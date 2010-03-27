Jayco-Skins Luke Durbridge took a commanding lead at the Mersey Valley Tour, finishing over a minute ahead of his nearest rival on the opening time trial. The Australian U23 runner up in the discipline laid down an impressive 51.5 kilometre/hour average speed over the 24 kilometre circuit to take the race leader’s jersey into today’s second stage.

"The time trial today was super quick and I had great legs," said Durbridge. "When I caught Will Clarke before turn around I knew I was on it, but didn't think the margin would be that big. So I'm really happy."

Defending National Road Series champion Will Clarke (Genesys Wealth Advisors) was second quickest over the opening stage, 1:20 minutes behind Durbridge. Michael Freiberg rounded out the podium for new squad Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans, 2:08 minutes down.

The three stage race continues this afternoon with a 93.7 kilometre road race. This year’s route has been described as one of the toughest in the event’s history by the race’s director, meaning Durbridge’s lead could be tested.

Durbridge is the only Jayco-Skins rider in the field, leaving him tactically exposed to the seven man teams of both Genesys Wealth Advisors and Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans on the road stages.

Gillow lands ladies lead

Shara Gillow set the quickest time in the women’s field, taking the race’s lead heading into this afternoon’s stage. Gillow was nearly seven seconds quicker than Alexandra Carle over the course, but both were well ahead of their nearest rivals.

Mountain biker Rowena Fry lost around 30 seconds to Gillow and Carle, yet still managed to put herself in the top three. Former Olympic rower Sally Robbins was the fourth fastest, around one second slower than Fry.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge 0:28:59.56 2 Will Clarke 0:01:19.87 3 Michael Freiberg 0:02:08.42 4 Nathan Haas 0:02:28.05 5 Ben Mather 0:02:28.92 6 Rhys Gillett 0:02:41.63 7 Ben Dyball 0:02:44.32 8 Cameron Peterson 0:02:48.28 9 Adam Phelan 0:02:49.72 10 Ben Grenda 0:03:29.18 11 Joshua Chugg 0:03:30.56 12 Dylan Newell 0:03:31.64 13 Anthony Giacoppo 0:03:37.44 14 Andrew Roe 0:03:43.25 15 Ben Grieve-Johnson 0:03:45.35 16 Nathan Earle 0:03:59.04 17 John Freiberg 0:03:59.67 18 Nathan Elliott 0:04:00.68 19 Patrick Shaw 0:04:11.15 20 Brett Trivers 0:04:26.00 21 Joshua Taylor 0:04:29.58 22 Brodie Talbot 0:04:30.78 23 Sam Davis 0:04:35.47 24 Jason Rigg 0:04:40.42 25 Tim Elmer 0:04:40.69 26 Jason Spencer 0:04:44.51 27 Michael Fitzgerald 0:05:00.62 28 Matthew Mcdonagh 0:05:26.32 29 Ryan Hughes 0:05:27.15 30 Thomas Robinson 0:05:31.56 31 Sam Rutherford 0:05:35.41 32 Eric Sheppard 0:05:49.41 33 Nathan Chiswell 0:05:54.86 34 Andrew Smith 0:06:00.47 35 Doug Hagger 0:06:15.49 36 Daniel Alcock 0:06:21.70 37 James Hepburn 0:06:23.46 38 Joel Stearnes 0:06:34.81 39 Elliott Wells 0:06:44.41 40 Matthew Bishop 0:06:48.00 41 Brett Schnitzerling 0:06:51.85 42 Andrew Christie 0:07:03.23 43 Andrew Margison 0:07:04.42 44 Reece Edwards 0:07:07.94 45 Chris Jahnz 0:07:42.73 46 Aaron O”Grady 0:07:46.24 47 Jonathon White 0:07:46.52 48 Rob Doyle 0:07:59.41 49 Peter Aquilina 0:08:39.62 50 Daniel Furmston 0:08:50.98 51 Tim Walker 0:12:36.02 52 Jeremy Hills 0:16:48.17 53 Danny Pullbrook 54 Peter Loft 55 Maarten Wouters 56 Michael Mcgee

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shara Gillow 0:22:39.43 2 Alexandra Carle 0:00:06.86 3 Rowena Fry 0:00:34.31 4 Sally Robbins 0:00:35.29 5 Simone Grounds 0:00:40.85 6 Carlee Taylor 0:00:47.03 7 Rebecca Domange 0:00:48.97 8 Loren Rowney 0:00:56.95 9 Joanne Hogan 0:01:08.39 10 Heather Logie 0:01:08.95 11 Sarah Cure 0:01:10.58 12 Myra Moller 0:01:26.61 13 Jenny Macpherson 0:01:27.70 14 Rebecca Werner 0:01:30.38 15 Samantha Hemsley 0:01:31.22 16 Emma Smith 0:01:34.56 17 Laura Luxford 0:01:39.88 18 Miranda Laidlaw 0:01:40.52 19 Nikolina Orlic 0:01:41.59 20 Kendelle Hodges 0:01:48.18 21 Tahlia Paskin 0:02:00.72 22 Irene Digenis 0:02:10.36 23 Zoe Watters 0:02:13.95 24 Brielle Carlton 0:02:33.53 25 Naomi Williams 0:03:04.87 26 Laura Meadley 0:03:50.71 27 Amy Bradley

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge 0:28:59.56 2 Will Clarke 0:01:19.87 3 Michael Freiberg 0:02:08.42 4 Nathan Haas 0:02:28.05 5 Ben Mather 0:02:28.92 6 Rhys Gillett 0:02:41.63 7 Ben Dyball 0:02:44.32 8 Cameron Peterson 0:02:48.28 9 Adam Phelan 0:02:49.72 10 Ben Grenda 0:03:29.18 11 Joshua Chugg 0:03:30.56 12 Dylan Newell 0:03:31.64 13 Anthony Giacoppo 0:03:37.44 14 Andrew Roe 0:03:43.25 15 Ben Grieve-Johnson 0:03:45.35 16 Nathan Earle 0:03:59.04 17 John Freiberg 0:03:59.67 18 Nathan Elliott 0:04:00.68 19 Patrick Shaw 0:04:11.15 20 Brett Trivers 0:04:26.00 21 Joshua Taylor 0:04:29.58 22 Brodie Talbot 0:04:30.78 23 Sam Davis 0:04:35.47 24 Jason Rigg 0:04:40.42 25 Tim Elmer 0:04:40.69 26 Jason Spencer 0:04:44.51 27 Michael Fitzgerald 0:05:00.62 28 Matthew Mcdonagh 0:05:26.32 29 Ryan Hughes 0:05:27.15 30 Thomas Robinson 0:05:31.56 31 Sam Rutherford 0:05:35.41 32 Eric Sheppard 0:05:49.41 33 Nathan Chiswell 0:05:54.86 34 Andrew Smith 0:06:00.47 35 Doug Hagger 0:06:15.49 36 Daniel Alcock 0:06:21.70 37 James Hepburn 0:06:23.46 38 Joel Stearnes 0:06:34.81 39 Elliott Wells 0:06:44.41 40 Matthew Bishop 0:06:48.00 41 Brett Schnitzerling 0:06:51.85 42 Andrew Christie 0:07:03.23 43 Andrew Margison 0:07:04.42 44 Reece Edwards 0:07:07.94 45 Chris Jahnz 0:07:42.73 46 Aaron O”Grady 0:07:46.24 47 Jonathon White 0:07:46.52 48 Rob Doyle 0:07:59.41 49 Peter Aquilina 0:08:39.62 50 Daniel Furmston 0:08:50.98 51 Tim Walker 0:12:36.02 52 Jeremy Hills 0:16:48.17 53 Danny Pullbrook 54 Peter Loft 55 Maarten Wouters 56 Michael Mcgee