Mezgec best of the break
Furdi and Marczynski complete podium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava
|4:19:44
|2
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|6
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|7
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:00:16
|8
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|9
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|10
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|11
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|12
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
|13
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
|14
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol)
|15
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
|16
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
|17
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|18
|Nejc Bester (Slo) Sava
|19
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|20
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
|21
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Anatoli Chaburka (Blr) Belarus
|23
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|24
|Michal Podlaski (Pol)
|25
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Dzmitryi Suravets (Blr) Belarus
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
|28
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|29
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|30
|Damian Miela (Pol)
|31
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|32
|Tomasz Kudelski (Pol)
|33
|Jiri Dolezal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|34
|Grzegorz Haba (Pol)
|35
|Josef Manousek (Cze)
|36
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|37
|Mateusz Jegier (Pol)
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|40
|Toms Flaksis (Lat) Velo Club la Pomme Marseille
|41
|Maxim Rusnac (Mda) MDA
|42
|Lukáš Smola (Cze)
|43
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Legia - Felt
|45
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|47
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
|48
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|49
|Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|50
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|51
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|52
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|53
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|59
|Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
|60
|Radoslaw Romianik (Pol) Bank BGZ
|61
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|62
|Mikhail Besaha (Blr) Belarus
|63
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
|64
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|65
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|66
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika
|67
|Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol)
|68
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
|69
|Jakub Foltyn (Pol)
|70
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|71
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
|72
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|73
|Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol)
|74
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
|75
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|76
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
|77
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|78
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|79
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|80
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Sava
|81
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:51
|82
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:01
|83
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|0:07:13
|84
|Vladzislu Patskevich (Blr) Belarus
|0:07:45
|85
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol)
|0:07:52
|86
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
|87
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
|88
|Mateusz Komar (Pol)
|89
|Konrad Zatorski (Pol)
|90
|Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|91
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|92
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|93
|Szymon Strzedula (Pol)
|0:12:27
|94
|Gasper Svab (Slo) Sava
|0:13:17
|95
|Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
|96
|Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava
