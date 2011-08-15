Trending

Mezgec best of the break

Furdi and Marczynski complete podium

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Sava4:19:44
2Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Bank BGZ
6Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
7Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil0:00:16
8Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
9Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
10Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
11Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
12Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
13Tino Meier (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
14Piotr Kirpsza (Pol)
15Matthias Plarre (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
16Konrad Tomasiak (Pol)
17Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
18Nejc Bester (Slo) Sava
19Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
20Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
21Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
22Anatoli Chaburka (Blr) Belarus
23Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
24Michal Podlaski (Pol)
25Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Dzmitryi Suravets (Blr) Belarus
27Marco Haller (Aut) Adria Mobil
28Damian Fornalski (Pol)
29Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
30Damian Miela (Pol)
31Kamil Gradek (Pol)
32Tomasz Kudelski (Pol)
33Jiri Dolezal (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
34Grzegorz Haba (Pol)
35Josef Manousek (Cze)
36Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
37Mateusz Jegier (Pol)
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol)
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
40Toms Flaksis (Lat) Velo Club la Pomme Marseille
41Maxim Rusnac (Mda) MDA
42Lukáš Smola (Cze)
43Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Legia - Felt
45Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
47Jure Bitenc (Slo) Sava
48Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
49Konrad Czajkowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
50Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
51Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
52Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
53Primoz Segina (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Marcin Urbanowski (Pol) Bank BGZ
59Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
60Radoslaw Romianik (Pol) Bank BGZ
61Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
62Mikhail Besaha (Blr) Belarus
63Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
64Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
65Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
66Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika
67Wojciech Ziolkowski (Pol)
68Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
69Jakub Foltyn (Pol)
70Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
71Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
72Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
73Franciszek Dabrowski (Pol)
74Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Sava
75Kamil Migdol (Pol)
76Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Bank BGZ
77Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
78Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
79Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
80Nik Burjek (Slo) Sava
81Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:51
82Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:01:01
83Pawel Bernas (Pol)0:07:13
84Vladzislu Patskevich (Blr) Belarus0:07:45
85Adam Stachowiak (Pol)0:07:52
86Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT-Team Brandenburg
87Mateusz Nowak (Pol)
88Mateusz Komar (Pol)
89Konrad Zatorski (Pol)
90Stanislav Beres (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
91Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
92Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
93Szymon Strzedula (Pol)0:12:27
94Gasper Svab (Slo) Sava0:13:17
95Tim Mikelj (Slo) Sava
96Mark Dzamastagic (Slo) Sava

