Boivin gives Spidertech victory in France
Canadian first leader of the Mi-août en Bretagne
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Canada’s Guillaume Boivin gave the Spidertech team a perfect start to the Mi-août en Bretagne stage race, winning the opening 170km stage with a strong finishing sprint.
Related Articles
21 year-old Boivin was second to Andrei Grepiel at the Sparkassen Giro last Sunday and used his form and speed to beat Fabien Sidaner of France and Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne – Schuller) by a second.
He will wear the leader’s jersey during Friday’s second stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|4:05:55
|2
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:00:01
|3
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:00:04
|6
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:09
|7
|Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine
|8
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:34
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|10
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|11
|Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|13
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|15
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|17
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|19
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|20
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|21
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:37
|22
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:40
|23
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:01:18
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:03:04
|25
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|26
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:05:15
|27
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|28
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|0:08:22
|29
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|30
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|31
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|32
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|33
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:10:40
|34
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|35
|Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|36
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|37
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|38
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|40
|James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
|41
|Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|42
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:10:44
|43
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|44
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:10:47
|45
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|0:12:48
|46
|Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|47
|Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:12:51
|48
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|49
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|50
|David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|51
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|52
|Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
|53
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|54
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|55
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|56
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|57
|Florian Boisseau (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|58
|Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|59
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|60
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|62
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|63
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|64
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|65
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|66
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|67
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|68
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|69
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|70
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|72
|Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|73
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|74
|Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|75
|Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|76
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|77
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|78
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|79
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
|80
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|81
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|82
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|83
|Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|84
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|85
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|86
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|87
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|88
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|89
|Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|90
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
|91
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine
|92
|Étienne Pierret (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|93
|Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000
|94
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|95
|Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain
|96
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|97
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|98
|Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine
|99
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|100
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|101
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|102
|François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|103
|Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|104
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|105
|Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
|106
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|107
|Julien Trehin (Fra) UC Briochine
|108
|Yoann David (Fra) AC Lanester
|109
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|110
|Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester
|111
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester
|112
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|113
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|114
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|115
|Yoshiaki Shimada (Jpn) Austreberthe Pavilly
|116
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|117
|Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine
|118
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|119
|Mickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|120
|Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|121
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|122
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|123
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|124
|Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|125
|Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|126
|Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|127
|Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|128
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine
|129
|Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|130
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|131
|Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester
|132
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|133
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|134
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|135
|Yann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester
|136
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|137
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester
|138
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|DNF
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|DNF
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNS
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|4:05:55
|2
|Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:00:01
|3
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|5
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|0:00:04
|6
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:09
|7
|Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine
|8
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:34
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|10
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|11
|Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|12
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|13
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|15
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|17
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|19
|Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|20
|Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|21
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:37
|22
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:40
|23
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:01:18
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|0:03:04
|25
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|26
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|0:05:15
|27
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|28
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|0:08:22
|29
|Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|30
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|31
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|32
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|33
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:10:40
|34
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|35
|Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|36
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|37
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|38
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|40
|James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
|41
|Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi
|42
|Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|0:10:44
|43
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|44
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|0:10:47
|45
|Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|0:12:48
|46
|Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|47
|Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:12:51
|48
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|49
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|50
|David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|51
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|52
|Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
|53
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|54
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|55
|Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|56
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|57
|Florian Boisseau (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|58
|Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|59
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|60
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|62
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|63
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|64
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|65
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|66
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|67
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|68
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|69
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|70
|Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|71
|Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|72
|Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|73
|Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|74
|Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|75
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|76
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|77
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|78
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
|79
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|80
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|81
|Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|82
|Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|83
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|84
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|85
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|86
|Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
|87
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|88
|Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
|89
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
|90
|Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine
|91
|Étienne Pierret (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|92
|Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000
|93
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|94
|Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain
|95
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|96
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine
|98
|Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|99
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|101
|François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
|102
|Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|103
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|104
|Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
|105
|Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
|106
|Julien Trehin (Fra) UC Briochine
|107
|Yoann David (Fra) AC Lanester
|108
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|109
|Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester
|110
|Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester
|111
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
|112
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|113
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|114
|Yoshiaki Shimada (Jpn) Austreberthe Pavilly
|115
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|116
|Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine
|117
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|118
|Mickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|119
|Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|120
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
|121
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|122
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|123
|Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|124
|Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|125
|Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|126
|Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|127
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine
|128
|Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
|129
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|130
|Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester
|131
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|132
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|133
|Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
|134
|Yann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester
|135
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|136
|Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester
|137
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
|138
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:13:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy