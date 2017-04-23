Valverde wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Martin, Kwiatkowski round out podium
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the fourth time in his career, topping Quick-Step Floors' Dan Martin and Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) with his signature late attack.
Related Articles
Liege-Bastogne-Liege peloton pays tribute to Michele Scarponi
Cannondale-Drapac go down with all guns blazing in Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Valverde dedicates Liege-Bastogne-Liege win to Michele Scarponi and his family
Liege-Bastogne-Liege: Dan Martin best of the rest behind Valverde
Kwiatkowski misses the Valverde train in Liege-Bastogne-Liege finish
But the victory was shrouded in sorrow as the peloton mourned the loss of Italian Michele Scarponi, who was killed while training the day before the race. Valverde dedicated the victory to the fallen Astana rider, and promised to donate his prize money to Scarponi's family.
"This win is for Michele Scarponi. He was a good friend of mine," Valverde said, fighting back the tears. "It hurts to think he's gone, I'll miss him. I'll give all my prize money from this victory to his family. This win is also dedicated to him."
Valverde went into the race as the overwhelming favourite after winning Flèche Wallonne for the fifth time, but his victory was in doubt as Cannondale-Drapac's Davide Formolo put in a strong solo attack that lasted until 500m to go.
Martin jumped across to the Italian, who quickly faded back, but Valvede latched onto Martin's wheel at the final turn and from there was unstoppable.
"The team was fantastic, we worked excellently. We controlled the break because it was dangerous," Valverde said. "On the last climb Dan Martin attacked really hard but I managed to reach him at the right moment to then sprint to the finish line."
Revivez le dernier kilomètre ! / Relive the last kilometer! pic.twitter.com/hejWvfKzoE
How it happened
The race started following a minute's applause in memory of Michele Scarponi and with the eight riders from the Astana squad standing at the front of the bunch in the Place de Saint-Lambert. Then having re-donned their helmets and glasses following the homage to their fallen colleague, the 200-strong peloton was off.
The biggest difference to 2016 was, without a doubt, the weather. It was snowy and freezing cold in 2016, to the point where the race was shortened slightly. This time conditions, although chilly, were not nearly as hard. This allowed for a much more tactical event, rather than the race of survival that Liège-Bastogne-Liège became last year.
The early move formed almost as soon as the race had begun, with Tiago Machado (Katusha), Anthony Perez and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal), Nick Van Der Lijke (Roompot), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) and Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue Sport) gaining a large early margin.
The tailwind on the outward leg helped somewhat, and their advantage rose quickly. By the time the eight reached the race's most southerly point at Bastogne and then turned north, their advantage was up to 13 minutes.
The rolling terrain on the approach to the Cote de Pont, the curtain-raiser at 168 kilometres from the final crucial segment of the race, saw Debesay fall off the pace. But the remaining seven forged on, steadily shedding minutes as they toiled over the steep Cote de la Ferme Libert and into the rolling terrain that followed.
In the peloton, a brief early dig by 2014 winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) briefly shook up the peloton, but although Mikaël Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) managed to catch him, it quickly fizzled out. The lead had shrunk to six minutes with 60 kilometres to go, but the mood in the peloton seemed relatively - and strangely - calm, with Movistar and Quick-Step Floors tapping out a steady rhythm.
48 kilometres from the finish, on the relatively benign slopes of the Cote de la Maquisard, the main race finally came alight, as Nathan Haas, who had ridden strongly in Amsel Gold, and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC Racing Team) together with Pierre La Tour (AG2R La Mondiale) stomped out of the peloton. For Movistar, Carlos Alberto Betancur controlled the break.
On the Cote de la Redoute, Liège-Bastogne-Liège’s most emblematic climb, as the leading break disintegrated completely, Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) and Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step) stretched out the peloton and finally regained contact with the Haas group. But lone leader Anthony Perez (Cofidis) had a lead of just under four minutes with 31 kilometres left to race – higher than the top favourites would perhaps have liked. The size of the bunch as it wound over the unclassified climb of the Sprimont following La Redoute, was certainly higher than usual, with roughly 120 riders still in contention.
With all the breakaway riders, barring an exhausted Aaron Gate (Aqua Blue), still in the hunt for Perez, the Frenchman could not ease back, and the peloton, powered by Quick-Step Floors and BMC, relentlessly stripped away their advantage. By the foot of the Cote de la Roche-Aux-Faucons, just two minutes separated Perez from the bunch where Valverde remained comfortably in contention.
The second Cofidis rider, Rossetto, opted to give lone chase to his teammate on the second to last classified climb of the course, and finally joined forces with Perez, and then left him behind.
With 9km to go, the peloton was just a dozen seconds behind, and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) launched a solo attack from the peloton to join Rossetto, but the peloton was closing in, and picked off the rest of the early breakawa.
Wellens' presence breathed some new life into the breakaway, and they reached the Saint Nicolas climb with 13 seconds on the Sky-led bunch. The leaders quickly faded rapidly on the climb and were caught back, and Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) put in an attack that was marked by Sergio Henao (Sky) and reeled in. As they crested the climb, Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) countered and opened up a solid lead.
Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) attacked from the chasing bunch to try to catch Formolo, but exploded and dropped back before 1km to go.
Formolo was suffering with just four seconds under the banner, as behind Dan Martin put in his move with 800m to go. But Valverde rode the Orica-Scott chase up to the two attackers, and then out-sprinted Martin to win La Doyenne for the fourth time.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6:24:27
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:00:07
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:10
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|25
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|0:00:34
|28
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|41
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|42
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|44
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|51
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|55
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:56
|56
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|57
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:13
|58
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:22
|61
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:29
|62
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:03:38
|63
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:50
|65
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
|68
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:42
|69
|André Cardoso (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:50
|72
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:01
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:31
|74
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|75
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:35
|79
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|80
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:41
|82
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:14
|83
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:27
|84
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:40
|85
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|90
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|96
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|97
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Kevin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|112
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|116
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:52
|117
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:41
|118
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:15
|119
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:10:39
|120
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|123
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|124
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|125
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|126
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|129
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|130
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|131
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|132
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:44
|133
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:32
|134
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:11
|135
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|137
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|139
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|140
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|141
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|142
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|144
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:32
|145
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|146
|Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:55
|147
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:09
|149
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:41
|150
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|151
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|152
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:35
|153
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:16:39
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|DNF
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
-
Del Carmen Alvarado retains U23 women's European cyclo-cross titleKay and Norbert Riberolle round out podium in Silvelle
-
Thibau Nys takes junior men's gold at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsBelgian beats Michels and Lillo as he upgrades on 2018 bronze
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy