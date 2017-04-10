Trending

Jaramillo wins McClellan Road Race

Oronte, Marcotte round out podium

Daniel Jaramillo Diez (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo Diez (UnitedHealthcare)3:25:12
2Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling)
3Eric Marcotte (Cylance)0:00:10
4Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)
5Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
6Brett Wachtendorf (Lowestrates Cycling Team)0:00:16
7Barry Miller (Team Metra Xrcel Cycles 54)
8Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko | Citadel)
9Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare)0:03:01
10Brendan Housler (I Am Racing)0:03:05
11Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)0:03:10
12Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel)0:03:21
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare)0:03:27
14Orlando Garibay (Cylance)0:03:28
15Jacob Sitler (CCB Velotooler)0:03:29
16Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing pb Synergy)
17Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)0:03:31
18Kyle Murphy (Cylance)0:03:45
19George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)0:09:36
20Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
21Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)0:09:37
22Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)0:11:53
23Thomas Revard (Bissell-ABG-Giant)0:16:49
24Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)0:16:53
25Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC.)0:17:04
DNSAlberto Covarrubias (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
DNSHogan Sills (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNSMichael Keller (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNSGrant Erhard (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNSJohn Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
DNSJose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
DNSNathan Rogut (R & M)
DNSJoshua Brown (Cyclus Sports)
DNSWellington Capellan (Foundation)
DNSJuan Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNSJonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNSScott Law (Cylance)
DNSOsias Lozano (un)
DNSMichael Mcbrien (Palmer Cycling)
DNSBrendan Mccormack (Foundation)
DNSIan Mcshane (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNSBrendan Sullivan (Cyclus Sports)
DNSJustin Williams (Cylance)
DNFOscar Clark (Holowesko | Citadel)
DNFTyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel)
DNFJohn Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel)
DNFMiguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel)
DNFCharles (Rally Cycling)
DNFShane Kline (Rally Cycling)
DNFThomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
DNFPierrick Naud (Rally Cycling)
DNFCarlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFKarl Menzies (Cylance)
DNFSamuel (Cylance)
DNFAndres Diaz Corrales (Cylance)
DNFJohn Harris (CCB Velotooler)
DNFCooper Willsey (CCB Velotooler)
DNFAnsel Dickey (CCB Velotooler)
DNFCory Small (CCB Velotooler)
DNFJoseph Schmalz (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFInnokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFCory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFCory Williams (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFJose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFZachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFMatt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFBrice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFDoug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFKyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFSamuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
DNFCaleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFOliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFHamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFDavid Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFUlugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFSam Munday (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFBenoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
DNFTrevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)
DNFNoah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
DNFAnton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
DNFMichael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
DNFAndrew Scarano (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
DNFPeter Foerster (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
DNFFlorenz Knauer (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
DNFOle Quast (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
DNFJustin Pfaff (Stradalli)
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
DNFMorgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
DNFRicky Randall (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
DNFAlejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
DNFMat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
DNFMatthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
DNFMicah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
DNFBryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
DNFWinston David (SC Competitive Cyclist)
DNFMatt Moosa (SC Competitive Cyclist)
DNFBenjamin Renkema (SC Competitive Cyclist)
DNFChristopher Meacham (SC Competitive Cyclist)
DNFParker Kyzer (SC Competitive Cyclist)
DNFJohnny Mitchell (SC Competitive Cyclist)
DNFAndrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
DNFAdam Morris (Palmer Cycling)
DNFJohn Brizzard (Palmer Cycling)
DNFPatrick Casey (Palmer Cycling)
DNFSammy Moseley (Foundation)
DNFJuan Pimentel Jr. (Foundation)
DNFGeron Williams (Foundation)
DNFJames Schurman (Support Clean SportSeaSucker)
DNFCorey Davis (Support Clean SportSeaSucker)
DNFJohn Butler (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
DNFJohn Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
DNFAnthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
DNFSkyler Mackey (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
DNFFranklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
DNFLucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
DNFCharkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
DNFPhilip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
DNFJacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
DNFJamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
DNFConor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC.)
DNFAugusto Sanchez Beriguete (Aero Cycling Team)
DNFBrock Mason (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
DNFAustin Ulich (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
DNFJacob Henley (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
DNFAlder Martz
DNFNathaniel Morse
DNFRyan O'boyle
DNFFrank Travieso (Southern Crescent Cycling)
DNFJake Buescher (xXx Racing)
DNFDevin Reavis (Boone Area Cyclists)
DNFMichael Gearren Ii (Steen WearThe Chain Stay)
DNFJason Chatham (I Am Racing)
DNFPatrick Walle (I Am Racing)
DNFJustin Prior (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
DNFTom Salvesen
DNFMichael Sencenbaugh (Steen WearThe Chain Stay)

