Pogacar denies Alaphilippe to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 29 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 29 (Image credit: Tissot Timing) Image 3 of 29 The start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 29 The start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 29 Lorenzo Rota in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 29 Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 29 Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 29 The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 29 EF Education Nippo riders at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 29 The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 29 The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 29 Team BikeExchange at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the attack in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 They said to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 from your sofa so... (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Sergei Chernetskii (Gazprom - RusVelo) leads the breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) and Mark Donovan (Team DSM) on a counter-attack in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Mark Donovan (Team DSM) on the attack with Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Remy Rochas (Cofidis) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 29 Ineos Grenadiers trying to set someone up (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 29 Ineos pushes the pace on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tadej Pogacar succeeded Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic as the winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège when he outsprinted French duo Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu in a five-up sprint for the title in which Alejandro Valverde took fourth place and Michael Woods placed fifth.

The five riders broke clear on the race’s final climb, La Côte de Roche aux Faucons and shared the work into the final kilometre, where Pogacar came right from the back of the line to pip Alaphilippe at the line.

More to come!