How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 Spring Classics draw to a close this week as the men's and women's pelotons head to Wallonia to take on the Ardennes Classics.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

On Sunday, the men's and women's peloton will be in Liège to conclude the run of cobbled and hilly Classics of the past month with Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes.

The men's peloton will take on a mammoth 257km from Liège down south to Bastogne and then back up to Liège once more for a flat finish in the city centre.

Along the way they'll tackle climbs such as the Côte de Saint-Roch (1km at 9.9 per cent), Côte de Wanne (3.5km at 5 per cent), Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.8 per cent), Col du Rosier (4.4km at 5.7 per cent), Côte de La Redoute (2km at 8.6 per cent) before the final one-two punch of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3km at 10.5 per cent) and Boncelles (1.2km at 6.3 per cent).

The women's race will take them 142km straight north from Bastogne, with the Wanne, Stockeu, Rosier, La Redoute, Roche-aux-Faucons, and Boncelles among the numerous climbs lying between them and glory.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), world champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) headline the men's race, while stars such as Dylan Teuns, Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) are also competing.

In the women's race, reigning champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), and Amstel/Flèche champion Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) are among the favourites. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), and Mavi Garcia ( UAE Team ADQ) are among the other big names racing.

Image 1 of 2 The men's profile (Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation) Image 2 of 2 The women's profile (Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

Live Stream

