Fabio Felline wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Italian beats Ethan Hayter and Alexandr Riabushenko

Memorial Marco Pantani 2020 - Castrocaro Terra del Sole - Cesenatico 199,8 km - 30/08/2020 - - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Alexandr Riabushenko (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

