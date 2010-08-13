Image 1 of 9 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech) wins the sprint by a second (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 9 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) begins to celebrate (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 9 Arnaud Jouffroy and Niels Alberts (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 9 Fabien Sidaner on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 9 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech) pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 9 Julien Fouchard gets the kisses (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 9 Julien Fouchard, Fabien Sidaner and Matthieu Halléguen. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 9 Brittany loves cycling. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 9 The counter-attack. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Canada’s Guillaume Boivin gave the Spidertech team a perfect start to the Mi-août en Bretagne stage race, winning the opening 170km stage with a strong finishing sprint.

21 year-old Boivin was second to Andrei Grepiel at the Sparkassen Giro last Sunday and used his form and speed to beat Fabien Sidaner of France and Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne – Schuller) by a second.

He will wear the leader’s jersey during Friday’s second stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 4:05:55 2 Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme 0:00:01 3 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 5 Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket 0:00:04 6 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:09 7 Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine 8 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:34 9 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme 10 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi 11 Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme 12 Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 13 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 15 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 16 Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly 17 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi 19 Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000 20 Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon 21 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:37 22 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:40 23 Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware 0:01:18 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi 0:03:04 25 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi 26 David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 0:05:15 27 Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 28 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket 0:08:22 29 Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique 30 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon 31 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 32 Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 33 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus 0:10:40 34 Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire 35 Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence 36 Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket 37 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 38 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 39 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire 40 James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain 41 Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi 42 Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence 0:10:44 43 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 44 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme 0:10:47 45 Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme 0:12:48 46 Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000 47 Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme 0:12:51 48 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 49 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 50 David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme 51 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 52 Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket 53 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme 54 Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 55 Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 56 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 57 Florian Boisseau (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique 58 Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware 59 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire 60 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 61 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 62 Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme 63 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 64 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 65 Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence 66 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon 67 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 68 Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon 69 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 70 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 71 Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme 72 Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence 73 Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000 74 Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000 75 Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain 76 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 77 Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon 78 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 79 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket 80 Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 81 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme 82 Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme 83 Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 84 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme 85 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 86 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 87 Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon 88 Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire 89 Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme 90 Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain 91 Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine 92 Étienne Pierret (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire 93 Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000 94 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 95 Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain 96 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy 97 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 98 Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine 99 Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence 100 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 101 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain 102 François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000 103 Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique 104 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 105 Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme 106 Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique 107 Julien Trehin (Fra) UC Briochine 108 Yoann David (Fra) AC Lanester 109 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 110 Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester 111 Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester 112 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence 113 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 114 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 115 Yoshiaki Shimada (Jpn) Austreberthe Pavilly 116 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 117 Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine 118 Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly 119 Mickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme 120 Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly 121 Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly 122 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 123 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 124 Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 125 Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware 126 Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire 127 Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme 128 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine 129 Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme 130 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 131 Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester 132 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 133 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 134 Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly 135 Yann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester 136 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 137 Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester 138 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy DNF Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi DNF Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor DNS Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor DNF Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain DNF Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team Sprocket DNF Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy