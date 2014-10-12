Kent-Spark wins Melbourne to Warrnambool
Edmondson misses out, Horgan rides to third
Geelong's Oliver Kent-Spark notched up the biggest win of his career, taking out the 99th Melbourne to Warrnambool, outpacing Commonwealth Games gold medallist Alex Edmondson (SASI) in the 273km event. Defending champion Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) finished third.
"I can't believe this has happened, it's absolutely incredible," Kent-Spark said. "This is 100 per cent the highlight in my career.
"I had 'always believe in yourself' in my head which is actually what my mum said to me this morning - the power of the mind is amazing."
Kent-Spark was part of a late 12-man breakaway that formed with 40 kilometres remaining and gained a one minute advantage on the peloton.
The group included Horgan, Edmondson, Jacob Kauffman (Budget Forklifts), Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac), Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing) and Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris) and began to splinter on the run into Warrnambool, with Horgan and Kent Spark caught out following an aggressive attack from O'Brien.
With five kilometres remaining, Edmondson, Kauffman, Cameron and O'Brien looked set to contest the finish between them, before Horgan and Kent-Spark dug deep and rejoined the group with three kilometres left to race.
"I was yo-yoing off the back of the break, we kind of came back together on a little downhill and it was Alex Edmondson who led the sprint out half-heartedly.
"I thought I was racing for second at best, the uphill sprint is better for me than a flat one but even that's not great for me, but everything changes at the end of 273 kilometres, it's a big day," Spark said.
Two-time track world champion and Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist, Edmondson, was disappointed to have come so close to victory.
"It's pretty hard to race almost 280 kilometres and be rolled on the line, but I gave it all I had and I guess I got beaten by a better bike rider on the day," said Edmondson.
"I take my hat off to the search2retain guys and Ollie Kent-Spark. He's such a nice guy and did a lot of the work when we got into that small breakaway at the end."
Kent-Spark's victory is the third on the trot for his health.com.au/search2retain team following Patrick Bevin taking out the National Capital Tour and Tour of Tasmania.
The Subaru National Road Series concludes on October 25 with the Grafton to Inverell.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team)
|7:00:21
|2
|Alexander Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team)
|3
|Samuel Horgan (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:01
|4
|Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|Mark O'brien (Avanti Racing Team)
|6
|Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:05
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Angus Tobin (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team)
|10
|Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team)
|11
|Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts)
|12
|Sean Whitfield (Team Scody Downunder)
|13
|Alexander Smyth (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|14
|Stuart Shaw (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team)
|15
|Jason Lowndes (Team Seight)
|0:00:06
|16
|Liam White (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|17
|James Mowatt (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|18
|George Tansley (SASI Cycling Team)
|19
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall Civil CCS)
|20
|Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|21
|Anthony Collins
|22
|Lee Burchell (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn)
|0:00:06
|23
|Hamish Schreurs (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|24
|Luke Parker (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|25
|Christopher Luxton
|26
|Tom Leaper (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:06
|27
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team)
|28
|Kyle Thompson
|29
|Lachlan Glasspool
|30
|Scott Sunderland (Team Scody Downunder)
|0:00:06
|31
|Daniel Bonello (GPM Stulz)
|32
|Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder)
|33
|Russell Gill (Wormall Civil CCS)
|34
|Tom Sacre
|35
|Dylan Hately (Team Seight)
|0:00:06
|36
|David Rugendyke
|37
|Daniel Strauss (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn)
|0:00:06
|38
|Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|39
|Christopher Fuller (St Kilda)
|40
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|41
|Tyson Chambers (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|42
|Julian Paynter (St Kilda)
|43
|James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|44
|Jake Magee (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|45
|Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|46
|Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team)
|47
|Chris Jory (GPM Stulz)
|48
|Ryan Cottrell
|49
|Timothy Roe (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:06
|50
|Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|51
|Vaughan Bowman (Team Seight)
|52
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|53
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray)
|54
|Kris Johnston (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|55
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (Wormall Civil CCS)
|56
|Joel Walsh
|57
|Russell Van Hout
|58
|Zane Hunter (Team Seight)
|0:00:06
|59
|Daniel Herrewyn
|60
|Andreas Nielson (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|0:00:06
|61
|Todd Buschkuehl (Team Scody Downunder)
|62
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|63
|Mason Austen (Hawthorn)
|64
|Ryan Thomas (GPM Stulz)
|65
|Chris Harper
|66
|Darryn Benn (Blackburn)
|0:00:06
|67
|Thomas Patton (GPM Stulz)
|68
|Tom Robinson (Avanti Racing Team)
|69
|Nicholas Bien (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|70
|Nicholas Wood
|71
|Jack Anderson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:06
|72
|Darrin Jones (Port Fairy *)
|73
|Ricky Smedts (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn)
|74
|Daniel Barry (Team Budget Forklifts)
|75
|Keegan Aitchison (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|76
|Michael Vink (Team Budget Forklifts)
|77
|Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz)
|78
|Cameron Mcdonald (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn)
|79
|Tom Paton
|80
|Jordan Payne
|81
|Josh Berry (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|0:00:06
|82
|Michael Troy (GPM Stulz)
|83
|Fergus Sully (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|84
|Jake Klajnblat
|85
|Mitchell Barry (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:00:06
|86
|Josh Aldridge (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|87
|Aaron Watts (Cellarbrations Racing Team)
|88
|Edward White (GPM Stulz)
|89
|Lauchlan Stewart
|90
|Mitchell Mulhern (Team Scody Downunder)
|0:00:06
|91
|Travis Meyer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|92
|Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team)
|93
|Justin Gassner
|94
|Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|95
|Glenn O'shea (SASI Cycling Team)
|96
|Tom Kaesler (SASI Cycling Team)
|97
|David Kelly (TRH)
|98
|Cameron Bayly (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team)
|99
|Miles Scotson (SASI Cycling Team)
|100
|Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|101
|Thomas Donald (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team)
|102
|Harry Carpenter (SASI Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|103
|Mitchell Dedman
|104
|Jacob Langham
|105
|Kane Walker (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:12
|106
|David Mclean (Team Seight)
|0:00:15
|107
|Joel Strachan (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|108
|Christopher Lee (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn)
|109
|Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team)
|110
|Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|0:00:17
|111
|Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|112
|Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|0:00:19
|113
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:20
|114
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|115
|Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|116
|Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CCS)
|117
|Guy Kalma (Wormall Civil CCS)
|118
|Jack Beckinsale (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:01:39
|119
|Stephen Fairless (Shepparton)
|120
|Aaron Donnelly (Avanti Racing Team)
|0:01:55
|121
|Benjamin Hill (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|0:02:58
|122
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team)
|123
|Sam Crome (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|0:03:51
|124
|Ian Johnston (Rockhampton)
|0:08:13
|125
|Jay Phillpotts (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|0:09:46
|126
|Daniel Molyneux (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|0:12:17
|127
|Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team)
|0:17:52
|128
|Ryan Vecht (St Kilda)
|0:21:10
|129
|Samuel Hill
|130
|Michael Mcgee (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team)
|0:21:10
|131
|Samuel Rix
|132
|Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team)
|0:21:12
|133
|Gary Mclennan (Sunshine Coast)
|0:26:30
|134
|Steve Duggan (Brunswick)
|135
|David Bingley (Launceston City)
|136
|Christopher Harney (St Kilda)
|137
|Chris Smith (Southern Masters)
|138
|Dean Heathcote (TRH)
|139
|Steven Payne (Preston)
|140
|William Murray (Footscray)
|141
|Ashley Dawson
|142
|Matthew Sydes (Northern Vets)
|0:26:30
|143
|Thomas Mcdonough (Coburg)
|144
|Daniel Hamblin (ADF Cycling)
|145
|Chris Mason (St Kilda)
|146
|Andrew Ward
|147
|David Hill (Alpine)
|0:26:30
|148
|Christopher Joustra (Latrobe City)
|149
|Colin Aitken (Latrobe City)
|150
|Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team)
|151
|Glenn Landers (St Kilda)
|152
|Andrew Kaye (Albury-Wodonga)
|153
|Adam Mulford (Carnegie Caulfield)
|154
|Gordon Kenneway (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn)
|155
|Chris Hellman (St Kilda)
|0:26:38
|156
|Angus Thomson (St Kilda)
|157
|Tim Mcgrath (St Kilda)
|0:26:45
|158
|Michael Walsh (Launceston City)
|0:26:48
|159
|Dane Frey (Wormall Civil CCS)
|0:26:51
|160
|Simon Frost (Carnegie Caulfield)
|0:27:21
|161
|Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|0:28:11
|162
|Kip Gabriel (Melbourne University)
|0:49:50
|163
|Justin Leske (Bendigo & District)
|0:49:52
|164
|Richard Hale (Mildura-Coomealla)
|165
|David Foster (Southern Masters)
|0:50:01
|166
|Lee Lindsay (Southern Masters)
|1:16:01
|167
|David De Pedro (Dirt Riders)
|168
|Kris Gill (Bendigo & District)
|DNF
|Jacob Restall (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Rowan Dever (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Julian Hamill (GPM Stulz)
|DNF
|Stuart Grimsey (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|DNF
|Ben De Groot (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team)
|DNF
|Jacob Sutherland (TRH)
|DNF
|Ben Marshall
|DNF
|Mick Millar (Southern Masters)
|DNF
|Costa Chronis (St Kilda)
|DNF
|Patrick Mcintyre (Italo Australian)
|DNF
|Robert Cater (Randwick Botany)
|DNF
|Justin Vincent (Warrnambool *)
|DNF
|Gavin Buechler (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
|DNF
|Russell Church (Carnegie Caulfield)
|DNF
|Daryl Stewart (Bendigo & District)
|DNF
|Scott Wells (Carnegie Caulfield)
|DNF
|Mark Mclaren (Hamilton)
|DNF
|Todd Baxter (Camperdown)
|DNF
|Leigh Stott (Dirt Riders)
|DNF
|Ash Flint (Northern Vets)
|DNF
|Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District)
|DNS
|Morgan Smith (CharterMason Giant Racing)
|DNS
|Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|DNS
|Samuel Volkers (Team Scody Downunder)
|DNS
|Alistair Crameri (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|DNS
|Nicholas Squillari (TRH)
|DNS
|Luigi Vecchio (TRH)
|DNS
|Jason Rigg
|DNS
|Michael Smith
|DNS
|Connor Hughes
|DNS
|Craig Porter (Carnegie Caulfield)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Hill
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|2
|3
|Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Hill
|3
|pts
|2
|Glenn O'shea (SASI Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Tyson Chambers (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samuel Hill
|2
|Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team)
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|4
|Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Hill
|6
|pts
|2
|Glenn O'shea (SASI Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team)
|2
|4
|Tyson Chambers (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part)
|1
|5
|Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|21:01:10
|2
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|SASI Cycling Team
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:00:10
|7
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Team Seight
|0:00:11
|9
|Wormall Civil CCS
|10
|Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn
|11
|GPM Stulz
|12
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|13
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|14
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|15
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|16
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:25
|17
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:03
|18
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:39:01
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy