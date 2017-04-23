Trending

Valverde wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Martin, Kwiatkowski round out podium

Image 1 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins his fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) attacks and passes Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) desperately tries to hold off the chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Dan Martin, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Sergio Henao (Sky) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step) strings out the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rounded out the podium in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) second again to Valverde

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) was eighth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Sergio Henao and Roman Kreuziger

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins his fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

Astana remembers Michele Scarponi at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44

2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) at the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège remembering Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44

Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 44

Fans remember Michele Scarponi at the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44

Riders wore black armbands to remember Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44

The sorrow shows on the face of Enrico Gasparotto as the peloton remembers Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44

Jakob Fuglsang overcome with emotion as the peloton remembers Michele Scarponi at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44

Jose Rojas (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

The 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

Astana remembers Michele Scarponi at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Liège-Bastogne-Liège

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the fourth time in his career, topping Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) with his signature late attack.

But the victory was shrouded in sorrow as the peloton mourned the loss of Italian Michele Scarponi, who was killed while training the day before the race. Valverde dedicated the victory to the fallen Astana rider, and promised to donate his prize money to Scarponi's family.

"This win is for Michele Scarponi. He was a good friend of mine," Valverde said, fighting back the tears. "It hurts to think he's gone, I'll miss him. I'll give all my prize money from this victory to his family. This win is also dedicated to him."

Valverde went into the race as the overwhelming favourite after winning Flèche Wallonne for the fifth time, but his victory was in doubt as Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo put in a strong solo attack that lasted until 500m to go.

Martin jumped across to the Italian, who quickly faded back, but Valvede latched onto Martin's wheel at the final turn and from there was unstoppable.

"The team was fantastic, we worked excellently. We controlled the break because it was dangerous," Valverde said. "On the last climb Dan Martin attacked really hard but I managed to reach him at the right moment to then sprint to the finish line."

Revivez le dernier kilomètre ! / Relive the last kilometer! pic.twitter.com/hejWvfKzoE

How it happened

The race started following a minute's applause in memory of Michele Scarponi and with the eight riders from the Astana squad standing at the front of the bunch in the Place de Saint-Lambert. Then having re-donned their helmets and glasses following the homage to their fallen colleague, the 200-strong peloton was off.

The biggest difference to 2016 was, without a doubt, the weather. It was snowy and freezing cold in 2016, to the point where the race was shortened slightly. This time conditions, although chilly, were not nearly as hard. This allowed for a much more tactical event, rather than the race of survival that Liège-Bastogne-Liège became last year.

The early move formed almost as soon as the race had begun, with Tiago Machado (Katusha), Anthony Perez and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) and Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) gaining a large early margin.

The tailwind on the outward leg helped somewhat, and their advantage rose quickly. By the time the eight reached the race's most southerly point at Bastogne and then turned north, their advantage was up to 13 minutes.

The rolling terrain on the approach to the Cote de Pont, the curtain-raiser at 168 kilometres from the final crucial segment of the race, saw Debesay fall off the pace. But the remaining seven forged on, steadily shedding minutes as they toiled over the steep Cote de la Ferme Libert and into the rolling terrain that followed.

In the peloton, a brief early dig by 2014 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) briefly shook up the peloton, but although Mikaël Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) managed to catch him, it quickly fizzled out. The lead had shrunk to six minutes with 60 kilometres to go, but the mood in the peloton seemed relatively - and strangely - calm, with Movistar and Quick-Step Floors tapping out a steady rhythm.

48 kilometres from the finish, on the relatively benign slopes of the Cote de la Maquisard, the main race finally came alight, as Nathan Haas, who had ridden strongly in Amsel Gold, and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team) together with Pierre La Tour (AG2R La Mondiale) stomped out of the peloton. For Movistar, Carlos Alberto Betancur controlled the break.

On the Cote de la Redoute, Liège-Bastogne-Liège’s most emblematic climb, as the leading break disintegrated completely, Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) and Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step) stretched out the peloton and finally regained contact with the Haas group. But lone leader Anthony Perez (Cofidis) had a lead of just under four minutes with 31 kilometres left to race – higher than the top favourites would perhaps have liked. The size of the bunch as it wound over the unclassified climb of the Sprimont following La Redoute, was certainly higher than usual, with roughly 120 riders still in contention.

With all the breakaway riders, barring an exhausted Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue), still in the hunt for Perez, the Frenchman could not ease back, and the peloton, powered by Quick-Step Floors and BMC, relentlessly stripped away their advantage. By the foot of the Cote de la Roche-Aux-Faucons, just two minutes separated Perez from the bunch where Valverde remained comfortably in contention.

The second Cofidis rider, Rossetto, opted to give lone chase to his teammate on the second to last classified climb of the course, and finally joined forces with Perez, and then left him behind.

With 9km to go, the peloton was just a dozen seconds behind, and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) launched a solo attack from the peloton to join Rossetto, but the peloton was closing in, and picked off the rest of the early breakawa.

Wellens' presence breathed some new life into the breakaway, and they reached the Saint Nicolas climb with 13 seconds on the Sky-led bunch. The leaders quickly faded rapidly on the climb and were caught back, and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) put in an attack that was marked by Sergio Henao (Sky) and reeled in. As they crested the climb, Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) countered and opened up a solid lead.

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) attacked from the chasing bunch to try to catch Formolo, but exploded and dropped back before 1km to go.

Formolo was suffering with just four seconds under the banner, as behind Dan Martin put in his move with 800m to go. But Valverde rode the Orica-Scott chase up to the two attackers, and then out-sprinted Martin to win La Doyenne for the fourth time.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6:24:27
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:03
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:00:07
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
14Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:10
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:14
17Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
18Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
25Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:00:28
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott0:00:34
28Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
33Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
40Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
42Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
45Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
46Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
47Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:00
51José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
52Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
53Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
55Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:56
56Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
57Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:13
58Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
59Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
60David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors0:03:22
61Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:29
62Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:38
63Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:50
65Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
67Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
68Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:42
69André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
70Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
71Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:50
72Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:01
73Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:31
74Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
75Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:05:35
79Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
80Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:41
82Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:14
83Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:27
84Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:40
85Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
87Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
89Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
90Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
92Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
93Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
94Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
96Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
97Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
98Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
103Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
107Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
108Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
109Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
110Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
112Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
114Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
115Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
116Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:52
117Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:41
118Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:15
119Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:39
120Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
121Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
123Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
124Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
125Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
126Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
127Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
129Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
130Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
131Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
132Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:44
133Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:32
134Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:11
135Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
137Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
138Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
139Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
140Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
141Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
142Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
143Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
144Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:32
145Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
146Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:55
147Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:14:09
149Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:41
150Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
151Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
152Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:35
153Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:16:39
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFMeiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFCedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFDimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFDaniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNFDaryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMarc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFFloris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
DNFSindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFGregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFEnric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLuis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFNikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFBen O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo

