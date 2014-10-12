Image 1 of 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au/search2retain) wins (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au/search2retain) wins (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 4 The 2014 Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 4 Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au/search2retain) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Geelong's Oliver Kent-Spark notched up the biggest win of his career, taking out the 99th Melbourne to Warrnambool, outpacing Commonwealth Games gold medallist Alex Edmondson (SASI) in the 273km event. Defending champion Sam Horgan (Budget Forklifts) finished third.

"I can't believe this has happened, it's absolutely incredible," Kent-Spark said. "This is 100 per cent the highlight in my career.

"I had 'always believe in yourself' in my head which is actually what my mum said to me this morning - the power of the mind is amazing."

Kent-Spark was part of a late 12-man breakaway that formed with 40 kilometres remaining and gained a one minute advantage on the peloton.

The group included Horgan, Edmondson, Jacob Kauffman (Budget Forklifts), Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac), Mark O'Brien (Avanti Racing) and Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris) and began to splinter on the run into Warrnambool, with Horgan and Kent Spark caught out following an aggressive attack from O'Brien.

With five kilometres remaining, Edmondson, Kauffman, Cameron and O'Brien looked set to contest the finish between them, before Horgan and Kent-Spark dug deep and rejoined the group with three kilometres left to race.

"I was yo-yoing off the back of the break, we kind of came back together on a little downhill and it was Alex Edmondson who led the sprint out half-heartedly.

"I thought I was racing for second at best, the uphill sprint is better for me than a flat one but even that's not great for me, but everything changes at the end of 273 kilometres, it's a big day," Spark said.

Two-time track world champion and Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist, Edmondson, was disappointed to have come so close to victory.

"It's pretty hard to race almost 280 kilometres and be rolled on the line, but I gave it all I had and I guess I got beaten by a better bike rider on the day," said Edmondson.

"I take my hat off to the search2retain guys and Ollie Kent-Spark. He's such a nice guy and did a lot of the work when we got into that small breakaway at the end."

Kent-Spark's victory is the third on the trot for his health.com.au/search2retain team following Patrick Bevin taking out the National Capital Tour and Tour of Tasmania.

The Subaru National Road Series concludes on October 25 with the Grafton to Inverell.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) 7:00:21 2 Alexander Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team) 3 Samuel Horgan (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:01 4 Jacob Kauffmann (Team Budget Forklifts) 5 Mark O'brien (Avanti Racing Team) 6 Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 0:00:02 7 Jesse Kerrison (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:05 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Angus Tobin (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) 10 Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing Team) 11 Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 Sean Whitfield (Team Scody Downunder) 13 Alexander Smyth (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 14 Stuart Shaw (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) 15 Jason Lowndes (Team Seight) 0:00:06 16 Liam White (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) 17 James Mowatt (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 18 George Tansley (SASI Cycling Team) 19 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall Civil CCS) 20 Daniel Nelson (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 21 Anthony Collins 22 Lee Burchell (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn) 0:00:06 23 Hamish Schreurs (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team) 24 Luke Parker (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 25 Christopher Luxton 26 Tom Leaper (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:06 27 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing Team) 28 Kyle Thompson 29 Lachlan Glasspool 30 Scott Sunderland (Team Scody Downunder) 0:00:06 31 Daniel Bonello (GPM Stulz) 32 Nick Miller (Team Scody Downunder) 33 Russell Gill (Wormall Civil CCS) 34 Tom Sacre 35 Dylan Hately (Team Seight) 0:00:06 36 David Rugendyke 37 Daniel Strauss (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn) 0:00:06 38 Tyler Spurrell (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 39 Christopher Fuller (St Kilda) 40 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 41 Tyson Chambers (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 42 Julian Paynter (St Kilda) 43 James Rendall (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 44 Jake Magee (CharterMason Giant Racing) 45 Darcy Woolley (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 46 Sean Lake (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) 47 Chris Jory (GPM Stulz) 48 Ryan Cottrell 49 Timothy Roe (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:06 50 Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant Racing) 51 Vaughan Bowman (Team Seight) 52 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 53 Benjamin Johnson (Footscray) 54 Kris Johnston (Cellarbrations Racing Team) 55 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (Wormall Civil CCS) 56 Joel Walsh 57 Russell Van Hout 58 Zane Hunter (Team Seight) 0:00:06 59 Daniel Herrewyn 60 Andreas Nielson (Cellarbrations Racing Team) 0:00:06 61 Todd Buschkuehl (Team Scody Downunder) 62 Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) 63 Mason Austen (Hawthorn) 64 Ryan Thomas (GPM Stulz) 65 Chris Harper 66 Darryn Benn (Blackburn) 0:00:06 67 Thomas Patton (GPM Stulz) 68 Tom Robinson (Avanti Racing Team) 69 Nicholas Bien (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) 70 Nicholas Wood 71 Jack Anderson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:06 72 Darrin Jones (Port Fairy *) 73 Ricky Smedts (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn) 74 Daniel Barry (Team Budget Forklifts) 75 Keegan Aitchison (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team) 76 Michael Vink (Team Budget Forklifts) 77 Mark Crawford (GPM Stulz) 78 Cameron Mcdonald (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn) 79 Tom Paton 80 Jordan Payne 81 Josh Berry (Cellarbrations Racing Team) 0:00:06 82 Michael Troy (GPM Stulz) 83 Fergus Sully (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) 84 Jake Klajnblat 85 Mitchell Barry (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:00:06 86 Josh Aldridge (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team) 87 Aaron Watts (Cellarbrations Racing Team) 88 Edward White (GPM Stulz) 89 Lauchlan Stewart 90 Mitchell Mulhern (Team Scody Downunder) 0:00:06 91 Travis Meyer (Drapac Professional Cycling) 92 Joseph Cooper (Avanti Racing Team) 93 Justin Gassner 94 Todd Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team) 0:00:06 95 Glenn O'shea (SASI Cycling Team) 96 Tom Kaesler (SASI Cycling Team) 97 David Kelly (TRH) 98 Cameron Bayly (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) 99 Miles Scotson (SASI Cycling Team) 100 Matt Boys (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 101 Thomas Donald (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) 102 Harry Carpenter (SASI Cycling Team) 0:00:12 103 Mitchell Dedman 104 Jacob Langham 105 Kane Walker (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:12 106 David Mclean (Team Seight) 0:00:15 107 Joel Strachan (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 108 Christopher Lee (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn) 109 Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) 110 Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 0:00:17 111 Mitchell Cooper (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 112 Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) 0:00:19 113 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:20 114 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 115 Wesley Sulzberger (Drapac Professional Cycling) 116 Jayden Copp (Wormall Civil CCS) 117 Guy Kalma (Wormall Civil CCS) 118 Jack Beckinsale (Avanti Racing Team) 0:01:39 119 Stephen Fairless (Shepparton) 120 Aaron Donnelly (Avanti Racing Team) 0:01:55 121 Benjamin Hill (CharterMason Giant Racing) 0:02:58 122 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Racing Team) 123 Sam Crome (CharterMason Giant Racing) 0:03:51 124 Ian Johnston (Rockhampton) 0:08:13 125 Jay Phillpotts (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 0:09:46 126 Daniel Molyneux (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team) 0:12:17 127 Dylan Lindsey (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team) 0:17:52 128 Ryan Vecht (St Kilda) 0:21:10 129 Samuel Hill 130 Michael Mcgee (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team) 0:21:10 131 Samuel Rix 132 Allan Satchell (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team) 0:21:12 133 Gary Mclennan (Sunshine Coast) 0:26:30 134 Steve Duggan (Brunswick) 135 David Bingley (Launceston City) 136 Christopher Harney (St Kilda) 137 Chris Smith (Southern Masters) 138 Dean Heathcote (TRH) 139 Steven Payne (Preston) 140 William Murray (Footscray) 141 Ashley Dawson 142 Matthew Sydes (Northern Vets) 0:26:30 143 Thomas Mcdonough (Coburg) 144 Daniel Hamblin (ADF Cycling) 145 Chris Mason (St Kilda) 146 Andrew Ward 147 David Hill (Alpine) 0:26:30 148 Christopher Joustra (Latrobe City) 149 Colin Aitken (Latrobe City) 150 Mark Scouller (Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team) 151 Glenn Landers (St Kilda) 152 Andrew Kaye (Albury-Wodonga) 153 Adam Mulford (Carnegie Caulfield) 154 Gordon Kenneway (Bike Gallery - Lexus Blackburn) 155 Chris Hellman (St Kilda) 0:26:38 156 Angus Thomson (St Kilda) 157 Tim Mcgrath (St Kilda) 0:26:45 158 Michael Walsh (Launceston City) 0:26:48 159 Dane Frey (Wormall Civil CCS) 0:26:51 160 Simon Frost (Carnegie Caulfield) 0:27:21 161 Conor Murtagh (CharterMason Giant Racing) 0:28:11 162 Kip Gabriel (Melbourne University) 0:49:50 163 Justin Leske (Bendigo & District) 0:49:52 164 Richard Hale (Mildura-Coomealla) 165 David Foster (Southern Masters) 0:50:01 166 Lee Lindsay (Southern Masters) 1:16:01 167 David De Pedro (Dirt Riders) 168 Kris Gill (Bendigo & District) DNF Jacob Restall (CharterMason Giant Racing) DNF Rowan Dever (CharterMason Giant Racing) DNF Julian Hamill (GPM Stulz) DNF Stuart Grimsey (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) DNF Ben De Groot (Subaru Albion NRS Development Team) DNF Jacob Sutherland (TRH) DNF Ben Marshall DNF Mick Millar (Southern Masters) DNF Costa Chronis (St Kilda) DNF Patrick Mcintyre (Italo Australian) DNF Robert Cater (Randwick Botany) DNF Justin Vincent (Warrnambool *) DNF Gavin Buechler (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers) DNF Russell Church (Carnegie Caulfield) DNF Daryl Stewart (Bendigo & District) DNF Scott Wells (Carnegie Caulfield) DNF Mark Mclaren (Hamilton) DNF Todd Baxter (Camperdown) DNF Leigh Stott (Dirt Riders) DNF Ash Flint (Northern Vets) DNF Sydney Anstee (Bendigo & District) DNS Morgan Smith (CharterMason Giant Racing) DNS Alexander Malone (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) DNS Samuel Volkers (Team Scody Downunder) DNS Alistair Crameri (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) DNS Nicholas Squillari (TRH) DNS Luigi Vecchio (TRH) DNS Jason Rigg DNS Michael Smith DNS Connor Hughes DNS Craig Porter (Carnegie Caulfield)

Sprint 1 - Teesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Hill 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 3 Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) 1

Sprint 2 - Cobden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Hill 3 pts 2 Glenn O'shea (SASI Cycling Team) 2 3 Tyson Chambers (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 1

Mountain 1 - Camperdown # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Samuel Hill 2 Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) 3 Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 4 Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team)

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Hill 6 pts 2 Glenn O'shea (SASI Cycling Team) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) 2 4 Tyson Chambers (Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part) 1 5 Angus Morton (Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team) 1