Theis best of the beginner men

Fritsch, Leoni round out top three

Debutant men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Theis (LG Alzingen)0:31:40
2Sven Fritsch (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:00:30
3Andrea Leoni (LG Alzingen)0:01:05
4Ivan Centrone (SAF Zeisseng)0:01:08
5Dan Mangers (VS Dommeldange)0:01:11
6David Klein (UC Dippach)
7Chris Leesch (UC Dippach)0:01:49
8Jo Biehl (UC Dippach)0:02:40
9Christophe Braun (UC Dippach)0:02:41
10Max Biewer (UC Dippach)0:02:50
11Gilles Lux (VS Dommeldange)0:03:07
12Olivier Bormann (LG Alzingen)0:03:42
13Steve Redlinger (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:03:48
14Luc Turchi (UC Dippach)0:04:01
15Lex Losch (SAF Zeisseng)0:04:06
16Ken Boltz (UC Dippach)0:07:48
17Luc Quintus (UC Dippach)0:08:52
-1lapChristophe Achen (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
-1lapCharles Steffes (LG Alzingen)
DNFSteve Tintinger (LG Alzingen)

