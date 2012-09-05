Bos prevails at Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen
Rabobank sprinter denies Van Hummel repeat victory
Four days after winning the final stage of the inaugural World Ports Classic, Theo Bos (Rabobank) once again crossed the finish line first, this time in today's 194.9km Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen. The 29-year-old Dutchman's finishing kick was too much for defending champion Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), who had to settle for second. Rounding out the top three was Bos's teammate and lead-out rider extraordinaire Mark Renshaw followed by André Greipel (Lotto Belisol Team) in fourth.
"Finishing first and third, you can only be happy," said Nico Verhoeven, Rabobank directeur sportif. "But I am also happy with the way it happened. Mark led out the sprint for Theo and still finished third himself, behind Kenny van Hummel but ahead of André Greipel. This is really considered a sprint race, and if you end up winning with your sprinter and the team did everything according to the book, you obviously go home with a very good feeling."
After just 20km of racing four riders escaped from the peloton to form the day's early break. Kurt Hovelynck (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Quentin Bertholet (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole), Olivier Pardini (Colba-Superano Ham) and Jeroen Lepla (Bofrost-Steria) extended their advantage to a maximum of 5:30 and still enjoyed a lead of 3:30 when they arrived at the first of six 8.4km finishing circuits in Aartselaar.
Rabobank and Argos-Shimano were prominent at the head of the peloton, leading the pursuit of the escapees and hoping to set up their sprinters. Approximately 20km from the finish the break's horsepower was cut in half as both Bertholet and Pardini were unable to keep the pace. Hovelynck and Lepla continued onwards, but were caught near the end of the penultimate finishing circuit with 10km remaining. The sprinters' teams kept the peloton together through to the finale with Bos proving too quick for his rival fast men at the finish.
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:19:06
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|7
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|11
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|18
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|20
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|25
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|26
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|29
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|30
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|Mathieu Teyechenne Coutet (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|34
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|37
|Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|38
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|39
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|42
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|44
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|45
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|47
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|48
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|50
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|51
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|52
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|53
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|55
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|57
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|61
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|62
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|63
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|67
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|68
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|70
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|71
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|73
|Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|75
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|76
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|77
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|80
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|81
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|82
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|83
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|84
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|86
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|87
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|90
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|91
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|92
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|93
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|94
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|95
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|96
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus) RusVelo
|98
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|101
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|102
|David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|103
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|106
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|107
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|108
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|109
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|111
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|113
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|114
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|115
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|117
|Jimmy Raiboud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|119
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|120
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|121
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|123
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|125
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:35
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|127
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:52
|128
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|129
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|0:01:26
|130
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|131
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|132
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:43
|133
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:48
|134
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:53
|135
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|0:02:54
|136
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|137
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|138
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:03:00
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:21
|141
|James Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:03:53
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Bofrost - Steria
|DNF
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNS
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy