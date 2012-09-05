Trending

Theo Bos (Rabobank) outsprinted defending champion Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) to win the 2012 Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen.

Four days after winning the final stage of the inaugural World Ports Classic, Theo Bos (Rabobank) once again crossed the finish line first, this time in today's 194.9km Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen. The 29-year-old Dutchman's finishing kick was too much for defending champion Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), who had to settle for second. Rounding out the top three was Bos's teammate and lead-out rider extraordinaire Mark Renshaw followed by André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) in fourth.

"Finishing first and third, you can only be happy," said Nico Verhoeven, Rabobank directeur sportif. "But I am also happy with the way it happened. Mark led out the sprint for Theo and still finished third himself, behind Kenny van Hummel but ahead of André Greipel. This is really considered a sprint race, and if you end up winning with your sprinter and the team did everything according to the book, you obviously go home with a very good feeling."

After just 20km of racing four riders escaped from the peloton to form the day's early break. Kurt Hovelynck (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Quentin Bertholet (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole), Olivier Pardini (Colba-Superano Ham) and Jeroen Lepla (Bofrost-Steria) extended their advantage to a maximum of 5:30 and still enjoyed a lead of 3:30 when they arrived at the first of six 8.4km finishing circuits in Aartselaar.

Rabobank and Argos-Shimano were prominent at the head of the peloton, leading the pursuit of the escapees and hoping to set up their sprinters. Approximately 20km from the finish the break's horsepower was cut in half as both Bertholet and Pardini were unable to keep the pace. Hovelynck and Lepla continued onwards, but were caught near the end of the penultimate finishing circuit with 10km remaining. The sprinters' teams kept the peloton together through to the finale with Bos proving too quick for his rival fast men at the finish.

Full Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:19:06
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
7Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
8André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
9Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
10Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
11Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
18Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
22Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
24James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
25Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
28Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
29Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
30Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31Mathieu Teyechenne Coutet (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
32Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
33Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
34Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
37Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
38Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
39Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
40Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
42Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
44Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
45Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
47Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
48Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
50Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
51Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
52Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
53Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
54Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
55Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
57Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
58Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
61Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
62Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
63Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
64Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
65Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
67Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
68Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
70Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
71Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
72Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
73Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
75Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
76Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
78Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
80Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
81Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
82Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
83Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
84Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
86Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
87Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
90Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
91Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
92Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
93Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
94Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
95Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
96Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Alexander Budaragin (Rus) RusVelo
98Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
99Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
101Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
102David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
103Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
107Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
108Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
109Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
111Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
112Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
113Janis Dakteris (Lat) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
114Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
117Jimmy Raiboud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Dominic Klemme (Ger) Argos - Shimano
119Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
120Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
121Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
123Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
124Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
125Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:35
126Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team0:00:43
127Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:52
128Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
129Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost - Steria0:01:26
130Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
131Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
132Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:43
133Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:48
134Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:53
135Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Bofrost - Steria0:02:54
136Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
137Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
138Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham0:03:00
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:03:21
141James Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham0:03:53
DNFThomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Argos - Shimano
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
DNFFabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
DNFClément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFArkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFQuentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNSRudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team

