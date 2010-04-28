Image 1 of 11 Race leader David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) arrives at the start line. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 2 of 11 David McCann and the Giant Asia Racing Team manager pose with the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 3 of 11 GC winner David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 4 of 11 Final GC podium (l-r): Samuel Paul Witmitz, David McCann, Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 5 of 11 The stage 2 podium (l-r): Samuel Paul Witmitz, Sergey Kudentsov, Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 6 of 11 Stage two winner Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice). (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 7 of 11 Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (ATM) placed third overall. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 8 of 11 Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) sprints to victory. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 9 of 11 The start of the Melaka Governor Cup's final stage. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 10 of 11 David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) checks his rear brake. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications) Image 11 of 11 The Le Tua Cycling Team. (Image credit: Pulse Media Communications)

Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) sprinted to victory in the Melaka Governor Cup's final stage on Sunday. The Russian bested Samuel Paul Witmitz (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (ATM) in the field sprint deciding the concluding 127.4km stage.

"Today's stage not so hard as the Giant team controlled the entire race," said Kudentsov. "The weather was too hot for me. In the last 10km I got up to the front. My team helped to pull me up and we sprinted [to the finish].

"Yesterday's race was more difficult and much faster compared to today which was slower. [There was] not much attacking because two teams were controlling the race, Giant Asia and Le Tua Team."

Overnight race leader David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) finished 15th on the stage, one second behind Kudentsov, and claimed the overall general classification by eight seconds over Australia's Samuel Paul Witmitz (Le Tua Cycling Team).

"The stage went really well for us, there wasn't really that much for me to do except for my teammates. Alex Coutts and Prajax Mahawong were riding really strongly so that we could control all the breakaways and just get them together for a bunch finish. I knew I had enough time, I didn't have to worry about the bonuses, so we kept it together for a bunch finish and I finished somewhere around the top ten. [It was a] pretty boring day, really, but nice and again really hot...really hot.

"It's good to come back, Melaka is where I had my best finish in [Le Tour de] Langkawi. I was second once so [there's] good memories here, it's good to come back and get one better.

"The race was really well run, I can tell from the experience that I had from the other races. The traffic control was excellent and routes were nice and no danger for anybody. The finish was well organised so it's been a good race."

Full Results 1 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 3:07:04 2 Samuel Paul Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 3 Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM 4 Wan Mohamad Wan Mohd Najmee (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 5 Mohamad Fauzi Mohamad Aim (Mas) Pahang 6 Kisnanto Nuggroho (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 7 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) ATM 8 Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 9 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 10 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 11 Ahmad Fakhrullah Ismail (Mas) MSN Pelapis 12 P. Heksa Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 0:00:01 13 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 14 Vincent Ang (Sin) Cycleworx 15 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 16 Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 17 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 18 Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MSN Pelapis 19 A. Agung Syahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 0:00:02 20 Mohd Fakhruddin b Daud (Mas) MSN Pelapis 21 Mohd Shafee Mohd Shawal (Mas) Pahang 0:00:03 22 Melvin Kow (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 23 Nunung Burhanudin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 24 Abdullah Mohd Shobry (Mas) Terengganu 0:00:04 25 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 26 Parno (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 27 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 28 Khairul Naim Azhar (Mas) Johor 29 Sarham Miswan (Mas) Melaka 0:00:05 30 Danny Feng (USA) Cycleworx 31 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 32 Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:00:06 33 Mat Senan Mohd Saufie (Mas) Terengganu 34 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 35 Amiruddin Muhammad Amin (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 36 Junaidi hashim (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 0:00:07 37 Yusop Reduan (Bru) Brunei 38 Syed Mazlan Syed Mohd Hussaini (Mas) Terengganu 39 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 40 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team 41 Hock Seng Gan (Mas) Melaka 0:00:08 42 Lemuel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 43 Mohd Fauzi Mohd Fadhli Anwar (Mas) ATM 44 Sata Mohd Halid (Bru) Brunei 0:00:10 45 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team 46 Muhamad Rizal Muhamad (Mas) Johor 47 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) Johor 48 Muhamad Faiz Syariffudin Abd Kadir (Mas) MSN Pelapis 49 Zulkifli Mohd Yazrul Hisham (Mas) Pahang 0:00:11 50 Ho Jun Rong (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team 51 Greg Svarc (Sin) Cycleworx 0:00:12 52 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 53 Mohd Shahelmie Abd Karim (Mas) Johor 54 Erik Suprianto (Ina) Customs Cycling Club 0:00:13 55 Afiza Fauizan Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM 0:00:15 56 Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team 0:00:19 57 Rosdi Mohd Nor Umardi (Mas) Terengganu 0:00:21 58 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:25 59 Marcus Leong (Sin) JFT Cycling 0:00:26 60 Mohammad Zulkfili Mohammad Rosejati (Mas) Sabah 61 Mohd Hashim Mohd Zarif (Mas) Pahang 0:00:29 62 Zainul Ariffin Md Arbe Shadatul Farrani (Bru) Brunei 0:00:30 63 Nicklos Minol (Mas) Sabah 0:00:35 64 Zakaria Md. Rafiuddin (Bru) Brunei 0:00:59 65 Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) ATM 0:01:02 66 Abu Bakar Mohd Khuzairi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan 0:01:05 67 Iswana, Arin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team 0:08:24 68 Mohd Azmi Mohmad Ali (Mas) Melaka 0:09:02 69 Nick Swallow (Sin) Cycleworx 0:14:26 DNF Taufik Muhamad (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team