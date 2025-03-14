Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 route
The route for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 21) is a classic one for the 111th edition, albeit marginally shorter than the 2024 edition, with all the famous climbs such as the Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stokeu, Rosier, La Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons lined up on the 252km run to the flat finish in central Liège.
Starting from the Quai des Ardennes, the peloton will head for Bastogne, via the côte de Saint-Roch which hasn't featured this early on the route since 2004, coming 70,7 kilometres into the race.
On the return trip, a first twist will take them over the Col de Haussire, which was last used on the route of la Doyenne in 1995. The riders then enter the final 100 kilometres, punctuated by a series of nine climbs starting with Côte de Mont-le-Soie at 93.3 kilometres to go.
The Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%), Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%) follow close behind within 15 kilometres.
Next comes the Col du Rosier, the longest of the key climbs of the race, with 4.4km at 5.9%, which peaks with 60km to go, followed by the relatively new addition, the Côte de Desnié (1.6-km at 8.1%).
The race only gets tougher from there, with the Côte de la Redoute, introduced 50 years ago, and Côte des Forges providing key points for long-range attacks.
A last chance to escape comes with 13.3km to go at the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3km at 11%) before the fast run-in to the finish in Liège.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 climbs
- Côte de Saint-Roch (1km at 11.2%), at km 70.7 (181.3km to go)
- Col de Haussire at km 119.4 (132.6km to go)
- Côte de Mont-le-Soie (1.7 km at 7,9%) at km 158.7 (93.3km to go)
- Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%) at km 167 (85km to go)
- Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) at km 173.5 (78.5km to go)
- Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%) at km 177.7 (74.3km to go)
- Col du Rosier (4.4km at 5.9%) at km 192 (60km to go)
- Côte de Desnié (1.6km at 9.4%) at km 205.3 (46.7km to go)
- Côte de la Redoute (1.6km at 9.4%) at km 218 (34km to go)
- Côte des Forges (1.3km at 7.8%) at km 228.7 (23.3km to go)
- Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3km at 11%) at km 238.7 (13.3km to go)
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'That sucks a bit' - Mathieu van der Poel misses out on Tirreno-Adriatico win but passes another Milan-San Remo testDutchman suffers on stage 5 but survives final climb in the hills of Le Marche
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège winners 1892-2024Liège-Bastogne-Liège winners 1892 - 2024
-
'Let's go!' – Visma-Lease a Bike shatter Paris-Nice peloton with crosswind attackMatteo Jorgenson extends race lead after Jonas Vingegaard abandons
-
Where bikes are made: The silent manufacturers at the helm of the industryBike brands don't want you to know that your bike was likely made by a company you've never heard of, far, far away