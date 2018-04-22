Trending

Anna van der Breggen solos to Liege-Bastogne-Liege victory

Spratt holds on for second as Van Vleuten completes podium

Image 1 of 23

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a second consecutive Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a second consecutive Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Ashliegh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Ashliegh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Boels Dolmans team at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Boels Dolmans team at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

Amanda Spratt and Annemiek Van Vleuten finish second and third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Amanda Spratt and Annemiek Van Vleuten finish second and third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium: Anna van der Breggen (1st), Amanda Spratt (2nd) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (3rd)

Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium: Anna van der Breggen (1st), Amanda Spratt (2nd) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (3rd)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) racing Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) racing Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) racing Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) racing Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) goes solo at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes third at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a second consecutive Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a second consecutive Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) on the attack at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) on the attack at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

World Champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

World Champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) in control at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) in control at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a second consecutive Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins a second consecutive Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) continues to dominate the Ardennes classics, winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège and defending her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) finished second after her daring solo was ended by van der Breggen with 5km to go, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the podium, winning a two-up sprint against Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla).

Starting in Bastogne, the women raced 136km through the Ardennes to the finish in the Liège suburb of Ans. There were four classified climbs, but the whole parcours was a continuous up-and-down. As was the case with the Flèche Wallonne, almost none of the race was televised live. Only the very last 200 metres were spliced into the men's broadcast with no prior notice given even to the commentators.

A breakaway of three riders formed early in the race. They held an advantage of just over a minute until the 6.7-kilometre Côte de La Vecquée started with 59km to go. Here, the peloton set a hard pace, dropping numerous riders and reducing the gap to the break. Julie van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) counter-attacked and joined Vita Heine (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) close to the top of the climb, but the peloton was only 12 seconds behind.

The duo was caught before the next climb, and the peloton exploded on the two-kilometre, 8.9% Côte de La Redoute: Only 20 riders remained at the top. An attack by Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) set up a strong move by Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Canyon-SRAM) who got away and built an advantage of up to 55 seconds on the following kilometres.

Cresting at 20km from the finish, the Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons spelled the end of Ferrand-Prévot's solo: The chasers had reduced the gap to less than 20 seconds before the climb, and Moolman-Pasio attacked on the 11% slopes and joined the Frenchwoman. She brought van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) with her, and van Vleuten came up shortly afterwards while Ferrand-Prévot was dropped.

Van der Breggen led the quartet of favourites over the top, 25 seconds ahead of a chasing group with Amanda Spratt, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Sabrina Stultiens (WaowDeals), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), and Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) in addition to Ferrand-Prévot. The six chasers caught the frontrunners with 18km to go, and Spratt immediately attacked.

No rider wanted to take the responsibility to chase down the Australian and possibly destroy their own chances in the process, and with 10km to go Spratt held a gap of 55 seconds on a chase group of around 15 riders. Attacks started flying in the chase group, bringing the gap down to less than 45 seconds coming into the Côte de Saint-Nicolas, 1.2km at 8.6% and cresting with only 5.5km to the line.

Van der Breggen, Moolman-Pasio, and van Vleuten attacked from the chase group on the Saint-Nicolas, and at the top van der Breggen had dropped the two others and was chasing Spratt on her own. The Dutchwoman caught Spratt with 5km to go, van Vleuten and Moolman-Pasio were 25 seconds behind.

Spratt took the wheel of van der Breggen and let her do the work, but had nothing left to respond to van der Breggen's acceleration on the uphill drag to the finish line. Van der Breggen took her second Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory in as many editions, Spratt was the runner-up about 50 metres behind. Van Vleuten outsprinted Moolman-Pasio for the third podium place.

Van der Breggen extends her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification. With the classics season now over, the race series continues with the Tour of Chongming Island stage race in China, April 26-28.

Listen to van der Breggen talk about her victory in a post-race interview with Voxwomen below, and watch the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race highlights video.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:34:23
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:06
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:58
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
5Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:13
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
8Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
11Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
12Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:29
15Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:01:33
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:34
17Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:38
18Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:46
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:23
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:02:34
21Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
23Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
24Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
25Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
26Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:36
27Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
28Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
29Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:38
30Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
31Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
32Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
33Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
34Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
35Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
36Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
37Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
38Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:48
41Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
42Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:20
43Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:10
44Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:05:52
45Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:05:54
47Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
48Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
49Spela Kern (Slo) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
50Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
51Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
52Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
53Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:24
54Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
55Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
56Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
57Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
58Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
59Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
60Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
61Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
62Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
63Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
64Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
65Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
68Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
69Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
70Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
71Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
72Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
73Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
74Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
75Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:06:29
76Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:39
77Julie Van De Welde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:45
78Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
79Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
80Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:56
81Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
82Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:07:15
83Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:07:33
84Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:08:26
85Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFSofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFFlavia de Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
DNFLotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFEmma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
DNFMarieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFMarcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFJip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFChristina Perchtold (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFVita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFChristina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFDaniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFLorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFMargarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFElisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFElizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFLisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
DNFEmma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFUrska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFRachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink

 

