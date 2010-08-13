Trending

Boivin gives Spidertech victory in France

Canadian first leader of the Mi-août en Bretagne

Canada’s Guillaume Boivin gave the Spidertech team a perfect start to the Mi-août en Bretagne stage race, winning the opening 170km stage with a strong finishing sprint.

21 year-old Boivin was second to Andrei Grepiel at the Sparkassen Giro last Sunday and used his form and speed to beat Fabien Sidaner of France and Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne – Schuller) by a second.

He will wear the leader’s jersey during Friday’s second stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy4:05:55
2Fabien Sidaner (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme0:00:01
3Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
4Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
5Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket0:00:04
6Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:09
7Ludovic Poilvet (Fra) UC Briochine
8Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:34
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
10Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Bianchi
11Nicolas David (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
12Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
13Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
15Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
16Kévin Lalouette (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
17Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Bianchi
19Laurent Le Gac (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
20Emmanuel Keo (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
21Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:37
22Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:40
23Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:01:18
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Bianchi0:03:04
25Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Bianchi
26David Boily (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy0:05:15
27Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
28Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket0:08:22
29Cyril Vincenti (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
30Florian Le Corre (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
31Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
32Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
33Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:10:40
34Julien Morice (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
35Aurelien Ribet (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
36Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
37Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
38Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
40James Sampson (GBr) Great Britain
41Ingar Stokstad (Nor) Joker Bianchi
42Colin Menc Molina (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence0:10:44
43Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
44Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme0:10:47
45Yauheni Patenko (Blr) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme0:12:48
46Gwénaël Simon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
47Grégoire Le Calvé (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme0:12:51
48Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
49Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
50David Chopin (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
51Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
52Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
53Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
54Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
55Hyeong Min Choe (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
56Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
57Florian Boisseau (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
58Walter Fer Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
59Romain Guillemois (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
60Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
61Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
62Marek Canecky (Svk) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
63Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
64Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
65Thomas Lebas (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
66Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
67Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
68Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
69Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
70Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Simon Le Guével (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
72Jonathan Balbuena (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
73Sylvain Cheval (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
74Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
75Peter Williams (GBr) Great Britain
76Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
77Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
78Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
79Westley Gough (NZl) Team Sprocket
80Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
81Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
82Julien Jegou (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
83Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
84Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
85Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
86Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
87Fabrice Seigneur (Fra) Sojasun Espoirs Noyal Chatillon
88Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
89Grégory Brenes (CRc) Centre Mondiale du Cyclisme
90Ian Bibby (GBr) Great Britain
91Mathieu Cloarec (Fra) UC Briochine
92Étienne Pierret (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
93Tom Copeland (GBr) Brest Iroise 2000
94Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
95Jonathan Mc Evoy (GBr) Great Britain
96Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
97Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
98Vincent Rouxel (Fra) UC Briochine
99Romain Ramier (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
100Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
101Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
102François Lancon (Fra) Brest Iroise 2000
103Ludovic Bret (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
104James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
105Philip Gale (GBr) Hennebont Cyclisme
106Anthony Vignes (Fra) U Nantes Atlantique
107Julien Trehin (Fra) UC Briochine
108Yoann David (Fra) AC Lanester
109Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
110Warren Barguil (Fra) AC Lanester
111Vincent Guezennec (Fra) AC Lanester
112Erwan Brenterch (Fra) AVC Aix en Provence
113Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
114Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
115Yoshiaki Shimada (Jpn) Austreberthe Pavilly
116Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
117Ronan Poulizac (Fra) UC Briochine
118Michal Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
119Mickaël Lemasson (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
120Quentin Have (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
121Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Austreberthe Pavilly
122Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
123Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
124Jonathan Tiernan-Lock (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
125Jorge Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
126Corentin Maugé (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
127Jérémy Loric (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
128Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) UC Briochine
129Clément Mahé (Fra) Côtes d'Armor Cyclisme
130Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
131Kévin Sadoudi (Fra) AC Lanester
132Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
133Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
134Gaylord Cumont (Fra) Austreberthe Pavilly
135Yann Rault (Fra) AC Lanester
136Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
137Vincent Ragot (Fra) AC Lanester
138Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy
DNFSvein Erik Vold (Nor) Joker Bianchi
DNFNicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFMasaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNSMiyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFSteven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Team Sprocket
DNFMartin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by Planet Energy

