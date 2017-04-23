Image 1 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins his fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) attacks and passes Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) desperately tries to hold off the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 Dan Martin, Alejandro Valverde and Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Sergio Henao (Sky) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step) strings out the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rounded out the podium in Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) second again to Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) was eighth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Sergio Henao and Roman Kreuziger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins his fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Astana remembers Michele Scarponi at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 The breakaway in Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2017 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 44 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) at the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège remembering Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 44 Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 44 Fans remember Michele Scarponi at the start of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 44 Riders wore black armbands to remember Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 44 The sorrow shows on the face of Enrico Gasparotto as the peloton remembers Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 44 Jakob Fuglsang overcome with emotion as the peloton remembers Michele Scarponi at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 44 Jose Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 44 The 2017 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 44 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 44 Astana remembers Michele Scarponi at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 44 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the fourth time in his career, topping Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) with his signature late attack.

But the victory was shrouded in sorrow as the peloton mourned the loss of Italian Michele Scarponi, who was killed while training the day before the race. Valverde dedicated the victory to the fallen Astana rider, and promised to donate his prize money to Scarponi's family.

"This win is for Michele Scarponi. He was a good friend of mine," Valverde said, fighting back the tears. "It hurts to think he's gone, I'll miss him. I'll give all my prize money from this victory to his family. This win is also dedicated to him."

Valverde went into the race as the overwhelming favourite after winning Flèche Wallonne for the fifth time, but his victory was in doubt as Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo put in a strong solo attack that lasted until 500m to go.

Martin jumped across to the Italian, who quickly faded back, but Valvede latched onto Martin's wheel at the final turn and from there was unstoppable.

"The team was fantastic, we worked excellently. We controlled the break because it was dangerous," Valverde said. "On the last climb Dan Martin attacked really hard but I managed to reach him at the right moment to then sprint to the finish line."

How it happened

The race started following a minute's applause in memory of Michele Scarponi and with the eight riders from the Astana squad standing at the front of the bunch in the Place de Saint-Lambert. Then having re-donned their helmets and glasses following the homage to their fallen colleague, the 200-strong peloton was off.

The biggest difference to 2016 was, without a doubt, the weather. It was snowy and freezing cold in 2016, to the point where the race was shortened slightly. This time conditions, although chilly, were not nearly as hard. This allowed for a much more tactical event, rather than the race of survival that Liège-Bastogne-Liège became last year.

The early move formed almost as soon as the race had begun, with Tiago Machado (Katusha), Anthony Perez and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) and Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) gaining a large early margin.

The tailwind on the outward leg helped somewhat, and their advantage rose quickly. By the time the eight reached the race's most southerly point at Bastogne and then turned north, their advantage was up to 13 minutes.

The rolling terrain on the approach to the Cote de Pont, the curtain-raiser at 168 kilometres from the final crucial segment of the race, saw Debesay fall off the pace. But the remaining seven forged on, steadily shedding minutes as they toiled over the steep Cote de la Ferme Libert and into the rolling terrain that followed.

In the peloton, a brief early dig by 2014 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) briefly shook up the peloton, but although Mikaël Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) managed to catch him, it quickly fizzled out. The lead had shrunk to six minutes with 60 kilometres to go, but the mood in the peloton seemed relatively - and strangely - calm, with Movistar and Quick-Step Floors tapping out a steady rhythm.

48 kilometres from the finish, on the relatively benign slopes of the Cote de la Maquisard, the main race finally came alight, as Nathan Haas, who had ridden strongly in Amsel Gold, and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team) together with Pierre La Tour (AG2R La Mondiale) stomped out of the peloton. For Movistar, Carlos Alberto Betancur controlled the break.

On the Cote de la Redoute, Liège-Bastogne-Liège’s most emblematic climb, as the leading break disintegrated completely, Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) and Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step) stretched out the peloton and finally regained contact with the Haas group. But lone leader Anthony Perez (Cofidis) had a lead of just under four minutes with 31 kilometres left to race – higher than the top favourites would perhaps have liked. The size of the bunch as it wound over the unclassified climb of the Sprimont following La Redoute, was certainly higher than usual, with roughly 120 riders still in contention.

With all the breakaway riders, barring an exhausted Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue), still in the hunt for Perez, the Frenchman could not ease back, and the peloton, powered by Quick-Step Floors and BMC, relentlessly stripped away their advantage. By the foot of the Cote de la Roche-Aux-Faucons, just two minutes separated Perez from the bunch where Valverde remained comfortably in contention.

The second Cofidis rider, Rossetto, opted to give lone chase to his teammate on the second to last classified climb of the course, and finally joined forces with Perez, and then left him behind.

With 9km to go, the peloton was just a dozen seconds behind, and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) launched a solo attack from the peloton to join Rossetto, but the peloton was closing in, and picked off the rest of the early breakawa.

Wellens' presence breathed some new life into the breakaway, and they reached the Saint Nicolas climb with 13 seconds on the Sky-led bunch. The leaders quickly faded rapidly on the climb and were caught back, and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) put in an attack that was marked by Sergio Henao (Sky) and reeled in. As they crested the climb, Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) countered and opened up a solid lead.

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) attacked from the chasing bunch to try to catch Formolo, but exploded and dropped back before 1km to go.

Formolo was suffering with just four seconds under the banner, as behind Dan Martin put in his move with 800m to go. But Valverde rode the Orica-Scott chase up to the two attackers, and then out-sprinted Martin to win La Doyenne for the fourth time.

