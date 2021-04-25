Trending

Pogacar denies Alaphilippe to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Gaudu rounds out podium ahead of Valverde, Woods

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Sprint at arrival during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar beats Julian Alaphilippe
Tadej Pogacar beats Julian Alaphilippe

Tadej Pogacar beats Julian Alaphilippe
Illustration picture shows the pack of riders in action during the start of the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race 2595km from Liege to Liege Sunday 25 April 2021 in Liege BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

The start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
The pack takes the start of the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race from Liege to Liege on April 25 2021 Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMAND Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMANDBelgaAFP via Getty Images

The start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Intermarche WantyGobert Materiauxs Italian cyclist Lorenzo Rota rides during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race from Liege to Liege on April 25 2021 Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMAND Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMANDBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Lorenzo Rota in the breakaway
The pack of cyclists ride during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race from Liege to Liege on April 25 2021 Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMAND Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMANDBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
The pack rides during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race from Liege to Liege on April 25 2021 Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMAND Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMANDBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
LtoR Belgian cyclist Loic Vliegen of Intermarche WantyGobert Materiaux Dutch cyclist Mathijs Paasschens of BingoalWB and Polish cyclist Tomasz Marczynski of Lotto Soudal compete during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race from Liege to Liege on April 25 2021 Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMAND Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMANDBelgaAFP via Getty Images

The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
AstanaPremier Techs Spanish cyclist Luis Leon Sanchez rides during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race from Liege to Liege on April 25 2021 Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMAND Belga AFP Belgium OUT Photo by ERIC LALMANDBelgaAFP via Getty Images

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) attacks
LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador Simon Carr of United Kingdom Lawson Craddock of United States Alex Howes of United States Michael Valgren Andersen of Denmark Hideto Nakane of Japan and Team EF Education Nippo during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

EF Education Nippo riders at the start
LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Mathijs Paasschens of Netherlands and Team Bingoal WB Tomasz Marczynski of Poland and Team Lotto Soudal Sergei Chernetskii of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Loic Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Aaron Van Poucke of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise in the Breakaway during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Laurens Huys of Belgium Mathijs Paasschens of Netherlands and Team Bingoal WB Tomasz Marczynski of Poland and Team Lotto Soudal Sergei Chernetskii of Russia and Team Gazprom Rusvelo Lorenzo Rota of Italy Loic Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Aaron Van Poucke of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise in the Breakaway during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Philipp Walsleben of Germany and Team AlpecinFenix Michael Matthews of Australia Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark and Team BikeExchange Daryl Impey of South Africa and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Team BikeExchange at the head of the peloton
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Vegard Stake Laengen (NOR - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) leads the chase
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Scenery - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 107th Edition Liege Liege 2591 km 25042021 Aaron Van Poucke BEL Sport Vlaanderen Baloise photo Gregory Van GansenBettiniPhoto2021

Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) on the attack in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 107th Edition Liege Liege 2591 km 25042021 Matej Mohoric SLO Bahrain Victorious photo Gregory Van GansenBettiniPhoto2021

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Scenery - Fans - Supporters - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

They said to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021 from your sofa so...
Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 107th Edition Liege Liege 2591 km 25042021 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Gregory Van GansenBettiniPhoto2021

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Sergei Chernetskii (RUS - Gazprom - RusVelo) - photo Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sergei Chernetskii (Gazprom - RusVelo) leads the breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Tim Wellens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Harm Vanhoucke (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - Mark Padun (UKR - Bahrain Victorious) - Mark Donovan (GBR - Team DSM) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) and Mark Donovan (Team DSM) on a counter-attack in Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2021 - 107th Edition - Liege - Liege 259,1 km - 25/04/2021 - Mark Donovan (GBR - Team DSM) - Harm Vanhoucke (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Vincent Kalut/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Mark Donovan (Team DSM) on the attack with Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) and Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious)
French Remy Rochas of Cofidis pictured in action during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race 2595km from Liege to Liege Sunday 25 April 2021 in Liege BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Remy Rochas (Cofidis) on the attack
Illustration picture shows the pack of riders in action during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race 2595km from Liege to Liege Sunday 25 April 2021 in Liege BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Ineos Grenadiers trying to set someone up
Ineos Grenadiers rider pictured in action during the LiegeBastogneLiege one day cycling race 2595km from Liege to Liege Sunday 25 April 2021 in Liege BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND Photo by ERIC LALMANDBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Ineos pushes the pace on the final climb
LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Matej Mohoric of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Tadej Pogacar succeeded Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic as the winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège when he outsprinted French duo Julian Alaphilippe and David Gaudu in a five-up sprint for the title in which Alejandro Valverde took fourth place and Michael Woods placed fifth. 

The five riders broke clear on the race’s final climb, La Côte de Roche aux Faucons and shared the work into the final kilometre, where Pogacar came right from the back of the line to pip Alaphilippe at the line.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6:39:26
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
6Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

