Gent Six Day: Wiggins and Cavendish claim overall in thrilling Madison finale

Viviani/Keisse and De Ketele/De Pauw miss the move in last 10 laps

Image 1 of 40

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

That winning feeling

That winning feeling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Post-race press conference for Wiggins and Cavendish

Post-race press conference for Wiggins and Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

More hugs for Bradley Wiggins

More hugs for Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Podium hugs

Podium hugs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

More podium hugs

More podium hugs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins
Image 8 of 40

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in action in Gent

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in action in Gent
Image 9 of 40

Bradley Wiggins in the derny race

Bradley Wiggins in the derny race
Image 10 of 40

Mark Cavendish in action

Mark Cavendish in action
Image 11 of 40

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish won the Gent Six Day

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish won the Gent Six Day
Image 12 of 40

Wiggins and Cavendish on the attack

Wiggins and Cavendish on the attack
Image 13 of 40

Bradley Wiggins after his Gent Six Day win with Mark Cavendish

Bradley Wiggins after his Gent Six Day win with Mark Cavendish
Image 14 of 40

Wiggins and Cavendish celebrate their win

Wiggins and Cavendish celebrate their win
Image 15 of 40

The final podium of the Gent Six Day

The final podium of the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

The final podium of the Gent Six Day

The final podium of the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Wiggins and Cavendish top the final podium of the Gent Six Day

Wiggins and Cavendish top the final podium of the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate the 2016 Gent Six Day win

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate the 2016 Gent Six Day win
Image 20 of 40

Sir Bradley Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins
Image 21 of 40

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate the 2016 Gent Six Day win

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate the 2016 Gent Six Day win
Image 22 of 40

Mark Cavendish on the attack in the Gent Six Day

Mark Cavendish on the attack in the Gent Six Day
Image 23 of 40

The final day of the Gent Six Day

The final day of the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw

Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse

Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Robbie Ghys and Marcel Kalz

Robbie Ghys and Marcel Kalz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Gilbert ordered to repay Omega Pharma-Lotto 300,000 Euros

Gilbert ordered to repay Omega Pharma-Lotto 300,000 Euros
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Alex Rasmussen and Yoeri Havik

Alex Rasmussen and Yoeri Havik
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

Morgan Kneisky and Otto Vergaerde

Morgan Kneisky and Otto Vergaerde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood

Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

The derny drivers await their turn on the track

The derny drivers await their turn on the track
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Elia Viviani relaxes between events

Elia Viviani relaxes between events
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Massage keeps the Six Day riders going

Massage keeps the Six Day riders going
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Sir Bradley Wiggins

Sir Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Iljo Keisse gets thrown in by Elia Viviani

Iljo Keisse gets thrown in by Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Elia Viviani gets thrown in by Iljo Keisse

Elia Viviani gets thrown in by Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

The final day of the Gent Six Day

The final day of the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Otto Vergaerde on the final day

Otto Vergaerde on the final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Elia Viviani gets the sprint over Moreon De Pauw

Elia Viviani gets the sprint over Moreon De Pauw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

The final night of the Gent Six Day

The final night of the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a performance reminiscent of their World Championship-winning Madison, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish took out the overall Gent Six Day by stealing a lap in the closing minutes of the event's final chase.

The British duo went into the last race, an hour-long Madison, too far down on points to be able to overtake leader Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw, and sat third behind Olympic champion Elia Viviani and his partner Iljo Keisse.

A flurry of attacks popped off the front, and each time the Madison world champions took a lap, they were answered by their rivals. Eight times the top three teams lapped the field, and looked to be locked into position heading into the final minutes, with De Ketele and De Pauw holding a slight lead over Viviani and Keisse on points.

But with the laps ticking down, Wiggins made the move that would propel his team around the field, being declared lap leaders with just five short 167m laps to go.

There was no time for the other teams to respond, and the Britons, despite being a full 65 points in arrears, won the overall thanks to that single attack.

"It's been nine years since I was last here, 13 years since I won with Matthew Gilmore and 18 since I first came here as a 19-year-old boy," Wiggins said. "I was sat in this cabin down here with my father in 1981 and I feel like, 'I was born here and this has always been a second home to me'.

"It is always special to win here and I always said my final send-off would be to come here and race Ghent once last time, and to win it with Mark as well, after everything we have been through for the last 10 years together."

For Cavendish, it was the first time he would have his name inked on the history of 't Kuipke, and he  was thrilled. "Gent Six Day is a race you dream of as a kid; it's one you watch growing up. It's one you just dream of riding, let alone getting close.

"It's a nice bookend to everything and it's pretty emotional. I think it's the first full-British pair, as world [Madison] champions [to win it]."

Although they came into the race with an under-form Elia Viviani, Keisse and the Olympic champion put in a good fight on the final day of racing, winning the first points race, the team elimination race, the supersprint and derny race, while De Ketele and De Pauw were quickest in both timed events and held onto a five point lead coming into the last Madison.

Wiggins and Cavendish were so far behind on points they knew they had to do something drastic to get a lap.

"They pushed us right to the end, we knew we couldn't match them in the sprints, because they've been so fast, so we just took the risk and sat back and did what we did at the World Championships this year," Wiggins said.

Full Results

AVS Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto38pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance34
3Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL10
4Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen7
5Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur7
6Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen3
7Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht2
8Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim2
9Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI2
10Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant1
11Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks
12Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab

Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL21pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance20
3Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant9
4Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim9
5Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI7
6Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks
7Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen
8Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur
9Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
10Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab
11Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht

Team Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL20pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance12
3Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur10
4Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto8
5Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant6
6Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks4
7Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen
8Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI
9Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab
10Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen
11Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim

Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab10pts
2Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen6
3Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur5
4Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks4
5Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen3
6Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant2
7Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI
8Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim
9Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance
10Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto
11Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL

500m team time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance0:00:26.91
2Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL0:00:27.47
3Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim0:00:27.50
4Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant0:00:27.77
5Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks0:00:27.81
6Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur0:00:28.06
7Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab0:00:28.30
8Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen0:00:28.43
9Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen0:00:28.73
10Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto0:00:29.07
11Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI0:00:29.93

Derny race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim5pts
2Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen4
3Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks3
4Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht2
5Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI1
6Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab

Supersprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL10pts
2Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI6
3Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen5
4Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen4
5Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant3
6Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur2
7Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance
8Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto
9Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab
10Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks
11Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim

Derny race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL5pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance4
3Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant3
4Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto2
5Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen1
6Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur

Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance0:00:08.53
2Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL0:00:08.54
3Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant0:00:08.61
4Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur0:00:08.81
5Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks0:00:08.83
6Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen0:00:08.89
7Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim0:00:08.92
8Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab0:00:09.00
9Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen0:00:09.09
10Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI0:00:09.21
11Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto0:00:09.45

Standings before final Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance443pts
2Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL438
3Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Calant390
4 (-3 laps)Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto216
5 (-6 laps)Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen238
6Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur206
7 (-7 laps)Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI116
8 (-25 laps)Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen113
9Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht107
10 (-39 laps)Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab56
11 (-41 laps)Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks77
12 (-51 laps)Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim139

Final overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Calant410pts
2 (-1 lap)Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance475
3Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL468
4 (-4 laps)Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto224
5 (-12 laps)Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen240
6Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur214
7Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI126
8 (-26 laps)Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht107
9 (-32 laps)Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen113
10 (-48 laps)Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks77
11Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab56
12 (-57 laps)Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim139

 

 

 

