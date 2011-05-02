Trending

Kosyakov tops Itera-Katusha 1-2

Rudaskov, Topchanyuk podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha4:11:53
2Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:02:32
3Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD0:02:42
4Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:02:57
5Alexey Kunshin (Rus)0:03:59
6Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD0:04:04
7Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:04:06
8Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
9Igor Boev (Rus)
10Roman Kolstov (Rus)
11Anton Samokhvalov (Rus)
12Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
13Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
14Dimitry Samokhvalov (Rus)0:04:46
15Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:52
16Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)0:05:12
17Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)0:05:54
18Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation0:06:58
19Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:07:14
20Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware0:07:34
21Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
22Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:09:29
23Valery Grinkovsky (Rus)0:09:33
24Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
25Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD0:14:30
26Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) Russian Federation0:16:38
27Kirill Sinitsyn (Rus)
28Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
29Vassilian Romanov (Rus)
30Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
31Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
32Dmytro Volovod (Ukr) Ukraine
33Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr) Ukraine
34Armands Becis (Lat)
35Andris Smirnovs (Lat)0:19:19

