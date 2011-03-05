Trending

Escuela tops podium in Merco criterium

Teutenberg tops women's crit

Image 1 of 29

Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) heads to the podium presentation after a close victory at the Downtown Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 29

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg chats with Kristy Scrymgeour at staging.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 29

Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) has a last-minute chat with DS Giana Roberge just before start of women's race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 29

Kristin McGrath, Allison Tetrick Starnes and Tayler Wiles wait for the start of the women's Downtown Gran Prix.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 29

Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12, here with Olivia Dillon on the front, quickly set up shop at the front of the field in the Downtown Gran Prix.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 29

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad), Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) and Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) worked together in early laps to gain a slight gap but were later reeled back into the pack.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 29

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) in the protective shadow of teammate Ally Stacher.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 29

The 180-degree final turn made for close company before the long drag race to the finish.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 29

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) hits the deck and takes Lauren Tamayo with her after carrying too much speed into the hairpin turn. Both immdeiately rejoined the race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 29

Shortly following her tumble Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) began working to split up the front of the field.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 29

GC leader Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) did not shy away from work duing the race, frequently pacesetting with her team at the front of the field.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 29

Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) in the U26 leader's jersey drives the pace in stage 3 of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 29

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) edges out Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) to collect another win in the Merco Cycling Classic Downtown Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 29

Race leader Allison Tetrick Starnes and Lauren Tamayo make their way to the podium presentation for the previous day's time trial.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 29

The men's field masses at the start of the Downtown Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 29

Call-ups for the men's field included much of the Bissell Pro Cycling team, here flanking John Bennett (Cal Giant Berries-Specialized.)

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 29

The men's field awaits the start of the their 50-lap race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 29

The 180-degree final turn brought riders to a near stop before the long straight to start/finish.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 19 of 29

The course revision caused by downtown construction was highlighted by iconic Merced architecture.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 20 of 29

GC leader Ben Jacques-Maynes spent the race with his team at the front of the field and out of danger.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 21 of 29

Fast Freddie Rodriguez (Specialized Masters) finished sixth in the Downtown Grand Prix.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 22 of 29

Merced County Courthouse anchors the Downtown Grand Prix course.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 23 of 29

Carson Miller (Jelly Belly-Kenda) attempts a late-race escape but was quickly absorbed by the Bissell squad.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 24 of 29

Race support can be subtle.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 25 of 29

Men's races passes the Merced County Courthouse in the scenic downtown course.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 26 of 29

Bissell Pro Cycling team had a second set of Pinarello Dogma waiting in the pit during the men's race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 27 of 29

Much of the Downtown Grand Prix was a red Bissell train with race leader Ben Jacques Maynes tucked safely toward the back.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 28 of 29

The Red Train set a pace no other riders could better and kept their leader Ben Jaques-Maynes protected.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 29 of 29

Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) narrowly beats Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) at the line to win stage 3 of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Circle Sports rider Ricardo Escuela broke Bissell Pro Cycling's winning streak when he claimed the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix on Saturday. The Argentine sprinter was the fastest man in the bunch kick, out-pacing Bissell's duo Kyle Wamsley in second and Patrick Bevin in third.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) maintained his overall lead in the general classification heading into the final day of racing at the Almond Blossom 196km road race on Sunday. Jacques-Maynes is leading overall ahead of his teammates Rob Britton, Jay Thompson and Paul Mach. John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) is sitting in fifth place overall.

"This is really an extension of our training camp," Jacques-Maynes said. "It is actually much better than beating up on each other during training rides. The guys rode fantastic today. We didn't want to ride a super hard tempo all day but just enough to stay safe. There was an 180-degree turn on the course so it was much safer to be at the front anyway, I was ninth wheel and I wouldn't have wanted to be any further back."

"We wanted to give our sprinters a chance today and could have another chance tomorrow during the road race," he added. "It is supposed to lightly rain during the stage so that might change how the race plays out."

The third stage was held around the historical Court House Square Park. The men completed 50 laps of a kilometre-length circuit that included a mid-point chicane making for a challenging event. Road construction forced race organisers to revise the traditional circuit, running it clock-wise and including a 180-degree turn with 400 metres to go.

Bissell Pro Cycling proved its strengths after sweeping the podium in the opening two stages. The nine-man team controlled the front of the criterium and allowed race leader Ben Jacques-Maynes along with sprinters Kyle Wamsley and Patrick Bevin to stay safely out of the wind for the duration of race.

Jelly Belly p/b Kenda was one of the main aggressors of the day, sending its riders on the attack several times during the race. Some of the stronger sprinters in the bunch included eventual winner Escuela, Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Alex Candelario, Tom Soladay and Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum Health) and Freddie Rodriguez (Specialized Racing Masters).

"We were hoping to get a breakaway going during the race and all of our guys made two attempts each to try and get one going but the other teams didn't seem to want to go with us," said Hanson. "On four or five occasions we had riders off the front but Bissell brought it all back in. There were teams that tried to line up like Kelly Benefits and us. There was a shuffling into the last 180-degree turn."

"Bissell kept their control through that turn with [Frank] Pipp, Bevin and Wamsley," Hanson said. "Escuela got the good line onto Wamsley's wheel and was able to come around him. There was also myself, Friedman, Freddie Rodriguez and another young guy who got a good line."

Teutenberg brings her winning sprint to Merced Grand Prix

HTC-Highroad veteran Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took a convincing victory at the Merced Downtown Grand Prix, winning from a bunch kick to the line, out-pacing Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in second and Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in third.

"Peanut Butter kept it really steady at the end and Amanda Miller helped to get me in good position," Teutenberg said. "Through the hairpin turn, there was about 400 metres to go. I took it from about 250 metres."

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) maintains her overall race lead ahead of her teammate Kristin McGrath in second and Schnider in third.

"It was a complete team effort letting some breaks get up the road but all of our riders were up at the front controlling the race and keeping all the gaps manageable," Starnes said. "Keeping me safe and keeping the jersey was our first goal. The team worked flawlessly and the morale is very good."

The Pro-Elite women's field was treated to a day for the sprinters at the stage three's Merced Downtown Criterium held around the historical Court House Square Park. Riders completed 40 laps of a kilometre-length circuit that included a mid-point chicane making for a challenging event.

"The course was similar to the other years, but the other way around the park," Teutenberg said. "We did the loop around the park and then up a straight away, 180-degree turn and back down the same road to the finish. It was good for the spectators to be able to see 95 percent of the race."

TIBCO-To the Top's highest-placed rider in the overall classification was Carmen Small, who was sitting in seventh place and nearly three minutes behind race leader Alison Starnes. The team of three included Small, Megan Guarnier and Kendall Ryan, animating the race by initiating attacks from the gun.

"The girls rode a great race and with only three of us it is really solid training and we wanted to make Peanut Butter work hard," said directeur sportif Lisa Hunt. "All three girls rode aggressively and keyed off of some of the Highroad girls. We wanted to win, we were going for the win and sometimes you don't get it."

Likewise, HTC-Highroad represented themselves as one of the most aggressive teams despite only have three riders, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Ally Statcher and stage one winner and points leader, Amanda Miller.

After several attacks during the opening laps of the race a trio that included Miller, Guarnier and Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa). The breakaway worked well and remained off the front for nearly half the race.

"We just tried to race it hard because Amanda is down in the GC so we just wanted to go for it and try all we had," Teutenberg said. "I tried a couple of attacks but there were too many people on me. Amanda got off the front for about half the race. I tried to attack again at the end but took myself out in the corner. It was my own fault through the 180 degree turn, I can't blame anybody."

The field regrouped during the last laps of the race and several key attacks were no enough to separate the field. The peloton barreled through the final corner and Teutenberg won the sprint to the line.

Coryn Rivera placed second in the bunch sprint. The youngster recently returned to the US after a crash in the third stage of the Tour of Qatar that caused a severe concussion.

"It was nice to see Coryn on the podium," Starnes said. "She took a hard fall in Qatar and has been feeling under the weather. She did a killer sprint and we are proud of her for that. It's good to see her back on the bike."

The Merco Cycling Classic will conclude at the Almond Blossom 115km Road Race.

Full Results - Elite women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)1:15:51
2Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
3Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)0:00:01
4Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)
5Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
6Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
7Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:02
8Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
9Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
10Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)
11Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)
12Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
13Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:00:03
14Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)
15Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
16Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)
18Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:00:04
19Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
20Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
21Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
22Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:00:05
23Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
24Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)
25Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)
26Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
27Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
28Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
29Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
30Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
31Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:00:06
32Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
33Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
34Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
35Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:16
36Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:02:21
37Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:35
38Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:25
39Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
40Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
41Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
42Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
43Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
44Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
45Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)0:05:49
46Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)0:07:34
47Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:09:27
DNFMargaret Jones (Chico Corsa)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)5pts
2Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)4
3Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
4Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)2
5Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)5pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)4
3Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)3
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)2
5Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)25pts
2Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)20
3Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)16
4Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)14
5Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)12
6Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)10
7Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)9
8Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)8
9Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)7
10Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)6
11Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)5
12Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)4
13Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)3
14Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)2
15Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1:15:51
2Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:02
3Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
4Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)
5Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:00:03
6Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)
7Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
8Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:04
9Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:00:05
10Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)
11Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:35
12Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:25
13Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
14Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
15Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:09:27

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)4:28:04
2Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)0:01:36
3Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:38
4Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:02:18
5Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)0:02:19
6Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:39
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:54
8Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:03:05
9Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:07
10Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:11
11Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:17
12Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:03:54
13Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:03:59
14Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)0:04:03
15Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:04:05
16Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:04:41
17Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:42
18Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)0:05:25
19Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:05:36
20Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:05:40
21Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:05:41
22Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:46
23Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:06:21
24Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:07:40
25Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:08:22
26Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:08:36
27Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:08:42
28Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:09:06
29Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:12:31
30Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:14:24
31Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:14
32Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:15:19
33Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:15:22
34Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:15:37
35Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:15:44
36Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)0:16:08
37Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:17:53
38Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:18:27
39Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:19:35
40Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:19:44
41Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:20:50
42Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:20:58
43Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:21:22
44Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)0:23:57
45Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:34:55
46Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)0:37:19
47Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:44:29

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)36pts
2Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)35
3Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)30
4Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)21
5Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)21
6Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)18
7Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)16
8Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)15
9Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)15
10Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)15
11Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)14
12Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)14
13Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)14
14Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)13
15Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)12
16Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)10
17Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)9
18Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)8
19Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)7
20Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)5
21Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)5
22Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
23Peggy Legrand (US Military)3
24Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)2
25Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)2
26Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)4:30:23
2Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:20
3Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:01:40
4Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:01:46
5Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:23
6Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:03:17
7Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:27
8Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:04:02
9Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:12:05
10Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:13:25
11Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:15:34
12Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:16:08
13Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:17:25
14Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:18:31
15Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:42:10

 

Results - Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)1:23:47
2Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
5Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
6Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
7Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
8Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:05
10John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
11Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:07
12Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
13Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
14Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:00:11
16Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
17Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
18Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
19Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15
20David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)
21Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
22Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
23Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
24Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
25Craig Logan (Red Truck)
26Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
27Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
28Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles)
29Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
30Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
31Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
32Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
33Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
34Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)
35Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
36Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
37Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
38Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
39James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:21
40Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
41Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)
42Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
43Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
44Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
45Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
46Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
47Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
48Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)
49Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
50Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
51Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:27
52Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:29
53Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)
54Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
55Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite)
56Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:00:33
57Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
58Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:38
59Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
60Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
61Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)
62Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
63Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
64Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
65Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens)
66Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
67Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)
68Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
69Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)
70Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
71Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
72Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:00:43
73Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:45
74Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
75James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
76Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:00:57
77Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:00
78Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:39
79Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:42
80Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
81Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
82Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
83Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
84Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa)0:01:44
85Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness)
86Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)
87James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
88Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)
89Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:47
90Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:01:49
91Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)
92Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
93Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:01:51
94Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
95Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:01:54
96Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
97Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)0:01:57
98Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:05
99Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
100Richard Pego (Team Helens)0:02:12
101Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
102Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:02:16
103Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:02:32
104Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:42
105Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:02:53
106Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling)0:02:59
107Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:04:11
108Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:04:24
109AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
110James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:11:58
DNFMark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFRyan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFMatthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)
DNSTaylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)
DNSTom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)25pts
2Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)20
3Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)16
4Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)14
5Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)12
6Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)10
7Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)9
8Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)8
9Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
10John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)6
11Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
12Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)4
13Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)3
14Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)2
15Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)4
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)4
3Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)3
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

U25 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1:23:47
2Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
3John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:05
4Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:07
5Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)
6Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:11
7Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:15
8Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)
9Craig Logan (Red Truck)
10Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
11Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
12Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
13Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:21
14Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
15Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
16Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
17Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
18Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)
19Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
20Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:29
21Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)
22Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)
23Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:00:38
24Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
25Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)
26Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
27Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:45
28Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:00:57
29Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:42
30Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
31Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
32James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:01:44
33Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)
34Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:47
35Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:01:51
36Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
37Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:01:54
38Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:12
39Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:42
40Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:04:11
41AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:04:24
42James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:11:58

General classification:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5:12:58
2Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:10
3Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:18
4Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:40
5John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:50
6Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:23
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:12
8Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:22
9Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:08:02
10Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:08:05
11Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:12
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:14
13Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:20
14Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:08:29
15Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
16Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:33
17Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
18Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:08:41
19James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:08:45
20Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:08:56
21Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:09:01
22Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:09:08
23Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:09:24
24Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:09:35
25Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:39
26Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:09:44
27Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:09:49
28Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)
29Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:09:50
30Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
31Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)0:09:59
32Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:10:06
33Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:10:10
34Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:16
35David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)0:10:29
36Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:31
37Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:45
38Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:10:46
39Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
40Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:10:50
41Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:11:02
42Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:06
43Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:11:09
44Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:11:27
45Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:30
46Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:11:45
47Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)0:11:59
48James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:12:02
49Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:06
50Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:12:24
51Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:12:27
52Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:12:30
53Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:48
54Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:12:56
55Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:13:05
56Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:13:06
57Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:13:17
58Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:14:10
59Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:14:31
60Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:41
61Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:15:07
62Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:15:13
63Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:15:20
64Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness)0:15:30
65Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:16:35
66Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:16:54
67Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:17:55
68Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:18:43
69Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:20:15
70Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)0:20:47
71Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:21:12
72Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:23:25
73Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:23:27
74Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles)0:24:18
75Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:25:48
76Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:25:52
77Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:25:54
78Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:26:00
79Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:26:53
80Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:26:57
81Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)0:27:04
82Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:27:05
83Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)0:27:13
84Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens)0:27:52
85Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:27:59
86Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:28:39
87Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:28:46
88Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:29:22
89James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:30:21
90Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:27
91Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:30:33
92Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)0:30:42
93Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)0:31:04
94Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:32:18
95Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:38:18
96Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:41:04
97Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:41:10
98Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:41:40
99AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:44:17
100Richard Pego (Team Helens)0:49:19
101Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:49:48
102Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:50:52
103Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite)0:52:01
104Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:52:24
105Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa)0:52:42
106Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:57:07
107Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)1:04:57
108Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:06:34
109James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:18:48
110Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling)1:36:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)49pts
2Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)35
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)34
4Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)31
5John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)23
6Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)23
7Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)20
8Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)19
9Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)16
10Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)14
11Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)14
12Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)13
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)12
14Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)12
15Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)9
16Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)9
17Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)8
18Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)7
19Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
20Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)4
21Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)4
22Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)3
23Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
24Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)3
25Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)2
26Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)1
27Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)1

U25 riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)5:13:48
2Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:33
3Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:22
4Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:11
5Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:08:34
6Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:08:54
7Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:08:59
8Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:09:00
9Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
10Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:09:16
11Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:09:20
12Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:09:55
13Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:09:56
14Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:10:12
15Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:16
16Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:10:19
17Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:40
18Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:11:34
19Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:11:40
20Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:58
21Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:12:06
22Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:15
23Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:13:41
24Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:14:17
25Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:23
26Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:30
27Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:16:04
28Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:17:05
29Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:19:25
30Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:22:37
31Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)0:26:23
32Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:27:56
33James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:29:31
34Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:29:37
35Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:29:43
36Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:37:28
37Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:40:14
38AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:43:27
39Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:48:58
40Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)1:04:07
41Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:05:44
42James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:17:58

