Image 1 of 21 Bahati Foundation celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 21 The women in action (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 21 a pre-race chat (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 21 The pre-race Peanut Butter & Co team meeting (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 21 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) goes solo (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 21 Matt Rice wins! (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 21 Time to catch up after the winter (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 21 UnitedHealthcare lead the chase (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 21 UnitedHealthcare director Mike Tamayo lets his riders know how many laps remain. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 21 The trophies on offer (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 21 Cornering near the courthouse (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 21 Rahsaan Bahati wins the field sprint for second place. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 21 The hand of Rahsaan Bahati featuring Major Taylor wristbands. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 21 Tim Johnson and his UnitedHealthcare teammates. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 21 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 21 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 21 A California Giant Berry Farms rider leads the break in the men's criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 21 Action in the women's criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 21 The HTC - Columbia lead-out train works for their sprinter Ina Teutenberg. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 21 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) awaits the start. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 21 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare) in the break. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team kicked off the new season in dominating fashion with a one, two and three podium sweep at the Merco Credit Union, while Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) used her speed to win the women's race despite a crash during the final laps.

The Merco Credit Union Cycling Classic annually hosts a stellar turn out of professional and elite level cyclist and the Downtown Grand Prix criterium traditionally kicks off the US racing season. The women contested a 52km and the men a 64km race that started mid-day under sunny skies. The 1.3km course is a well-designed mix of technical challenges including a chicane through the Old Courthouse Park and wide-open roads that cater to the fastest field sprints.

Breakaway star Matt Rice held off a chasing peloton to take the victory in the men's race ahead of his teammates Rahsaan Bahati and Hilton Clarke after they outpaced the other sprinters in the bunch kick to the line.

“I was definitely surprised,” said team co-owner and runner up Rahsaan Bahati. “This is just a great way to set the tone for the season. We have this foundation and we are working hard to inspire the youth. Today just goes to show that the guys are so motivated. Everyone here has been working their tails off to preform well. We had tons of support, we celebrated at a nice dinner and now we are going to sit down and talk about the road race.”

The racing started fast as riders from some teams sprinted for early primes others pushed to form an early breakaway. UnitedHealthcare, Bahati Foundation and Bissell were the dominant teams in strength and numbers, both set a strong tempo at the front of the field. An early move contained one rider form each teams along with representation from Trek-Livestrong and California Giant Berry Farms. The escapees drove the break to a maximum time gap of 30 seconds, however ten laps later, the field was all back together.

Other teams making an impact on the race include the new Yahoo! Cycling Team and Safeway-Bicycles Plus. They moved to the front to take an opportunity at a breakaway wherever possible. A late-race breakaway stormed off the front and the gap increased to nearly 30 seconds aided by powerhouse riders Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong), Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms), Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) and Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation).

The responsibility to bring the break back lay on the shoulders of UnitedHealthcare who sported a nine-man roster at the weekend’s racing. The men rallied at the front in a controlled attempt to bring back the break away reducing the margin to 20 seconds with five laps to go. Bahati Foundation was resolved of having to chase with Rice riding strong up front in the breakaway. The team waited patiently behind UnitedHealthcare, using the break to their advantage.

“It was pretty simple because we have Hilton on the team it works really well to our advantage,” Bahati said. “He is good enough to ride in the break and win or win from the sprint. We wanted to have all the workers relax and pay attention and maybe launch Hilton in a break.”

“We were lucky to have Rice there who called that move and we stuck to our cards with him,” he added. “UnitedHealthcare missed the break so we had a free ride. We sat on their wheel, they did a great job to bring the break back but Rice had already attacked with one lap to go. It was a perfect day, UnitedHealthcare caught the rest of the riders in the last turn and we were in the right position to go for the field sprint.”

UnitedHealthcare looked to be bringing the breakaway riders back with precise timing to enable an exciting sprint finale. Five of the breakaway riders Jacques-Maynes, Silva, Talansky and Mooney were caught before the last corner. However Rice bravely took his chance and continued to fight for the victory and succeeded by a narrow margin.

Teutenberg wins crash-filled sprint

Saturday was a day for the sprinters and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) proved the fastest woman in the peloton when she won the Merco Cycling Classic Downtown Grand Prix.

An unfortunate crash happened with three laps to go causing several rider injuries and the race to come to a complete standstill. Race officials stopped the race and allowed for one neutral lap before resuming with five laps to go.

Teutenberg had attacked several times during the race but avoided the crash and had enough energy to outpace American Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and teammate Chloe Hosking in the final sprint.

“Because of the crash, I lost my lead-out and I was lucky in the end,” Teutenberg said. “I was nearly taken out and lucky to stay on and hold it to the line. I didn’t win by much and Shelley came close. It got a bit tight at the end and in this race you have to go all the way from the front to the line.”

HTC-Columbia set the tone of the day with several attacks from the go. When one attack failed to gain the necessary time gap, another set off right behind. First Teutenberg, followed by Kim Anderson but their individual strengths were not enough to hold off the chasing teams TIBCO, Webcor-Builders, Colavita-Baci and Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12.

Several small breakaways managed to sneak some time ahead of the peloton but none were successful in making it to the finish line ahead of the sprint-heavy field. HTC-Columbia was then the first team to move to the front protecting its sprinter and former event winner Teutenberg. TIBCO followed in close pursuit setting up a platform for its former US Criterium National Champion Brooke Miller. Colavita-Baci’s new directeurs and retired riders Tina Pic, the current US Criterium National Champion and Rachel Heal gave a sprint strategy to the squad’s go-to speedster Kelly Benjamin.

HTC-Columbia took a strong hold over the front of the peloton in hot pursuit of a sprint victory. Rounding the final corner Teutenberg got the early jump outpacing Evans at the line.

“I am, for sure, not in top form right now,” Teutenberg said. “Shelley has track Worlds coming up and she raced amazingly in New Zealand. She is racing strong right now. We had that in our minds that she is the fittest of the field right now and has a lot of motivation after winning a huge race in New Zealand. We have been training really hard but we are just starting to race and she is at a different training level than we are.”

The early-season US racing continue at the Merco Cycling Classic Foothills Road Race on Sunday, March 7.

Pro Men 1 Matty Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 1:22:19 2 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 3 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 4 Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 5 Cole House (BMC Racing) 6 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms) 8 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 Sterling Magnell (God & Father) 10 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 11 Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong U-23) 12 Fabrice Dubost (Webcor alto velo) 13 Bryan Larsen (Team Ranchos) 14 Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms) 15 Brian Bosch (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 16 Randy Bramblett (Williams Cycling) 17 Joshua Carling (Williams Cycling) 18 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry) 19 Bob Newman (Pacific State Bank Cycling Team) 20 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 21 Paul Penn (wells fargo team) 22 Alex Jarman (Swami's DET FPPI) 23 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 24 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 25 Collin Samaan 26 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society) 28 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 29 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 30 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 31 Patrick Briggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 32 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 33 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 34 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 35 Keith Hillier (Davis Bike Club) 36 Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing) 37 Cory Domingues (hutch's) 38 Hendrik Pohl (Fusion Sport) 39 Michael Jasinski (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 40 Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms) 41 Andrew Goessling (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 42 Nic Hamilton (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Home) 43 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms) 44 Brandon Correia (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycle) 45 Aaron Gomez (Art's Cycerly.com/Wild Horse) 46 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Junior) 47 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms) 48 Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 49 John Wilk (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 50 Michael Tymoff (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 51 Jim Riley (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycle) 52 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier / Mojo Bicycle) 53 Kevin Klein (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 54 Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycling) 55 Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport) 56 Keith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms) 57 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 58 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 59 Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 60 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 61 Jed Robert (Webcor) 62 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant Berry Farms) 63 Nate Freed (Team Clif Bar) 64 Alexander Blease (Chico Corsa) 65 Alton Dunnigan (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 66 Jose Soltren (Los Gatos) 67 Carson Miller (Veloforma p/b Herriott Sports) 68 Robert Macneill (Webcor/Alto Velo) 69 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 70 Dirk Copeland (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 71 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing) 72 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling) 73 Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycling) 74 Bo Hebenstreit (Webcor/Alto Velo) 75 Sam Bassetti (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 76 Will Routley (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 77 Charlie Alexander (Davis Bike Club) 78 Chris Coble (The Olympic Club) 79 Nathanael Christensen (Williams Cycling) 80 Christopher Carey (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 81 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms) 82 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 83 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 84 Adam Switters (Yahoo Cycling Team) 85 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 86 Miles Lamon (Art's Cycerly.com/Wild Horse) 87 Dillon Clapp (Art's Cycerly.com/Wild Horse) 88 Peter Graf (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 89 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms) 90 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong p/b Radioshack) 91 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 92 Andrew Bosco (SC VELO) 93 Cory Bruno 94 Gabriel Byrne (Sportgenic/Squadra Ovest) 95 Mack Chew (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 96 Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 97 Angelo Digiovine (Squadra Ovest Cycling) 98 Jeremy Dixon (Herbalife-LaGrange) 99 Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation Amateur Cycling) 100 Chad Gerlach 101 Cory Greenberg 102 James Hardy (Kaiser Permanente/ Team Oakland) 103 Danny Heeley 104 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 105 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 106 Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 107 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 108 Jenson Lee 109 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 110 Sean Mcbride (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 111 Nicholas Oliver (Wells Fargo Racing) 112 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 113 Aaron Schneider (NOW-MS Society) 114 Matthew Shackley (NuVision Cyclery) 115 Graham Simpson (Webcor/Alto Velo) 116 Peter Taylor (Team Specialized Racing Junior) 117 Tyler Wertenbruch (SLO Nexus-Gym One) 118 Greg White (Davis Bike Club) 119 Russell White (Davis Bike Club) 120 Aaron Olson (Foundationroots.com) 121 Jeff Eisenberg (Fusion Sport) 122 Josh Rennie (Team Cliff Bar) 123 Justin Williams (Trek-Livestrong) 124 Shaun Harless (Above Category Racing) 125 Doran Mori (Team Cliff Bar) 126 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms) 127 Aaron Gallardo (Helens) 128 Lee Shuemake (Topsport)