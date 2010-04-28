Kudentsov claims final stage
McCann defends leader's jersey, wins overall
Sergey Kudentsov (Polygon Sweet Nice) sprinted to victory in the Melaka Governor Cup's final stage on Sunday. The Russian bested Samuel Paul Witmitz (Le Tua Cycling Team) and Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (ATM) in the field sprint deciding the concluding 127.4km stage.
"Today's stage not so hard as the Giant team controlled the entire race," said Kudentsov. "The weather was too hot for me. In the last 10km I got up to the front. My team helped to pull me up and we sprinted [to the finish].
"Yesterday's race was more difficult and much faster compared to today which was slower. [There was] not much attacking because two teams were controlling the race, Giant Asia and Le Tua Team."
Overnight race leader David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) finished 15th on the stage, one second behind Kudentsov, and claimed the overall general classification by eight seconds over Australia's Samuel Paul Witmitz (Le Tua Cycling Team).
"The stage went really well for us, there wasn't really that much for me to do except for my teammates. Alex Coutts and Prajax Mahawong were riding really strongly so that we could control all the breakaways and just get them together for a bunch finish. I knew I had enough time, I didn't have to worry about the bonuses, so we kept it together for a bunch finish and I finished somewhere around the top ten. [It was a] pretty boring day, really, but nice and again really hot...really hot.
"It's good to come back, Melaka is where I had my best finish in [Le Tour de] Langkawi. I was second once so [there's] good memories here, it's good to come back and get one better.
"The race was really well run, I can tell from the experience that I had from the other races. The traffic control was excellent and routes were nice and no danger for anybody. The finish was well organised so it's been a good race."
|1
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|3:07:04
|2
|Samuel Paul Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|3
|Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM
|4
|Wan Mohamad Wan Mohd Najmee (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|5
|Mohamad Fauzi Mohamad Aim (Mas) Pahang
|6
|Kisnanto Nuggroho (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|7
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) ATM
|8
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|10
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|11
|Ahmad Fakhrullah Ismail (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|12
|P. Heksa Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:00:01
|13
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|14
|Vincent Ang (Sin) Cycleworx
|15
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|16
|Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|17
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|18
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|19
|A. Agung Syahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:00:02
|20
|Mohd Fakhruddin b Daud (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|21
|Mohd Shafee Mohd Shawal (Mas) Pahang
|0:00:03
|22
|Melvin Kow (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|23
|Nunung Burhanudin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|24
|Abdullah Mohd Shobry (Mas) Terengganu
|0:00:04
|25
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|26
|Parno (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|27
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|28
|Khairul Naim Azhar (Mas) Johor
|29
|Sarham Miswan (Mas) Melaka
|0:00:05
|30
|Danny Feng (USA) Cycleworx
|31
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|32
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|33
|Mat Senan Mohd Saufie (Mas) Terengganu
|34
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|35
|Amiruddin Muhammad Amin (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|36
|Junaidi hashim (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|37
|Yusop Reduan (Bru) Brunei
|38
|Syed Mazlan Syed Mohd Hussaini (Mas) Terengganu
|39
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|40
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|41
|Hock Seng Gan (Mas) Melaka
|0:00:08
|42
|Lemuel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|43
|Mohd Fauzi Mohd Fadhli Anwar (Mas) ATM
|44
|Sata Mohd Halid (Bru) Brunei
|0:00:10
|45
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|46
|Muhamad Rizal Muhamad (Mas) Johor
|47
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) Johor
|48
|Muhamad Faiz Syariffudin Abd Kadir (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|49
|Zulkifli Mohd Yazrul Hisham (Mas) Pahang
|0:00:11
|50
|Ho Jun Rong (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|51
|Greg Svarc (Sin) Cycleworx
|0:00:12
|52
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|53
|Mohd Shahelmie Abd Karim (Mas) Johor
|54
|Erik Suprianto (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|0:00:13
|55
|Afiza Fauizan Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM
|0:00:15
|56
|Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|57
|Rosdi Mohd Nor Umardi (Mas) Terengganu
|0:00:21
|58
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:25
|59
|Marcus Leong (Sin) JFT Cycling
|0:00:26
|60
|Mohammad Zulkfili Mohammad Rosejati (Mas) Sabah
|61
|Mohd Hashim Mohd Zarif (Mas) Pahang
|0:00:29
|62
|Zainul Ariffin Md Arbe Shadatul Farrani (Bru) Brunei
|0:00:30
|63
|Nicklos Minol (Mas) Sabah
|0:00:35
|64
|Zakaria Md. Rafiuddin (Bru) Brunei
|0:00:59
|65
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) ATM
|0:01:02
|66
|Abu Bakar Mohd Khuzairi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|0:01:05
|67
|Iswana, Arin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|68
|Mohd Azmi Mohmad Ali (Mas) Melaka
|0:09:02
|69
|Nick Swallow (Sin) Cycleworx
|0:14:26
|DNF
|Taufik Muhamad (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|7:07:57
|2
|Samuel Paul Witmitz (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM
|0:00:16
|4
|Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|Wan Mohamad Wan Mohd Najmee (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|0:00:20
|6
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) ATM
|7
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|8
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|0:00:29
|10
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Mat Senan Mohd Saufie (Mas) Terengganu
|0:00:32
|12
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Le Tua Cycling Team
|13
|Mohd Fauzi Mohd Fadhli Anwar (Mas) ATM
|0:01:30
|14
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:01:47
|15
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|16
|A. Agung Syahbana (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|17
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|18
|Junaidi hashim (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|19
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:12
|20
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:04:38
|21
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|22
|Mohd Harrif Salleh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|23
|Vincent Ang (Sin) Cycleworx
|24
|Mohamad Fauzi Mohamad Aim (Mas) Pahang
|25
|Mohd Fakhruddin b Daud (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|26
|P. Heksa Prasetya (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|27
|Ahmad Fakhrullah Ismail (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|28
|Kisnanto Nuggroho (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|29
|Mohd Shafee Mohd Shawal (Mas) Pahang
|30
|Khairul Naim Azhar (Mas) Johor
|31
|Parno (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|32
|Abdullah Mohd Shobry (Mas) Terengganu
|33
|Mohd Razif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|34
|Melvin Kow (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|35
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|36
|Muhamad Rizal Muhamad (Mas) Johor
|37
|Sata Mohd Halid (Bru) Brunei
|38
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|39
|Nunung Burhanudin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|40
|Hock Seng Gan (Mas) Melaka
|41
|Yusop Reduan (Bru) Brunei
|42
|Danny Feng (USA) Cycleworx
|43
|Lemuel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|44
|Syed Mazlan Syed Mohd Hussaini (Mas) Terengganu
|45
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) Johor
|46
|Mohd Shahelmie Abd Karim (Mas) Johor
|47
|Amiruddin Muhammad Amin (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|48
|Afiza Fauizan Mohd Shahrul (Mas) ATM
|49
|Greg Svarc (Sin) Cycleworx
|50
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|51
|Ho Jun Rong (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|52
|Zulkifli Mohd Yazrul Hisham (Mas) Pahang
|53
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|54
|Muhamad Faiz Syariffudin Abd Kadir (Mas) MSN Pelapis
|55
|Erik Suprianto (Ina) Customs Cycling Club
|56
|Adrian Wye Kit Chuah (Mas) Le Tua Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|57
|Mohammad Zulkfili Mohammad Rosejati (Mas) Sabah
|0:05:13
|58
|Marcus Leong (Sin) JFT Cycling
|59
|Zainul Ariffin Md Arbe Shadatul Farrani (Bru) Brunei
|0:05:17
|60
|Mohd Hashim Mohd Zarif (Mas) Pahang
|61
|Nicklos Minol (Mas) Sabah
|0:05:23
|62
|Sarham Miswan (Mas) Melaka
|0:05:27
|63
|Zakaria Md. Rafiuddin (Bru) Brunei
|0:05:46
|64
|Zainal Mohd Nur Rizuan (Mas) ATM
|0:05:50
|65
|Abu Bakar Mohd Khuzairi (Mas) Wilayah Persekutuan
|0:05:53
|66
|Rosdi Mohd Nor Umardi (Mas) Terengganu
|0:08:51
|67
|Iswana, Arin (Ina) Putra Perjuangan Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|68
|Mohd Azmi Mohmad Ali (Mas) Melaka
|0:13:50
|69
|Nick Swallow (Sin) Cycleworx
|0:19:57
