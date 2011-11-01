Chainel-Lefevre takes dominating win
Ferrand Prevot finishes 2nd, Ferrier-Bruneau 3rd
Elite Women: Lignières-en-Berry -
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard
|0:45:15
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|0:01:09
|3
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra)
|0:01:34
|4
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) CR Franche Comte
|0:03:40
|5
|Marlene Petit (Fra) Chambery C. Competition
|0:04:01
|6
|Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt
|0:04:05
|7
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|0:04:13
|8
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:04:30
|9
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra) CR Normandie
|0:04:42
|10
|Cécile Delaire (Fra) AS De Fondettes Vtt
|0:04:51
|11
|Camille Darcel (Fra) CD Mayenne
|12
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne
|0:04:52
|13
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) Montauban Cycling Feminin
|0:05:20
|14
|Alna Burato (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|0:05:45
|15
|Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition
|0:05:47
|16
|Vicky Fournial (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller
|0:05:48
|17
|Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41
|0:06:28
|18
|Sandra Leaud (Fra) C.Poitevin
|0:06:38
|19
|Pauline Melaye (Fra) Asptt Rennes Cyclisme
|0:07:07
|20
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) VC Ste Croix En Plaine
|-1lap
|21
|Laura Charles (Fra) CR Auvergne
|22
|Marion Sicot (Fra) VC Castelneuvien
|23
|Camille Robert (Fra) P.Chalonnaise
|24
|Johanna Mancel (Fra) CR Normandie
|25
|Charlotte Baris (Fra) AC Montdidier
|26
|Jennifer Mark (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller
|27
|Christine Delapre (Fra) St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme
|28
|Fanny Bury (Fra) UV Fourmisienne
|29
|Fanny Gouya (Fra) VS Pays De Lamballe
|30
|Kelly Gambier (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
|31
|Tifany Goupy (Fra) Velo Club Du Senonais
|32
|Marion Moulin (Fra) V.V. Savignolais
|-2laps
|33
|Laurine Magniez (Fra) AC Montdidier
|34
|Fanny Stumpf (Fra) La Pedale Fertoise
|35
|Perrine Philippe (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
|36
|Mallaury Julliard (Fra) Evian Velo
|37
|Audrey Menut (Fra) CR Limousin
|38
|Céline Ondet (Fra) CR Auvergne
|39
|Ophelie Fenart (Fra) CC Villeneuve St Germain Soissons Aisne
|40
|Ludivine Carre (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
|41
|Enora Tretout (Fra) CR Bretagne
|-4laps
|42
|Léaldine Carre (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
|1
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard
|35
|pts
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|32
|3
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra)
|30
|4
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) CR Franche Comte
|29
|5
|Marlene Petit (Fra) Chambery C. Competition
|28
|6
|Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt
|27
|7
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|26
|8
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|25
|9
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra) CR Normandie
|24
|10
|Cécile Delaire (Fra) AS De Fondettes Vtt
|23
|11
|Camille Darcel (Fra) CD Mayenne
|22
|12
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne
|21
|13
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) Montauban Cycling Feminin
|20
|14
|Alna Burato (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|19
|15
|Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition
|18
|16
|Vicky Fournial (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller
|17
|17
|Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41
|16
|18
|Sandra Leaud (Fra) C.Poitevin
|15
|19
|Pauline Melaye (Fra) Asptt Rennes Cyclisme
|14
|20
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) VC Ste Croix En Plaine
|13
|21
|Laura Charles (Fra) CR Auvergne
|12
|22
|Marion Sicot (Fra) VC Castelneuvien
|11
|23
|Camille Robert (Fra) P.Chalonnaise
|10
|24
|Johanna Mancel (Fra) CR Normandie
|9
|25
|Charlotte Baris (Fra) AC Montdidier
|8
|26
|Jennifer Mark (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller
|7
|27
|Christine Delapre (Fra) St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme
|6
|28
|Fanny Bury (Fra) UV Fourmisienne
|5
|29
|Fanny Gouya (Fra) VS Pays De Lamballe
|4
|30
|Kelly Gambier (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy