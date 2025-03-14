Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 route

published
Image 1 of 2
Profile of the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Profile of the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège(Image credit: A.S.O.)

The route for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 21) is a classic one for the 111th edition, albeit marginally shorter than the 2024 edition, with all the famous climbs such as the Saint-Roch, Wanne, Stokeu, Rosier, La Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons lined up on the 252km run to the flat finish in central Liège.

