Live coverage
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes - Live coverage
By Amy Jones
Follow the latest action in Belgium from the final Spring Classic of the season
Moving on to people who actually are in the race today, Team Tibco-SVB's rider
Eri Yonamine turns 30 today.
Saturday warm-up 👶🏻Sliding into Sunday battle @LiegeBastogneL 💥📸: @ninakessler 👱🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/pSNwM9kY5DApril 24, 2021
Go time!
🚨 The race is on!#LBLWomen #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/dHlWuXfIWCApril 25, 2021
Continental team Parkhotel Valkenburg were also unable to start this morning due to a Covid positive. The team have not released any statements yet.
Ruth winder was one of the five riders to watch for this race, which is now down to four.
The peloton rolling out for the neutral. The flag will be dropping very soon! 🏁
🚩 C’est parti !!!🚩 We’re off!!#LBLwomen pic.twitter.com/qQUpum5cdUApril 25, 2021
And they're off! The neutral start has been given.
More last-minute withdrawals: Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo has been forced to sit the race out after she was "deemed a close contact of someone outside of the team bubble who has since tested positive for Coronavirus."
She has returned negative tests but still must isolate under team protocol. Winder was a favourite to win from a reduced bunch today after her winning sprint at Brabantse Pijl and her impressive solo break at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday.
Click here for the full story.
They're ready to go!
Ready 💪🏻#LBLwomen pic.twitter.com/Nin7VKUFcMApril 25, 2021
Five minutes before the riders roll out for the neutral start. If you want to get up to speed with what lies ahead of them then you can do so via our race preview.
Plus, as of yesterday, there's a new way to catch up with the peloton and go behind the scenes of their preparation for some of the biggest races. ICYMI The Run Up Series officially launched yesterday - find out more here.
The riders have already started shivering their way to sign on
☀️🥶 It looks sunny here at #LBLwomen’s start in Bastogne, yet it’s misleading - barely above zero!Ⓜ️ @AvVleuten @KatrineAalerud Thomas @paulapb291 @SamartinmartinA @Glo__Rodriguez🏁 Finish around 12.30 / 📺 Eurosport, GCN, TDP (11.25) / 📱 Tweets: @UCI_WWT / @LiegeBastogneL pic.twitter.com/OS2wzWoXQ6April 25, 2021
Two big pieces of news to come from the race this morning.
Firstly, defending champion Lizzie Deignan will not be racing after having a non-Covid-related illness last week. Shirin van Anrooij will replace Deignan on the Trek-Segafredo roster.
Elsewhere, the DSM women will also miss today's race after a positive Covid test within the team. In a statement the team said, "all team members feel well and show no symptoms."
It's another early start for the women this morning in Bastogne and it's a chilly one -although the sun is shining 🌞
The peloton will roll out for a neutral start at 08:40 CEST before the flag drops at around 08:50 and then 140.9km of hilly racing awaits!
Good morning and welcome to live text coverage of the final Spring Classic of 2021, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ruth Winder out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège after close contact with COVID-19 caseTrek-Segafredo forced to leave out American rider
-
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes - Live coverageFollow the latest action in Belgium from the final Spring Classic of the season
-
White: A win for Michael Matthews could be just around the cornerAustralian looking to turn high consistency into victories
-
Atapuma takes first win since 2016 with Vuelta a Colombia stageColombian finds success on home soil after leaving WorldTour
-
Team DSM, Parkhotel Valkenburg team out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège with COVID-19 casesUPDATE: DSM also withdraw after team member tests positive
-
Tour of Britain unveil first six teams for 2021 raceTop-line domestic teams sign up for eight day stage race
-
Defending champion Lizzie Deignan out of Liège-Bastogne-LiègeDeignan not at her best after non-COVID illness
-
How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 – live TV and streamingRoglic and Alaphilippe face off once again as Van der Breggen hopes to win at her final participation
-
The Run Up: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - VideoDeignan, Moolman-Pasio, Cromwell discuss collaboration, visibility and engagement as the keys to building women's cycling
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.