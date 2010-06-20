Image 1 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) wins the Massanutten HooHa! cross country race. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 2 of 39 The best bike rack of the weekend (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 3 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) flies up some switchbacks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 39 Scott Frederick on a climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 39 A jubilent Jeremiah Bishop at the finish with his wife Erin. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) was at the front in the men's start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 39 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) chases Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 39 Riders climb a shady fireroad. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 39 Andy Guptil (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) shows he is as comfortable on dirt as he is on the road. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 39 Kelli Emmett (Giant) leads by over a minute on the first major climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 39 Nick Waite (Kenda Pro Cycling) shadows Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 39 A rider traverses some off-camber singletrack next to a sketchy rock wall. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 39 Krista Park (Incycle) had a mechanical but fought back to take fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 39 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) climbs on the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 39 A Felt rider flies up some sweet singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 39 The trail conditions were perfect today at the Massanutten HooHa! (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 39 Kelli Emmett (Giant) picks her way through the babyheads on the top of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 39 Sue Haywood (SBC) races on Massanutten (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 19 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on some singletrack while solo off the front. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 20 of 39 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) rides in the woods (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 21 of 39 Nick Waite (Kenda) rides ot second place. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 22 of 39 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) rounds out the top three (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 23 of 39 Kelli Emmett (Giant) smiles as she takes the cross country win. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 24 of 39 Anina Aaron was all smiles during her post-race interview. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 25 of 39 Sue Haywood (SBC) is interviewed after her race. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 26 of 39 Kelli Emmett (Giant) on the top step of the women's podium for the weekend. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 27 of 39 Anina Aaron gives chase to Kelli Emmett (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 28 of 39 Kelli Emmett (Giant) off the front (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 29 of 39 A father and son race together on Father's Day (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 30 of 39 The start of the cross country race at the Massanutten HooHa! (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 31 of 39 It was hot and dusty as racers headed toward the first climb. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 32 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) takes the early lead. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 33 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) on his way to victory (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 34 of 39 Nick Waite gives chase. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 35 of 39 It was hot and humid, so there was plenty of water on hand. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 36 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) gives his Lefty a workout while leading on the downhill. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 37 of 39 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized) chases Nick Waite. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 38 of 39 Nick Waite raced to a strong second place. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 39 of 39 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) topped the men's podium for the weekend of racing (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) and Kelli Emmett (Giant) won the cross country at the Triple Crown finale in Virginia on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon.

"It was awesome having the hometown crowd out supporting me here," said Bishop after victory on his home course. "I was stoked to have a good day at home. The course was also in as good condition as I can imagine. It was dry and fast."

"It's always going to be hard to beat JB in his backyard," said Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air / Specialized), who was third on the day and second for the weekend.

On the first of two total laps, Bishop rode away from Nick Waite and Taberlay on the main climb.

"On the technical part of the climb, near the top, I got a little bit of a gap, and then I just pushed it anaerobic to force it. I know how that climb rides and if you're pacing it fast, you're anaerobic anyway," said Bishop. "On the rocky ridgeline, I could hear Sid, and I knew he wasn't far behind."

The two chasers stayed together until one lap to go.

"Sid wanted me to pull during the first lap, but I didn't really want to," said Waite, who now spends most of his time racing on the road despite coming from a mountain bike background, especially as a junior and under 23 rider. He sometimes trains with Bishop although the two are on different teams and weren't "officially" working together today.

"It's basic friend etiquette not to throttle it and drag Sid back up to Jeremiah," said Waite, who brought plenty of rocky, West Virginia riding experience to the technical course at Massanutten. Waite heads next weekend to the Canaan Mountain Bike Festival and then to Fitchburg for a weekend of road racing.

"The awesome thing about riding for Kenda is that they've encouraged me to stay fresh and go race my mountain bike when I can," said Waite, who got away from Tablerlay unintentionally in the feed zone at the half-way point of the race.

"I went to grab a messy bottle and my hand was soaked with sweat, and I dropped the bottle in the feed, so I had to stop and pick it up," said Taberlay. "I lost Nick there, then I just rode my own pace until the end."

"I didn't really have it today," said Taberlay. "I can't remember the last time I did a rocky uphill like that and my body's just not used to it, so I was suffering, and I was wasting a lot of energy out there not knowing where I was going. Local knowledged helped JB a bit, but at the same time, he's a good rider, so full credit to him."

Taberlay, who travelled to the race from California, was feeling not just the rocks, but also the humidity.

While Bishop charged off the front and felt better and better as the race progressed, Waite defended his second place until the finish, and Taberlay took third.

Waite wasn't the only active roadie on the podium. Andy Guptil, who races for Jamis Sutter Home presented by Colavita, finished a strong fourth place.

"I'm a road rider by trade and I had a free weekend. The start was great for me with the wide open road section," said Guptil. "The guys punched it when it got steep and got away. Then I just picked them off one by one after to pull them back."

Guptil is no stranger to off road racing, and he wasn't intimidated by the technical course. "I started in mountain biking as a junior. Nick Waite, Adam Craig and Walker Ferguson and I used to race together." But it was only his fifth mountain bike ride of the year after beginning to ride it again two weeks ago.

Fifth place went to Travis Livermon, who spent much of the race with Guptil and the rider in sixth place. "We rode together most of the race," said Livermon, "but at the bottom of the second big climb on the final lap, we all broke apart."

"I liked the course, it was more typical to what we're used to here in the Southeast," said Livermon, who is based in North Carolina.

Emmett solos to the win

Kelli Emmett rode in the top 20 of the men's field for most of the race and dominated the women's race to finish first. Anina Aaron rode to a strong second, and Sue Haywood was third.

The women experienced a chaotic start as all of several hundred cross country racers were started at once. For the elite women, who were unable to get to and stay at the front like the elite men, it meant battling with the amateurs from the gun.

"It was a crazy start. Most guys are usually like ok, you can get in, but not today," said Emmett. "The guys weren't budging. It was like a World Cup women's start with that many people and them all being that aggressive. It was great - it's good to practice those starts."

Haywood, a retired World Cup racer, didn't share the same feelings about the start. "That start was not cool. Only Kelli had the fitness to do that. If that's old school, I think we should bury the old school."

Emmett and Anina Aaron had the best start of the women, and the two spent the initial part of the first lap together. Then Emmett put the power down and rode away from Aaron. Both ladies, who spent most of the day racing on their own, were content with their races.

"It was so fun, such a good course," said Emmett. "It was hot out there. I had to be strategic and be steady and consistent and not go out too hard. That worked well for me in the heat."

Emmett noted the relatively longer duration of the HooHa! cross country race than is typical for national-level women's races. "I was out there for over two hours, but I didn't even realize it, I was so focused on getting through rock gardens. This was a long race for us, we often only do 1:20 or 1:30 races. A 1:40 would be a long race for me, so I had to meter my efforts to grind it out over the climb and over the rocks."

Emmett kept tabs on Aaron after noting her strong ride in the short track on Saturday. The latter never gave up and finished just under nine minutes behind Emmett.

"The longer it went on, the better I felt," said Aaron. "I'm used to the heat because I race in the Southeast, so this was like a normal race day for me. I was in second the whole race and I fought hard to keep it. I hammered it out, standing out whenever I can and picking off the guys one by one."

Haywood battled with Johanna Kraus for third. The two rode most of the race together and both wore big smiles after the finish.

"It was awesome riding with Johanna. I attacked her on the final steep climb. I had to," said Haywood, standing next to Kraus after finishing ahead of her by 25 seconds.

"I knew you were going to do that," said Kraus to Haywood. "I tried to conserve to be ready for it."

Krista Park (Incycle / Cannondale) was in the top three early in the race, but suffered mechanical shifting issues and finished fifth.

Tallying the Triple Crown

Bishop and Emmett won the Triple Crown for the weekend. Bishop defeated Taberlay, Waite, Livermon, and Alex Ryan while Emmett finished ahead of Aaron, Haywood, Park and Kraus.

When all three weekends of racing were tallied to determine overall final Triple Crown series results, Taberlay and Emmett took the titles. Schultz and Bishop rounded out the top three for the men, and Park and the absent Heather Irmiger completed the podium for the women.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 1:52:22 2 Nick Waite (Kenda pro cycling) 0:02:48 3 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:05:01 4 Andy Guptill (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:08:58 5 Travis Livermon (Champion System / Cannondale) 0:10:15 6 Aaron Snyder (Scott RC Mountain BIke Team) 0:11:26 7 Alex Ryan 0:12:41 8 Scott Frederick (Inland Construction) 0:13:33 9 Tad Elliott (Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:14:04 10 Jordan Kahlenberg (Breakaway Bikes) 0:14:48 11 Andy Schultz 0:15:28 12 Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain BIke Team) 0:17:09 13 Wesley Lamberson 0:19:30 14 Tim Mosher (Champion System/Cannondale) 0:19:31 15 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 0:20:14 16 Christopher Michaels 0:21:17 17 Cory Rimmer (CY/Hayes/Kenda/Thomson) 0:26:42 18 Drew Scharns (Boone Bike and Touring) 0:26:54 19 Dave Weaver (ALAN N. America Cycling Team) 0:29:26 20 Matt Miller 0:32:04 21 Andrew Hoover (Mountainside Racing) 22 Justin Raynes 23 Kyle Spisak (Team Lake Effect)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 2:14:15 2 Anina Aaron 0:08:53 3 Sue Haywood 0:14:50 4 Johanna Kraus (Velo Bella) 0:15:15 5 Krista Park 0:21:07 6 Carolyn Popovic 0:22:34

Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Fawley 2:14:33 2 Cameron Dodge 0:00:11 3 Mike Capraro 0:05:00 4 Ron Harding 0:06:12 5 Kyle Rodland (Independent Fabrication) 0:08:37 6 Michael Hosang (Tripower) 0:09:28 7 Derek Dotson 0:12:34 8 Jake Brown 0:14:05 9 Matt Smith 0:14:19 10 Patrick Miller 0:17:09 11 Dave O'neill 0:21:10 12 Paul Johnston 0:21:39 13 Christopher Mcgill (Dynamic Physical Therapy) 0:21:59 14 Todd Branham (Blue Ridge Adventures) 0:28:03 15 Ben Frederick 0:30:11 16 Dirk Servine 0:32:19 17 William Gilmer (Tri Power) 0:35:55 18 Markley Anderson 0:45:26 19 Robert Sawyer (Team Tripower) 0:48:53 20 Peter Devries 0:56:22 21 Martin Piedl 1:00:31 22 Tim Starkey (Tri Power) 1:08:14 23 Paul Lindblad (Team Gravel) 1:08:37 24 Matt Trybus 1:19:42 25 Jonathan Evans 1:33:44 26 Dave Williams 1:35:20 27 Richard Stem 28 Alex Piedl

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Maynard 1:11:16 2 Trevor Graham 0:02:17 3 Jason Millington (Bire Cycles) 0:05:01 4 Chris Straynar 0:35:42

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Musante 2:54:33 2 Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten Racing) 0:00:04 3 Whitney March 0:11:32 4 Lydia Noble 0:35:31

Cat. 1 18 & under men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Bell (Gripped Films) 2:25:43

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Phillips 2:16:26 2 Kurt Wolfgang (Cyclelife USA) 0:07:22 3 Daniel Atkins (Adventures for the Cure) 0:08:52 4 Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing) 0:14:18 5 Joseph Grimes (Boone Velo) 0:26:02 6 Thatcher Hurt (Boone Bike) 7 Erik Jensen 8 Nicholas Quesnel 9 Douglas Chamberlain

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh West 2:20:58 2 Ian Spivack (StudioOrganics.com) 0:00:35 3 John Arias (Scott RC Factory Mountainbike) 0:02:19 4 Michael Tabasko 0:03:56 5 Thomas Harris 0:08:58 6 Colby Waller (NCVC/Inova Health) 0:12:44 7 Andrew Stackhouse (Pirate Race Productions) 0:14:54 8 Paul Ruhling (Yo Mama) 0:18:47 9 Michael Phillips 0:20:11 10 Alex Harrill (Inland Construction) 0:41:26

Cat. 1 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Welch (Sledgehammer Charlies) 2:16:51 2 Thomas Jenkins 0:12:59 3 Robert Issem (East Coasters Bike Shop) 0:16:41 4 Michael Buchness (The Bike Lane) 0:17:52 5 Clarke Tanner 0:22:56 6 Scott Stahl 0:23:36 7 Matt Lough (Gripped Racing) 0:26:54 8 Dennis Boyle (Trek Mt. Coop) 0:28:32 9 Bill Marciniak (Bike Doctor) 0:31:21 10 Chris Scott 0:44:06

Cat. 1 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Dodge (scott rc mountain bike team) 2:28:26 2 Michael Funk 0:09:11 3 Eric Sloman 0:48:42 4 James Carlson

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Matthews 1:10:50 2 Jacob Ehlinger (Cycle Sports Doylestown Wheelm) 0:00:45 3 Forrest Conrad (Pure Energy Cycling) 0:03:13 4 Kyle Miller 0:09:08 5 Clair Walizer 4 0:11:27 6 Justin Plymale (East Coasters) 0:17:23 7 Scott Mcgill (NA) 0:21:25 8 Adam Croft 0:39:26

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Catlett (Bike Factory Racing) 1:15:39 2 James Wittwer (Appalachian State Cycling) 0:00:21 3 Andrew Devier-Scott 0:02:35 4 Wilson Hale (JRVS/Casey Auto) 0:05:27 5 Jim Stevens 0:11:37 6 Chris Puzan 0:16:32 7 Vas Vlcek 0:17:32 8 Rob Irias 0:18:24 9 Benjamin Roth 0:26:07 10 Andrew Massonneau 0:33:46 11 David Taylor 0:34:41 12 Kevin Ford 1:01:45

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Deeble 1:20:56 2 Michael Cosgrove 0:01:43 3 Paul Bayne 0:03:58 4 Vashek Vancura 0:06:02 5 Tony Combs 0:08:03 6 Paul Hansohn 0:08:13 7 Nathan Wigley 0:09:28 8 Matt Mccorkle 0:10:16 9 Jeffrey Sheehan (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor) 0:11:23 10 John Glodek (Twin Six) 0:14:21 11 Paul Pfeifer (Quantico Marines) 0:15:53 12 Mark Scafidi 0:19:59 13 Don Loomis (NA) 0:23:37 14 Jim Kutz 0:34:24

Cat. 2 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Mata (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Lon) 1:20:14 2 Mark Lewis 0:01:32 3 Matthew Michel (National Capital Velo Club/Spo) 0:06:44 4 William Thompson (Potomac Velo Club) 0:06:51 5 David Phillips 0:08:04 6 Donny Peppard 0:09:32 7 John Brinker 0:11:18 8 Phil Ehlinger (Cycle Sports Doylestown Wheelm) 0:13:12 9 Tim Sharff 0:14:43 10 Chip Rice 0:18:15 11 Jon Hicks (Winchester Wheelmen) 0:18:23 12 Mike Stoll 0:18:38 13 Michael Bender 14 Ludek Kolesa 0:22:57 15 Jeffrey Chieppa 0:25:03 16 Paul Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto) 0:30:20 17 Dj Arnold (Winchester Wheelmen) 0:35:19 18 James Rosen 0:35:56 19 John Hughes 0:41:04 20 Roger Spivey 0:51:32 21 Roger Carmichael 1:10:31

Cat. 2 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fred Wittwer (Van Dessel Factory Team) 1:22:00 2 Jim Mitchell 0:04:38 3 Luther Barden (Bike Stop Pro Team) 0:07:05 4 Alan Muldawer 0:09:59 5 Chris Massonneau 0:11:32 6 Brown Sharp Ii 0:14:18 7 David Jones (Fitness Together) 0:17:33 8 Jonathan Devies-Scott 0:22:39 9 Michael Miller (WV Night Club) 0:34:24 10 Gary Kelley (South Mountain Velo Club) 0:41:19 11 Basil Hangemnole (SVBC) 1:05:55 12 Jim Bryan 1:12:26

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Kunkle 0:49:39 2 Dakota Detwiler (Whiskey Springs Jr Development) 0:01:40 3 Andrew Bobb (Whiskey Springs Jr Devlopment) 0:01:41 4 Zach Boyle 0:06:37 5 Adam Croft (JRVS/Casey Auto) 0:07:55 6 Jackson Burns (Haymarket Bicycles) 0:14:09 7 Ian Lamberson 0:24:06

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Will Hagy 0:49:09 2 Zak Tonovitz 0:00:39 3 Peter Dailey 0:02:46 4 Ben Mccorkle 0:08:31 5 Scott Stilmar 0:31:57 6 Jacob Bucher 0:45:19

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clair Walizer 0:44:29 2 Carlos Mollinedo 0:12:35 3 Chris Green 0:19:29 4 Daniel Sweeney 0:36:44

Cat. 3 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luther Swift (NCVC) 0:44:31 2 Pete Dailey 0:02:05 3 Ramil Rodrigo 0:10:56 4 Steven Prestyly 0:15:27 5 Bryan Burns (Haymarket Bicycles) 0:19:20 6 Carlos Espinoza 0:21:47

Cat. 3 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allen Mccorkle 1:13:28 2 Meuts Mesautt 0:02:58 3 Rich Hall 0:10:52

Clydesdale Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Daniels (The Bike Lane) 1:23:05 2 John Bobb (Whiskey Springs Jr Development) 0:00:26 3 Michael Willi 0:21:38 4 Barry Quigley 0:30:02 5 Marty Neary 0:45:17

First timer men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Ritcher 1:01:02 2 Fred Waldron 0:17:36 3 Walker Thompson ( ) 0:17:46 4 Andy Spicer 0:19:27 5 Tristan Naftel 0:21:37 6 Jake Bowen 0:27:16

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Honaker (Potomac Velo Club) 1:48:44

Cat. 1 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Kelso (Gripped Racing) 2:52:25 2 Amy Mace 0:42:17 3 Kathryn Hansen (HPC/List) 1:02:25 4 Shannon Mathis

Cat. 1 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diana Conn (Cary All Stars p/b Johnson Lex) 2:48:14

Cat. 2 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Mcdonald 1:39:52 2 Sarah Sanders 0:37:11

Cat. 2 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kari Carpenter (SVBC) 1:42:12

Cat. 2 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Whedbee Jennifer (Bike Factory Racing) 1:41:50 2 Paula Lamberson 0:21:13 3 Patti Fetz 0:24:29

Cat. 2 Women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathy Byers 1:50:51 2 Carolyn Sharff 0:44:26

Cat. 3 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Rhodes 1:04:41 2 Lemma Mclean 0:08:02 3 Emily Knickerbocker 0:17:17

Cat. 3 Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Neary 1:20:28

Cat. 3 Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Becky Walizer 1:00:23 2 Elizabeth Allen 0:33:49

XXC Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Hill 3:46:50 2 Michael Carpenter 0:03:38 3 Peter Hufnagel 0:04:04 4 Dave Tevendale 0:18:34 5 Calvin Cheung 0:18:36 6 Kirby Walke 0:25:46 7 John Hughes 0:26:23 7 Michael Walling 0:29:39 8 Rob Ingram 0:31:11 9 Justin Mace 0:31:15 10 Tim Dickson 0:33:01 11 Todd Green (NA) 0:35:04 12 Collin Vento (JV Squad) 0:35:19 13 David Olsen 0:47:05 14 Andy Rhodes 0:47:52 15 Chris Cunningham 1:06:52 16 Paul Johnston 1:07:12 17 Eric Welp 1:21:54 18 Graham Snyder 1:25:55 19 Joe Sanders 1:36:36 20 Dan Oats 1:40:59 21 Ben Mattox 2:08:01 22 Phillip Esempio (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 2:51:17

XXC Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenda Simril 4:21:17

XXC Men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Donald Ciamianelli 4:08:50 2 John Simril 0:06:13 3 Michael Boyes 0:14:54 4 Jim Matthews 0:21:16 5 Robert Eiserman 1:02:27 6 Robert Lamberson 1:36:30