusha) to win Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida).

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates at Superga.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates at Superga.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed a perfect finisseur's win at Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) claimed a perfect finisseur's win at Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) is ending the season in a strong state of form.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) is ending the season in a strong state of form.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 52

Thumbs up for Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida).

Thumbs up for Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 52

Youth and experience at Astana - Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Youth and experience at Astana - Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 52

Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).

Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 52

MTN Qhubeka line up for Milano-Torino.

MTN Qhubeka line up for Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 52

Thomas Lofkvist (IAM Cycling).

Thomas Lofkvist (IAM Cycling).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 52

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) before Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) before Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 52

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) claimed his first one-day victory in the 2012 Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) claimed his first one-day victory in the 2012 Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 52

Gianni Savio shares a word with Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ahead of Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gianni Savio shares a word with Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) ahead of Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won Milano-Torino.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 52

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) returns to action after his Worlds disappointment.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) returns to action after his Worlds disappointment.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 52

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) returned as defending champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) returned as defending champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 52

The peloton leaves Settimo Milanese at the start of the 2013 Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton leaves Settimo Milanese at the start of the 2013 Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 52

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 52

Old friends Alberto Contador and Paolo Tiralongo share a joke before Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Old friends Alberto Contador and Paolo Tiralongo share a joke before Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 52

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana).

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 52

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wore the number one dossard as defending champion at Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wore the number one dossard as defending champion at Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 52

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) has had a disappointing 2013 campaign.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) has had a disappointing 2013 campaign.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 52

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat).

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52

Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) readies himself for Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) readies himself for Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 52

Movistar's squad featured Alejandro Valverde and Giovanni Visconti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Movistar's squad featured Alejandro Valverde and Giovanni Visconti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52

Alberto Contador chats with former teammate and trusted domestique Paolo Tiralongo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador chats with former teammate and trusted domestique Paolo Tiralongo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 52

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) endured heartbreak at Sunday's world championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) endured heartbreak at Sunday's world championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) signs an autograph ahead of Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) signs an autograph ahead of Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) reports for duty at Settimo Milanese.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) reports for duty at Settimo Milanese.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) remains in the peloton at the age of 42.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) remains in the peloton at the age of 42.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 52

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 52

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff).

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 52

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins Milano-Torino.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins Milano-Torino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won Milan-Turin with a late attack that allowed him to win atop the Superga climb overlooking the Piemonte capital.

Ulissi finished second behind Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) in 2012 but timed his move perfectly to win this time.

The Italian was part of a big-name attack on the climb that included 2012 winner Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Rafal Majka (Saxo Tinkoff) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha). They came together in the final kilometre but Ulissi found some extra strength and attacked alone.

Majka finished three second behind, with Moreno third at five seconds. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was fifth and Contador sixth. It was Ulissi's fourth win of the season after also taking a stage at the Tour of Poland, and a stage and the overall classification at the Settimana Coppi & Bartali.

"This morning things didn’t go right. I was suffering after my crashes on Sunday. Fortunately I felt better as the race went on and realised I could do something when e started the Superga climb," he explained.

"My teammate Durasek was great at setting me up and then when Majka and Pozzovivo went, I knew I couldn't let them go. I jumped across to them pretty easily and realised that nobody else was with us. I took off with a kilometre to go, giving it everything. It worked out perfectly and it's great to win an important race like this."

How it happened

While it was the climb to the finish at Superga that decided the race, the racing started fast and furious, with Josef Cerny (CCC Polsat), Jay Robert Thomson (MTN Qhubeka), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil DCM) and Cesare Benedetti (Netapp Endura Racing) getting away after 29km.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) was one of three riders who did not start. New world champion Rui Costa (Movistar) did not ride but Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were amongst the 157 starters.

Lammertink, Benedetti and Cerny soon eased up but Thomson and Thurau fought on, opening a lead of 7:40 after 105km of fast racing. Saxo-Tinkoff lead the chase for Majka and Contador, gradually bringing down the gap and then catching the breakaway at the foot of the first assault of the Superga climb.

Durasek, Majka and Pimenta (NetApp-Endura) got a gap but the race came back together on the fast descent before the climb to the finish. Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) was the first to try his hand and was followed by Rafal Majka (Saxo Tinkoff) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Spotting the danger of the move, Ulissi jumped across to them and then went clear alone inside the final kilometre, anticipating attacks from Contador, Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Valverde.

 

Full Results
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:21:02
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:03
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:00:05
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:11
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:24
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:41
17Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:58
20Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:00
21Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
22Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:01:08
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:10
25Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:15
26Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:17
27Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:23
28Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
30Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:32
33Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:45
34Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:55
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:10
36Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:27
39Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
40Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
41Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:04
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
43Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
44Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:11
46Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:03:16
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
49Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:21
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:26
51Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:32
52Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:04:02
55Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:49
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
57Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:05:03
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
60Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
61Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:15
62Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:05:20
63Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:05:40
64Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
65Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:06:36
66Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
67Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo0:06:57
69Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:02
70Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:07
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:20
73Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:08:30
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
77Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
81Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
82Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
83Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
84Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
86Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
88Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
89Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
91Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
92Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
93George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
94Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
95Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
96Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
97Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
99Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:10:14
100Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:33
101Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:47
102Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
103Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
104Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
105Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
106Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
108Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
109Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
110Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
111Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:27
112José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
113Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
114Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
115Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
116Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Davide Gabburo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
118Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
119Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
120Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
122Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
123Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
125Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:05
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFLachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAdrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisiner (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFDavide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFFilippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFGiacomo Forconi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFSergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSGrega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
DNSGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

