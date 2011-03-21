Image 1 of 2 World Champion Tracy Moseley gets ready to race to another win. (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 2 of 2 Neko Mulally finished second overall and as the top junior. (Image credit: Trek World Racing)

Gouveia in Portugal is recognized by many as the unofficial season opener for international downhill racing and some top riders were on hand to test their early season legs. Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) and Danny Hart (Giant Factory Team) won the elite women's and men's contests. The track in Gouveia is notorious for the high speed rocky sections throughout, and during the week it claimed many riders, bikes and wheels.

In the men's race, Hart posted the fastest time of 2:47.90. He beat Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) by 3.70 seconds and Robin Wallner (Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing) by 5.34 seconds.

Hart, a 19-year-old rising star in downhill racing, finished eighth overall in the World Cup series last year, his first year competing at the elite level.

Mulally's second place overall finish gave him the win in the junior category. "Danny was too fast for me here, but after improving in the final, I'm really happy to be where I am right now," said Mulally.

Moseley, wearing her rainbow striped jersey, crashed and destroyed her helmet in training, but was ok and went on to win the race.

In qualifying, she had to pass two slower riders before setting a time of 3:19.13, which she promptly bettered in the finals, posting a 3:16.15. In the finals, Moseley beat Zarja Cernilogar in second by a large 18.64-second margin. Third placed Maria Michalogiannaki (Unior Tools Team) was 23.05 seconds back from the winner.

"Job done. I came here wanting to get more comfortable on the downhill bike after a long winter, and even though I did some sections better in practice than in the race, it felt good to be back on the bike in the sun!" said Moseley.

"I've been coming here on and off for the past seven years, and it's always good to be on the top step here."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:02:47.90 2 Neko Mullaly (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:03.73 3 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing 0:00:05.34 4 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:05.43 5 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) 0:00:06.90 6 Claudio Loureiro (Por) 0:00:07.32 7 Francisco Pardal (Por) 0:00:08.51 8 Jorge Aguin Castro (Spa) 0:00:09.17 9 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:09.42 10 Cesar Rojo Vidal (Spa) 0:00:10.56 11 Daniel Pombo (Por) 0:00:11.09 12 Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por) 0:00:11.47 13 José Silva (Por) 0:00:13.13 14 Stuart Jenkinson (GBr) 0:00:13.60 15 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing 0:00:13.99 16 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:14.98 17 Mario Perez Bernad (Spa) 0:00:15.05 18 Francisco Silva (Por) 19 Andres Fernandez Latorre (Spa) 0:00:15.78 20 Helder Padilha (Por) 0:00:15.92 21 Robert Williams (GBr) 0:00:16.00 22 Ralph Jones (GBr) 0:00:16.10 23 James Stock (GBr) 0:00:16.18 24 Joel Diogo Marques Ferreira (Por) 0:00:16.44 25 Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa) 0:00:17.86 26 Sion Witecross (GBr) 0:00:18.10 27 Marcio Ferreira (Por) 0:00:18.19 28 Gonçalo Gaspar (Por) 0:00:18.39 29 Miran Vauh (Slo) 0:00:19.20 30 Ruben Martins (Por) 0:00:19.21 31 Pol Romero Perich (Spa) 0:00:19.47 32 Bruno Diogo (Por) 0:00:20.32 33 Carlos Castro (Por) 0:00:21.32 34 Paulo Domingues (Por) 0:00:21.64 35 Marco Fernandez Garcia (Spa) 0:00:21.96 36 Luis Miguel Carballo Ubeira (Spa) 0:00:22.55 37 João Gois (Por) 0:00:23.08 38 Andrew Lewis (GBr) 0:00:23.22 39 Pedro Seco (Por) 0:00:23.59 40 Rhys Evans (GBr) 0:00:24.01 41 Alex Holowko (GBr) 0:00:24.56 42 Daniel Pinto (Por) 0:00:24.63 43 Bruno Freitas (Por) 0:00:24.80 44 Guillermo Gil Sebastian (Spa) 0:00:25.12 45 José Vasconcelos (Por) 0:00:25.13 46 Aaron Bello (Spa) 0:00:25.26 47 Ruben Villanueva Perez (Spa) 0:00:25.46 48 André Califórnia (Por) 0:00:25.51 49 Paulo Basilio (Por) 0:00:25.54 50 Marcelo Costa (Por) 0:00:25.75 51 Luis Ribeiro (Por) 0:00:25.84 52 Blaz Hölcl (Slo) 0:00:26.47 53 Victor Esplugas (Spa) 0:00:26.59 54 Luís Fortunato (Por) 0:00:26.89 55 Rafael Gonçalves (Por) 0:00:27.02 56 Rui Sousa (Por) 0:00:27.17 57 Duarte Medeiros (Por) 0:00:27.78 58 Sergio Castro (Spa) 0:00:28.73 59 Aurélio Domingos (Por) 0:00:29.13 60 Francisco Soares (Por) 0:00:30.05 61 Tiago Luís (Por) 62 João Andrade (Por) 0:00:30.10 63 Ricardo Viana (Por) 0:00:30.23 64 Gabriel Alonso (Spa) 0:00:30.34 65 Javier Veja (Spa) 0:00:30.70 66 Flavio Silva (Por) 0:00:30.72 67 Juan Otero Pastor (Spa) 0:00:31.44 68 Hugo Silva (Por) 0:00:31.73 69 Ales Virtic (Slo) 0:00:32.01 70 Fernando Aires (Por) 0:00:32.83 71 Cesar Brito (Por) 0:00:33.46 72 Carlos Delgado (Spa) 0:00:33.90 73 Ruben Iglesias (Spa) 0:00:34.72 74 Emanuel Ventura (Por) 0:00:35.01 75 Ruben Perez (Spa) 0:00:35.26 76 João Monteiro (Por) 0:00:35.61 77 Angel Barral (Spa) 0:00:36.33 78 Antonio Garcia (Por) 0:00:36.42 79 Ezequiel Martins (Por) 0:00:36.53 80 Manuel Banos Beneitez (Spa) 0:00:36.57 81 Rui Oliveira (Por) 0:00:36.72 82 Fernando Silva (Por) 0:00:36.73 83 André Adrião (Por) 0:00:36.90 84 José Nunes (Por) 0:00:37.20 85 Martin Schelberger (Aut) 0:00:38.07 86 Jesus Alonso Molina (Spa) 0:00:39.04 87 Juan Carballo (Spa) 0:00:39.09 88 Gonçalo Brito (Por) 0:00:39.67 89 Rodney Duarte (Por) 0:00:40.06 90 Ivan Torro (Spa) 0:00:40.42 91 Fábio Ferreira (Por) 0:00:40.99 92 João Baptista (Por) 0:00:41.07 93 Yago Bea Besada (Spa) 0:00:41.27 94 João Peres (Por) 0:00:41.69 95 Andrew Heston (GBr) 0:00:42.25 96 João Ferreira (Por) 0:00:42.35 97 Gilberto Marques Antunes (Fra) 0:00:43.31 98 Jack Shannon (Irl) 0:00:43.61 99 Jesus Vila (Spa) 0:00:43.91 100 Samuel Rojo Villasante (Spa) 0:00:44.04 101 Henrique Pedrosa (Por) 0:00:45.26 102 Lucas Diez Garcia (Spa) 0:00:46.04 103 Luis Ferreira (Por) 0:00:46.37 104 Daniel Alonso (Spa) 0:00:46.74 105 Leandro Liberal (Por) 0:00:47.07 106 Victor Martin (Spa) 0:00:47.78 107 Rui Domingues (Por) 0:00:48.02 108 Noel Pazo (Spa) 0:00:48.11 109 Pablo Lago (Spa) 0:00:48.36 110 Vitor Barros (Por) 0:00:48.77 111 Victor Garcia (Spa) 0:00:49.06 112 Benito Gircildez Sousa (Spa) 0:00:49.50 113 Fábio Jorge (Por) 0:00:51.20 114 Jose Gonzalez (Spa) 0:00:52.50 115 Vitor Morais (Por) 0:00:54.21 116 Luis Pinto (Por) 0:00:55.34 117 Alexandre Alves (Por) 0:00:59.12 118 Daniel Gatnau (Spa) 0:01:14.24 119 Franck Jacob (Fra) 0:01:15.84 120 Alejandro Martin Carrobles (Spa) 0:01:17.49 121 Morgan Adam (GBr) 0:01:27.84 122 Diogo Costa (Por) 0:01:34.84 123 Alexandre Cunha (Por) 0:02:38.50 DNS Alberto Alonso Garcia (Spa) DNS Mauricio Perez (Spa) DNS Rafael Villalba (Spa) DNS Juan Manuel Ochoa Cano (Spa) DNS André Bertilsson (Swe) DNS Isaac Martin (Spa) DNS Mathieu Da Costa (Fra) DNS Pedro Jose Hernandez (Spa) DNS Gonzaga Seijo Moya (Spa) DNS Luis Feijó (Por) DNS João Pereira (Por) DNS Leonel Henrique (Por) DNS Luis Goncalves (Por) DNS Jose Manuel Hernandez (Spa) DNS Javier Pino Gonzalez (Spa) DNS Keny Ortiz Rodriguez (Spa) DNS Marcos Quiros Manzano (Spa) DNS Daniel Sanchez Paniagua (Spa) DNS Ricardo Trancon Rivera (Spa) DNS Tiago Carvalho (Por) DNS Carlos Vicente (Spa) DNS José Costa (Por) DNS Antonio Filipe Rodrigues (Por) DNS Diogo Alexandre Lopes (Por) DNF Marco Fidalgo (Por) DNF Pedro Silva (Por) DNF Anxo Lemos (Spa) DNF Hugo Vila Novoa (Spa)