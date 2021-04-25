Pogacar denies Alaphilippe to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Gaudu rounds out podium ahead of Valverde, Woods
Tadej Pogacar succeeded Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic as the winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège when he outsprinted French duo Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu in a five-up sprint for the title in which Alejandro Valverde took fourth place and Michael Woods placed fifth.
The five riders broke clear on the race’s final climb, La Côte de Roche aux Faucons and shared the work into the final kilometre, where Pogacar came right from the back of the line to pip Alaphilippe at the line.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6:39:26
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:07
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
