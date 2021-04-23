Alaphilippe and Van der Breggen given new rainbow-themed Tarmac SL7 bikes

Rainbow stripes along the triangle junctions for the world champions' Tarmac SL7

Rainbow stripes are earned and a deserved rarity, and what better time to pull them out than when Specialized is celebrating the presence of two World Champions on its sponsored teams, for the final monument of the spring Classics campaign?

Followers of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège will see Specialized’s Tarmac SL7 in a dashing new rainbow colourway.

Anna van der Breggen and Julian Alaphilippe will be riding the latest version of Specialized’s Tarmac, featuring a graphic design finish that pays respect to their World Champion status.

Van der Breggen will hope to pilot her Tarmac SL7 to a third career win at the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, whilst Alaphilippe chases his first.

A detailed build and fit, for Specialized's best. These Tarmac SL7 rainbow bikes carry their pro rider names on the downtube. The top tube has solid rainbow stipes, with a speed-streak finish on the seat tube. Great colours only work when applied meticulously. Creating something striking for the final spring Classic.

For Specialized, the Tarmac SL7 is a pinnacle product. Deeply influenced by the brand’s racers, it has evolved over two decades, tracing all the advances that have been made in aerodynamic modelling and carbon-fibre load structures.

The frame structure allows no watts to go to waste, whilst reducing road buzz and saving riders from fatigue. Beyond its efficient interplay between lateral stiffness and vertical ride-quality compliance, the Tarmac SL7 is shaped to be efficiently aero, with form inarguably following function.

It also happens to make an entirely fitting canvas for those rainbow stripes. Elena Aker is Specialized’s concept bike designer and the person responsible for these vivid Tarmac SL7 designs.

“The frame graphic pulls from the intense, fast-paced, and often chaotic nature of racing at the highest level," Aker explains. "Anna and Julian are athletes in a class of their own who have proven time and time again that they have the strength to rise above the chaos and find clarity, and ultimately, victory.”