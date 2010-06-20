Trending

Bishop wins cross country on home turf

Emmett victorious for the day, the weekend and the series

Image 1 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) wins the Massanutten HooHa! cross country race.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) wins the Massanutten HooHa! cross country race.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 2 of 39

The best bike rack of the weekend

The best bike rack of the weekend
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 3 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) flies up some switchbacks.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) flies up some switchbacks.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 39

Scott Frederick on a climb

Scott Frederick on a climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 39

A jubilent Jeremiah Bishop at the finish with his wife Erin.

A jubilent Jeremiah Bishop at the finish with his wife Erin.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) was at the front in the men's start.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) was at the front in the men's start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 39

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) chases Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on the first lap

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) chases Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 39

Riders climb a shady fireroad.

Riders climb a shady fireroad.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 39

Andy Guptil (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) shows he is as comfortable on dirt as he is on the road.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Andy Guptil (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) shows he is as comfortable on dirt as he is on the road.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 39

Kelli Emmett (Giant) leads by over a minute on the first major climb.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) leads by over a minute on the first major climb.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 39

Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling) shadows Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized).

Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling) shadows Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 39

A rider traverses some off-camber singletrack next to a sketchy rock wall.

A rider traverses some off-camber singletrack next to a sketchy rock wall.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 39

Krista Park (Incycle) had a mechanical but fought back to take fifth place

Krista Park (Incycle) had a mechanical but fought back to take fifth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 39

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) climbs on the second lap

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) climbs on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 39

A Felt rider flies up some sweet singletrack

A Felt rider flies up some sweet singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 39

The trail conditions were perfect today at the Massanutten HooHa!

The trail conditions were perfect today at the Massanutten HooHa!
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 39

Kelli Emmett (Giant) picks her way through the babyheads on the top of the course.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) picks her way through the babyheads on the top of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 39

Sue Haywood (SBC) races on Massanutten

Sue Haywood (SBC) races on Massanutten
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 19 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on some singletrack while solo off the front.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on some singletrack while solo off the front.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 20 of 39

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) rides in the woods

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) rides in the woods
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 21 of 39

Nick Waite (Kenda) rides ot second place.

Nick Waite (Kenda) rides ot second place.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 22 of 39

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) rounds out the top three

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) rounds out the top three
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 23 of 39

Kelli Emmett (Giant) smiles as she takes the cross country win.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) smiles as she takes the cross country win.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 24 of 39

Anina Aaron was all smiles during her post-race interview.

Anina Aaron was all smiles during her post-race interview.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 25 of 39

Sue Haywood (SBC) is interviewed after her race.

Sue Haywood (SBC) is interviewed after her race.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 26 of 39

Kelli Emmett (Giant) on the top step of the women's podium for the weekend.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) on the top step of the women's podium for the weekend.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 27 of 39

Anina Aaron gives chase to Kelli Emmett

Anina Aaron gives chase to Kelli Emmett
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 28 of 39

Kelli Emmett (Giant) off the front

Kelli Emmett (Giant) off the front
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 29 of 39

A father and son race together on Father's Day

A father and son race together on Father's Day
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 30 of 39

The start of the cross country race at the Massanutten HooHa!

The start of the cross country race at the Massanutten HooHa!
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 31 of 39

It was hot and dusty as racers headed toward the first climb.

It was hot and dusty as racers headed toward the first climb.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 32 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) takes the early lead.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) takes the early lead.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 33 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on his way to victory

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on his way to victory
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 34 of 39

Nick Waite gives chase.

Nick Waite gives chase.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 35 of 39

It was hot and humid, so there was plenty of water on hand.

It was hot and humid, so there was plenty of water on hand.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 36 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) gives his Lefty a workout while leading on the downhill.

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) gives his Lefty a workout while leading on the downhill.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 37 of 39

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) chases Nick Waite.

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) chases Nick Waite.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 38 of 39

Nick Waite raced to a strong second place.

Nick Waite raced to a strong second place.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 39 of 39

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) topped the men's podium for the weekend of racing

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) topped the men's podium for the weekend of racing
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Kelli Emmett (Giant) won the cross country at the Triple Crown finale in Virginia on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon.

"It was awesome having the hometown crowd out supporting me here," said Bishop after victory on his home course. "I was stoked to have a good day at home. The course was also in as good condition as I can imagine. It was dry and fast."

"It's always going to be hard to beat JB in his backyard," said Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized), who was third on the day and second for the weekend.

On the first of two total laps, Bishop rode away from Nick Waite and Taberlay on the main climb.

"On the technical part of the climb, near the top, I got a little bit of a gap, and then I just pushed it anaerobic to force it. I know how that climb rides and if you're pacing it fast, you're anaerobic anyway," said Bishop. "On the rocky ridgeline, I could hear Sid, and I knew he wasn't far behind."

The two chasers stayed together until one lap to go.

"Sid wanted me to pull during the first lap, but I didn't really want to," said Waite, who now spends most of his time racing on the road despite coming from a mountain bike background, especially as a junior and under 23 rider. He sometimes trains with Bishop although the two are on different teams and weren't "officially" working together today.

"It's basic friend etiquette not to throttle it and drag Sid back up to Jeremiah," said Waite, who brought plenty of rocky, West Virginia riding experience to the technical course at Massanutten. Waite heads next weekend to the Canaan Mountain Bike Festival and then to Fitchburg for a weekend of road racing.

"The awesome thing about riding for Kenda is that they've encouraged me to stay fresh and go race my mountain bike when I can," said Waite, who got away from Tablerlay unintentionally in the feed zone at the half-way point of the race.

"I went to grab a messy bottle and my hand was soaked with sweat, and I dropped the bottle in the feed, so I had to stop and pick it up," said Taberlay. "I lost Nick there, then I just rode my own pace until the end."

"I didn't really have it today," said Taberlay. "I can't remember the last time I did a rocky uphill like that and my body's just not used to it, so I was suffering, and I was wasting a lot of energy out there not knowing where I was going. Local knowledged helped JB a bit, but at the same time, he's a good rider, so full credit to him."

Taberlay, who travelled to the race from California, was feeling not just the rocks, but also the humidity.

While Bishop charged off the front and felt better and better as the race progressed, Waite defended his second place until the finish, and Taberlay took third.

Waite wasn't the only active roadie on the podium. Andy Guptil, who races for Jamis Sutter Home presented by Colavita, finished a strong fourth place.

"I'm a road rider by trade and I had a free weekend. The start was great for me with the wide open road section," said Guptil. "The guys punched it when it got steep and got away. Then I just picked them off one by one after to pull them back."

Guptil is no stranger to off road racing, and he wasn't intimidated by the technical course. "I started in mountain biking as a junior. Nick Waite, Adam Craig and Walker Ferguson and I used to race together." But it was only his fifth mountain bike ride of the year after beginning to ride it again two weeks ago.

Fifth place went to Travis Livermon, who spent much of the race with Guptil and the rider in sixth place. "We rode together most of the race," said Livermon, "but at the bottom of the second big climb on the final lap, we all broke apart."

"I liked the course, it was more typical to what we're used to here in the Southeast," said Livermon, who is based in North Carolina.

Emmett solos to the win

Kelli Emmett rode in the top 20 of the men's field for most of the race and dominated the women's race to finish first. Anina Aaron rode to a strong second, and Sue Haywood was third.

The women experienced a chaotic start as all of several hundred cross country racers were started at once. For the elite women, who were unable to get to and stay at the front like the elite men, it meant battling with the amateurs from the gun.

"It was a crazy start. Most guys are usually like ok, you can get in, but not today," said Emmett. "The guys weren't budging. It was like a World Cup women's start with that many people and them all being that aggressive. It was great - it's good to practice those starts."

Haywood, a retired World Cup racer, didn't share the same feelings about the start. "That start was not cool. Only Kelli had the fitness to do that. If that's old school, I think we should bury the old school."

Emmett and Anina Aaron had the best start of the women, and the two spent the initial part of the first lap together. Then Emmett put the power down and rode away from Aaron. Both ladies, who spent most of the day racing on their own, were content with their races.

"It was so fun, such a good course," said Emmett. "It was hot out there. I had to be strategic and be steady and consistent and not go out too hard. That worked well for me in the heat."

Emmett noted the relatively longer duration of the HooHa! cross country race than is typical for national-level women's races. "I was out there for over two hours, but I didn't even realize it, I was so focused on getting through rock gardens. This was a long race for us, we often only do 1:20 or 1:30 races. A 1:40 would be a long race for me, so I had to meter my efforts to grind it out over the climb and over the rocks."

Emmett kept tabs on Aaron after noting her strong ride in the short track on Saturday. The latter never gave up and finished just under nine minutes behind Emmett.

"The longer it went on, the better I felt," said Aaron. "I'm used to the heat because I race in the Southeast, so this was like a normal race day for me. I was in second the whole race and I fought hard to keep it. I hammered it out, standing out whenever I can and picking off the guys one by one."

Haywood battled with Johanna Kraus for third. The two rode most of the race together and both wore big smiles after the finish.

"It was awesome riding with Johanna. I attacked her on the final steep climb. I had to," said Haywood, standing next to Kraus after finishing ahead of her by 25 seconds.

"I knew you were going to do that," said Kraus to Haywood. "I tried to conserve to be ready for it."

Krista Park (Incycle / Cannondale) was in the top three early in the race, but suffered mechanical shifting issues and finished fifth.

Tallying the Triple Crown

Bishop and Emmett won the Triple Crown for the weekend. Bishop defeated Taberlay, Waite, Livermon, and Alex Ryan while Emmett finished ahead of Aaron, Haywood, Park and Kraus.

When all three weekends of racing were tallied to determine overall final Triple Crown series results, Taberlay and Emmett took the titles. Schultz and Bishop rounded out the top three for the men, and Park and the absent Heather Irmiger completed the podium for the women.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)1:52:22
2Nick Waite (Kenda pro cycling)0:02:48
3Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:05:01
4Andy Guptill (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:08:58
5Travis Livermon (Champion System / Cannondale)0:10:15
6Aaron Snyder (Scott RC Mountain BIke Team)0:11:26
7Alex Ryan0:12:41
8Scott Frederick (Inland Construction)0:13:33
9Tad Elliott (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:14:04
10Jordan Kahlenberg (Breakaway Bikes)0:14:48
11Andy Schultz0:15:28
12Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain BIke Team)0:17:09
13Wesley Lamberson0:19:30
14Tim Mosher (Champion System/Cannondale)0:19:31
15Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)0:20:14
16Christopher Michaels0:21:17
17Cory Rimmer (CY/Hayes/Kenda/Thomson)0:26:42
18Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring)0:26:54
19Dave Weaver (ALAN N. America Cycling Team)0:29:26
20Matt Miller0:32:04
21Andrew Hoover (Mountainside Racing)
22Justin Raynes
23Kyle Spisak (Team Lake Effect)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles)2:14:15
2Anina Aaron0:08:53
3Sue Haywood0:14:50
4Johanna Kraus (Velo Bella)0:15:15
5Krista Park0:21:07
6Carolyn Popovic0:22:34

Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Fawley2:14:33
2Cameron Dodge0:00:11
3Mike Capraro0:05:00
4Ron Harding0:06:12
5Kyle Rodland (Independent Fabrication)0:08:37
6Michael Hosang (Tripower)0:09:28
7Derek Dotson0:12:34
8Jake Brown0:14:05
9Matt Smith0:14:19
10Patrick Miller0:17:09
11Dave O'neill0:21:10
12Paul Johnston0:21:39
13Christopher Mcgill (Dynamic Physical Therapy)0:21:59
14Todd Branham (Blue Ridge Adventures)0:28:03
15Ben Frederick0:30:11
16Dirk Servine0:32:19
17William Gilmer (Tri Power)0:35:55
18Markley Anderson0:45:26
19Robert Sawyer (Team Tripower)0:48:53
20Peter Devries0:56:22
21Martin Piedl1:00:31
22Tim Starkey (Tri Power)1:08:14
23Paul Lindblad (Team Gravel)1:08:37
24Matt Trybus1:19:42
25Jonathan Evans1:33:44
26Dave Williams1:35:20
27Richard Stem
28Alex Piedl

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Maynard1:11:16
2Trevor Graham0:02:17
3Jason Millington (Bire Cycles)0:05:01
4Chris Straynar0:35:42

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Musante2:54:33
2Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing)0:00:04
3Whitney March0:11:32
4Lydia Noble0:35:31

Cat. 1 18 & under men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Bell (Gripped Films)2:25:43

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Phillips2:16:26
2Kurt Wolfgang (Cyclelife USA)0:07:22
3Daniel Atkins (Adventures for the Cure)0:08:52
4Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)0:14:18
5Joseph Grimes (Boone Velo)0:26:02
6Thatcher Hurt (Boone Bike)
7Erik Jensen
8Nicholas Quesnel
9Douglas Chamberlain

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh West2:20:58
2Ian Spivack (StudioOrganics.com)0:00:35
3John Arias (Scott RC Factory Mountainbike)0:02:19
4Michael Tabasko0:03:56
5Thomas Harris0:08:58
6Colby Waller (NCVC/Inova Health)0:12:44
7Andrew Stackhouse (Pirate Race Productions)0:14:54
8Paul Ruhling (Yo Mama)0:18:47
9Michael Phillips0:20:11
10Alex Harrill (Inland Construction)0:41:26

Cat. 1 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Welch (Sledgehammer Charlies)2:16:51
2Thomas Jenkins0:12:59
3Robert Issem (East Coasters Bike Shop)0:16:41
4Michael Buchness (The Bike Lane)0:17:52
5Clarke Tanner0:22:56
6Scott Stahl0:23:36
7Matt Lough (Gripped Racing)0:26:54
8Dennis Boyle (Trek Mt. Coop)0:28:32
9Bill Marciniak (Bike Doctor)0:31:21
10Chris Scott0:44:06

Cat. 1 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Dodge (scott rc mountain bike team)2:28:26
2Michael Funk0:09:11
3Eric Sloman0:48:42
4James Carlson

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madison Matthews1:10:50
2Jacob Ehlinger (Cycle Sports Doylestown Wheelm)0:00:45
3Forrest Conrad (Pure Energy Cycling)0:03:13
4Kyle Miller0:09:08
5Clair Walizer 40:11:27
6Justin Plymale (East Coasters)0:17:23
7Scott Mcgill (NA)0:21:25
8Adam Croft0:39:26

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Catlett (Bike Factory Racing)1:15:39
2James Wittwer (Appalachian State Cycling)0:00:21
3Andrew Devier-Scott0:02:35
4Wilson Hale (JRVS/Casey Auto)0:05:27
5Jim Stevens0:11:37
6Chris Puzan0:16:32
7Vas Vlcek0:17:32
8Rob Irias0:18:24
9Benjamin Roth0:26:07
10Andrew Massonneau0:33:46
11David Taylor0:34:41
12Kevin Ford1:01:45

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Deeble1:20:56
2Michael Cosgrove0:01:43
3Paul Bayne0:03:58
4Vashek Vancura0:06:02
5Tony Combs0:08:03
6Paul Hansohn0:08:13
7Nathan Wigley0:09:28
8Matt Mccorkle0:10:16
9Jeffrey Sheehan (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)0:11:23
10John Glodek (Twin Six)0:14:21
11Paul Pfeifer (Quantico Marines)0:15:53
12Mark Scafidi0:19:59
13Don Loomis (NA)0:23:37
14Jim Kutz0:34:24

Cat. 2 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Mata (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Lon)1:20:14
2Mark Lewis0:01:32
3Matthew Michel (National Capital Velo Club/Spo)0:06:44
4William Thompson (Potomac Velo Club)0:06:51
5David Phillips0:08:04
6Donny Peppard0:09:32
7John Brinker0:11:18
8Phil Ehlinger (Cycle Sports Doylestown Wheelm)0:13:12
9Tim Sharff0:14:43
10Chip Rice0:18:15
11Jon Hicks (Winchester Wheelmen)0:18:23
12Mike Stoll0:18:38
13Michael Bender
14Ludek Kolesa0:22:57
15Jeffrey Chieppa0:25:03
16Paul Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto)0:30:20
17Dj Arnold (Winchester Wheelmen)0:35:19
18James Rosen0:35:56
19John Hughes0:41:04
20Roger Spivey0:51:32
21Roger Carmichael1:10:31

Cat. 2 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fred Wittwer (Van Dessel Factory Team)1:22:00
2Jim Mitchell0:04:38
3Luther Barden (Bike Stop Pro Team)0:07:05
4Alan Muldawer0:09:59
5Chris Massonneau0:11:32
6Brown Sharp Ii0:14:18
7David Jones (Fitness Together)0:17:33
8Jonathan Devies-Scott0:22:39
9Michael Miller (WV Night Club)0:34:24
10Gary Kelley (South Mountain Velo Club)0:41:19
11Basil Hangemnole (SVBC)1:05:55
12Jim Bryan1:12:26

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Kunkle0:49:39
2Dakota Detwiler (Whiskey Springs Jr Development)0:01:40
3Andrew Bobb (Whiskey Springs Jr Devlopment)0:01:41
4Zach Boyle0:06:37
5Adam Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto)0:07:55
6Jackson Burns (Haymarket Bicycles)0:14:09
7Ian Lamberson0:24:06

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Hagy0:49:09
2Zak Tonovitz0:00:39
3Peter Dailey0:02:46
4Ben Mccorkle0:08:31
5Scott Stilmar0:31:57
6Jacob Bucher0:45:19

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clair Walizer0:44:29
2Carlos Mollinedo0:12:35
3Chris Green0:19:29
4Daniel Sweeney0:36:44

Cat. 3 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luther Swift (NCVC)0:44:31
2Pete Dailey0:02:05
3Ramil Rodrigo0:10:56
4Steven Prestyly0:15:27
5Bryan Burns (Haymarket Bicycles)0:19:20
6Carlos Espinoza0:21:47

Cat. 3 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allen Mccorkle1:13:28
2Meuts Mesautt0:02:58
3Rich Hall0:10:52

Clydesdale Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Daniels (The Bike Lane)1:23:05
2John Bobb (Whiskey Springs Jr Development)0:00:26
3Michael Willi0:21:38
4Barry Quigley0:30:02
5Marty Neary0:45:17

First timer men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Ritcher1:01:02
2Fred Waldron0:17:36
3Walker Thompson ( )0:17:46
4Andy Spicer0:19:27
5Tristan Naftel0:21:37
6Jake Bowen0:27:16

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Honaker (Potomac Velo Club)1:48:44

Cat. 1 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Kelso (Gripped Racing)2:52:25
2Amy Mace0:42:17
3Kathryn Hansen (HPC/List)1:02:25
4Shannon Mathis

Cat. 1 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Conn (Cary All Stars p/b Johnson Lex)2:48:14

Cat. 2 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Mcdonald1:39:52
2Sarah Sanders0:37:11

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kari Carpenter (SVBC)1:42:12

Cat. 2 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Whedbee Jennifer (Bike Factory Racing)1:41:50
2Paula Lamberson0:21:13
3Patti Fetz0:24:29

Cat. 2 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Byers1:50:51
2Carolyn Sharff0:44:26

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Rhodes1:04:41
2Lemma Mclean0:08:02
3Emily Knickerbocker0:17:17

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Neary1:20:28

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Becky Walizer1:00:23
2Elizabeth Allen0:33:49

XXC Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Hill3:46:50
2Michael Carpenter0:03:38
3Peter Hufnagel0:04:04
4Dave Tevendale0:18:34
5Calvin Cheung0:18:36
6Kirby Walke0:25:46
7John Hughes0:26:23
7Michael Walling0:29:39
8Rob Ingram0:31:11
9Justin Mace0:31:15
10Tim Dickson0:33:01
11Todd Green (NA)0:35:04
12Collin Vento (JV Squad)0:35:19
13David Olsen0:47:05
14Andy Rhodes0:47:52
15Chris Cunningham1:06:52
16Paul Johnston1:07:12
17Eric Welp1:21:54
18Graham Snyder1:25:55
19Joe Sanders1:36:36
20Dan Oats1:40:59
21Ben Mattox2:08:01
22Phillip Esempio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)2:51:17

XXC Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenda Simril4:21:17

XXC Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donald Ciamianelli4:08:50
2John Simril0:06:13
3Michael Boyes0:14:54
4Jim Matthews0:21:16
5Robert Eiserman1:02:27
6Robert Lamberson1:36:30

XXC Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Miller3:56:48
2Evan Ellicott (Bike Doctor)0:03:08
3Aron Yevuta0:17:09
4Andy Cremans0:43:01

