Valencia wins men's race by scant six seconds
Lorenza Morfin Macouzet enjoys larger margin of victory in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emmanuel Valencia (Mex)
|1:52:43
|2
|Rafael Escarega Salazar (Mex)
|0:00:06
|3
|Marcos Escarcega (Mex)
|0:01:56
|4
|Ignacio (Deleted) Torres (Mex)
|0:01:58
|5
|Juan Carlos Hernandez Fernandez (Mex)
|0:02:07
|6
|José Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)
|0:04:26
|7
|José Juan Escarcega (Mex)
|0:05:47
|8
|Missael Serafin Vega Orgel (Mex)
|0:06:38
|9
|Victor Francisco Hernandez Alvarez (Mex)
|0:07:41
|10
|Oscar Campos (Mex)
|0:08:21
|11
|Octavio Vicente Chetto (Mex)
|0:09:30
|12
|Antonio Baca Soto (Mex)
|0:10:31
|13
|Juan Alejandro Jimenez Caballero (Mex)
|0:11:05
|14
|Baruc Castillo Trejo (Mex)
|0:11:47
|15
|Alejandro Barajas Vega (Mex)
|0:11:50
|16
|Adan Jimenez Martinez (Mex)
|0:11:52
|17
|Christian Fernandez Ochoa (Mex)
|0:11:53
|18
|Rigoberto Nieto Chaidez (Mex)
|0:12:37
|19
|Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)
|0:12:49
|20
|Gonzalo Medel Gutierrez (Mex)
|0:13:55
|21
|Cesar Trejo Gachuzo (Mex)
|0:15:48
|22
|Francisco Wong Bejarano (Mex)
|0:18:04
|23
|Juan Luis Gonzalez Garcia (Mex)
|0:19:03
|24
|Daniel Alejandro Saldana Mora (Mex)
|0:20:17
|25
|Cesar Ricardo Marquez Martinez (Mex)
|0:20:58
|26
|Sedly Rivas (Mex)
|0:24:29
|27
|Jorge Hernandez Perez (Mex)
|0:24:37
|28
|Luis Carlos Cortes Espinoza (Mex)
|0:25:45
|29
|Daniel Sanchez Higareda (Mex)
|0:31:05
|30
|Jose Gustavo Perez Valdez (Mex)
|0:39:39
|31
|Jesus Emmanuel Chico Hernandez (Mex)
|0:50:38
|DNF
|Fredy Juan Gomez Conde (Mex)
|DNF
|Gerardo Elizondo Gonzalez (Mex)
|DNF
|Gabriel Castro Garza (Mex)
|DNF
|Daniel Morales Gallegos (Mex)
|DNF
|Francisco Gallegos Rodriguez (Mex)
|DNF
|Ever Martinez Guevara (Mex)
|DNF
|David Tovar Ortega (Mex)
|DNF
|Julio Palagot Gonzalez (Mex)
|DNF
|Luis Alberto Banda Hernandez (Mex)
|DNF
|Braulio Casas Gonzalez (Mex)
|DNF
|Alvaro Reyes Espinosa (Mex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|1:49:04
|2
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:00:50
|3
|Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Mex)
|0:06:17
|4
|Claudia Alejandra Espinoza Ojeda (Mex)
|0:12:01
|5
|Macaria Gomez Perez (Mex)
|0:13:39
|6
|Alba Larragoiti (Mex)
|0:17:11
|7
|Teresita Espinosa Mora Ma (Mex)
|0:20:36
|8
|Andrea Martinez Aguillon (Mex)
|0:20:58
|9
|Clara Cecilia Isabel Campos Morales (Mex)
|0:25:08
|10
|Madian Ramirez Garcia (Mex)
|0:31:57
|11
|Lorena Salazar Valles (Mex)
|1:05:31
|DNF
|Angela Isabel Mora Carrillo (Mex)
