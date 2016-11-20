Image 1 of 40 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 That winning feeling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Post-race press conference for Wiggins and Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 More hugs for Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Podium hugs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 More podium hugs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Bradley Wiggins Image 8 of 40 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in action in Gent Image 9 of 40 Bradley Wiggins in the derny race Image 10 of 40 Mark Cavendish in action Image 11 of 40 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish won the Gent Six Day Image 12 of 40 Wiggins and Cavendish on the attack Image 13 of 40 Bradley Wiggins after his Gent Six Day win with Mark Cavendish Image 14 of 40 Wiggins and Cavendish celebrate their win Image 15 of 40 The final podium of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 The final podium of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Wiggins and Cavendish top the final podium of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate the 2016 Gent Six Day win Image 20 of 40 Sir Bradley Wiggins Image 21 of 40 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate the 2016 Gent Six Day win Image 22 of 40 Mark Cavendish on the attack in the Gent Six Day Image 23 of 40 The final day of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Elia Viviani and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Robbie Ghys and Marcel Kalz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Gilbert ordered to repay Omega Pharma-Lotto 300,000 Euros (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Alex Rasmussen and Yoeri Havik (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Morgan Kneisky and Otto Vergaerde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 The derny drivers await their turn on the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Elia Viviani relaxes between events (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Massage keeps the Six Day riders going (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Sir Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Iljo Keisse gets thrown in by Elia Viviani (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Elia Viviani gets thrown in by Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 The final day of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Otto Vergaerde on the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Elia Viviani gets the sprint over Moreon De Pauw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 The final night of the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a performance reminiscent of their World Championship-winning Madison, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish took out the overall Gent Six Day by stealing a lap in the closing minutes of the event's final chase.

The British duo went into the last race, an hour-long Madison, too far down on points to be able to overtake leader Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw, and sat third behind Olympic champion Elia Viviani and his partner Iljo Keisse.

A flurry of attacks popped off the front, and each time the Madison world champions took a lap, they were answered by their rivals. Eight times the top three teams lapped the field, and looked to be locked into position heading into the final minutes, with De Ketele and De Pauw holding a slight lead over Viviani and Keisse on points.

But with the laps ticking down, Wiggins made the move that would propel his team around the field, being declared lap leaders with just five short 167m laps to go.

There was no time for the other teams to respond, and the Britons, despite being a full 65 points in arrears, won the overall thanks to that single attack.

"It's been nine years since I was last here, 13 years since I won with Matthew Gilmore and 18 since I first came here as a 19-year-old boy," Wiggins said. "I was sat in this cabin down here with my father in 1981 and I feel like, 'I was born here and this has always been a second home to me'.

"It is always special to win here and I always said my final send-off would be to come here and race Ghent once last time, and to win it with Mark as well, after everything we have been through for the last 10 years together."

For Cavendish, it was the first time he would have his name inked on the history of 't Kuipke, and he was thrilled. "Gent Six Day is a race you dream of as a kid; it's one you watch growing up. It's one you just dream of riding, let alone getting close.

"It's a nice bookend to everything and it's pretty emotional. I think it's the first full-British pair, as world [Madison] champions [to win it]."

Although they came into the race with an under-form Elia Viviani, Keisse and the Olympic champion put in a good fight on the final day of racing, winning the first points race, the team elimination race, the supersprint and derny race, while De Ketele and De Pauw were quickest in both timed events and held onto a five point lead coming into the last Madison.

Wiggins and Cavendish were so far behind on points they knew they had to do something drastic to get a lap.

"They pushed us right to the end, we knew we couldn't match them in the sprints, because they've been so fast, so we just took the risk and sat back and did what we did at the World Championships this year," Wiggins said.

Full Results

AVS Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 38 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 34 3 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 10 4 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 7 5 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 7 6 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 3 7 Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht 2 8 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim 2 9 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 2 10 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 1 11 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 12 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab

Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 21 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 20 3 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 9 4 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim 9 5 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 7 6 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 7 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 8 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 9 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 10 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab 11 Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht

Team Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 20 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 12 3 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 10 4 Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 8 5 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 6 6 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 4 7 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 8 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 9 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab 10 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 11 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim

Scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab 10 pts 2 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 6 3 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 5 4 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 4 5 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 3 6 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 2 7 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 8 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim 9 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 10 Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 11 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL

500m team time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 0:00:26.91 2 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 0:00:27.47 3 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim 0:00:27.50 4 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 0:00:27.77 5 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 0:00:27.81 6 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 0:00:28.06 7 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab 0:00:28.30 8 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 0:00:28.43 9 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 0:00:28.73 10 Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 0:00:29.07 11 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 0:00:29.93

Derny race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim 5 pts 2 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 4 3 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 3 4 Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht 2 5 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 1 6 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab

Supersprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 10 pts 2 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 6 3 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 5 4 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 4 5 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 3 6 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 2 7 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 8 Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 9 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab 10 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 11 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim

Derny race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 5 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 4 3 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 3 4 Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 2 5 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 1 6 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur

Flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 0:00:08.53 2 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 0:00:08.54 3 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Callant 0:00:08.61 4 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 0:00:08.81 5 Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 0:00:08.83 6 Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 0:00:08.89 7 Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim 0:00:08.92 8 Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab 0:00:09.00 9 Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 0:00:09.09 10 Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 0:00:09.21 11 Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 0:00:09.45

Standings before final Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele / Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Team Baloise Insurance 443 pts 2 Elia Viviani / Iljo Keisse (Ita/Bel) Team LIDL 438 3 Bradley Wiggins / Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Saey - Calant 390 4 (-3 laps) Callum Scotson / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Lotto 216 5 (-6 laps) Lindsay De Vylder / Leif Lampater (Bel/Ger) Team Provincie Oost-Vlaanderen 238 6 Otto Vergaerde / Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra) Team Caruur 206 7 (-7 laps) Jesper Morkov / Marc Hester (Den) Team TUI 116 8 (-25 laps) Roy Pieters / Jonas Rickaert (Ned/Bel) Team Topsport Vlaanderen 113 9 Nick Stopler / Tristan Marguet (Ned/Sui) Team Primus Haacht 107 10 (-39 laps) Ollie Wood / Mark Stewart (GBr) Team Energy Lab 56 11 (-41 laps) Alex Rasmussen / Yoeri Havik (Den/Ned) Team Vanreusel Snacks 77 12 (-51 laps) Marcel Kalz / Robbe Ghys (Ger/Bel) Team T-Interim 139