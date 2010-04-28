Trending

Kudentsov claims final stage

McCann defends leader's jersey, wins overall

Image 1 of 11

Race leader David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) arrives at the start line.

Race leader David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) arrives at the start line.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 2 of 11

David McCann and the Giant Asia Racing Team manager pose with the winner's trophy.

David McCann and the Giant Asia Racing Team manager pose with the winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 3 of 11

GC winner David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team)

GC winner David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team)
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 4 of 11

Final GC podium (l-r): Samuel Paul Witmitz, David McCann, Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul.

Final GC podium (l-r): Samuel Paul Witmitz, David McCann, Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 5 of 11

The stage 2 podium (l-r): Samuel Paul Witmitz, Sergey Kudentsov, Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul.

The stage 2 podium (l-r): Samuel Paul Witmitz, Sergey Kudentsov, Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 6 of 11

Stage two winner Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice).

Stage two winner Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice).
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 7 of 11

Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (ATM) placed third overall.

Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (ATM) placed third overall.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 8 of 11

Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) sprints to victory.

Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) sprints to victory.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 9 of 11

The start of the Melaka Governor Cup's final stage.

The start of the Melaka Governor Cup's final stage.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 10 of 11

David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) checks his rear brake.

David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) checks his rear brake.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)
Image 11 of 11

The Le Tua Cycling Team.

The Le Tua Cycling Team.
(Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)

Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) sprinted to victory in the Melaka Governor Cup's final stage on Sunday. The Russian bested Samuel Paul Witmitz (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (ATM) in the field sprint deciding the concluding 127.4km stage.

"Today's stage not so hard as the Giant team controlled the entire race," said Kudentsov. "The weather was too hot for me. In the last 10km I got up to the front. My team helped to pull me up and we sprinted [to the finish].

"Yesterday's race was more difficult and much faster compared to today which was slower. [There was] not much attacking because two teams were controlling the race, Giant Asia and Le Tua Team."

Overnight race leader David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) finished 15th on the stage, one second behind Kudentsov, and claimed the overall general classification by eight seconds over Australia's Samuel Paul Witmitz (Le Tua Cycling Team).

"The stage went really well for us, there wasn't really that much for me to do except for my teammates. Alex Coutts and Prajax Mahawong were riding really strongly so that we could control all the breakaways and just get them together for a bunch finish. I knew I had enough time, I didn't have to worry about the bonuses, so we kept it together for a bunch finish and I finished somewhere around the top ten. [It was a] pretty boring day, really, but nice and again really hot...really hot.

"It's good to come back, Melaka is where I had my best finish in [Le Tour de] Langkawi. I was second once so [there's] good memories here, it's good to come back and get one better.

"The race was really well run, I can tell from the experience that I had from the other races. The traffic control was excellent and routes were nice and no danger for anybody. The finish was well organised so it's been a good race."

Full Results
1Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice3:07:04
2Samuel Paul Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
3Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM
4Wan Mohamad Wan Mohd Najmee (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
5Mohamad Fauzi Mohamad Aim (Mas) Pahang
6Kisnanto Nuggroho (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
7Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) ATM
8Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
10Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
11Ahmad Fakhrullah Ismail (Mas) MSN Pelapis
12P. Heksa Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:00:01
13Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
14Vincent Ang (Sin) Cycleworx
15David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
16Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
17Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
18Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MSN Pelapis
19A. Agung Syahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:00:02
20Mohd Fakhruddin b Daud (Mas) MSN Pelapis
21Mohd Shafee Mohd Shawal (Mas) Pahang0:00:03
22Melvin Kow (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
23Nunung Burhanudin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
24Abdullah Mohd Shobry (Mas) Terengganu0:00:04
25Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
26Parno (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
27Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
28Khairul Naim Azhar (Mas) Johor
29Sarham Miswan (Mas) Melaka0:00:05
30Danny Feng (USA) Cycleworx
31Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
32Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:00:06
33Mat Senan Mohd Saufie (Mas) Terengganu
34Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
35Amiruddin Muhammad Amin (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
36Junaidi hashim (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:00:07
37Yusop Reduan (Bru) Brunei
38Syed Mazlan Syed Mohd Hussaini (Mas) Terengganu
39Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
40Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
41Hock Seng Gan (Mas) Melaka0:00:08
42Lemuel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
43Mohd Fauzi Mohd Fadhli Anwar (Mas) ATM
44Sata Mohd Halid (Bru) Brunei0:00:10
45Mark O'Brien (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
46Muhamad Rizal Muhamad (Mas) Johor
47Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) Johor
48Muhamad Faiz Syariffudin Abd Kadir (Mas) MSN Pelapis
49Zulkifli Mohd Yazrul Hisham (Mas) Pahang0:00:11
50Ho Jun Rong (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
51Greg Svarc (Sin) Cycleworx0:00:12
52Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
53Mohd Shahelmie Abd Karim (Mas) Johor
54Erik Suprianto (Ina) Customs Cycling Club0:00:13
55Afiza Fauizan Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM0:00:15
56Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:00:19
57Rosdi Mohd Nor Umardi (Mas) Terengganu0:00:21
58Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:25
59Marcus Leong (Sin) JFT Cycling0:00:26
60Mohammad Zulkfili Mohammad Rosejati (Mas) Sabah
61Mohd Hashim Mohd Zarif (Mas) Pahang0:00:29
62Zainul Ariffin Md Arbe Shadatul Farrani (Bru) Brunei0:00:30
63Nicklos Minol (Mas) Sabah0:00:35
64Zakaria Md. Rafiuddin (Bru) Brunei0:00:59
65Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) ATM0:01:02
66Abu Bakar Mohd Khuzairi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan0:01:05
67Iswana, Arin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team0:08:24
68Mohd Azmi Mohmad Ali (Mas) Melaka0:09:02
69Nick Swallow (Sin) Cycleworx0:14:26
DNFTaufik Muhamad (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team

Final general classification
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team7:07:57
2Samuel Paul Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team0:00:08
3Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM0:00:16
4Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
5Wan Mohamad Wan Mohd Najmee (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan0:00:20
6Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) ATM
7Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
8Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan0:00:29
10Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
11Mat Senan Mohd Saufie (Mas) Terengganu0:00:32
12Mark O'Brien (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
13Mohd Fauzi Mohd Fadhli Anwar (Mas) ATM0:01:30
14Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:01:47
15Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
16A. Agung Syahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
17Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
18Junaidi hashim (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
19Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:12
20Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:04:38
21Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:04:48
22Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
23Vincent Ang (Sin) Cycleworx
24Mohamad Fauzi Mohamad Aim (Mas) Pahang
25Mohd Fakhruddin b Daud (Mas) MSN Pelapis
26P. Heksa Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
27Ahmad Fakhrullah Ismail (Mas) MSN Pelapis
28Kisnanto Nuggroho (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
29Mohd Shafee Mohd Shawal (Mas) Pahang
30Khairul Naim Azhar (Mas) Johor
31Parno (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
32Abdullah Mohd Shobry (Mas) Terengganu
33Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
34Melvin Kow (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
35Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MSN Pelapis
36Muhamad Rizal Muhamad (Mas) Johor
37Sata Mohd Halid (Bru) Brunei
38Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
39Nunung Burhanudin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
40Hock Seng Gan (Mas) Melaka
41Yusop Reduan (Bru) Brunei
42Danny Feng (USA) Cycleworx
43Lemuel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
44Syed Mazlan Syed Mohd Hussaini (Mas) Terengganu
45Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) Johor
46Mohd Shahelmie Abd Karim (Mas) Johor
47Amiruddin Muhammad Amin (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
48Afiza Fauizan Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM
49Greg Svarc (Sin) Cycleworx
50Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
51Ho Jun Rong (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
52Zulkifli Mohd Yazrul Hisham (Mas) Pahang
53Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
54Muhamad Faiz Syariffudin Abd Kadir (Mas) MSN Pelapis
55Erik Suprianto (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
56Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team0:05:07
57Mohammad Zulkfili Mohammad Rosejati (Mas) Sabah0:05:13
58Marcus Leong (Sin) JFT Cycling
59Zainul Ariffin Md Arbe Shadatul Farrani (Bru) Brunei0:05:17
60Mohd Hashim Mohd Zarif (Mas) Pahang
61Nicklos Minol (Mas) Sabah0:05:23
62Sarham Miswan (Mas) Melaka0:05:27
63Zakaria Md. Rafiuddin (Bru) Brunei0:05:46
64Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) ATM0:05:50
65Abu Bakar Mohd Khuzairi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan0:05:53
66Rosdi Mohd Nor Umardi (Mas) Terengganu0:08:51
67Iswana, Arin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team0:13:12
68Mohd Azmi Mohmad Ali (Mas) Melaka0:13:50
69Nick Swallow (Sin) Cycleworx0:19:57

Latest on Cyclingnews