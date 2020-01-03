Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits 2020: Race 3, Williamstown – preview (men)
Race 3 - Elite Men: Williamstown - Williamstown
The final round of the Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits in Williamstown – closer to Melbourne than the previous two days' races in Geelong – is, says Australian criterium champion Brenton Jones, "one of my favourites".
The overall winner of the series in 2014 has yet to win in Williamstown, but in the absence of last year's winner on the course, Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan, Jones fancies his chances.
"I think I've been second to Caleb two or three times there, so I think I know how to race it. And he's not here this year, so I'm hoping to take it out," Jones told Cyclingnews.
"It's a fast circuit, with nice, flowing corners. You have to brake a little bit, but otherwise it's a pretty straightforward square criterium," he said of the four-corner, 930m-long 'circuit', where Katusha Sports' Marco Haller held on to take the overall title in 2019.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Welsford wins men's Bay Crits opener in GeelongIvory second, Jones third
-
-
2020 Team Preview: Team IneosBritish team's Tour de France dominance set to continue as the Bernal era takes hold
-
Bay Crits: Spratt takes victory in women's opening race on Ritchie Boulevard courseRoseman-Gannon second, Hosking leads home peloton in third place in race 1 of three-race series
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy