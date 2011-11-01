Trending

Chainel-Lefevre takes dominating win

Ferrand Prevot finishes 2nd, Ferrier-Bruneau 3rd

Image 1 of 11

The series podium

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 11

The winner of the junior women's race

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 11

Lucie Chainel takes the win

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 11

Camille Darcel

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 11

Christel Ferrier-Bruneau chasing in third

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 11

Lucie Chainel on her way to the win

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 11

Lucie Chainel is the sensation of the season in 'cross

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 11

Manuella Glon claimed sixth

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 11

Pauline Ferrand Prevot took second on the day

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 11

The junior women's podium

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 11

The women's podium: Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Lucie Chainel and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results
1Lucie Chainel (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard0:45:15
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims0:01:09
3Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra)0:01:34
4Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) CR Franche Comte0:03:40
5Marlene Petit (Fra) Chambery C. Competition0:04:01
6Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt0:04:05
7Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) CR Bourgogne0:04:13
8Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:04:30
9Bénédicte Herve (Fra) CR Normandie0:04:42
10Cécile Delaire (Fra) AS De Fondettes Vtt0:04:51
11Camille Darcel (Fra) CD Mayenne
12Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne0:04:52
13Ludivine Loze (Fra) Montauban Cycling Feminin0:05:20
14Alna Burato (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims0:05:45
15Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition0:05:47
16Vicky Fournial (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller0:05:48
17Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 410:06:28
18Sandra Leaud (Fra) C.Poitevin0:06:38
19Pauline Melaye (Fra) Asptt Rennes Cyclisme0:07:07
20Perrine Clauzel (Fra) VC Ste Croix En Plaine-1lap
21Laura Charles (Fra) CR Auvergne
22Marion Sicot (Fra) VC Castelneuvien
23Camille Robert (Fra) P.Chalonnaise
24Johanna Mancel (Fra) CR Normandie
25Charlotte Baris (Fra) AC Montdidier
26Jennifer Mark (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller
27Christine Delapre (Fra) St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme
28Fanny Bury (Fra) UV Fourmisienne
29Fanny Gouya (Fra) VS Pays De Lamballe
30Kelly Gambier (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
31Tifany Goupy (Fra) Velo Club Du Senonais
32Marion Moulin (Fra) V.V. Savignolais-2laps
33Laurine Magniez (Fra) AC Montdidier
34Fanny Stumpf (Fra) La Pedale Fertoise
35Perrine Philippe (Fra) CM Aubervilliers 93
36Mallaury Julliard (Fra) Evian Velo
37Audrey Menut (Fra) CR Limousin
38Céline Ondet (Fra) CR Auvergne
39Ophelie Fenart (Fra) CC Villeneuve St Germain Soissons Aisne
40Ludivine Carre (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne
41Enora Tretout (Fra) CR Bretagne-4laps
42Léaldine Carre (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne

Challenge La France standings after round 1
1Lucie Chainel (Fra) CC Etupes Le Doubs Pays De Montbeliard35pts
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims32
3Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra)30
4Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) CR Franche Comte29
5Marlene Petit (Fra) Chambery C. Competition28
6Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt27
7Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) CR Bourgogne26
8Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans25
9Bénédicte Herve (Fra) CR Normandie24
10Cécile Delaire (Fra) AS De Fondettes Vtt23
11Camille Darcel (Fra) CD Mayenne22
12Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne21
13Ludivine Loze (Fra) Montauban Cycling Feminin20
14Alna Burato (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims19
15Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition18
16Vicky Fournial (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller17
17Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 4116
18Sandra Leaud (Fra) C.Poitevin15
19Pauline Melaye (Fra) Asptt Rennes Cyclisme14
20Perrine Clauzel (Fra) VC Ste Croix En Plaine13
21Laura Charles (Fra) CR Auvergne12
22Marion Sicot (Fra) VC Castelneuvien11
23Camille Robert (Fra) P.Chalonnaise10
24Johanna Mancel (Fra) CR Normandie9
25Charlotte Baris (Fra) AC Montdidier8
26Jennifer Mark (Fra) UC Bassin Houiller7
27Christine Delapre (Fra) St Jean De Monts Vendee Cyclisme6
28Fanny Bury (Fra) UV Fourmisienne5
29Fanny Gouya (Fra) VS Pays De Lamballe4
30Kelly Gambier (Fra) CSM Villeneuve Garenne3

