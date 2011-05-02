Kosyakov tops Itera-Katusha 1-2
Rudaskov, Topchanyuk podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|4:11:53
|2
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:02:32
|3
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD
|0:02:42
|4
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|0:02:57
|5
|Alexey Kunshin (Rus)
|0:03:59
|6
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD
|0:04:04
|7
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:04:06
|8
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|9
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|10
|Roman Kolstov (Rus)
|11
|Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
|12
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|13
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|14
|Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)
|0:04:46
|15
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|16
|Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
|0:05:12
|17
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|0:05:54
|18
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:06:58
|19
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:07:14
|20
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|0:07:34
|21
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:09:29
|23
|Valery Grinkovsky (Rus)
|0:09:33
|24
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|25
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD
|0:14:30
|26
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:16:38
|27
|Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus)
|28
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|29
|Vassilian Romanov (Rus)
|30
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
|31
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|32
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) Ukraine
|33
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|34
|Armands Becis (Lat)
|35
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat)
|0:19:19
