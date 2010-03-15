Trending

Valencia wins men's race by scant six seconds

Lorenza Morfin Macouzet enjoys larger margin of victory in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emmanuel Valencia (Mex)1:52:43
2Rafael Escarega Salazar (Mex)0:00:06
3Marcos Escarcega (Mex)0:01:56
4Ignacio (Deleted) Torres (Mex)0:01:58
5Juan Carlos Hernandez Fernandez (Mex)0:02:07
6José Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)0:04:26
7José Juan Escarcega (Mex)0:05:47
8Missael Serafin Vega Orgel (Mex)0:06:38
9Victor Francisco Hernandez Alvarez (Mex)0:07:41
10Oscar Campos (Mex)0:08:21
11Octavio Vicente Chetto (Mex)0:09:30
12Antonio Baca Soto (Mex)0:10:31
13Juan Alejandro Jimenez Caballero (Mex)0:11:05
14Baruc Castillo Trejo (Mex)0:11:47
15Alejandro Barajas Vega (Mex)0:11:50
16Adan Jimenez Martinez (Mex)0:11:52
17Christian Fernandez Ochoa (Mex)0:11:53
18Rigoberto Nieto Chaidez (Mex)0:12:37
19Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)0:12:49
20Gonzalo Medel Gutierrez (Mex)0:13:55
21Cesar Trejo Gachuzo (Mex)0:15:48
22Francisco Wong Bejarano (Mex)0:18:04
23Juan Luis Gonzalez Garcia (Mex)0:19:03
24Daniel Alejandro Saldana Mora (Mex)0:20:17
25Cesar Ricardo Marquez Martinez (Mex)0:20:58
26Sedly Rivas (Mex)0:24:29
27Jorge Hernandez Perez (Mex)0:24:37
28Luis Carlos Cortes Espinoza (Mex)0:25:45
29Daniel Sanchez Higareda (Mex)0:31:05
30Jose Gustavo Perez Valdez (Mex)0:39:39
31Jesus Emmanuel Chico Hernandez (Mex)0:50:38
DNFFredy Juan Gomez Conde (Mex)
DNFGerardo Elizondo Gonzalez (Mex)
DNFGabriel Castro Garza (Mex)
DNFDaniel Morales Gallegos (Mex)
DNFFrancisco Gallegos Rodriguez (Mex)
DNFEver Martinez Guevara (Mex)
DNFDavid Tovar Ortega (Mex)
DNFJulio Palagot Gonzalez (Mex)
DNFLuis Alberto Banda Hernandez (Mex)
DNFBraulio Casas Gonzalez (Mex)
DNFAlvaro Reyes Espinosa (Mex)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)1:49:04
2Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:00:50
3Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Mex)0:06:17
4Claudia Alejandra Espinoza Ojeda (Mex)0:12:01
5Macaria Gomez Perez (Mex)0:13:39
6Alba Larragoiti (Mex)0:17:11
7Teresita Espinosa Mora Ma (Mex)0:20:36
8Andrea Martinez Aguillon (Mex)0:20:58
9Clara Cecilia Isabel Campos Morales (Mex)0:25:08
10Madian Ramirez Garcia (Mex)0:31:57
11Lorena Salazar Valles (Mex)1:05:31
DNFAngela Isabel Mora Carrillo (Mex)

