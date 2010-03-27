Trending

Durbridge hammers into Mersey Valley lead

Jayco-Skins rider gets 1:20 minute advantage

Jayco-Skins Luke Durbridge took a commanding lead at the Mersey Valley Tour, finishing over a minute ahead of his nearest rival on the opening time trial. The Australian U23 runner up in the discipline laid down an impressive 51.5 kilometre/hour average speed over the 24 kilometre circuit to take the race leader’s jersey into today’s second stage.

"The time trial today was super quick and I had great legs," said Durbridge. "When I caught Will Clarke before turn around I knew I was on it, but didn't think the margin would be that big. So I'm really happy."

Defending National Road Series champion Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisors) was second quickest over the opening stage, 1:20 minutes behind Durbridge. Michael Freiberg rounded out the podium for new squad Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans, 2:08 minutes down.

The three stage race continues this afternoon with a 93.7 kilometre road race. This year’s route has been described as one of the toughest in the event’s history by the race’s director, meaning Durbridge’s lead could be tested.

Durbridge is the only Jayco-Skins rider in the field, leaving him tactically exposed to the seven man teams of both Genesys Wealth Advisors and Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans on the road stages.

Gillow lands ladies lead

Shara Gillow set the quickest time in the women’s field, taking the race’s lead heading into this afternoon’s stage. Gillow was nearly seven seconds quicker than Alexandra Carle over the course, but both were well ahead of their nearest rivals.

Mountain biker Rowena Fry lost around 30 seconds to Gillow and Carle, yet still managed to put herself in the top three. Former Olympic rower Sally Robbins was the fourth fastest, around one second slower than Fry.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge0:28:59.56
2Will Clarke0:01:19.87
3Michael Freiberg0:02:08.42
4Nathan Haas0:02:28.05
5Ben Mather0:02:28.92
6Rhys Gillett0:02:41.63
7Ben Dyball0:02:44.32
8Cameron Peterson0:02:48.28
9Adam Phelan0:02:49.72
10Ben Grenda0:03:29.18
11Joshua Chugg0:03:30.56
12Dylan Newell0:03:31.64
13Anthony Giacoppo0:03:37.44
14Andrew Roe0:03:43.25
15Ben Grieve-Johnson0:03:45.35
16Nathan Earle0:03:59.04
17John Freiberg0:03:59.67
18Nathan Elliott0:04:00.68
19Patrick Shaw0:04:11.15
20Brett Trivers0:04:26.00
21Joshua Taylor0:04:29.58
22Brodie Talbot0:04:30.78
23Sam Davis0:04:35.47
24Jason Rigg0:04:40.42
25Tim Elmer0:04:40.69
26Jason Spencer0:04:44.51
27Michael Fitzgerald0:05:00.62
28Matthew Mcdonagh0:05:26.32
29Ryan Hughes0:05:27.15
30Thomas Robinson0:05:31.56
31Sam Rutherford0:05:35.41
32Eric Sheppard0:05:49.41
33Nathan Chiswell0:05:54.86
34Andrew Smith0:06:00.47
35Doug Hagger0:06:15.49
36Daniel Alcock0:06:21.70
37James Hepburn0:06:23.46
38Joel Stearnes0:06:34.81
39Elliott Wells0:06:44.41
40Matthew Bishop0:06:48.00
41Brett Schnitzerling0:06:51.85
42Andrew Christie0:07:03.23
43Andrew Margison0:07:04.42
44Reece Edwards0:07:07.94
45Chris Jahnz0:07:42.73
46Aaron O”Grady0:07:46.24
47Jonathon White0:07:46.52
48Rob Doyle0:07:59.41
49Peter Aquilina0:08:39.62
50Daniel Furmston0:08:50.98
51Tim Walker0:12:36.02
52Jeremy Hills0:16:48.17
53Danny Pullbrook
54Peter Loft
55Maarten Wouters
56Michael Mcgee

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow0:22:39.43
2Alexandra Carle0:00:06.86
3Rowena Fry0:00:34.31
4Sally Robbins0:00:35.29
5Simone Grounds0:00:40.85
6Carlee Taylor0:00:47.03
7Rebecca Domange0:00:48.97
8Loren Rowney0:00:56.95
9Joanne Hogan0:01:08.39
10Heather Logie0:01:08.95
11Sarah Cure0:01:10.58
12Myra Moller0:01:26.61
13Jenny Macpherson0:01:27.70
14Rebecca Werner0:01:30.38
15Samantha Hemsley0:01:31.22
16Emma Smith0:01:34.56
17Laura Luxford0:01:39.88
18Miranda Laidlaw0:01:40.52
19Nikolina Orlic0:01:41.59
20Kendelle Hodges0:01:48.18
21Tahlia Paskin0:02:00.72
22Irene Digenis0:02:10.36
23Zoe Watters0:02:13.95
24Brielle Carlton0:02:33.53
25Naomi Williams0:03:04.87
26Laura Meadley0:03:50.71
27Amy Bradley

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge0:28:59.56
2Will Clarke0:01:19.87
3Michael Freiberg0:02:08.42
4Nathan Haas0:02:28.05
5Ben Mather0:02:28.92
6Rhys Gillett0:02:41.63
7Ben Dyball0:02:44.32
8Cameron Peterson0:02:48.28
9Adam Phelan0:02:49.72
10Ben Grenda0:03:29.18
11Joshua Chugg0:03:30.56
12Dylan Newell0:03:31.64
13Anthony Giacoppo0:03:37.44
14Andrew Roe0:03:43.25
15Ben Grieve-Johnson0:03:45.35
16Nathan Earle0:03:59.04
17John Freiberg0:03:59.67
18Nathan Elliott0:04:00.68
19Patrick Shaw0:04:11.15
20Brett Trivers0:04:26.00
21Joshua Taylor0:04:29.58
22Brodie Talbot0:04:30.78
23Sam Davis0:04:35.47
24Jason Rigg0:04:40.42
25Tim Elmer0:04:40.69
26Jason Spencer0:04:44.51
27Michael Fitzgerald0:05:00.62
28Matthew Mcdonagh0:05:26.32
29Ryan Hughes0:05:27.15
30Thomas Robinson0:05:31.56
31Sam Rutherford0:05:35.41
32Eric Sheppard0:05:49.41
33Nathan Chiswell0:05:54.86
34Andrew Smith0:06:00.47
35Doug Hagger0:06:15.49
36Daniel Alcock0:06:21.70
37James Hepburn0:06:23.46
38Joel Stearnes0:06:34.81
39Elliott Wells0:06:44.41
40Matthew Bishop0:06:48.00
41Brett Schnitzerling0:06:51.85
42Andrew Christie0:07:03.23
43Andrew Margison0:07:04.42
44Reece Edwards0:07:07.94
45Chris Jahnz0:07:42.73
46Aaron O”Grady0:07:46.24
47Jonathon White0:07:46.52
48Rob Doyle0:07:59.41
49Peter Aquilina0:08:39.62
50Daniel Furmston0:08:50.98
51Tim Walker0:12:36.02
52Jeremy Hills0:16:48.17
53Danny Pullbrook
54Peter Loft
55Maarten Wouters
56Michael Mcgee

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow0:22:39.43
2Alexandra Carle0:00:06.86
3Rowena Fry0:00:34.31
4Sally Robbins0:00:35.29
5Simone Grounds0:00:40.85
6Carlee Taylor0:00:47.03
7Rebecca Domange0:00:48.97
8Loren Rowney0:00:56.95
9Joanne Hogan0:01:08.39
10Heather Logie0:01:08.95
11Sarah Cure0:01:10.58
12Myra Moller0:01:26.61
13Jenny Macpherson0:01:27.70
14Rebecca Werner0:01:30.38
15Samantha Hemsley0:01:31.22
16Emma Smith0:01:34.56
17Laura Luxford0:01:39.88
18Miranda Laidlaw0:01:40.52
19Nikolina Orlic0:01:41.59
20Kendelle Hodges0:01:48.18
21Tahlia Paskin0:02:00.72
22Irene Digenis0:02:10.36
23Zoe Watters0:02:13.95
24Brielle Carlton0:02:33.53
25Naomi Williams0:03:04.87
26Laura Meadley0:03:50.71

 

Latest on Cyclingnews