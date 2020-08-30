Fabio Felline wins Memorial Marco Pantani
By Cyclingnews
Italian beats Ethan Hayter and Alexandr Riabushenko
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Alexandr Riabushenko (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
