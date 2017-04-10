Jaramillo wins McClellan Road Race
Oronte, Marcotte round out podium
Pro Men: Anniston, Alabama - Anniston, Alabama
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo Diez (UnitedHealthcare)
|3:25:12
|2
|Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling)
|3
|Eric Marcotte (Cylance)
|0:00:10
|4
|Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Jesse Anthony (Rally Cycling)
|6
|Brett Wachtendorf (Lowestrates Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|7
|Barry Miller (Team Metra Xrcel Cycles 54)
|8
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko | Citadel)
|9
|Greg Henderson (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:03:01
|10
|Brendan Housler (I Am Racing)
|0:03:05
|11
|Julio Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|0:03:10
|12
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel)
|0:03:21
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:03:27
|14
|Orlando Garibay (Cylance)
|0:03:28
|15
|Jacob Sitler (CCB Velotooler)
|0:03:29
|16
|Kevin Girkins (ELBOWZ Racing pb Synergy)
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:03:31
|18
|Kyle Murphy (Cylance)
|0:03:45
|19
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|0:09:36
|20
|Tanner Ward (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|21
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|0:09:37
|22
|Kyle Boorsma (Toronto Hustle)
|0:11:53
|23
|Thomas Revard (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|0:16:49
|24
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|0:16:53
|25
|Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC.)
|0:17:04
|DNS
|Alberto Covarrubias (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|DNS
|Hogan Sills (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|DNS
|Michael Keller (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|DNS
|Grant Erhard (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|DNS
|John Purvis (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|DNS
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|DNS
|Nathan Rogut (R & M)
|DNS
|Joshua Brown (Cyclus Sports)
|DNS
|Wellington Capellan (Foundation)
|DNS
|Juan Gonzalez (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNS
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|DNS
|Scott Law (Cylance)
|DNS
|Osias Lozano (un)
|DNS
|Michael Mcbrien (Palmer Cycling)
|DNS
|Brendan Mccormack (Foundation)
|DNS
|Ian Mcshane (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|DNS
|Brendan Sullivan (Cyclus Sports)
|DNS
|Justin Williams (Cylance)
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko | Citadel)
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (Holowesko | Citadel)
|DNF
|John Murphy (Holowesko | Citadel)
|DNF
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko | Citadel)
|DNF
|Charles (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Shane Kline (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Thomas Soladay (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling)
|DNF
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (Cylance)
|DNF
|Samuel (Cylance)
|DNF
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Cylance)
|DNF
|John Harris (CCB Velotooler)
|DNF
|Cooper Willsey (CCB Velotooler)
|DNF
|Ansel Dickey (CCB Velotooler)
|DNF
|Cory Small (CCB Velotooler)
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Cory Lockwood (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Doug Fagan (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Samuel Kieffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|David Nickels (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Ulugbek Saidov (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Sam Munday (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Trevor O'donnell (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|DNF
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling Inc.)
|DNF
|Andrew Scarano (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|DNF
|Peter Foerster (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|DNF
|Florenz Knauer (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|DNF
|Ole Quast (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|DNF
|Justin Pfaff (Stradalli)
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|DNF
|Morgan Schmitt (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|DNF
|Ricky Randall (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|DNF
|Alejandro Padilla (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (Arapahoe Resources Garneau)
|DNF
|Matthew Zimmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|DNF
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|DNF
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|DNF
|Winston David (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Matt Moosa (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Benjamin Renkema (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Christopher Meacham (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Parker Kyzer (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Johnny Mitchell (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|DNF
|Adam Morris (Palmer Cycling)
|DNF
|John Brizzard (Palmer Cycling)
|DNF
|Patrick Casey (Palmer Cycling)
|DNF
|Sammy Moseley (Foundation)
|DNF
|Juan Pimentel Jr. (Foundation)
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Foundation)
|DNF
|James Schurman (Support Clean SportSeaSucker)
|DNF
|Corey Davis (Support Clean SportSeaSucker)
|DNF
|John Butler (Stradalli Cycle Safetti)
|DNF
|John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
|DNF
|Anthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling)
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (Oklahoma Bicycle Project)
|DNF
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|DNF
|Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Philip Short (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|DNF
|Jamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
|DNF
|Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC.)
|DNF
|Augusto Sanchez Beriguete (Aero Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Brock Mason (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
|DNF
|Austin Ulich (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
|DNF
|Jacob Henley (Pharmaco-DeepSouth pb NGCA)
|DNF
|Alder Martz
|DNF
|Nathaniel Morse
|DNF
|Ryan O'boyle
|DNF
|Frank Travieso (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|DNF
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|DNF
|Devin Reavis (Boone Area Cyclists)
|DNF
|Michael Gearren Ii (Steen WearThe Chain Stay)
|DNF
|Jason Chatham (I Am Racing)
|DNF
|Patrick Walle (I Am Racing)
|DNF
|Justin Prior (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|DNF
|Tom Salvesen
|DNF
|Michael Sencenbaugh (Steen WearThe Chain Stay)
