Hart blasts to downhill win in Portugal
World Champion Moseley wins women's race
Gouveia in Portugal is recognized by many as the unofficial season opener for international downhill racing and some top riders were on hand to test their early season legs. Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) and Danny Hart (Giant Factory Team) won the elite women's and men's contests. The track in Gouveia is notorious for the high speed rocky sections throughout, and during the week it claimed many riders, bikes and wheels.
In the men's race, Hart posted the fastest time of 2:47.90. He beat Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) by 3.70 seconds and Robin Wallner (Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing) by 5.34 seconds.
Hart, a 19-year-old rising star in downhill racing, finished eighth overall in the World Cup series last year, his first year competing at the elite level.
Mulally's second place overall finish gave him the win in the junior category. "Danny was too fast for me here, but after improving in the final, I'm really happy to be where I am right now," said Mulally.
Moseley, wearing her rainbow striped jersey, crashed and destroyed her helmet in training, but was ok and went on to win the race.
In qualifying, she had to pass two slower riders before setting a time of 3:19.13, which she promptly bettered in the finals, posting a 3:16.15. In the finals, Moseley beat Zarja Cernilogar in second by a large 18.64-second margin. Third placed Maria Michalogiannaki (Unior Tools Team) was 23.05 seconds back from the winner.
"Job done. I came here wanting to get more comfortable on the downhill bike after a long winter, and even though I did some sections better in practice than in the race, it felt good to be back on the bike in the sun!" said Moseley.
"I've been coming here on and off for the past seven years, and it's always good to be on the top step here."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:02:47.90
|2
|Neko Mullaly (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:03.73
|3
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing
|0:00:05.34
|4
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:05.43
|5
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)
|0:00:06.90
|6
|Claudio Loureiro (Por)
|0:00:07.32
|7
|Francisco Pardal (Por)
|0:00:08.51
|8
|Jorge Aguin Castro (Spa)
|0:00:09.17
|9
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:09.42
|10
|Cesar Rojo Vidal (Spa)
|0:00:10.56
|11
|Daniel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:11.09
|12
|Luis Paulo Vicente Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:11.47
|13
|José Silva (Por)
|0:00:13.13
|14
|Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
|0:00:13.60
|15
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W-Racing
|0:00:13.99
|16
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:14.98
|17
|Mario Perez Bernad (Spa)
|0:00:15.05
|18
|Francisco Silva (Por)
|19
|Andres Fernandez Latorre (Spa)
|0:00:15.78
|20
|Helder Padilha (Por)
|0:00:15.92
|21
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|0:00:16.00
|22
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|0:00:16.10
|23
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:16.18
|24
|Joel Diogo Marques Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:16.44
|25
|Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa)
|0:00:17.86
|26
|Sion Witecross (GBr)
|0:00:18.10
|27
|Marcio Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:18.19
|28
|Gonçalo Gaspar (Por)
|0:00:18.39
|29
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|0:00:19.20
|30
|Ruben Martins (Por)
|0:00:19.21
|31
|Pol Romero Perich (Spa)
|0:00:19.47
|32
|Bruno Diogo (Por)
|0:00:20.32
|33
|Carlos Castro (Por)
|0:00:21.32
|34
|Paulo Domingues (Por)
|0:00:21.64
|35
|Marco Fernandez Garcia (Spa)
|0:00:21.96
|36
|Luis Miguel Carballo Ubeira (Spa)
|0:00:22.55
|37
|João Gois (Por)
|0:00:23.08
|38
|Andrew Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:23.22
|39
|Pedro Seco (Por)
|0:00:23.59
|40
|Rhys Evans (GBr)
|0:00:24.01
|41
|Alex Holowko (GBr)
|0:00:24.56
|42
|Daniel Pinto (Por)
|0:00:24.63
|43
|Bruno Freitas (Por)
|0:00:24.80
|44
|Guillermo Gil Sebastian (Spa)
|0:00:25.12
|45
|José Vasconcelos (Por)
|0:00:25.13
|46
|Aaron Bello (Spa)
|0:00:25.26
|47
|Ruben Villanueva Perez (Spa)
|0:00:25.46
|48
|André Califórnia (Por)
|0:00:25.51
|49
|Paulo Basilio (Por)
|0:00:25.54
|50
|Marcelo Costa (Por)
|0:00:25.75
|51
|Luis Ribeiro (Por)
|0:00:25.84
|52
|Blaz Hölcl (Slo)
|0:00:26.47
|53
|Victor Esplugas (Spa)
|0:00:26.59
|54
|Luís Fortunato (Por)
|0:00:26.89
|55
|Rafael Gonçalves (Por)
|0:00:27.02
|56
|Rui Sousa (Por)
|0:00:27.17
|57
|Duarte Medeiros (Por)
|0:00:27.78
|58
|Sergio Castro (Spa)
|0:00:28.73
|59
|Aurélio Domingos (Por)
|0:00:29.13
|60
|Francisco Soares (Por)
|0:00:30.05
|61
|Tiago Luís (Por)
|62
|João Andrade (Por)
|0:00:30.10
|63
|Ricardo Viana (Por)
|0:00:30.23
|64
|Gabriel Alonso (Spa)
|0:00:30.34
|65
|Javier Veja (Spa)
|0:00:30.70
|66
|Flavio Silva (Por)
|0:00:30.72
|67
|Juan Otero Pastor (Spa)
|0:00:31.44
|68
|Hugo Silva (Por)
|0:00:31.73
|69
|Ales Virtic (Slo)
|0:00:32.01
|70
|Fernando Aires (Por)
|0:00:32.83
|71
|Cesar Brito (Por)
|0:00:33.46
|72
|Carlos Delgado (Spa)
|0:00:33.90
|73
|Ruben Iglesias (Spa)
|0:00:34.72
|74
|Emanuel Ventura (Por)
|0:00:35.01
|75
|Ruben Perez (Spa)
|0:00:35.26
|76
|João Monteiro (Por)
|0:00:35.61
|77
|Angel Barral (Spa)
|0:00:36.33
|78
|Antonio Garcia (Por)
|0:00:36.42
|79
|Ezequiel Martins (Por)
|0:00:36.53
|80
|Manuel Banos Beneitez (Spa)
|0:00:36.57
|81
|Rui Oliveira (Por)
|0:00:36.72
|82
|Fernando Silva (Por)
|0:00:36.73
|83
|André Adrião (Por)
|0:00:36.90
|84
|José Nunes (Por)
|0:00:37.20
|85
|Martin Schelberger (Aut)
|0:00:38.07
|86
|Jesus Alonso Molina (Spa)
|0:00:39.04
|87
|Juan Carballo (Spa)
|0:00:39.09
|88
|Gonçalo Brito (Por)
|0:00:39.67
|89
|Rodney Duarte (Por)
|0:00:40.06
|90
|Ivan Torro (Spa)
|0:00:40.42
|91
|Fábio Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:40.99
|92
|João Baptista (Por)
|0:00:41.07
|93
|Yago Bea Besada (Spa)
|0:00:41.27
|94
|João Peres (Por)
|0:00:41.69
|95
|Andrew Heston (GBr)
|0:00:42.25
|96
|João Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:42.35
|97
|Gilberto Marques Antunes (Fra)
|0:00:43.31
|98
|Jack Shannon (Irl)
|0:00:43.61
|99
|Jesus Vila (Spa)
|0:00:43.91
|100
|Samuel Rojo Villasante (Spa)
|0:00:44.04
|101
|Henrique Pedrosa (Por)
|0:00:45.26
|102
|Lucas Diez Garcia (Spa)
|0:00:46.04
|103
|Luis Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:46.37
|104
|Daniel Alonso (Spa)
|0:00:46.74
|105
|Leandro Liberal (Por)
|0:00:47.07
|106
|Victor Martin (Spa)
|0:00:47.78
|107
|Rui Domingues (Por)
|0:00:48.02
|108
|Noel Pazo (Spa)
|0:00:48.11
|109
|Pablo Lago (Spa)
|0:00:48.36
|110
|Vitor Barros (Por)
|0:00:48.77
|111
|Victor Garcia (Spa)
|0:00:49.06
|112
|Benito Gircildez Sousa (Spa)
|0:00:49.50
|113
|Fábio Jorge (Por)
|0:00:51.20
|114
|Jose Gonzalez (Spa)
|0:00:52.50
|115
|Vitor Morais (Por)
|0:00:54.21
|116
|Luis Pinto (Por)
|0:00:55.34
|117
|Alexandre Alves (Por)
|0:00:59.12
|118
|Daniel Gatnau (Spa)
|0:01:14.24
|119
|Franck Jacob (Fra)
|0:01:15.84
|120
|Alejandro Martin Carrobles (Spa)
|0:01:17.49
|121
|Morgan Adam (GBr)
|0:01:27.84
|122
|Diogo Costa (Por)
|0:01:34.84
|123
|Alexandre Cunha (Por)
|0:02:38.50
|DNS
|Alberto Alonso Garcia (Spa)
|DNS
|Mauricio Perez (Spa)
|DNS
|Rafael Villalba (Spa)
|DNS
|Juan Manuel Ochoa Cano (Spa)
|DNS
|André Bertilsson (Swe)
|DNS
|Isaac Martin (Spa)
|DNS
|Mathieu Da Costa (Fra)
|DNS
|Pedro Jose Hernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Gonzaga Seijo Moya (Spa)
|DNS
|Luis Feijó (Por)
|DNS
|João Pereira (Por)
|DNS
|Leonel Henrique (Por)
|DNS
|Luis Goncalves (Por)
|DNS
|Jose Manuel Hernandez (Spa)
|DNS
|Javier Pino Gonzalez (Spa)
|DNS
|Keny Ortiz Rodriguez (Spa)
|DNS
|Marcos Quiros Manzano (Spa)
|DNS
|Daniel Sanchez Paniagua (Spa)
|DNS
|Ricardo Trancon Rivera (Spa)
|DNS
|Tiago Carvalho (Por)
|DNS
|Carlos Vicente (Spa)
|DNS
|José Costa (Por)
|DNS
|Antonio Filipe Rodrigues (Por)
|DNS
|Diogo Alexandre Lopes (Por)
|DNF
|Marco Fidalgo (Por)
|DNF
|Pedro Silva (Por)
|DNF
|Anxo Lemos (Spa)
|DNF
|Hugo Vila Novoa (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:03:16.15
|2
|Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)
|0:00:18.64
|3
|Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:23.05
|4
|Carmen Martinez (Spa)
|0:00:38.11
|5
|Eva Garrido Castro (Spa)
|0:01:19.31
|6
|Ana Guedes (Por)
|0:06:22.58
