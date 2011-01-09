Trending

Majerus wins 'cross national title in Luxembourg

Lamborelle finishes second ahead of Godart in third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus0:35:02
2Nathalie Lamborelle0:02:40
3Suzie Godart0:04:38
4Christine Kovelter0:12:08
5Béatrice Godart0:12:31
6Jennifer Boltz0:15:43

