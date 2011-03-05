Image 1 of 29 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) heads to the podium presentation after a close victory at the Downtown Grand Prix. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 29 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg chats with Kristy Scrymgeour at staging. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 29 Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) has a last-minute chat with DS Giana Roberge just before start of women's race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 29 Kristin McGrath, Allison Tetrick Starnes and Tayler Wiles wait for the start of the women's Downtown Gran Prix. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 29 Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12, here with Olivia Dillon on the front, quickly set up shop at the front of the field in the Downtown Gran Prix. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 29 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad), Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) and Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) worked together in early laps to gain a slight gap but were later reeled back into the pack. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 29 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) in the protective shadow of teammate Ally Stacher. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 29 The 180-degree final turn made for close company before the long drag race to the finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 29 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) hits the deck and takes Lauren Tamayo with her after carrying too much speed into the hairpin turn. Both immdeiately rejoined the race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 29 Shortly following her tumble Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) began working to split up the front of the field. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 29 GC leader Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) did not shy away from work duing the race, frequently pacesetting with her team at the front of the field. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 29 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) in the U26 leader's jersey drives the pace in stage 3 of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 29 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) edges out Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) to collect another win in the Merco Cycling Classic Downtown Grand Prix. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 29 Race leader Allison Tetrick Starnes and Lauren Tamayo make their way to the podium presentation for the previous day's time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 29 The men's field masses at the start of the Downtown Grand Prix. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 29 Call-ups for the men's field included much of the Bissell Pro Cycling team, here flanking John Bennett (Cal Giant Berries-Specialized.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 29 The men's field awaits the start of the their 50-lap race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 29 The 180-degree final turn brought riders to a near stop before the long straight to start/finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 29 The course revision caused by downtown construction was highlighted by iconic Merced architecture. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 29 GC leader Ben Jacques-Maynes spent the race with his team at the front of the field and out of danger. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 29 Fast Freddie Rodriguez (Specialized Masters) finished sixth in the Downtown Grand Prix. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 22 of 29 Merced County Courthouse anchors the Downtown Grand Prix course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 23 of 29 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly-Kenda) attempts a late-race escape but was quickly absorbed by the Bissell squad. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 24 of 29 Race support can be subtle. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 25 of 29 Men's races passes the Merced County Courthouse in the scenic downtown course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 26 of 29 Bissell Pro Cycling team had a second set of Pinarello Dogma waiting in the pit during the men's race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 27 of 29 Much of the Downtown Grand Prix was a red Bissell train with race leader Ben Jacques Maynes tucked safely toward the back. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 28 of 29 The Red Train set a pace no other riders could better and kept their leader Ben Jaques-Maynes protected. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 29 of 29 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) narrowly beats Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) at the line to win stage 3 of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Circle Sports rider Ricardo Escuela broke Bissell Pro Cycling's winning streak when he claimed the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix on Saturday. The Argentine sprinter was the fastest man in the bunch kick, out-pacing Bissell's duo Kyle Wamsley in second and Patrick Bevin in third.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) maintained his overall lead in the general classification heading into the final day of racing at the Almond Blossom 196km road race on Sunday. Jacques-Maynes is leading overall ahead of his teammates Rob Britton, Jay Thompson and Paul Mach. John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) is sitting in fifth place overall.

"This is really an extension of our training camp," Jacques-Maynes said. "It is actually much better than beating up on each other during training rides. The guys rode fantastic today. We didn't want to ride a super hard tempo all day but just enough to stay safe. There was an 180-degree turn on the course so it was much safer to be at the front anyway, I was ninth wheel and I wouldn't have wanted to be any further back."

"We wanted to give our sprinters a chance today and could have another chance tomorrow during the road race," he added. "It is supposed to lightly rain during the stage so that might change how the race plays out."

The third stage was held around the historical Court House Square Park. The men completed 50 laps of a kilometre-length circuit that included a mid-point chicane making for a challenging event. Road construction forced race organisers to revise the traditional circuit, running it clock-wise and including a 180-degree turn with 400 metres to go.

Bissell Pro Cycling proved its strengths after sweeping the podium in the opening two stages. The nine-man team controlled the front of the criterium and allowed race leader Ben Jacques-Maynes along with sprinters Kyle Wamsley and Patrick Bevin to stay safely out of the wind for the duration of race.

Jelly Belly p/b Kenda was one of the main aggressors of the day, sending its riders on the attack several times during the race. Some of the stronger sprinters in the bunch included eventual winner Escuela, Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Alex Candelario, Tom Soladay and Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optum Health) and Freddie Rodriguez (Specialized Racing Masters).

"We were hoping to get a breakaway going during the race and all of our guys made two attempts each to try and get one going but the other teams didn't seem to want to go with us," said Hanson. "On four or five occasions we had riders off the front but Bissell brought it all back in. There were teams that tried to line up like Kelly Benefits and us. There was a shuffling into the last 180-degree turn."

"Bissell kept their control through that turn with [Frank] Pipp, Bevin and Wamsley," Hanson said. "Escuela got the good line onto Wamsley's wheel and was able to come around him. There was also myself, Friedman, Freddie Rodriguez and another young guy who got a good line."

Teutenberg brings her winning sprint to Merced Grand Prix

HTC-Highroad veteran Ina-Yoko Teutenberg took a convincing victory at the Merced Downtown Grand Prix, winning from a bunch kick to the line, out-pacing Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in second and Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in third.

"Peanut Butter kept it really steady at the end and Amanda Miller helped to get me in good position," Teutenberg said. "Through the hairpin turn, there was about 400 metres to go. I took it from about 250 metres."

Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) maintains her overall race lead ahead of her teammate Kristin McGrath in second and Schnider in third.

"It was a complete team effort letting some breaks get up the road but all of our riders were up at the front controlling the race and keeping all the gaps manageable," Starnes said. "Keeping me safe and keeping the jersey was our first goal. The team worked flawlessly and the morale is very good."

The Pro-Elite women's field was treated to a day for the sprinters at the stage three's Merced Downtown Criterium held around the historical Court House Square Park. Riders completed 40 laps of a kilometre-length circuit that included a mid-point chicane making for a challenging event.

"The course was similar to the other years, but the other way around the park," Teutenberg said. "We did the loop around the park and then up a straight away, 180-degree turn and back down the same road to the finish. It was good for the spectators to be able to see 95 percent of the race."

TIBCO-To the Top's highest-placed rider in the overall classification was Carmen Small, who was sitting in seventh place and nearly three minutes behind race leader Alison Starnes. The team of three included Small, Megan Guarnier and Kendall Ryan, animating the race by initiating attacks from the gun.

"The girls rode a great race and with only three of us it is really solid training and we wanted to make Peanut Butter work hard," said directeur sportif Lisa Hunt. "All three girls rode aggressively and keyed off of some of the Highroad girls. We wanted to win, we were going for the win and sometimes you don't get it."

Likewise, HTC-Highroad represented themselves as one of the most aggressive teams despite only have three riders, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Ally Statcher and stage one winner and points leader, Amanda Miller.

After several attacks during the opening laps of the race a trio that included Miller, Guarnier and Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa). The breakaway worked well and remained off the front for nearly half the race.

"We just tried to race it hard because Amanda is down in the GC so we just wanted to go for it and try all we had," Teutenberg said. "I tried a couple of attacks but there were too many people on me. Amanda got off the front for about half the race. I tried to attack again at the end but took myself out in the corner. It was my own fault through the 180 degree turn, I can't blame anybody."

The field regrouped during the last laps of the race and several key attacks were no enough to separate the field. The peloton barreled through the final corner and Teutenberg won the sprint to the line.

Coryn Rivera placed second in the bunch sprint. The youngster recently returned to the US after a crash in the third stage of the Tour of Qatar that caused a severe concussion.

"It was nice to see Coryn on the podium," Starnes said. "She took a hard fall in Qatar and has been feeling under the weather. She did a killer sprint and we are proud of her for that. It's good to see her back on the bike."

The Merco Cycling Classic will conclude at the Almond Blossom 115km Road Race.

Full Results - Elite women

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 1:15:51 2 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 0:00:01 4 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 5 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 6 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 7 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:02 8 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 9 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 10 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 11 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 12 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 13 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:00:03 14 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 15 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 16 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 17 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 18 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:00:04 19 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 20 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 21 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 22 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:00:05 23 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 24 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 25 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 26 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 27 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 28 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 29 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 30 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 31 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:00:06 32 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 33 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 34 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 35 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:00:16 36 Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:21 37 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:35 38 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:25 39 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 40 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 41 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 42 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 43 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 44 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 45 Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women) 0:05:49 46 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 0:07:34 47 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:09:27 DNF Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 5 pts 2 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 3 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 4 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 2 5 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 5 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 3 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 3 4 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 2 5 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 25 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 20 3 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 16 4 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 14 5 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 12 6 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 10 7 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 9 8 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 8 9 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 7 10 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 6 11 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 5 12 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 13 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 3 14 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 2 15 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1:15:51 2 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:00:02 3 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 5 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:00:03 6 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 7 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 8 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:04 9 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:00:05 10 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 11 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:35 12 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:25 13 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 14 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 15 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:09:27

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4:28:04 2 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 0:01:36 3 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:38 4 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:18 5 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:02:19 6 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:39 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:54 8 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:03:05 9 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:07 10 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:11 11 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:17 12 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:03:54 13 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:03:59 14 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 0:04:03 15 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:04:05 16 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:04:41 17 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:42 18 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:05:25 19 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:05:36 20 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:05:40 21 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:05:41 22 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:05:46 23 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:06:21 24 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:07:40 25 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:08:22 26 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:36 27 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:08:42 28 Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling) 0:09:06 29 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 0:12:31 30 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:14:24 31 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:15:14 32 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:15:19 33 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:15:22 34 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:15:37 35 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:15:44 36 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 0:16:08 37 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:17:53 38 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:18:27 39 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:19:35 40 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:19:44 41 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:20:50 42 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:20:58 43 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:21:22 44 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 0:23:57 45 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:34:55 46 Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women) 0:37:19 47 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:44:29

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 36 pts 2 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 35 3 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 30 4 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 21 5 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 21 6 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 18 7 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 16 8 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 15 9 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 15 10 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 15 11 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 14 12 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 14 13 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 14 14 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 13 15 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 12 16 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 10 17 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 9 18 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 8 19 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 7 20 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 5 21 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 5 22 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 23 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 3 24 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 2 25 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 2 26 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 4:30:23 2 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:20 3 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:01:40 4 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:01:46 5 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:23 6 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:03:17 7 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:03:27 8 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:04:02 9 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:12:05 10 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:13:25 11 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:15:34 12 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:16:08 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:17:25 14 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:18:31 15 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:42:10

Results - Elite men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 1:23:47 2 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 5 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 7 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 8 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 10 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 11 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:07 12 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 13 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 14 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:11 16 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 17 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 18 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 19 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15 20 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 21 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 22 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 23 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 24 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 25 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 26 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 27 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 28 Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles) 29 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 30 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 31 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 32 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 33 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 34 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 35 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 36 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 37 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 38 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 39 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:21 40 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 41 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 42 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 43 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 44 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 45 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 46 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 47 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 48 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 49 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 50 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 51 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:27 52 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:29 53 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 54 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 55 Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite) 56 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:00:33 57 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 58 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:38 59 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 60 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 61 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 62 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 63 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 64 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 65 Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens) 66 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 67 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 68 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 69 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 70 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 71 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 72 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:43 73 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:45 74 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 75 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 76 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 0:00:57 77 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:00 78 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:39 79 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:42 80 Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 81 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 82 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 83 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 84 Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa) 0:01:44 85 Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) 86 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 87 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 88 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 89 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:47 90 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:49 91 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 92 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 93 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:01:51 94 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 95 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:54 96 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 97 Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness) 0:01:57 98 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:05 99 Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 100 Richard Pego (Team Helens) 0:02:12 101 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 102 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:16 103 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:32 104 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:02:42 105 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:53 106 Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:59 107 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:04:11 108 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:04:24 109 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 110 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:11:58 DNF Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DNF Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DNF Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) DNS Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) DNS Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 25 pts 2 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 20 3 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 4 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 14 5 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 12 6 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 10 7 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 9 8 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 9 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 10 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 6 11 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 12 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 4 13 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 3 14 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 2 15 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 4 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 4 3 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 3 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

U25 riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:23:47 2 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 3 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:05 4 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:07 5 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 6 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:11 7 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:15 8 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 9 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 10 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 11 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 12 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 13 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:21 14 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 15 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 16 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 17 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 18 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 19 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 20 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:29 21 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 22 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 23 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:00:38 24 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 25 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 26 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 27 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:45 28 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 0:00:57 29 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:42 30 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 31 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 32 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:01:44 33 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 34 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:47 35 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:01:51 36 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 37 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:01:54 38 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:12 39 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:02:42 40 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:04:11 41 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:04:24 42 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:11:58

General classification: # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5:12:58 2 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 3 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:18 4 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:40 5 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:50 6 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:23 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:12 8 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:22 9 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:08:02 10 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:08:05 11 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:12 12 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:14 13 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:20 14 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:08:29 15 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 16 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:33 17 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 18 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:08:41 19 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:08:45 20 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:08:56 21 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:09:01 22 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:09:08 23 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:09:24 24 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:09:35 25 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:39 26 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:09:44 27 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:09:49 28 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 29 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:09:50 30 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 31 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 0:09:59 32 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:10:06 33 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 0:10:10 34 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:10:16 35 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 0:10:29 36 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:10:31 37 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:10:45 38 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 0:10:46 39 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 40 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:10:50 41 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:11:02 42 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:06 43 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 0:11:09 44 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:11:27 45 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:30 46 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:11:45 47 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 0:11:59 48 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:12:02 49 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:12:06 50 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:12:24 51 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:12:27 52 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:12:30 53 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:48 54 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:12:56 55 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:13:05 56 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:13:06 57 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:13:17 58 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:14:10 59 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:14:31 60 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:14:41 61 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:15:07 62 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:15:13 63 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:15:20 64 Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) 0:15:30 65 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:35 66 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:16:54 67 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:17:55 68 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:18:43 69 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:20:15 70 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:20:47 71 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:21:12 72 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:23:25 73 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:23:27 74 Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles) 0:24:18 75 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:25:48 76 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:25:52 77 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:25:54 78 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:26:00 79 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:26:53 80 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:26:57 81 Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness) 0:27:04 82 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:27:05 83 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 0:27:13 84 Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens) 0:27:52 85 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:27:59 86 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:28:39 87 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:28:46 88 Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:29:22 89 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:30:21 90 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:27 91 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:30:33 92 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 0:30:42 93 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:31:04 94 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:32:18 95 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 0:38:18 96 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:41:04 97 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:41:10 98 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:41:40 99 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:44:17 100 Richard Pego (Team Helens) 0:49:19 101 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:49:48 102 Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:50:52 103 Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite) 0:52:01 104 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:52:24 105 Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa) 0:52:42 106 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 0:57:07 107 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 1:04:57 108 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 1:06:34 109 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 1:18:48 110 Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling) 1:36:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 49 pts 2 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 35 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 34 4 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 31 5 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 23 6 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 23 7 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 20 8 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 9 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 16 10 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 14 11 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 14 12 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 14 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 12 15 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 9 16 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 9 17 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 8 18 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 7 19 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 20 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 4 21 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 4 22 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 3 23 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 24 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 3 25 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 2 26 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 1 27 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 1