Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 route

Image 1 of 2 Profile of the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: A.S.O.) Route of the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: A.S.O.)

The route for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 21) is a classic one for the 111th edition, albeit marginally shorter than the 2024 edition, with all the famous climbs such as the Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stokeu, Rosier, La Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons lined up on the 252km run to the flat finish in central Liège.

Starting from the Quai des Ardennes, the peloton will head for Bastogne, via the côte de Saint-Roch which hasn't featured this early on the route since 2004, coming 70,7 kilometres into the race.

On the return trip, a first twist will take them over the Col de Haussire, which was last used on the route of la Doyenne in 1995. The riders then enter the final 100 kilometres, punctuated by a series of nine climbs starting with Côte de Mont-le-Soie at 93.3 kilometres to go.

The Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%), Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%) follow close behind within 15 kilometres.

Next comes the Col du Rosier, the longest of the key climbs of the race, with 4.4km at 5.9%, which peaks with 60km to go, followed by the relatively new addition, the Côte de Desnié (1.6-km at 8.1%).

The race only gets tougher from there, with the Côte de la Redoute, introduced 50 years ago, and Côte des Forges providing key points for long-range attacks.

A last chance to escape comes with 13.3km to go at the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3km at 11%) before the fast run-in to the finish in Liège.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 climbs