Tadej Pogačar takes aim at La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège as UAE dismiss doubts about Classics fatigue

Team manager Gianetti suggests Pogačar should avoid long-range attack before final Classic of the spring

BERG EN TERBLIJT, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 20: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes in the breakaway during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 255.9km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt / #UCIWT / on April 20, 2025 in Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar in action during this 2025 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar will lead UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the final races of his spring Classics campaign, with Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège his target for a ninth Monument victory. However UAE team manager Mauro Gianetti has tried to tame his rider's midweek ambitions by saying Pogačar doesn't need to attack 50km from the finish or even win Flèche Wallonne.

The Slovenian has won the UAE Tour, Strade Bianche, and the Tour of Flanders so far in 2025 but was forced to settle for runner-up spots at his two most recent outings at Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race. At Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest of cycling's Monuments, he'll be aiming to recapture the title he won in 2021 and 2024, with fellow two-time winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) set to be his main rival.

