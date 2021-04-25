Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes - Live coverage

Refresh

Moving on to people who actually are in the race today, Team Tibco-SVB's rider

Eri Yonamine turns 30 today. Saturday warm-up 👶🏻Sliding into Sunday battle @LiegeBastogneL 💥📸: @ninakessler 👱🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pSNwM9kY5DApril 24, 2021 See more

Go time! 🚨 The race is on!#LBLWomen #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/dHlWuXfIWCApril 25, 2021 See more

Continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg were also unable to start this morning due to a Covid positive. The team have not released any statements yet.

Ruth winder was one of the five riders to watch for this race, which is now down to four.

The peloton rolling out for the neutral. The flag will be dropping very soon! 🏁 🚩 C’est parti !!!🚩 We’re off!!#LBLwomen pic.twitter.com/qQUpum5cdUApril 25, 2021 See more

And they're off! The neutral start has been given.

More last-minute withdrawals: Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo has been forced to sit the race out after she was "deemed a close contact of someone outside of the team bubble who has since tested positive for Coronavirus." She has returned negative tests but still must isolate under team protocol. Winder was a favourite to win from a reduced bunch today after her winning sprint at Brabantse Pijl and her impressive solo break at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday. Click here for the full story. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

They're ready to go! Ready 💪🏻#LBLwomen pic.twitter.com/Nin7VKUFcMApril 25, 2021 See more

Five minutes before the riders roll out for the neutral start. If you want to get up to speed with what lies ahead of them then you can do so via our race preview. Plus, as of yesterday, there's a new way to catch up with the peloton and go behind the scenes of their preparation for some of the biggest races. ICYMI The Run Up Series officially launched yesterday - find out more here.

The riders have already started shivering their way to sign on ☀️🥶 It looks sunny here at #LBLwomen’s start in Bastogne, yet it’s misleading - barely above zero!Ⓜ️ @AvVleuten @KatrineAalerud Thomas @paulapb291 @SamartinmartinA @Glo__Rodriguez🏁 Finish around 12.30 / 📺 Eurosport, GCN, TDP (11.25) / 📱 Tweets: @UCI_WWT / @LiegeBastogneL pic.twitter.com/OS2wzWoXQ6April 25, 2021 See more

Two big pieces of news to come from the race this morning. Firstly, defending champion Lizzie Deignan will not be racing after having a non-Covid-related illness last week. Shirin van Anrooij will replace Deignan on the Trek-Segafredo roster. Elsewhere, the DSM women will also miss today's race after a positive Covid test within the team. In a statement the team said, "all team members feel well and show no symptoms."

It's another early start for the women this morning in Bastogne and it's a chilly one -although the sun is shining 🌞 The peloton will roll out for a neutral start at 08:40 CEST before the flag drops at around 08:50 and then 140.9km of hilly racing awaits!