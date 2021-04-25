Liège-Bastogne-Liège - Live coverage

Refresh

Rainbow stripes are earned and a deserved rarity, and what better time to pull them out than when Specialized is celebrating the presence of two World Champions on its sponsored teams, for the final monument of the spring Classics campaign? Followers of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège will see Specialized’s Tarmac SL7 in a dashing new rainbow colourway. Anna van der Breggen and Julian Alaphilippe will be riding the latest version of Specialized’s Tarmac, featuring a graphic design finish that pays respect to their World Champion status. The full story is here. (Image credit: Specialized )

🇧🇪 #LBLAfter almost 40km, a group of seven has established a lead of 10:30. All our riders have remained in the field.April 25, 2021 See more

Ten minutes for the #LBL escapees, but the peloton isn’t too concerned about this gap. We’re still a long way from the first climb of the day.April 25, 2021 See more

221km to go 221km to go and the gap is at 10'30 with QuickStep, Jumbo and UAE leading the chase for now.

The gap has continued to rise and it's up to 10'30 now. That's brought UAE Team Emirates to the front as well. There's no concern but I think a few teams just want to have a bit more control in these early stages.

In other major news, Darwin Atapuma claimed his first UCI race victory since 2016, taking home stage 8 of the 2021 Vuelta a Colombia on Saturday. Here's our story on his win. He's one of those riders that I don't think we covered enough during his WorldTour career. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

In other news, Chris Froome has admitted that he's not posting the same numbers in training as he did pre-Dauphine 2019 crash but that he's trusting the process as he looks to return to the top. The four-time Tour de France winner heads to Romandie next (he's won there twice) and has also talked about the Olympic Games. He admits that on his current form he won't make the cut. The story is here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

233km to go The break hit ten minutes and as expected the bunch wake from their slumber and it's Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Jumbo-Visma who react first and start to up the pace. No panic, they'll just hold the break at arms length for the time being and let them fade as the race unfolds.

Sergei Chernetski is no push over, either. He won the Arctic Race back in 2018 and has spent time at Katusha, Caja Rural, Astana and now Gazprom. This is the 31-year-old's first start in Liege.

Loïc Vliegen is maybe the biggest name in the break. He was 24th in the race last year and has some decent results to his name since turning pro with BMC Racing back in 2015.

Tomasz Marczyński, 37, is the most experienced rider in the break, but not the only WorldTour rider to make the split. The rider from Poland won two stages of the Vuelta four years ago but hasn't done a huge amount since to be honest. This is his seventh ride in Liege though.

The seven leaders have reached Sougné-Remouchamps and they've now got nine minutes over the peloton, so the gap has increased yet again.

That gap is starting to hold at the moment, so we're locked at 7'20 right now with 240km to go.

7'20 now for the leaders with 243km to go. Rapid start from the leaders. Here's who we have up the road.



Laurens Huys and Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), Loïc Vliegen and Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Sergei Chernetski (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) and Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

5'50 is the latest time gap, so the bunch are really letting this one go in the early stages of the race. They won't be concerned, and they might even let the break gain ten minutes before starting to up the tempo. There's a long, long way to go.

246km to go Looks like three more riders have joined in on the break's fun and we now have 7 leaders. Laurens Huys and Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), Loïc Vliegen and Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Sergei Chernetski (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) and Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). They've already got a decent gap of almost five minutes with 246km to go.

We have the break of the day starting to form with just over 250km to go. That didn't take long. Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Sergei Chernetski (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) and Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) are the first to break away but more riders are on the move.

UAE Team Emirates were forced to miss La Fleche Wallonne but they arrive in Liege with several potential cards to play. In theory, though, it's all about Pogacar but keep an eye on McNulty too. He could go deep into the race. Pogacar is a favourite for sure though.



11 Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first climb of the day, the Côte de La Roche-en-Ardenne, is some way off but we should still see an early break form in the opening kilometers.

Race Start And we're officially racing the 2021 edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege. 258km to go.

One bit of news for your start list, "Unfortunately, Andreas Leknessund won't start at Liège-Bastogne-Liège for us today due to sickness", Team DSM announced on social media.

Here's our official start list too. Five minutes until the riders leave Liege.

We're really spoiling you this morning, here's more from Woods. To be fair, I like the Pacman comparison.

What do you think makes Liege-Bastogne-Liege so unique? "I think what makes Liege so unique is that it’s a very long race, it’s 260 k, but it’s also that with about 100-110 km to go you start hitting these climbs. There are climbs prior to that, but you start hitting these climbs and they start happening in quick succession with no opportunity for recovery. You just start getting hit over the head again and again and again. And this is one of those races that is less of a race from the front as opposed to a race from the back. Guys just start getting spat out the back. Pacman starts coming, he starts eating up guys behind and you need to be sure that you’re well placed, and you have a strong head and that you’re willing to just get through those succession of climbs."

15 minutes away from the rollout of the men's edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Remember we have live race coverage from the women's race, right here. 98km to go in that race. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Do you trust that the team will be there to support you? (His team asked this question, not us). Woods: Of course! You know, certain guys have their finish lines already put on the course. You’ve got guys like Guillaume Boivin, Guy Sagiv, and Reto Hollenstein, who their goal is to just make sure I’m in position at the base of La Redoute. That’s their goal, that’s their finish line. But then guys like Daryl and Krists, they’re going to have to make it far deeper to help out and be aggressive in the race. Helping me is actually going to be them, in some instances, being on the attack, but we’ve been just bouncing off each other so well – Krists and Daryl and I, we’ve been racing so well together since the start of the year. They’ve been the guys behind my wind, and I trust them completely.

One rider included in our riders to watch piece was Mike Woods and the Canadian has spoken ahead of today's race.



"Certainly, to try and repeat the performance that I had in 2018, where I finished second – or better. I’d love to land on the podium, it’s a very strong field, and I’d like to try to go after the win. I love this race, it’s one of my favourite races on the calendar. Just like Fleche, it really suits my skillset. It’s a really demanding course, but I’m in the best form of my life and I’m feeling really strong, and as long as I have a bit of luck and my teammates are riding well, I think there’s a real opportunity to go after the win and, if not, podium." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

This year’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège will feature a total of 11 categorised climbs, spread out across 259.5 kilometres of tough, arduous racing through the lumpy terrain of Wallonia. The first 100 kilometres are uneventful, with just one climb featured as the peloton – as per the race’s name – travels in a southerly direction towards Bastogne.

Before the race gets cracking, take a look at our five-riders to watch piece. It's only slightly out of date, given that Pidcock isn't riding but just gloss over that fake news and pretend I wrote about Alejandro Valverde instead. Or Pogacar. Or anyone you want to be honest with... (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

🇧🇪 #LBLOn an early morning in Liège! 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/HnjzMwnZbGApril 25, 2021 See more

We're about 20 minutes from the roll out here in Liege and most of the riders and teams have signed on. It's brisk out there this morning, but we should have clear skies and decent racing conditions later in the race. No major news this morning, and it looks like everyone is starting but in the women's race, Ruth Winder is out after coming into contact with a positive COVID case. Story is just here.

Welcome to our live, uninterrupted coverage from Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the third and final Monument from this spring. We'll have complete text coverage throughout the day as the race unfolds, and don't forget we've also got live race coverage from the women's race, right here.